internet in business communication

How Technology Can Improve Communication in Construction Business

How technology can improve communication in construction,Author: Heidi Vella,Successful construction projects require constant communication and collaboration. Completing projects on time, to spec and within budget requires sharing project updates with on-site crews, liaising with suppliers, consulting with clients and making collaborative decisions swiftly. Costly and outdated communications systems that don't keep everyone connected can slow down operations and put the project way behind schedule. It's therefore not surprising that when asked about impactful construction industry technology trends in this 2021 survey, compared to . Use cases for communication in construction industry,While each company will have its own specific communication requirements, there are some common use cases for effective communication in the construction industry:,Project Coordination,Coordinating construction projects has always been a juggling act, as staff, clients and contractors may be operating out of different locations. It is important for employees, , to be able to contact clients and suppliers, to share project updates and important information in order to make decisions to keep the project on schedule and to mitigate risks and costs. Remote and hybrid work,Like many industries, the pandemic prompted an increase in the number of construction companies allowing remote or hybrid working arrangements—one survey found said that they were just as productive or more productive when working remotely. Technology, particularly around communication in construction, was seen as a very or critically important element by . Efficient Change Management,Storing project documents across multiple tools (such as email, cloud storage and messaging) . Using collaboration tools that allow each project to have one source where all your project documents, a single source of the truth, are stored can help to ensure that even when plans change quickly, everyone is following the same instructions. This limits having to redo work, which is . FAQs for communication in construction industry,How can technology improve communication in construction?,A cohesive suite of tools is critical to enabling effective communication in the construction industry. This is where unified communications (UC) technology can help. UC includes communication tools and services that streamline conversation, collaboration and productivity across multiple devices, platforms and applications. Integrating these tools can help construction teams collaborate faster and more efficiently. What are common channels of communication in construction?,UC integrates a broad range of communication methods, such as voice calling, messaging, audio, web and videoconferencing, and more. Connecting is also seamless, which matters because teams can when they can quickly join a meeting and collaborate. It shouldn't matter whether they're joining a video call from the site, the office or home. is a mobile first business communications solution that allows your phone numbers to ring on up to 8 devices including compatible desk phones, mobile phones, tablets and personal computers. This means more opportunities for your employees to connect and never miss a call. What tools enable effective communication in construction?,UC allows users to move across different devices and locations with ease. Whether on the construction site, at the office or at home, they'll have access to the same communication tools and information as their colleagues, as long as they have an internet connection. Ultimately, this means the workforce will have access to a single, up-to-date view of a project—or single source of truth—saving time and money by avoiding crossed wires or people working off the wrong information. Processes and workflows are therefore streamlined, allowing effective communication in the construction industry. As KPMG notes in its , If all parties can access the same platforms and software, then it will be easier and faster to move through the various stages of conceptualization, design, implementation and even operationalization.,The end result is an organization that's better placed to manage the project and troubleshoot problems as they arise, which can improve staff productivity, speed up project timelines and improve the bottom line. Investing in the future of communication in construction industry,Over three-quarters of construction industry respondents told KPMG that was important in their organization's success or failure in dealing with disruptive events. A separate survey found had seen colleagues who previously hadn't used technology begin to embrace it over the past year. These surveys mention a broad range of ConTech, or construction- specific technology, from smart glasses to laser scanners to 360-degree cameras. Yet it's that are regularly cited as critical to success. Learn more about in the construction industry by helping teams interact easily, coordinate tasks and share information at any time, no matter where they're working. First Responder Communication Challenges in Remote Areas Business

Challenges to first responder communication in remote areas,Author: Sue Poremba,Anyone who has tried to reach a loved one during a natural disaster knows the challenge of a failed phone call or an undelivered text. First responder communications in remote areas are already difficult enough. Throw in an emergency situation, when power is lost and devices can't be charged, when cell towers have been taken out of commission and comms are down, it's not just frustrating – it can be dangerous. Communication in remote areas,Having the is paramount. A gap in wireless coverage can impact first responder communications, making it more difficult for first responders to achieve their mission of saving lives and property. Communication in remote areas can be susceptible to physical barriers, like mountains, seasonal environmental events, like hurricanes or wildfires, and susceptible to damage or network overload during a disaster - When natural disasters or other events compromise the terrestrial network, selecting a carrier that has deployable assets with dedicated satellite capacity to provide coverage can make all the difference. And the use of , warns the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), can also be insufficient as they do not have the ability to include data feeds, like video. Working together, industry and public safety can address new digital capabilities to help ensure network connections are reliable, resilient and secure with multiple carrier partners. Preparedness planning,First responder communications preparedness begins with having the right equipment on hand and behind you. Emergency agencies can develop and other businesses that can assist with the right technologies and equipment for disasters. This can include vehicles that are self-contained mobile cellular sites, satellite deployable equipment or military-style first responder communications equipment that can handle most weather or terrain to enhance communications in remote areas. Preparedness planning involves ensuring communication devices are working properly. Regular practice drills should be run to test the equipment communication in remote areas and in locations where disasters can be anticipated. In the Western states, first responders need to be prepared to assist residents escaping fires, while along the Atlantic seaboard, communications need to be sustained through high water and wind conditions. Improving first responder communications with fast networks,In a disaster, a quick response is key. But a quick response can't happen without a fast network, both for voice and data. The National Institute of Standards and Technology has been working with DHS to create . These can be put on pickup trucks and aerial systems to determine signal strength and communication in remote areas that lack a wireless infrastructure. It's also vital to partner with a committed to interoperability and keeping communication tools operating, and one that has the reputation of having services up and running when they're needed most. This is a partnership best developed before disaster strikes. The works closely today with emergency agencies and public safety officials to offer the support needed on the ground and in the air during times of emergency. This includes pre-event planning to determine those needs and then working to ensure first responder communications are there when emergencies strike. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team can mobilize to support first responder communications when public safety agencies have a communication need, The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team can offer a broad range of solutions, be it small assets from phones and routers, self-contained networks-in-a-box and portable data networks (PDNs), all the way up to vehicles such as SPOTs (satellite picocell on a trailer) and satellite COLTs (cell on light trucks). Delays in first responder communications can potentially result in another disaster piling up behind the initial emergency. Communication in remote areas or when it appears all communication signals are lost can have an impact on emergency response efforts. It's not just a matter of making sure you have a network that offers fast services in critical times but also knowing that partnership is reliable. You can't always predict an emergency situation, but when one does happen, the is there. Communication Tools for Nonprofits Business

