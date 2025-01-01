new sim card

Stores

1

Verizon

Closed
854 West Main Street
New Holland, PA 17557
Get Directions
(717) 207-7126
(717) 207-7126
2

Verizon

OpenCloses at 9:00 PM
100 N Dupont Hwy
New Castle, DE 19720
Get Directions
(302) 327-8054
(302) 327-8054
3

Verizon

Closed
304 Town Ctr
New Britain, PA 18901
Get Directions
(215) 997-5000
(215) 997-5000
Mastercard Small Business Credit Card

Verizon Business Mastercard®,Great! to your My Business account, then verify whether you're eligible to apply. If you don't have a My Business account, to start creating one. Great! to your My Business account, then verify whether you're eligible to apply. If you don't have a My Business account, to start creating one. Great! to your My Business account, then verify whether you're eligible to apply. If you don't have a My Business account, to start creating one. This is the Verizon Business Mastercard.® The card that rewards your business. Must apply here for this offer. Offers vary elsewhere.*,The Verizon Business Mastercard is built exclusively for small businesses. Use it everywhere Mastercard is accepted on things you already buy. Earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible purchases, then redeem to help pay your Verizon business wireless bills, devices and more. back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, during your first billing cycle after account opening,back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, after your first billing cycle,back on eligible gas, electric vehicle charging and office supplies,back on other purchases,Gain access to a suite of business tools—such as 24/7 support, marketing and payroll tools, and more. Gain access to a suite of business tools—such as 24/7 support, marketing and payroll tools, and more. Get Zero Liability protection to help keep your account secure. Get Zero Liability protection to help keep your account secure. Cardholders can count on no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. Cardholders can count on no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. The Verizon Business Mastercard has rewards exclusively for Verizon small business customers. Take advantage of solutions to help boost productivity, reach new customers and more. Simplify your business finances with the #1 rated accounting software. Fast, simple tax filing with America's leader in tax prep software. Watch the replay for an insightful and informative discussion with Natalie Cofield, Advisor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and former Assistant Administrator, US Small Business Administration and Michelle Meyer, Chief Economist, US Mastercard. Our panel examines digitalization, access to capital and innovation in a post-COVID economy for small businesses. Elegant, metal design. Practical rewards. And built to give your business more. Must apply here for this offer. Offers vary elsewhere.*,My Business profile roles of Account Manager or Administrator on Small Business wireless accounts with less than 100 lines are eligible to apply. Applicants must log into the My Business online portal through their Verizon Wireless account on to verify eligibility. If your company does not currently have a My Business login, an Account Manager or Administrator, you can sign up for one by logging into your company's account. Other terms or restrictions may apply for eligibility. Please contact Verizon Business sales or customer service representatives for any questions. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. FNBO issues the credit card and manages the Verizon Business Mastercard's commercial credit account and billing. Cardmember servicing needs—including disputes, lost or stolen, or additional card requests—are managed by FNBO. Card Members will have access to a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard toll-free number, via a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard app or a dedicated online portal. After you apply and are approved for the Verizon Business Mastercard, you can earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases as part of the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program as follows:,For example, if you make an eligible purchase of $100 at a Verizon store using your Verizon Business Mastercard within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening, you can earn 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars. (After the first credit card billing cycle following activation, you will earn 3%.) There is no limit on the amount of Verizon Business Dollars you can earn for eligible purchases. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of terms. My Business profile roles of Account Manager on Small Business wireless accounts with less than 100 lines are eligible to apply. Applicants must log into the My Business online portal through their Verizon Wireless account on to verify eligibility. If your company does not currently have a My Business login, an Account Manager or Administrator, you can sign up for one by logging into your company's account or you can discuss the company's eligibility with a business sales or service representative. