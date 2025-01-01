Iot devices examples

Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business ThingSpace IoT Marketplace, a new simple way to manage the IoT journey

Verizon Business today announced the launch of ThingSpace IoT Marketplace
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
What Are the Types of IoT Sensors? Business

What are the types of IoT sensors?,Author: Poornima Apte,Picture a simple home thermostat. When set to a specific temperature, it measures ambient temperature and signals the HVAC systems to heat or cool the house accordingly. IoT sensors function much like the thermostat, but with one key difference: They connect to the internet. Because sensor-embedded devices can relay the data they measure through the Internet, enterprises can develop models to analyze the data and fine-tune operating conditions for hundreds of thousands of systems. Operational efficiencies follow. The potential for IoT and IIoT (IoT's industrial equivalent) is enormous. The will grow at a compounded annual rate of 28.6% from 2021-2026, reaching $29.6 billion, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. Types of IoT sensors,With this huge potential comes IoT applications for nearly all industries. This means that there is an IoT sensor for practically every parameter that enterprises across every industry could possibly need to measure. A few common ones include:,Temperature sensors,Just like a thermostat, temperature IoT sensors measure fluctuations in heat and relay that information, but they also relay that data through the internet. In agriculture, soil temperature measurements can dictate crop plantation and watering schedules. In manufacturing, measuring temperature profiles of machines can signal when they are about to break down and deliver predictive maintenance. Pressure sensors,Pressure sensors used in IoT convert varying pressure to a measurable electrical signal. For example, in chemical plants, measuring pressure can help to detect vacuum leaks in equipment. Gas pipelines use pressure sensors to warn of faults in infrastructure. Proximity sensors,These sensors used in IoT can detect, without contact, when objects come close to the sensor's field or range. Autonomous driving sees implementations of proximity sensors for collision avoidance. These kinds of IoT sensors also find uses in retail where personalized store offers can be pushed through mobile notifications depending on the customer who walks in through the door. Accelerometers,The rate at which an object is approaching is useful information for central monitoring systems to process. These IoT-enabled sensors can measure acceleration as well as changes to gravity. For example, to detect falls among the elderly IoT-based accelerometers can detect movement associated with waking up, walking as well as falls. Humidity sensors,These sensors used in IoT measure the amount of water vapor in the air and convert it into a measurable electrical signal. Combined with temperature sensors, these devices can be used extensively in agriculture to verify growing conditions. Globally, 12 million sensors will be used in agriculture by 2023, as predicts. The combination of temperature and humidity sensors also plays a key role in supply chains and cold chain management. Perishable foods and pharmaceuticals especially benefit from use of such sensors. Sensors used in IoT vary in addition to these. Industries use level sensors (to detect filling of tanks in production, for example), gas sensors for air quality measurements and radar sensors for measuring vehicular distance. The smart cities of the future will drive ahead with such sensors to ease traffic congestion. Why IoT needs Network as a Service (NaaS),Industrial implementations of IoT will need not only the sensors but also a way for machine-to-machine communications (M2M) to be relayed to the cloud through a secure, reliable and scalable network. The IoT ecosystem is often complex, and the sampling of data needs to consider device life and communication capabilities. In essence, without network connectivity, you cannot realize the full potential of IoT or work with it in real time. Many businesses who might have ambitious IoT deployment plans find that the rigorous network infrastructure they need can be a real obstacle to a successful implementation. Such businesses may find the inability to scale connectivity infrastructure needs up and down as IoT deployments change especially frustrating. Dynamic applications, such as IoT and AI, need dynamic, scalable platforms to support them—something that is not easily achieved. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offers a workaround for such infrastructure challenges. Virtualized services can be scaled up and down quickly, and enterprises only pay for as much as they consume. They do not need to invest in heavy capital expenditures but instead move NaaS to operational expenses. As a result, businesses that need mission-critical IoT sensors but cannot afford the frequently changing hardware and infrastructure needs could consider (NaaS). The pay-as-you-go model ensures that enterprises can scale demand up or down as needs change. Equally important, these services update with the latest hardware, so enterprises can rest assured that the infrastructure they are working with is current and suited to their needs. An additional advantage: NaaS services are frequently monitored for security concerns and stay current with patches. The NaaS model is compelling for businesses that want to realize the promise of IIoT without large upfront investments in necessary network infrastructure—and the talent to manage entire ecosystems. IoT sensors are helping to drive data-driven digital transformation. Learn how can enable enterprises to harvest information at scale and realize operational efficiencies. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. All Consent Allowed
IoT Public Safety Use Cases: Driving Benefits for Emergency Responders Business