Communication tools for nonprofits,Author: Rose de Fremery,What are the best communication tools for nonprofits? What collaboration tools meet the needs of nonprofit organizations (NPOs)? An examination of recent nonprofit sector surveys identifies that NPOs face many urgent challenges—budgetary and financial considerations were the biggest concern, with staffing, change management and the need for collaboration also among the key results. While some of these challenges resemble the , others are unique to the nonprofit space, like the challenge of limited government funding and technology shortfalls. There's a growing consensus that NPOs can benefit from digital transformation in order to reevaluate the way they interact with donors, staff, volunteers and the broader community. This push toward adopting collaboration and communication tools for nonprofits will allow NPOs to host virtual meetings, fund-raising events, and more. For example, 71% of respondents reported adopting new technology, while enhanced technology like pivoting to virtual service delivery (think collaboration tools) was cited as necessary for success in the . Financial challenges,Financial stability was the top challenge for 62% of respondents to the , despite 86% of NPOs reporting an increasing demand for services. Meanwhile, 83% of NPOs saw a decrease in revenue and contributions compared to 2019, according to the . NPOs often have to contend with , which causes budgeting challenges. Further, some donors and foundations prefer to direct their grants toward restricted funds that are earmarked for special programs or purposes. For example, 46% of NFF respondents reported accessing as one of their main concerns. Additionally, the National Executive Service Corps identifies a as one of the top reasons NPOs fail financially, which means that helping board members to learn more about the daily work employees perform, as well as the platforms and collaboration tools employees use, may set the organization up for success. Staffing and communication tools for nonprofits,A key challenge identified by 66% of NFF respondents was the impact of staff retention and resource constraints making it difficult for NPOs to invest in employees' professional development or offer competitive salaries. NPOs who happened to have the resources for additional skills/training and collaboration tools that assist in remote work for planning and accountability found these to be headline reasons for success, according to the NLC survey. This indicates that managing the is a challenge for both NPOs and for-profits and that organizations that have these resources can thrive and grow. Managing and engaging volunteers is a unique challenge for NPOs, with 32% having implemented new volunteer engagement methods since the start of the pandemic, according to the . It can be hard to build the if most of the users are volunteers who work part time or only several times a year. This can be exacerbated if volunteers lack confidence in using technology or lack proficiency in specific nonprofit organization software. Benefits of collaboration tools for nonprofits,As the survey details, collaboration is a crucial challenge for NPOs, whether between internal staff, with volunteers, with the board or with other NPOs. According to the NFF survey, 68% of NPOs are collaborating with other NPOs, while 43% are considering a collaboration next year, according to the Grassi survey. Having the right tools can boost organizational efficiency and effectiveness. As virtual events are becoming the new normal, keeping audiences engaged remains a challenge. Using the right collaboration tools can allow NPOs to share their stories and missions to potential supporters helping to attract more fundraising and volunteers. Efficient and structured engagement with the wider community is important for NPOs as better collaboration results in enhanced outcomes. Change management,Adaptability was cited as the most important trait for success by 40.5% of NLC respondents. Nonprofit leaders often must pivot organizational priorities and services when the needs of the people they serve change, often doing so with limited resources. NPOs also face many of the same challenges as other organizations when it comes to change management, the and . NPOs especially need an effective strategy to invite a volunteer or donor up the ladder of engagement (for-profit companies would refer to this as a customer experience strategy). For example, as part of that strategy, religious NPOs like mosques, temples and churches may need user-friendly distance conferencing tools to help their communities safely attend services. Schools find themselves in similar situations, relying on to make classes available to all students in a hybrid learning environment. Tools that address nonprofit challenges,Cost-effective collaboration and communication tools for nonprofits can help address their common challenges. For example, smaller nonprofit teams that run on lean budgets can use collaboration tools, like , to stay connected with colleagues and supporters from anywhere, hosting conference calls to announce new initiatives or configure hunt groups for year-end fundraising drives. option provides application programming interfaces (APIs) with software such as Salesforce to provide easy access to real-time insights on donors and supporters, which can help small NPOs move constituents up the ladder of engagement. Communication and collaboration tools for nonprofits like have a range of features to help address some common challenges:,Project management tools like Jira, Asana and Monday can track every step of each project, whether related to seeking funding, delivering services or policy advocacy. This allows staff and volunteers to stay informed and make sure relevant conversations or notes aren't stuck in someone's inbox. NPOs must address many complex issues, many of which are familiar to for-profit businesses. They must digitally transform, collaborate effectively and cultivate meaningful relationships with constituents. Crucially, NPOs must accomplish all of these goals with modest and unpredictable budgets. Affordable collaboration and communication tools for nonprofits can help them overcome many of the challenges they face today. Learn how Verizon's can help your organization perform better onsite or on the go. The 2021 surveys examined were:,Grassi,Nonprofit Leadership Center (NLC),Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF),New Hampshire (NH) Center for,Independent Sector survey on, 