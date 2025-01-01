Internet of things network

Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Network as a Service (NaaS) Technologies are Innovating Networks Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! For this fifth article in the Journey to Connected Healthcare series, we will consider some of the Network as a Service (NaaS) technologies a healthcare organization can adopt to move from an enhanced to an innovative network, which is the final progression in our digital transformation journey framework. Also, we will delve into an advanced use case: fall monitoring and detection. Our discussed what we might find in an enhanced healthcare network. So, what are some of the solutions a care organization could use to build an Innovative network?,:,:,:,:,:Let's explore each of these:This is a private and secure on-premises cellular wireless network on which to run critical business applications and operations. It is completely separate from public cellular networks, like those on which our personal cell phones operate. It can supplement or replace Wi-Fi deployments, using fewer access points to cover broader areas and provide greater capacity and throughput with lower latency, and it can be implemented and expanded rapidly. A healthcare organization could use this for…This includes a partner providing a comprehensive package of managed connectivity, including all hardware, software, configuration, control, and orchestration for:,The package should include a Service Level Agreement (SLA) committing to the availability of connectivity to each of a healthcare organization's sites, and it should provide flexibility to deploy new and decommission old technology and sites. Finally, the package should provide options for co- or full management, allowing a healthcare organization to choose between maintaining some responsibility for day-to-day management of the network or placing all responsibility on its partner. With this, a healthcare organization can help free itself from the most significant challenges of managing a high-quality network, namely:This is an approach to designing a network that assumes neither trust for assets or user accounts based on their apparent ownership, nor physical or network location. It requires that users, systems, and devices should all be authenticated and authorized for each use, or session of an enterprise IT resource. Several prominent organizations have offered incredible details on how this approach might be implemented, including the link. Ultimately, the approach will likely require several of the tools we have discussed in previous articles. For example, these could include, secure cloud solutions, Managed Detection and Response, Endpoint Detection and Response, Security Information and Event Management) configured for a comprehensive approach to enterprise cybersecurity. A healthcare organization should view this approach as the gold standard to help meet cybersecurity and compliance requirements and should look to its trusted partner to understand its specific organizational context and help implement the zero-trust network architecture through a professional services engagement. This service uses an intuitive management portal to provide insight on how users in multiple locations experience applications and services through a network, using tools to monitor, test, and measure each of these components continually throughout the entire digital delivery chain. The service can help pinpoint the true causes of availability, performance, reachability, and reliability challenges, tracing from users back through a network to the application or service itself. With this level of monitoring, a care organization can continually monitor and identify key challenges impacting the experience of users in multiple locations, and target resources on those challenges to overcome them. For example, the organization might learn that its outpatient Pain Clinic users are experiencing a challenge reaching the state-controlled substances web service because of a capacity challenge with a specific router, suggesting the router should be reconfigured or upgraded. Alternatively, the monitoring may provide evidence of a challenge with the state web service itself, which might prompt a call to its administrator. In a , we discussed how Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) can allow a healthcare organization to integrate its network or IT Service Management system with that of a partner to enhance communication on incidents, provisioning, policy updates, etc. as well as take advantage of the partner's Artificial Intelligence (AI) for these things. With full integration, this goes a step further to complete integration between the network management systems of the organization and partner, sharing a common data model. This would include operations planning and design, project management, engineering, service catalog, service delivery, service assurance, service management, change management, configuration management database, etc. All information exchange would take place over secure connections, on a private network if desired. Essentially, the organization would be able to share information with its partner as though it were another organizational division, allowing for seamless collaboration. NaaS solutions such as these should be provided as an integrated service to the healthcare organization, not as a number of disparate solutions the organization must struggle to piece together. We have emphasized this in , and we must do so again. Your NaaS partner should provide a reliable, fully integrated, end-to-end solution that will help your healthcare organization meet your specific Connected Healthcare goals. Anything less, and you should question the viability of the solution. Utilizing a 5G On-site Private Network, a care organization can implement a fall monitoring and detection solution to assist in the Patient Care Delivery portion of our Healthcare Reference Architecture. Healthcare Reference Architecture - fall monitoring and detection solution,Patient falls are a significant challenge for healthcare systems: According to the most recent