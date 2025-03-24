Iot development

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms, Services & Solutions

With our expansive portfolio, vast expertise and strong ecosystem, Verizon offers a one-stop shop for your Internet of Things (IoT) needs. Automate processes, optimize costs and drive operational efficiencies with connected devices and innovative IoT solutions. Take better control of managed assets running on your infrastructure to help enhance business efficiency, improve safety and security, control costs and make effective use of resources. Deliver engaging customer experiences and reduce your time to market to help increase customer loyalty and improve your market position. Recognized as a Leader in three Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ placements for Global WAN Services, Managed IoT Connectivity, and 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. Gartner,In the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services¹, Verizon was recognized as a Leader for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Not only are we a Leader in 2025, but we were also named a Leader 19 consecutive times between 2005 and 2025. Gartner,Verizon has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Recognition as a Leader is based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for managed IoT services. Learn more about Managed IoT Connectivity Services. Gartner,Verizon's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for our Private Wireless Network solution are the reasons why Gartner named us a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. A different view of the market can be seen in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services companion report. We work with numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to certify their devices and modules to run on the Verizon network. Doing so will help to ensure the compatibility and interoperability of your IoT solutions within the Verizon ecosystem. OEMs display certified devices on Verizon's Open Development portal where they can be easily accessed by the IoT community, making it easy to bring your idea from concept to market. ThingSpace Marketplace is a one-stop shop for everything you need to start building your IoT solution right away. The right network delivers the secure, reliable connectivity that makes IoT possible. That's why Verizon offers a number of network technologies to fit your business needs, from Narrowband IoT for low-bandwidth-capable applications to 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) for bandwidth-intensive, lower-latency applications. Take advantage of a secure, high-speed, low-latency 5G network connection to help solve your organizational challenges and drive efficiency. Use our dedicated communication technologies for IoT applications. Simplify your IoT operations across the world. ,Verizon supports its IoT solutions through our industry-leading ThingSpace platform. ThingSpace features a wide array of services that enable you to build, activate, manage and monetize your IoT solutions. ThingSpace gives organizations of all sizes the required tools to build IoT solutions or use end-to-end solutions to solve business problems. Lock down your connected devices with SIM-Secure. Our IoT expertise and expansive portfolio help power a number of innovative, new end-to-end solutions that can enable organizations to become more efficient, control costs, improve customer experiences—and ultimately, gain a competitive edge. With the power of IoT, you can remotely track and monitor the location and condition of assets in transit, like equipment, raw materials, and valuable or perishable items, giving you greater visibility into your supply chain and distribution operations. Developing the vehicles of the future requires partnering with a technology innovator. Verizon has the IoT expertise and platforms to help you design, build and test new and emerging connected vehicle technologies. Verizon IoT technologies and solutions help drive the digital transformation of cities and municipalities across the U.S. enabling them to operate more efficiently, while helping to improve the quality of life for the people who live there. Discover how these two groundbreaking technologies together are opening up all kinds of IoT possibilities. Gain insights into how combining network and application data can help you avoid unexpected surprises and unlock the potential value of IoT. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 