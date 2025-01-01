phone says 5g but no internet

Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
NYT and Verizon Team Up to Advance Visual Journalism

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Collaboration between Verizon and The Times has resulted in a trio of new technologies that are advancing visual journalism. The New York Times produces an unrivalled range of high-quality journalism in innovative formats, all in support of its mission to "seek the truth and help people understand the world.","We are a media organization, but we are also now a technology company," says Marc Lavallee, executive director of R&D at The Times. "We have unique needs, and a lot of the tools we need to serve our mission don't exist, so we have to build them. I think a lot of companies that are leading their industries face that same challenge today.",That's why in early 2019, The Times and Verizon created the 5G Journalism Lab. Verizon provided the Lab team with 5G thought leadership, early access to Verizon 5G networking, equipment and consultation, as well as technical collaboration with Verizon engineering teams. Since then, the 5G Journalism Lab has been behind cutting edge, 5G-enabled innovations that have fundamentally changed the way Times journalists think about reporting the news and have helped move the 5G Lab development roadmap forward. To date, the 5G Journalism Lab has successfully graduated three 5G applications that help Times journalists cover news as it unfolds and create immersive visual experiences for readers: Beam, Environmental Photogrammetry and Eclipse. Lavallee continues, Visual formats like photography, video, and 3-D each have a distinct role to play in helping readers understand the world. This set of solutions allows a journalist to choose the best options for capturing events in real-time and transmitting that material quickly to the newsroom over 5G. Now that high-speed networks are widely available, we can deploy these tools for everyday use, not just special occasions.,, Director, Verizon 5G Labs and Innovation Centers,For photojournalists, the process of getting their photographs from the field back to their editors in the newsroom has always been difficult. Historically, photographers on the frontlines of breaking news events had to interrupt their work to hand off rolls of film to runners who would hurriedly deliver them to waiting editors. Even with the rise of digital photography, runners remained a necessity — only now they were often delivering flash drives instead of film rolls. The evolution of mobile networks allowed photographers to start transmitting photos wirelessly. But older mobile networks often overloaded and could distract from staying focused on reporting, especially in potentially dangerous situations. They needed a better way. This mobile photography app leverages the speed Verizon 5G can offer to make New York Times photojournalists' work smoother and faster, allowing them to capture and automatically upload high-resolution images to the newsroom with nothing but their smartphone and camera. Before, photojournalists had to carry around a backpack full of specialized equipment and use a slower system of getting media back to the newsroom. Beam dramatically streamlines that system — allowing photojournalists to capture in the moment, and move from location to location, without being bogged down trying to upload media. For example, The New York Times captured and delivered images nearly instantaneously from the Red Carpet at 2020's Oscars ceremony using a provided Verizon 5G network for the first time. As a result, The Times photographer at the scene was able to send back eight times more photos than the previous year. The Times's Research and Development team is dedicated to exploring the ways in which emerging technology applications can create interactive and immersive experiences for readers — including dynamic storytelling formats such as 3-D, which allow readers to not only look at an image but to virtually move through it. But both the creation and distribution of such content requires a reliable that can handle the sheer size of the files involved. An immersive 3-D format, Environmental Photogrammetry helps provide an understanding of events and places of the world in extraordinary detail. The process starts with uploading hundreds or even thousands of overlapping photographs taken by New York Times photojournalists, ranging from wide-angle shots for context and close-up shots for details. Next, software identifies shared features of each image and calculates each photo's camera position in 3-D space. These camera positions and the perceived parallax effect between images allows us to calculate depth — transforming the still photos into a 3-D model. And thanks to Verizon's 5G network, these models can load dynamically, fluidly and — for readers using 5G — with so much captured visual data that viewers can observe the tiniest details. "Before 5G UltraWideband, photos and video were the norm, limited to one snapshot in time or one perspective," says Guirnalda of Verizon 5G. "5G's massive throughput and responsiveness enables formats like photogrammetry to seamlessly capture all of the visual context in the field, giving the viewer the amazing ability to step into and explore the scene, just as if they were there.",In a world where the demand for visual storytelling grows by the day, The Times relies on video as a cornerstone of its journalism and is looking — when and where such inclusion would further The Time's mission — to streamline how video is captured in the field and delivered to the newsroom. Video has long posed a logistical challenge for Times journalists but new innovations enabled by 5G can allow them to continue reporting instead of having to put their camera down in order to transmit the raw files of a video story back to the newsroom. This frees them up from the classic debate of "file or film," meaning videographers now have the potential to do both without leaving the action behind. The Eclipse mobile app is another way in which Verizon 5G is unlocking new opportunities for multimedia field reporting. The app allows video journalists to capture gigabytes of high-resolution video clips then transmit them back to the newsroom. Eclipse's interface lets the journalist view, select and annotate clips before sending them. The app also makes possible new workflows that enable near real-time interaction between the video journalist on the scene and the editor in the newsroom — a collaborative process that previously often had to wait. With the old workflow, a video journalist in the field would record footage in high resolution then have to transfer it to her laptop. Next, she would have to scout out a fast and reliable Wi-Fi signal; only then could she begin the painstaking process of uploading batches of these high-res files to her editor in the newsroom. The transmission process might take hours, with the resulting video possibly being published days later. CJIS Compliance And Mobile Device Security

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Jamie Italiano,Date modified: September 16, 2024,Time is running out. As of October 1, 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requires that organizations who access criminal justice information (CJI) must implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all systems that contain CJI. That includes smartphones, tablets, computers and any device or system that is used to access arrest records, forensic evidence, criminal investigation data, and other digital information. This makes the security of these devices, systems and digital transactions paramount to fighting crime and protecting the public. is strict, requiring anyone who has access to CJIS data to undergo security awareness training within six months of their first assignment, and training must be updated every two years. All smartphones and tablets or other devices must use a CJIS-compliant multi-factor authentication (MFA) process, and they must also be enrolled in an agency-controlled capable of remotely locking a device or, if needed, erasing the memory of a lost or compromised device. All work-related data transmitted or stored on a device needs to be encrypted. Come October 1, 2024, any agency that is accessing criminal justice information (CJI) - for example arrest records, digital evidence, text communications - or criminal justice systems and applications must implement multi-factor authentication (MFA). CJIS Security Policy Version 5.9.2 requires that individuals must provide at least two authentication factors to prove they are who they say they are. Failure to comply could result in monetary fines and denial of access to FBI CJIS resources. No matter if your organization has a bring your own device (BYOD) program or if they are , non-compliance with CJIS security requirements could result in phishing attacks or other breaches of confidential information. MFA is a security control that requires a user to provide a combination of two or more different authenticators - an authenticator could be something you know (a password), a biometric (a fingerprint or face ID), or something you have (a security token). This provides two layers of protection in the event one is compromised, like a password is guessed. This makes it harder for unauthorized users or bad actors to gain access to CJI. Mobile device management (MDM), a requirement of CJIS security policy, provides increased security and remote management of devices and applications set by your IT administrators. Meaning, MDM's can help your organization adhere to compliance policies and management functions, like adhere to CJIS security policy. Mobile devices are critical to law enforcement (LE) agencies dedicated to keeping citizens safe and the data used is extremely sensitive, making stringent mobile device security a must. Because law enforcement agencies must adhere to a different set of compliance rules than other industries, it's important to note that BYOD creates the possibility that your personal phone, with your personal information contained within, could potentially become evidence and subject to discovery in court proceedings. Any device accessing any criminal data used by law enforcement must follow (CJIS) compliance for mobile device security. The stringent policies of CJIS compliance makes BYOD among LE difficult—but not impossible. Many organizations have accepted or embraced bring your own device (BYOD) as part of their workplace culture. Some states, require the employer to compensate their employees for the use of their device when conducting agency business. Compliance regulations including CJIS compliance will dictate how—or if—an organization can adopt BYOD. BYOD policies can be uniquely tailored to each individual organization. Here is a list of what is included in most mobile threat detection policies:,BYOD policy will have a slightly different look for law enforcement under CJIS compliance. BYOD carries the same threats and risks that corporate-owned devices face; the difference is where responsibility lands. Who is responsible for the mobile device management