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. FNBO issues the credit card and manages the Verizon Business Mastercard's commercial credit account and billing. Cardmember servicing needs—including disputes, lost or stolen, or additional card requests—are managed by FNBO. Card Members will have access to a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard toll-free number, via a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard app or a dedicated online portal. After you apply and are approved for the Verizon Business Mastercard, you can earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases as part of the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program as follows:,For example, if you make an eligible purchase of $100 at a Verizon store using your Verizon Business Mastercard within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening, you can earn 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars. (After the first credit card billing cycle following activation, you will earn 3%.) There is no limit on the amount of Verizon Business Dollars you can earn for eligible purchases. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of terms. Yes. Primary Cardholders may add authorized Supplemental Cardholders at least 18 years of age at the card account level. There is no limit as to the number of Supplemental Cardholders a company can add. All earned Verizon Business Dollars will accumulate at the business wireless account level but may only be redeemed by the Primary Cardholder or an Account Manager on your Verizon Wireless account. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program terms. The following applies for all Cardmembers on the same credit card account: The Primary Cardholder (guarantor) will be liable for all purchases made on the credit card account, including those made by authorized users. Benefits for Mastercard World Elite for Business include:,Visit s to see all the Cardmember benefits. If you apply and are instantly approved, the company's card information is automatically loaded into the payment sources section of your Verizon Wireless account that can be used for purchases and online bill pay. For purchases elsewhere else, you'll need to wait for your card to arrive in the mail, typically within 7 business days or less. Once your company's card is received in the mail, the primary Cardholder or Account Administrator will be able to add the card to your business device's digital wallet to use with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Primary Cardholders and Verizon Account Managers will be able to see how many Verizon Business Dollars the company's Cardholders have earned to date, minus redemptions. Verizon Business Dollars accumulate collectively at the account and sub-account levels for bill pay or purchases of eligible devices and accessories. Bill pay and purchases using Verizon Business Dollars can occur online, or with a Verizon Business Representative over the phone or in store at select locations. Remember that the amount of Verizon Business Dollars a company has earned to date is subject to any refunds and credits on your card, minus redemption. Please see for a complete list of Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program Terms and Conditions. Unfortunately, you must be a Verizon Wireless Small Business customer to apply for the Verizon Business Mastercard at this time. Applicants must also be registered for the My Business online portal. If your company does not have a My Business portal login, you may sign up for one at after signing into your Small Business account. New Verizon Wireless Small Business customers can apply after they verify their eligibility as a new Verizon Wireless Business account customer and sign up for My Business, typically within a few weeks following device activation. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha and are independent of any payment history or information you have provided Verizon in the past. Verizon Business Dollars earned by a wireless account stay with the wireless account and do not expire. If your company no longer has Verizon service or transfers service to a new owner in the event of a sale of the business, the Verizon Business Dollars cannot be transferred to a new wireless account holder. While Business Dollars do not expire due to non-use, you are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible within 90 days of cancellation of your business Verizon Wireless service or the Verizon Business Dollars will be forfeited. If there are multiple Verizon Business Mastercard guarantors associated with a Verizon Wireless account, voluntary closure or default of the credit card will not impact existing Verizon Business Dollar balances associated with the account. However, in the event that only one Verizon Business Mastercard is associated with a Verizon Wireless account, and that credit card is voluntarily closed or is defaulted on, Verizon Business Dollars will be forfeited after 90 days from the date of closure or default. The closure of additional/supplemental cards associated with a guarantor will not impact Verizon Business Dollar balances, however. If your company had been receiving discounted pricing on one or more Verizon Business solutions as a Verizon Business Mastercard Cardmember, those discounts will no longer apply if you close the primary Card on the account. Any previously discounted subscriptions will renew at the then-current price, plus tax. Discounts will not be affected if only additional/supplementary are closed. You must redeem a minimum