IoT public safety use cases: Driving benefits for emergency responders,Author: Phil Muncaster,What are the top Internet of Things (IoT) public safety use cases? How does IoT technology have a direct impact on public safety and emergency response communications?,What is IoT for public safety?,Fundamentally, the internet of things is a network of intelligent, internet-connected devices which collect, exchange and display data. includes sensors and devices, as well as machine-to-machine systems to aid with critical, on-the-spot decision-making. These IoT tools can help predict incidents and help to guide incident prevention and planning efforts. IoT data can be analyzed and used to remotely control other devices or fed through to human users in the field. As the number of IoT public safety use cases , so does the productivity and efficiency of first responders across a variety of industries; from military and government, to transportation and state and local public safety. However, IoT for public safety only works as promised if supported by a powerful, reliable network. What are the top trends driving IoT public safety use cases?,IoT for public safety is designed to utilize the right tools to get the best information to the right people as soon as possible. IoT are focused on driving efficiencies, improving decision-making and reducing harm through intelligent use of this near real-time data. New IoT public safety use cases are constantly emerging. The following trends are key to advancing the future of public safety and emergency response technology. Situational awareness and logistics support,One of the most crucial use cases of IoT for public safety is providing situational awareness during incidents or emergencies. Public safety answering points (PSAPs), responders on scene, incident command and other users with approved access to a situational awareness platform will take information feeds from the IoT devices (think cameras, carbon monoxide detectors, heat sensors, fire alarms) that can source near real-time data feeds to help inform rapid decision making. With a combined dashboard view, or Common Operating Picture (COP), this data can be aggregated, analyzed and turned into actionable information such as situational reports, then pushed out to first responders en route to support decision-making and help mitigate risk. Further data intelligence could be gathered by IoT devices such as cameras on responders who are at the scene, which can provide commanders with an enhanced, near real time view — as well as a useful data source for post-incident reports. Emergency calling,, for example, if smoke is detected inside of a building. Additionally, cameras can help detect weapons outside of an office complex and automatically send a notification to the police of a potential incident. Public warning systems,Public warning systems are yet another set of helpful IoT public safety use cases that aid in both broadcasting and response to large-scale incidents, such as a natural disaster. It's vital the public is alerted as soon as possible. IoT sensors can provide an early warning system via link-ups with public displays, billboards, connected vehicles and smartphones. For example, as a hurricane approaches, data gathered from IoT devices and sensors can be collected by early warning systems to help with evacuation efforts. Automated emergency response,Roadside sensors with the ability to detect ground fog can be coupled with temperature gauges, dew point data and other factors to autonomously detect an area with low visibility. Discover more about how can help reduce costs, drive efficiencies and keep your community safer. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. All Consent Allowed All Consent Allowed
How Could 5G Help to Redefine and Transform Industrial IoT? Business

How could 5G help to redefine and transform Industrial IoT?,Author: Heidi Vella,Industrial IoT (IIoT) is the . It encompasses the use of prolific smart sensors, connectivity and data analytics to transform dumb machines into smart data-harvesting ones for improved efficiency, customer experience and much more. The potential of industrial IoT will be unleashed by the superfast speeds and, crucially, low latency and higher bandwidth that 5G can provide. Together, IIoT and 5G can bring about a new era of industrial automation and efficiency for real, quantifiable benefits in a number of sectors. Let's explore how. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in utilities?,Due to decentralization, decarbonization and digitization, utilities are undergoing . Thankfully, industrial IoT and 5G can help offer new solutions to help with challenges they are facing. Omnipresent Internet-connected sensors can enable advanced monitoring, mapping and control of grid infrastructure—including creating —to provide granular data that utilities can then use to derive actionable insights. This could include critical maintenance and where weak spots can be impacted by extreme weather events. For example, in power plants and for pipe infrastructure, sensors can help identify issues before they fully manifest. , with IoT devices deployed throughout the grid, can also help support the shift to a more decentralized energy system by enabling such detailed oversight that more granular shifts of energy flows (depending on real-time and anticipated energy supply and demand factors) are possible. This can help to shore-up security of supply and maximize storage. Access to this high quality data also supports greater automation for improved efficiency and productivity. Here are a few innovative IIoT use cases in utilities:,The complexity and vastness of utility infrastructure that often spans across remote locations can benefit from a wireless, high-bandwidth solution, such as 5G, which can help support the management of a large number of devices and reach the areas that optical fiber can't—often called the last mile. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in manufacturing?,Manufacturing perhaps holds some of the greatest promise for . Connecting and automating the factory floor can increase productivity, efficiency and, in turn, annual turnover. In fact, according to analysis by Global Data, the manufacturing sector already accounts for around . As the analytics and consulting company notes, 5G and private cellular networks highly benefit mission-critical digital applications that require guaranteed bandwidth and low latency. This can include self-driving forklifts on the factory floor and and reassigning some people to safer, more efficient operations. Remote monitoring of machinery with 5G connected sensors can support machine analytics that drives predictive maintenance, avoiding costly shut-downs that are only worsening with long supply chain delays for critical parts. can also free machines from costly physical cable connections, making it easier to change assembly lines for new revenue opportunities, such as making car customization cheaper and easier. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in distribution?,5G and massive IoT could offer a variety of new functions to distribution and logistics companies, including granular tracking and traceability. Together, these technologies could enable of parcels and pallets for both distribution companies and customers. This is night and day compared with the current process of parcels only being logged at several few-and-far between locations. Not only should this provide an up-to-date picture of distribution and help to address the challenge of , but it could flag bottlenecks and other issues before they become major problems. High-value or precious goods could be used to authenticate their origin so that customers can be reassured they are getting the real deal. They could also be used to monitor a variety of critical factors, such as . Additionally, as one pallet of goods is in transit, 5G connected sensors could send back about journey times, traffic surge spots or changes in ambient temperature. Such information is particularly pertinent for just-in-time deliveries and can also be shared with partners within the supply chain. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in the automotive sector?,Increasing relies on massive IoT and the low latency and fast speeds of a reliable network. These technologies can facilitate the their surroundings and provide the necessary superfast speeds and latency. Learn more about how can advance your organization. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. All Consent Allowed All Consent Allowed