around those threats, the deployment of mobile threat detection or the mitigation of any cyber incident that occurs? Mobile threats—such as phishing, unsecured Wi-Fi usage or excessive permissions in apps—are potentially a big concern because they can lead to data leakage or data loss, which could result in a significant security issue for LE. Unique to BYOD are threats caused by cross-contamination. When a mobile device holds both professional and personal credentials, it tends to make mobile device security more difficult. It may even be used by other family members for personal use. That simple action could potentially put you and your agency in violation of CJIS compliance. If an agent or officer's personal device was lost or stolen, would your IT team be notified? Do you trust your employees to be honest if an important database was manipulated because a family member accessing BYOD thought it was a different application? Do those using BYOD recognize what constitutes a data breach and what types of incidents should be reported?,Of course, these mobile threat detection and device management guidelines should be included in LE BYOD policy, but that doesn't mean the employee will follow the directive. If the device is lost or stolen, they may not worry about the organization's security concerns; they may instead react to their personal losses. If there is another type of incident that is a more clear breach, they may be too afraid of the repercussions to come forward with the truth. As previously mentioned, all BYOD and mobile device management policies should include clear language outlining the division between personal and work material on mobile devices. That way, when the worst case scenario happens, there are no questions of responsibility. For example, the organization should have the right—and the ability—to remotely wipe any device holding corporate information. There should be a clear reporting policy without intimidation. Rules for working with an employee post-breach should be the same for both BYOD and department-owned devices whenever possible. An officer frightened of losing their job because they lost their phone may remain silent for as long as possible, which could lead to greater risk of compromise for data and assets. In other industries, BYOD is seen as a cost-saving measure, but don't expect this to be the case in law enforcement. First, devices used by LE need to be reliable; LE shouldn't use a phone/data service plan that has spotty coverage and limited range. They need devices that are able to handle the mobile device security measures necessary to meet CJIS compliance. Official help to enhance both the security and functionality for law enforcement and agencies. Modern 5G-enabled provide fast, secure, reliable communications and there are many applications designed specifically for first responders. For example, in 2023, the for expenses related to a ransomware attack. the MOVEit global supply chain attack spanned 790 organizations including 200 government agencies leaking personal identifiable information (PII) including social security numbers, home addresses, income information, medical records, and more. The attack surface will continue to expand the more we connect: meaning the connection between devices, people, places, partners, applications, and things. Maintaining security is only as strong as your weakest link, which is typically the result of according to the 2024 DBIR. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) provides on implementing phishing-resistant MFA which helps make it more difficult for criminals or threat actors to gain access to networks and information systems for instance if passwords or personal identification numbers (PINs) are compromised through phishing or other means. Devices used by LE are valuable to criminals, and not just cyber criminals. The FBI has well-defined parameters of what constitutes (PII), and PII's protection is a priority in tandem with protecting CJI. Any time a LE device or computer is used, it puts the user's PII at risk, especially if the device ends up in the hands of a criminal. Some agencies may decide that it is better to keep personal and work materials separate, including not conducting private activities on department-issued devices. CJIS security policy includes regular software/security updates, multi-factor authentication (MFA), encryption and agency-controlled mobile device management solutions. Mobile device management offers enhanced security and functionality for agencies and first responders. CJIS compliance helps prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data like CJI. Verizon offers a for public safety customers built on America's most reliable 5G network. Verizon also offers a discount program with exclusive offers only for our First Responders. More than 40,000 agencies rely on Verizon Frontline and its mission-critical solutions. Learn more about and mobile cyber security measures from Verizon. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Verizon Frontline and Public Safety Agencies Team up for Super Bowl LVI

