Iot service benefits

Links related to "iot service benefits"

IoT Public Safety Use Cases: Driving Benefits for Emergency Responders Business

IoT public safety use cases: Driving benefits for emergency responders,Author: Phil Muncaster,What are the top Internet of Things (IoT) public safety use cases? How does IoT technology have a direct impact on public safety and emergency response communications?,What is IoT for public safety?,Fundamentally, the internet of things is a network of intelligent, internet-connected devices which collect, exchange and display data. includes sensors and devices, as well as machine-to-machine systems to aid with critical, on-the-spot decision-making. These IoT tools can help predict incidents and help to guide incident prevention and planning efforts. IoT data can be analyzed and used to remotely control other devices or fed through to human users in the field. As the number of IoT public safety use cases , so does the productivity and efficiency of first responders across a variety of industries; from military and government, to transportation and state and local public safety. However, IoT for public safety only works as promised if supported by a powerful, reliable network. What are the top trends driving IoT public safety use cases?,IoT for public safety is designed to utilize the right tools to get the best information to the right people as soon as possible. IoT are focused on driving efficiencies, improving decision-making and reducing harm through intelligent use of this near real-time data. New IoT public safety use cases are constantly emerging. The following trends are key to advancing the future of public safety and emergency response technology. Situational awareness and logistics support,One of the most crucial use cases of IoT for public safety is providing situational awareness during incidents or emergencies. Public safety answering points (PSAPs), responders on scene, incident command and other users with approved access to a situational awareness platform will take information feeds from the IoT devices (think cameras, carbon monoxide detectors, heat sensors, fire alarms) that can source near real-time data feeds to help inform rapid decision making. With a combined dashboard view, or Common Operating Picture (COP), this data can be aggregated, analyzed and turned into actionable information such as situational reports, then pushed out to first responders en route to support decision-making and help mitigate risk. Further data intelligence could be gathered by IoT devices such as cameras on responders who are at the scene, which can provide commanders with an enhanced, near real time view — as well as a useful data source for post-incident reports. Emergency calling,, for example, if smoke is detected inside of a building. Additionally, cameras can help detect weapons outside of an office complex and automatically send a notification to the police of a potential incident. Public warning systems,Public warning systems are yet another set of helpful IoT public safety use cases that aid in both broadcasting and response to large-scale incidents, such as a natural disaster. It's vital the public is alerted as soon as possible. IoT sensors can provide an early warning system via link-ups with public displays, billboards, connected vehicles and smartphones. For example, as a hurricane approaches, data gathered from IoT devices and sensors can be collected by early warning systems to help with evacuation efforts. Automated emergency response,Roadside sensors with the ability to detect ground fog can be coupled with temperature gauges, dew point data and other factors to autonomously detect an area with low visibility. These inputs, combined with IoT software, can be programmed to automatically send alerts to flash go slow on digital signs on a mountainous road. Should a sensor detect a leak of carbon monoxide, gas pipes could be automatically cut off. This type of automated emergency response is yet another example of the benefits of using IoT for public safety. The right network,Optimizing IoT public safety use cases requires the right devices and back-end analytics software and infrastructure. But it's also vital to have a robust, reliable network to ensure there's no interruption to critical data flows. Look for network providers that can deliver:,Discover more about how can help reduce costs, drive efficiencies and keep your community safer. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Workplace IoT Can Help to Keep Employees Healthy and Safe Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Workplace IoT can help to keep employees healthy and safe,Author: Shane Schick,According to a recent poll, . Yet as the world recovers from COVID-19, expectations around health and safety conditions remain high if not higher. A recent survey found 38.3% of respondents, regardless of whether they worked from home during the pandemic or stayed on-premises, would if their workplace was not cleaned properly. Since 1999, has found that safety at work tops the list of what's important to employees. What has changed since 1999 is the development of technology, such as workplace IoT, to help keep employees healthy and safe. What Is Workplace IoT?,Internet of Things (IoT) technology has spread everywhere from , where everyday objects can connect online using sensors and other hardware. Collecting and sharing information via the IoT doesn't require human intervention and has already offered organizations many benefits, such as or providing in retail. However, workplace IoT isn't limited to customer-facing situations or remote sites like an oil rig. The same technology can be deployed to enhance the employee experience as people move from their desks to breakout rooms, boardrooms and other communal spaces. IoT Workplace Safety Use Cases,At the general level, such as increased productivity, enhanced monitoring and greater convenience. These same benefits apply to workplace IoT. Here are some common use cases for how IoT can be used to improve workplace health and safety. Overcrowding,Sensors can help address potential concerns about overcrowding. Researchers have shown how entering a workplace at a given time. This can be implemented more granularly, to monitor occupancy status of office kitchens, bathrooms or meeting rooms within a workplace. When paired with room reservation tools, sensors can help address IoT workplace safety by helping organizations maintain capacity limits while effectively allocating available space. Sensors could also help companies that wish to voluntarily reduce room capacity limits to address one of the major concerns about employees returning to the office: . Cleanliness and hygiene,It is perhaps no surprise that cleanliness remains an —nearly 90% believe workplace cleaning protocols are very or somewhat important, while over 47% say regularly disinfecting shared spaces is the most important safety step an employer can take. Workplace IoT sensors can streamline this process by sending alerts after a desk or space has been occupied for an extended period or by multiple people. Facility managers can also be notified when soap dispensers and towels are running low to allow immediate replacement without relying on a manual check. IoT sensors can collect real time actionable data to , such as CO2, temperature and humidity levels. Automated air quality control systems integrated with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and purification systems can not only detect and display issues, but also remediate them. Another way to address hygiene is to reduce the number of places an with during their day. From the moment an employee arrives on site, for instance, workplace IoT can offer a more touchless environment by using sensors to automatically open doors, turn on lights or adjust temperature controls. Wearables,IoT-enabled wearable devices could be used to (that have opted in to share biometric information) that show signs of strain, fatigue, stress or other physical issues. Data collected from wearables can also help to show how employees interact with their environments, such as highlighting common walking routes through a factory floor. When integrated with worksite schematics, companies can analyze the risk of harm and injury from these actions. This same technology can also be used to notify staff about hazardous situations or prevent them from entering areas they are not authorized to access. Devices with geolocation capabilities can also provide exact locations of employees, which can be critically important during crisis situations such as rescue operations. Safety threats,Workplace IoT sensors can be used to mitigate a number of possible threats to employee health and safety:,IoT Workplace Safety Privacy Best Practices,While organizations can benefit from these and other workplace safety uses, they should also be aware that some employees may have concerns around privacy or that the technology is being used to punish them. Here are some key steps you can take in order to maximize the benefit of workplace IoT:,In recent years, the challenges of maintaining workplace health and safety have grown. Thankfully, IoT workplace safety improvements can help to keep your employees secure. Learn more about to transform the future of work. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