of one (1) Verizon Business Dollars for any Verizon Wireless bill pay or purchase of a new device or accessory. Yes, but you must be able to pay the entire amount of the device payoff using Verizon Business Dollars. Partial or split payment between Verizon Business Dollars and cash is not available at this time. * Offers may vary depending on where you apply, for example online or in person. To take advantage of this offer, apply now directly through this advertisement. Review offer details before you apply. For the Credit Card rewards program, see the Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms. Percent back equates to points earned. Please see the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program Terms and Conditions at for information regarding expiration, redemption, forfeiture, and other limitations on Verizon Business Dollars. Rewards redemptions are available online, over the phone, or via select retail locations. Please allow up to 8 weeks after you qualify for the statement credit offer for it to be applied to your Account. Promotions and rewards only available on purchases made directly from Verizon. Verizon Business Dollars are earned for every purchase of goods and/or services made by you or any authorized user on your credit card account, excluding refunds, credits (for returned merchandise or otherwise), and disputed billing items (each a "Net Purchase"). Limit one (1) $50 statement credit per approved business account. 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars for Net Purchases made at a Verizon operated store, Verizon online, over the phone with a Verizon representative or at an exclusive Verizon Authorized Retailer within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening and 3% back after that. Verizon purchases include purchases of devices, accessories, and the payment of your Verizon Wireless bill and/or Verizon Wireline bill. 2% back in Verizon Business Dollars for qualifying Net Purchases of gas, electric vehicle charging, and office supplies. 1% back in Verizon Business Dollars for all other Net Purchases made on your credit card account everywhere else Mastercard is accepted. See your Guide to Benefits when you become a Card Member for details. World Elite Mastercard for Business® offers subject to change. For most current, visit . Certain terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. To learn more about Zero Liability, visit,For additional information about Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), fees, and other costs, please see the Summary of Credit Terms provided at time of application. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Credit Card Processing for Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! In today's digital world, the old expression cash is king is becoming as outdated as a gas station payphone. Driven by a new mobile society and an explosion in the capabilities of Internet-enabled devices and e-commerce, online credit card processing for small business is now routine. All businesses that accept credit cards must adhere to the , a set of requirements designed to ensure that any merchant that processes, stores, or transmits credit card information maintain a secure environment. Be on the lookout for red flags that might signal a card is a fake, like a missing signature, damaged or scratched magnetic strip, or numbers that don't line up evenly. Ask for photo verification to ensure that the name on the card matches the customer's photo ID. To avoid risk of fines or fraud liability, credit card data must be stored and managed securely. Remind employees not to write down credit card numbers or to ever store credit card data to charge at a later date. Are you planning to add more physical offices, employees, or devices in the future? Thinking about moving to cloud-based data storage? Considering adding customer videos to your website? All of these - and more - will affect your need for bandwidth in the future. But processing of credit cards safely and securely, while an important element in small business success, is only part of the larger picture. The new reality: to maintain a competitive advantage, businesses need bandwidth. In addition to demands from processing credit card applications, even micro businesses today often have needs for sharing massive documents, e-commerce, accessing cloud applications, and more. Towards that end, choosing the right Internet provider - one who can allow you to scale quickly and easily as needed - is more critical to business success than ever before. At Verizon, we can help you assess your current and future needs and implement the right solutions quickly and easily. Our are customizable to fit your budget and the unique needs of your industry, whether you own a restaurant or retail store, run an e-commerce business, or manage a service business. We have payment processing systems for your small business that can help:,We can also meet your need for bandwidth - no matter how quickly or how big your business grows - with scalable, reliable that offer the speed and support you need. In certain areas, Verizon also delivers to small business customers, offering Internet speeds of up to 940/880 Mbps. Another factor to consider in planning for future bandwidth needs is that as companies move more of their business applications online, upload speeds are becoming increasingly more important. Get eSIM support

