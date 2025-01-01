mobile network security solutions

Mobile Private Network: WAP Solution

Bring your secure private network to employees where they need access. The Verizon Mobile Private Network wireless access point (WAP) solution gives your people and their devices seamless, secure access to your organization's network. It enables employees to stay productive and connected to critical tools and data anywhere our wireless network is available. Mobile Private Network is a wireless access point (WAP) solution that gives employees direct access to your organization's internal network by segregating your traffic when they're connecting with mobile devices. It helps boost productivity with secure access to critical tools and data where your employees and devices need them. With Mobile Private Network, you can have a secure, scalable foundation for adopting new wireless platforms and technologies. Financial, legal services, healthcare or other organizations that require secure access to sensitive data,Enterprises and companies of any size with large mobile workforces or Internet of Things (IoT) devices looking for secure network connectivity,Government and public safety agencies that need to connect field workers to confidential or mission-critical information,Create preferences for mission-critical applications, and achieve more predictable network performance. Control who can send and receive traffic, and share costs with multiparty billing. Help prevent unauthorized traffic on the private network to reduce risk from unsolicited external traffic (select Verizon wireline services required). Maintain security using split-data routing to isolate your data from the public internet. Gain private network access wherever there's Verizon Wireless coverage. Set up new devices easily—no need for complicated device configurations. Partner with a trusted leader backed by decades of experience. years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,technical support so you get help when you need it,Learn about the latest trends in real-world security incidents and breaches—to help protect your organization and help you evaluate potential updates to your security plan. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. As wireless device usage continues to become a part of your infrastructure, you need to consider the same approach to management and control that you apply to traditional IT infrastructure assets. Stay connected to your network and critical apps with NetMotion®, no matter where your teams work. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Enable rapid detection and response to help protect your devices and systems at the point of attack.