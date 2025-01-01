lte solutions

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
LTE Business Internet: Fast & Flexible Solution Solutions

LTE Business Internet: Fast & Flexible Solution Solutions

Fast, flexible internet connectivty,Verizon LTE Business Internet helpsFast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Maybe your office footprint doesn't require a full-blown installation. Or you want to add a temporary location or pop-up store, and don't have time to spare. Perhaps network options are limited in your area, or you need a backup connectivity plan. Whatever the case, you have a new choice. LTE Business Internet delivers high-speed, high-reliability connectivity—right out of the box. LTE Business Internet combines compatible wireless routers with award-winning connectivity on our Verizon 4G LTE network, providing you fast, flexible, reliable internet service. The service works right out of the box with a simple, quick installation and easy instructions. You can choose from multiple speed tiers on an unlimited data plan to suit your business needs. LTE Business Internet is suited for smaller office footprints, remote offices and locations, temporary pop-up stores, kiosks, and mobile points of sale—virtually anywhere in the U.S. your business needs to be. When you choose LTE Business Internet service for your business, you'll get:,Verizon offers America's largest 4G LTE network. It's the most reliable, too. Our network was ranked #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by RootMetrics—12 times in a row. Fast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Connect to the internet with Fios reliability and blazing speed—up to 940/880 Mbps in select areas. A convenient, easy-to-implement bundle designed with small businesses in mind. Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon.
LTE-M & NB-IoT: Powering M2M Solutions for IoT devices

LTE-M & NB-IoT: Powering M2M Solutions for IoT devices

Get the best performance from your IoT devices with technologies specifically engineered to provide the connectivity they need. Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M are communication technologies that provide low bandwidth, proven and cost-effective connectivity for IoT applications—and are both fully supported by our 4G LTE network. NB-IoT and LTE-M use networking protocols that help improve IoT coverage with better in-building and in-ground penetration. Our LTE technology also provides comprehensive security, with authentication, credentialing and encryption tools to keep your communications protected. ThingSpace is our web-based, open development environment that speeds up IoT deployment. It gives you the tools you need to manage, develop and deploy global enterprise IoT solutions—all in one place. Our business and government customer operations centers give you the support you need to manage all of your IoT devices. These technologies offer low data throughput and high energy efficiency, and help lower the barrier of entry to the IoT world. Built to fit 3GPP standards, these offerings are 5G compatible. NB-IoT and LTE-M offer greater coverage than you'd get with LTE Cat-1. A proven network partner,to deploy a CAT-M1 network in the U.S. LTE network,of Fortune 500 companies do business with Verizon. Learn how Finland-based company HappyOrNot creatively taps an IoT solution to collect instant, actionable customer feedback on the spot. Learn how Verizon can help you make the right choices when designing your IoT strategy. Simplify your IoT operations across the world. Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Creating and connecting your IoT device has never been easier. Verizon offers a variety of tools and partners that can help you design and build your concept. NB-IoT complements LTE-M (Cat-M1) so customers have more options to choose from based on their specific application needs. NB-IoT is best suited for low-power, ultralow throughout, delay-tolerant, event-triggered, simple stationary (idle mode mobility) sensors that:,LTE-M(Cat-M1) is designed specifically for purpose-built devices that transmit small to medium amounts of data over wide ranges. The ThingSpace IoT platform enables connectivity management of IoT at scale by allowing you to securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Designed for IoT:,Cost-effective:,Better battery life:,Better coverage:,Network:
5G Business Internet Solutions

So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera

Starts at $5.55/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(88)
