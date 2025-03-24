Internet of things solutions for manufacturing

Links related to "internet of things solutions for manufacturing"

Smart Manufacturing and Smart Factory Solutions

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Industry 4.0 is characterized by capabilities that allow manufacturers to anticipate and reduce errors while simultaneously reacting to evolving market conditions quickly. This kind of smart manufacturing relies on the embedded software and sensors in machines and robotics and automated guided vehicles communicating in near-real time to send data over powerful, 5G wireless networks. Assisted by a 5G network, manufacturers can use smart manufacturing solutions as they work to develop:,Ultimately, successful smart manufacturing solutions are measured by their ability to infuse near real-time data and insights into supply chains and products, so manufacturers can respond to economic, geopolitical and weather fluctuations both local and worldwide. This is,This document explores Verizon's point of view on the network architecture for a modern manufacturing environment. Learn about the significant ROI manufacturers are seeing after shifting to Industry 4.0. Learn how manufacturers are leveraging Industry 4.0 solutions to enhance OEE, drive growth and improve supply‑chain agility. Discover how you can help keep proprietary manufacturing data secure, readily available, and out of the hands of bad actors. Collaborate with technology leaders to discover imaginative ways to help transform your business. Manage secure access to information and applications, and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Mitigate risk, augment your security personnel and control the costs of incident response. Use the lower latency and faster throughput of cloud-based edge computing and 5G to deploy applications and services that turn real-time data into real-time intelligence. Simplify your networking environments through automated provisioning and increase agility by enabling the segmentation of networks based on business and operational needs. Leverage our portfolio of IoT solutions to help enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage network solutions to introduce innovation and drive operational improvements at every corner of the factory floor. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions. Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

5G Technology in the Manufacturing Industry

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Enable your machines to move freely and efficiently—with Verizon's reliable, secure 5G coverage within your factory. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Our advanced 5G network and solutions can help improve factory efficiency and productivity, and enable a safer workplace. Data from sensors, edge devices and connected systems can help you boost machine uptime and avoid costly production delays. And Industry 4.0 technologies can help manufacturers manage the unexpected. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Today's factories and warehouses are increasingly digitized and leverage robotics, sensors, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality (AR) and other Industry 4.0 technologies. Fast, reliable private 5G networks are needed to make the smart factory more efficient and cost-effective. Digital transformation requires the expertise and objectivity of a partner that can make a quick, pragmatic assessment of the landscape and apply solutions. Learn how manufacturers are leveraging Industry 4.0 solutions to enhance OEE, drive growth and improve supply-chain agility. Connect all aspects of the manufacturing environment—from back-end office needs and research and development to the factory floor and distribution channel—on an edge computing platform. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new requirements and demands, and build wireless networks to help seamlessly and flexibly connect your devices and systems. Enable intelligent technology like predictive maintenance, robotics, automation, digital twins, 3D printing and whatever else the future holds. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions. Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. Explore how manufacturers leverage connectivity technologies like 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi to drive digital transformation. Discover trends, challenges, and the future of industrial connectivity in our 2024 report. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms, Services & Solutions

With our expansive portfolio, vast expertise and strong ecosystem, Verizon offers a one-stop shop for your Internet of Things (IoT) needs. Automate processes, optimize costs and drive operational efficiencies with connected devices and innovative IoT solutions. Take better control of managed assets running on your infrastructure to help enhance business efficiency, improve safety and security, control costs and make effective use of resources. Deliver engaging customer experiences and reduce your time to market to help increase customer loyalty and improve your market position. Recognized as a Leader in three Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ placements for Global WAN Services, Managed IoT Connectivity, and 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. Gartner,In the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services¹, Verizon was recognized as a Leader for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Not only are we a Leader in 2025, but we were also named a Leader 19 consecutive times between 2005 and 2025. Gartner,Verizon has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Recognition as a Leader is based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for managed IoT services. Learn more about Managed IoT Connectivity Services. Gartner,Verizon's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for our Private Wireless Network solution are the reasons why Gartner named us a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. A different view of the market can be seen in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services companion report. We work with numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to certify their devices and modules to run on the Verizon network. Doing so will help to ensure the compatibility and interoperability of your IoT solutions within the Verizon ecosystem. OEMs display certified devices on Verizon's Open Development portal where they can be easily accessed by the IoT community, making it easy to bring your idea from concept to market. ThingSpace Marketplace is a one-stop shop for everything you need to start building your IoT solution right away. The right network delivers the secure, reliable connectivity that makes IoT possible. That's why Verizon offers a number of network technologies to fit your business needs, from Narrowband IoT for low-bandwidth-capable applications to 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) for bandwidth-intensive, lower-latency applications. Take advantage of a secure, high-speed, low-latency 5G network connection to help solve your organizational challenges and drive efficiency. Use our dedicated communication technologies for IoT applications. Simplify your IoT operations across the world. ,Verizon supports its IoT solutions through our industry-leading ThingSpace platform. ThingSpace features a wide array of services that enable you to build, activate, manage and monetize your IoT solutions. ThingSpace gives organizations of all sizes the required tools to build IoT solutions or use end-to-end solutions to solve business problems. Lock down your connected devices with SIM-Secure. Our IoT expertise and expansive portfolio help power a number of innovative, new end-to-end solutions that can enable organizations to become more efficient, control costs, improve customer experiences—and ultimately, gain a competitive edge. With the power of IoT, you can remotely track and monitor the location and condition of assets in transit, like equipment, raw materials, and valuable or perishable items, giving you greater visibility into your supply chain and distribution operations. Developing the vehicles of the future requires partnering with a technology innovator. Verizon has the IoT expertise and platforms to help you design, build and test new and emerging connected vehicle technologies. Verizon IoT technologies and solutions help drive the digital transformation of cities and municipalities across the U.S. enabling them to operate more efficiently, while helping to improve the quality of life for the people who live there. Discover how these two groundbreaking technologies together are opening up all kinds of IoT possibilities. Gain insights into how combining network and application data can help you avoid unexpected surprises and unlock the potential value of IoT. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Press related to "internet of things solutions for manufacturing"

Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Learn more

Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Learn more

Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Learn more

Questions related to "internet of things solutions for manufacturing"

Related Devices

Internet Devices

TCL LINKZONE 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(147)
View details
Connected Devices

Inseego 4G Global Modem USB8L

Starts at $3.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Internet Devices

Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW

Starts at $9.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(645)
View details

Case Studies related to "internet of things solutions for manufacturing"

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Read Now
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)