The Benefits of Edge Computing for Businesses Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The benefits of edge computing: Improved efficiencies and performance,Author: Gary Hilson,Cloud computing has helped businesses transform their operations with on-demand access to resources stored on data centers around the world—improving their ability to scale and innovate while reducing capital costs. Yet, there are also applications that benefit from processing data as close to users and devices as possible. Edge computing provides this capability. So, what is edge computing? What are the benefits of edge computing, and what should companies consider when assessing if they should invest in edge computing?,What is edge computing?,Edge computing brings the power of cloud computing closer to you. Most of the processing happens at the edge of the network instead of in centralized data centers, which may be located some distance away. Core services include computing and storage. There are numerous use cases for edge computing, including in the retail, manufacturing, agricultural, energy and other sectors. What are some edge computing benefits?,Companies using edge computing by industry,Companies are discovering why we need edge computing and also that the benefits of edge computing can help them to become more competitive in their respective industries, from retail to energy and utilities. Retail,Brick-and-mortar retailers can in combination with IoT on a number of fronts, including customer experience, augmented reality, touchless checkout and store navigation. For example, are set to continue growing. Juniper Research predicts that will reach $387 billion in 2025, up from just $2 billion in 2020. Manufacturing,Understanding the benefits of edge computing can help manufacturers gain insights from their . Sensors and 5G-connected cameras could provide factory workers with actionable intelligence that can help improve productivity by anticipating equipment performance issues, help prevent product defects and design inconsistencies while also preserving quality and safety standards. They can also harness the benefits of edge computing by using augmented, mixed and virtual reality in the plant for training, health and safety monitoring. Agriculture,are helping farms become smarter through improved crop monitoring and predictive maintenance of critical machinery by gathering data on equipment performance and health where 5G is available. As they modernize equipment, farmers can integrate more advanced edge computing capabilities. Automotive,could be heavily dependent on edge computing to provide information on traffic conditions to help reduce road congestion and improve safety by providing hazard and queue warnings regarding road construction conditions ahead, while also helping to improve the consumer experience through enhanced infotainment. Energy and utilities,Energy and utility companies can harness the benefits of edge computing to help improve predictive maintenance because data can be analyzed at the edge and corrective actions taken without waiting for data to travel to a central location to be analyzed, followed by instructions returning to the site where the issue resides. The amount of infrastructure these companies have is enormous and expansive. For example, edge computing can enable near real-time performance to proactively monitor and manage the sensors and gateway devices needed to evaluate asset health and diagnostics. This near-real time performance can pave the way toward a predictive maintenance model. 5G is key for edge computing,If you're weighing the benefits of edge computing against the upfront costs, consider the first, and how you can leverage edge computing for a competitive advantage. Then, think about what these benefits mean for your business operations. Regardless of industry, edge computing can exploit faster wireless connectivity, which has been accelerated by the rollout of 5G. But the higher speed is also enabled by placing key functions closer to where the data is to reduce latency. While some data is best processed by a central cloud data center, users experience faster speeds in an edge computing model when the data doesn't have to travel as far. By not sending all data back to a central location, bandwidth requirements and costs are reduced. One of the other benefits of edge computing is improved reliability. Operations and data can be distributed, and this decentralization makes your network more resilient. And although having more endpoints increases the number of attack surfaces, you can isolate devices and groups of devices through techniques such as for more robust security. Why we need edge computing: industries can leverage the edge,While many organizations are not ready to deploy edge computing at scale, they are making moves to set themselves up for success. Tackling infrastructure modernization is an important first step in edge computing. Those that have completed the infrastructure modernization phase are moving on to that benefit from real-time data generated in edge locations,Energy and utilities companies are excellent examples of the benefits of edge computing – to help them perform predictive maintenance, remote inspections, supply and demand forecasting and more. The key for businesses across a range of industries is to prioritize areas of infrastructure that can benefit from or need modernization the most. You don't need to transform your entire operations to take advantage of edge computing. A mobile edge computing (MEC) instance can be strategically deployed incrementally as part of a longer-term rollout. Verizon can help you , including lower end-to-end latency and local compute, storage and backhaul transport efficiencies, so you can develop and run applications securely and efficiently on a distributed infrastructure. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Press related to "iot service benefits"

Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Learn more

Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Learn more

Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Learn more

Case Studies related to "iot service benefits"

How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
Read Now

Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Read Now

Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Read Now

Questions related to "iot service benefits"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)