Activating service is easy. Just make sure you have access to a Wi-Fi connection and follow the steps below to get started. Follow these steps for the following device(s):To enable dual SIM using eSIM on one of the qualifying Pixel phone models above, please verify that your device is unlocked. 1. Get Verizon service for your device with eSIM by calling Verizon or visiting the . 2. If this is a new line of service, you may skip to step 3. If you are upgrading from an old device, transfer your Verizon service to your new device. Call from any phone and follow the instructions. 3. Power on and set up your device. Connect to Wi-Fi. 4. On your Pixel device, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network. Tap the plus sign (+) next to Mobile Network. 5. On the next screen, select,6. Display the QR code on a separate device, then scan the provided QR code using your device's camera. 7. Wait for the device to display the screen. 8. From the screen, tap Done to complete activation. Begin using your new Verizon service. The following Android devices are currently support eSIM and eSIM as primary activation:, If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon Business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact Customer Service at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. See Verify that your device is unlocked. Refer to the lock policies of respective carriers. If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact us at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. If placing an order on . Go to Android eSIM Primary Device,You can enter the device in IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 to initiate eSIM order. If the device supports pSIM then SIM selection options are available for the end user to select. ACTIVATE on eSIM: If, IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 is entered in conjunction with selecting "" ⇒ Device will activate on eSIM,ACTIVATE with existing pSIM (in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with entering a valid Enter 20-digit SIM Card ID in ⇒ the device will activate on pSIM. ACTIVATE with new pSIM (not in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with selecting "Order a new SIM" ⇒ this will trigger a new pSIM card order. User would have to insert the pSIM and device will activate on pSIM,Device Activation After successful order completion, to activate service on device ensure the device is connected to Wi-Fi to download the eSIM Profile. pSIM Activation: If pSIM was ordered, then pSIM needs to be inserted into the device and device will activate automatically after power-on. eSIM Activation: If eSIM is chosen, then the device will be set up and activated via eSIM download. See the screen sequence view below, after you power-on your device... Here is the automated on-device screen sequence view after you power-on your device... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate toGet Verizon service for eSIM upgrade orders by calling Verizon at 1.877.807.4646 when you're ready to move your line to your new phone, or by visiting the . Order Shipment and Device Activation After successful order completion, the new Android eSIM primary device order is shipped from Verizon, and an acknowledgment SMS will be sent to the wireless number on the source device the user is switching from... New device order is shipped from the fulfillment center and a pending order is created. If pSIM is selected the shipment will include a pSIM. If eSIM is selected, an eSIM profile is reserved. When the new eSIM primary device is received, turn on the device (the device upgrading too), navigate through the Setup Wizard and connect to Wi-Fi . After initializing and completing setup, the following screen will appear. In parallel a 6-digit confirmation code will be sent to the existing old device (the device upgrading from). Enter 6-digit Activation Code into the new device (Authorization Code Prompt), and Tap on Done in lower right-hand corner of device to proceed with eSIM download (See Image of Confirmation Code Entry Screen below),After successful entry of confirmation code eSIM profile begins to download automatically and Android SIM Primary device activation will be complete. See screen sequence below... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate to- Both "Source" and "Destination" Device are in the physical control of eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient... In this use-case scenario, the eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient has possession and control of "Source Device" & "Destination Device" upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. In this case, the device activation will be exclusively controlled by 1 individual…likely the intended recipient and user. The source device to receive activation code and destination device will prompt to input activation code. - Existing User has physical possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded destination Device... For this use-case scenario, if the Account Administrator does not want to coordinate a live activation in collaboration with the existing user who is intended to receive the Upgrade (simulating UX in #1 Use-Case), the Administrator/PoC should leverage the "Set Up Later" feature to pause the activation process until the device recipient receives the "Destination Device". - The Source Device is Lost, Stolen or cannot support cellular connection with the source MDN that was used in Upgrade Order... In this use-case scenario, because the source device is compromised in some manner, the ability to leverage the activation code security feature is not possible. This will restrict the user from proceeding with the automated self-sufficient activation process. The device recipient or the Account Administrator will need to contact the Verizon Business Activation Support Line @ 877.807.4646 for assistance to complete the device activation. End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 "Standard Use Case" and physically transfers pSIM from Source to Destination Device. For this Use-Case scenario, Direct User or Administrator has possession of both the Source Device & Destination Device upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. The Source Device has a fully active pSIM and the End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 Standard Use Case. Since the pSIM is fully active, the destination device should be fully operational without any additional steps, but this is not recommended. - As in Scenario in 4.2, the Existing User has possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded Destination Device. Administrator turns on the phone and begins to set up the device, but stops after the Confirmation Code prompt is presented. For this Use-Case scenario, the Administrator receives the newly ordered Destination Device and begins the process of setting-up the device, but then subsequently realizes after the prompt to enter confirmation code is presented, that there is a direct dependency on the SMS that was sent to the Source Device to enter the Confirmation Code (which is triggered when the Admin turns on Source Device). The