data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), of Americans aged 65 and above, more than one-fourth fall each year, and falls are the leading cause of injuries among older adults. The CDC's most recent estimate for the annual cost of treatment for these fall injuries is more than$50 billion. And most alarming, as many as . In fact, the most recent data on sentinel events from leading health system accreditation agency, , shows falls as the most commonly reported, five times more common than the next closest, delay in treatment. However, technology may be able to help. With a 5G on-site private network and intelligent video, a care organization could use camera vision and AI to monitor patients at risk of falling in hospital rooms and alert nursing staff about situations in which patient movement is likely to result in a fall (or has resulted in a fall). This could serve as a vital aid to nurses, who are typically charged with the care of multiple patients in multiple rooms; nurses simply are not able to continuously monitor all patients at risk of falling–fall monitoring and detection could extend their field of awareness. As we discussed in our , to attract and retain nursing staff, healthcare organizations must provide them with the tools they need to provide quality, unencumbered patient care. In our next article, we will review more healthcare use cases on our journey to truly Connected Healthcare and efficient 4P medicine: predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory. * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. We use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
How 5G Connectivity is Transforming Campus Area Networks in Education Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! As the competition for students, faculty and researchers continues to grow, so do the stakes for investing in high-capacity 5G connectivity. Authors: Susan Kelemen and Tony Dolezal,One of the most challenging developments facing higher education institutions in recent years is how best to capitalize on the rapid evolution of digital technologies. As universities and colleges continue to grapple with declining , rising costs, and growing demand for flexible and convenient , one thing is clear: As the competition for students, faculty and researchers continues to grow, so do the stakes for investing in the appropriate digital infrastructure to support their experience. Fortunately, in contrast to long-term building projects, the continuing evolution of technology can help colleges and universities not only fast-track enhancements to the teaching and learning experience at their institutions but also reduce operating expenses. An excellent example of that — and one likely to significantly impact college campuses now and in the future — is 5G wireless connectivity. While the national rollout of 5G has taken time, the more immediate ability for colleges and universities to deploy private 5G networks and begin taking advantage of them is already gaining momentum — in large part because of a combination of . College campuses, in many ways, are uniquely positioned to capitalize on 5G because of all the dimensions where 5G brings significant new capabilities, including:,Enhancing the classroom learning experience,5G's expanded bandwidth and low-lag latency enables institutions like to use extended reality (XR) headsets and other devices, like 3D printers and smart boards, in the classroom. Studies have shown that students of the material learned through experience, compared to 30% of what they hear and 20% of what they see. 5G also facilitates the adoption of for those with special needs. Expanding campus connectivity,5G in combination with the emergence of Wi-Fi 6 and software-defined networking will allow institutions to create ubiquitous wireless coverage across campus and even campus housing, offering students, faculty and staff students seamless access to whatever resources they need. It also provides the foundation for enhanced security, improved transportation services, and connectivity at sporting events. Augmenting existing network coverage,5G can supplement — and add years to the useful life of — existing Wi-Fi solutions. For colleges and universities running out of wireless networking capacity on campus due to the structural limitations of their existing network infrastructure, 5G can help stretch your campus's networking investments. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Improving network performance,5G is 90% more efficient in energy use and three times more efficient in spectrum use. Moreover, 5G makes it possible to segment network traffic. That translates into more intelligent use of campus resources by devoting greater capacity and security where it is needed, for academic traffic, for instance, while reserving Wi-Fi for less critical demands. Facilitating research and innovation,5G provides the bandwidth, capacity and low-latency performance that students and faculty have come to expect, and institutions will increasingly need to compete in today's education marketplace. Moreover, 5G can extend the learning experience by expanding where students and professors can access high-speed internet, giving higher education institutions a stronger footing to become global campuses. Enhancing the sense of connectedness,As a recent from MIT's Teaching + Learning Lab notes, a critical factor in student outcomes and success at higher education institutions hinges on whether students have a sense of belonging and connectedness. The same could be said for faculty and staff. Ubiquitous 5G wireless connectivity contributes in fundamental ways to wider efforts to support a sense of human connection and belonging on campus. As prospective students continue to scrutinize the costs and the return on investment of postsecondary education in America, colleges and universities clearly recognize the need to rethink how they meet the educational needs of society in a diverse and rapidly evolving world. Given its advantages, ubiquitous, high-performing and low-latency 5G wireless connectivity represents one of the best investments colleges and universities can make. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Read Now

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now