Administrator turns off the device without selecting the "Set Up Later" feature. If this is done, will the prompt to enter Confirmation Code occur again once there is a subsequent attempt to activate with the Confirmation Code, when both devices are in the same hands? Because the actual pending order did not get released the Source Device will once again see another SMS with the same 6-digit Activation Code and a corresponding prompt to enter the Confirmation Code on the Destination Device should reappear after the next attempt to power-on and set-up the new device. In this case, the same activation code number will be sent through an SMS again. There is no expiration date that would apply on this if the pending order was not previously released in some manner. See Motorola razr resource guide -,If your device requires a QR code to complete eSIM activation, bring up this QR code on a separate device and scan using your device's camera. This QR code is the same for all devices and orders. Your 4G/5G connected laptop provides a fast, secure way for you to get work done when you don't have a trusted Wi-Fi network available. To get started, you'll need a line of service for your new device followed by eSIM activation. Follow from device activation process steps:Out of Box Experience via Discovery Server An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. At this time, Wi-Fi is required to complete most eSIM activations. Impacted customers have a few options based on the device model. For bulk orders of 49 lines or more, please contact your Verizon sales representative. Bulk orders can be processed by the Verizon team to expedite activations. If you signed up for service, first check for an email sent to your account single point of contact/point of contact (SPOC/POC) for the activation instructions. It can take up to 15 minutes for your phone to connect to the Verizon network for the first time. Please don't attempt to activate service again while waiting to connect to service. After 15 minutes, if you did not receive instructions or activation has not completed, scan the code below. This QR code is only valid for pending orders and select devices. If you need to restore a factory reset SIM, call Verizon Support or for a new line of service, see step-by-step instructions,If the device and/or line of service was ordered more than 30 days prior to activating, contact Verizon Support to re-initiate the eSIM activation for the device. If the eSIM is a second line set up in Dual SIM mode, see "I want to activate a second line on my phone, but it's not working or blocked.",The QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). eSIM activations are subject to any carrier lock policies, the same as physical SIMs. Learn more about Verizon's SIM lock policy . If a device is locked, Dual SIM activations (two lines on one phone) will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers (e.g. AT&T and Verizon). Contact the carrier that the device was purchased from to escalate the SIM lock issue. If you have ordered a new device from Verizon with eSIM activation, the SIM will automatically be transferred upon activating the new device. For all other scenarios, contact Verizon support at to move an eSIM line from one device to another. You will need the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) for the new eSIM-capable device. If the change of device is prompted by a lost or stolen device, make sure to alert your account manager and Verizon. Follow these steps: Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap "Erase All Content and Settings". Tap "Erase All & Keep Data Plans" to keep eSIM information. If the eSIM has been removed from a device, you must call Verizon support to have the eSIM restored. Once the eSIM restore is triggered, users may need to scan the eSIM Activation QR code provided via email, based on the device model. Contact Verizon at . A QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. A dual SIM with an eSIM opens up many possibilities that were unavailable with only a physical SIM. For example:,Dual SIM, also referred to as dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) is an option available on select smartphones, such as iPhones XS/XR and newer. This capability allows a user to have two lines of services on the same device, both active for calls and one active for data usage. Historically, DSDS was enabled with one line on a physical SIM and the second on an eSIM. With the launch of iPhone 13, Apple enabled the use of two lines both on eSIMs. In the case of dual SIM, eSIM is a component/method of activating the lines of services. Yes, you can combine two separate phone numbers onto a single dual SIM device with an eSIM, including:,To make changes to your personal line, you'll need to verify that you are authorized to do so when you . To make changes to your business line, contact your company's single point of contact (SPOC) to make sure your company supports the dual SIM with an eSIM feature. First check if your device is carrier locked. If the device is locked, dual SIM activations will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers. To check on an iOS device, follow these steps:,With the launch of the 2021 iPads, Apple enabled a different version of dual SIM support–dual SIM, single active (DSSA). This differs from the experience on smartphones because only one SIM can be used at a time. If both physical SIM and eSIM lines are set up on a compatible iPad, users must toggle between the lines of service using the device settings to select the active SIM for data usage. Alternatively, smartphones using dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) can have two lines active at the same time. A multi-SIM device is eligible for any Verizon Device Protection option that includes insurance (e.g. Verizon Mobile Protect*, Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device*, Total Equipment Coverage, Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Protect**, Verizon Protect Multi-Device** or any of the business device protection options that include Wireless Phone Protection) based on the SIM (and associated mobile number) that is enrolled. Coverage for a multi-SIM device requires that the enrolled mobile number generates usage (call. text or data on the Verizon network; Wi-Fi does not count) on the multi-SIM device. If two lines of service are activated on the device, only one device protection plan can be used. Mobile Device Management (MDM) policies may block the use of eSIM on enterprise devices. With iOS 16, eSIMs can be automatically installed on iPhone during setup. eSIMs should be automatically installed when activating your iPhone over Wi-Fi or cellular. Because eSIMs are automatically installed during device activation, there is no need to use MDM to install eSIMs during initial device setup. If issues persist, business customers need to contact their MDM provider to make sure the security settings are set to enable eSIM. Validate that the 'AllowESSIMModification' restriction is set to Y. Apple will provide updates and training for MDM vendors on how to enable eSIM in accordance with corporate policies. 