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. It may be one of the most-watched sporting events of the year, but the action during a Super Bowl game is by no means limited to what you can see on the field. Behind the scenes, thousands of public sector personnel from over 70 different public safety agencies work hard to ensure the well-being of attendees and the surrounding community. Their work requires years of planning and effective coordination before, during and after the game. While Super Bowls LV and LVI may be remembered as wins for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, they were also victories for first responders who used 5G technology to communicate and collaborate, ensuring successful public safety operations. Public safety at an event as high profile as a Super Bowl is a team effort. Various public safety agencies partner and coordinate with thousands of first responders who work for various federal, state and local law enforcement. For Super Bowl LVI, hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, teams of first responders were stationed at Inglewood's State-of-the-art Senior Center, a multipurpose facility that served as the Joint Operations Center (JOC) for public safety, according to Patrick Au, IT System Analyst for City Of Inglewood assigned to lead Inglewood's Information Technology Department response to Super Bowl. Different agencies operated out of specific rooms but would come together in a larger space to hold meetings and update each other as the planning unfolded. Almost every agency that I've ever heard about, and even some that I didn't know about, had a presence there, Au said. They would collaborate and share any information that needed to be passed on or acted upon.,To stay on top of the countless potential public safety threats, first responders needed to provide real-time situational-awareness reporting to a wide array of partner agencies. Few people have the firsthand experience of such a collaborative operation come together as does Brian Dugan. As the former chief of police for the city of Tampa, Fla. Dugan was directly involved in helping oversee public safety efforts during Super Bowl LV in 2021. After retiring from the police force, Dugan joined the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council (VFRAC), providing him with an opportunity to advise and guide first responders during Super Bowl LVI. Everybody has to stay in their lane, so to speak, but you also need to be able to communicate with each other, because everybody has a certain layer of responsibility and every partner there brings a certain expertise, Dugan said. You have to be able to share information so that you can have the proper response, and with that many agencies, it's a big job., Verizon First Responder Advisory Council, and former Chief of Police, Tampa, Florida,The range of potential public safety concerns at a Super Bowl is vast. To address these concerns, the team needs to be ready to combat everything from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats to cyber security attacks. Other team members are constantly conducting infrastructure and venue security assessments. It's just like a president's inauguration in terms of security—you get that many agencies involved, Dugan said. You have to be able to communicate, no matter what, and your biggest fear is not being able to communicate if something happens.,While communication and a few other public safety issues remain consistent from one Super Bowl to another, the 2022 game had some significant security challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dugan noted that first responders needed to adhere to health and safety protocols that wouldn't have been a factor a few years before. There was still a requirement for social distancing and for wearing masks, he said. That meant they had to think about how they were going to control the queue to get fans into the stadium safely. There were a lot of different logistical challenges due to the pandemic.,Strong partnerships also help law enforcement and public safety agencies assess what kind of communication technology each team is working with and develop an interoperable solution. From an IT perspective, this can be a significant challenge, as not everyone is working on a level playing field. Verizon First Responder Advisory Council, and former Chief of Police, Tampa, FloridaThat's where plays a critical role. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team works with them closely at these big events prior to the game to make sure the network was at optimal performance," Dugan said. "Then there's the after action review where officials gave us the devices they used at the event, so Verizon could analyze that data to make sure that everything was working so that they could apply it to future events. "I even gave Verizon my phone number, and they looked at the data to see how the phone performed during the event.",Overcoming interoperability hurdles also is critical because there's another group who keeps their eyes on security issues—the public. The biggest concern you have about communications is not only about your first responder community but your fans that are out there, Dugan said. You're relying on them to give you feedback, to call 911 or to put something out on social media. You're monitoring all these different things, and so from a public safety standpoint, you're concerned about the ability to communicate with each other and also with the general public.,First responders can't let their guard down once the Super Bowl wraps, either. Dugan noted post-game celebrations can attract sizable crowds and introduce other unexpected and unpredictable risks, especially when—as in this case—the local team, the Rams, emerged as the winner. You have a lot more people that come into the area that don't even go to the game—they just want to be part of the experience, he said. They want to stand outside the stadium and hope they get to see Tom Brady or whomever. It just creates a lot of other pressure., IT System Analyst, City of Inglewood Information Technology Department,Fortunately for all involved, 5G technology offered a solution tailored to address the interoperability challenges public safety agencies faced at Super Bowl LVI. With guidance from VFRAC and in consultation with multiple public safety agencies, Verizon invested $119 million to enhance network communications surrounding SoFi Stadium and the immediate vicinity. This included a rollout of 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) in the area, as well as more than 160 small cells, four macro cells and 24 in-building cells. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team also pre-positioned deployable assets that provided enhanced network coverage—such as a generator on a trailer (GOAT), satellite picocell on a trailer (SPOT), cell on light truck (COLT) and satellite trailer emitting equipment remote (STEER)—near the Inglewood Police Department's JOC. At the JOC itself, in partnership with 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) edge solutions provider Inseego, Verizon Frontline added redundancy and resiliency, helping to provide federal, state and local public safety agencies with the network reliability and speed they would need to communicate and coordinate during Super Bowl public safety operations. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team supports public safety agencies at the Super Bowl with a three-pronged approach much like a championship football team operates in three phases. A systems performance team serves as the offense, while an operational network assurance team provides the necessary defense." Finally, special teams members are deployed to address priorities such as backhaul monitoring, operating switching centers and managing tower crews. For Dugan, joining VFRAC gave him an eye-opening window into Verizon's operating methods. As a first responder, you start planning about two years out—building partnerships and relationships with other agencies so that when the game does come, you already know each other, he said. I wasn't aware that Verizon did the same thing. The fact they start planning the work that they do behind the scenes two years out, and the redundancy that they have in place at their facilities—it was just amazing to me. I didn't know that they put that much into it.,For Au, the value of Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team's work with public safety agencies during Super Bowl LVI might be best measured by what didn't happen. The actual day of the event went about as smoothly as possible. No news is good news, he said. To say that it was boring from a security perspective is a good thing. To say that it was run-of-the-mill and that nothing happened is awesome.,There were, however, some more tangible impacts from the partnership between the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team and public safety agencies. By integrating 5G UWB technology into the JOC's internet service, police and other first responders were able to stream the video surveillance footage captured by the helicopters flying around the area during the game in 4K. The throughput was not only more powerful than what was available previously, but also provided multiple layers of redundancy in case other network services went down. Being able to stream 4K video is critical because it offers the bit rate and pixel count that give law enforcement teams the ability to see what's going on in granular detail. Police could zoom in to identify an object in somebody's hand, for instance, or whether the object they're carrying was a backpack or not. We had about 30 screens of different sizes, with footage coming from all different sources, Au said. Some of the displays were actually showing live footage from the cameras so personnel could have firsthand knowledge of what was happening at different intersections.,Au noted the initial plan had been to deploy cabling as a source of connectivity for the Super Bowl, but there were complications with running it through different hubs. This is where Verizon's 5G fixed wireless access proved transformative. The Verizon solution was simple, he said. Verizon had fixed 5G Ultra Wideband wireless access up and running in a couple of hours, whereas I had spent almost two weeks going through paperwork trying to figure out how to set up a fiber connection in the same area.,, IT System Analyst, City of Inglewood Information Technology Department,Though Super Bowl LVI may be over, the value the community will receive from Verizon's investment in 5G technology is only beginning. That infrastructure will be utilized for years to come, whether in support of a future Super Bowl or for similar gatherings. These stadiums where the Super Bowls are held are used for multiple reasons," Dugan said. "The fact that Verizon's investment sticks around is very important—not only for law enforcement or first responders but for our citizens to be able to communicate with each other and with our first responders.For Au, the success in protecting the public during Super Bowl LVI was a good reminder to start preparations early, you should not buy new shoes days prior to the marathon, so you can focus on the event and not the shoes on the day of. Starting the strategic discussions with disparate public safety agencies and investing in technologies early in the process helps organizations get into a greater state of readiness at the time of an event. Dugan added that it's also important to stay up to date on technology because it rapidly changes and improves. But you can't stay abreast of the latest innovations effectively, he said, without cultivating a strong relationship with the right trusted advisers, including his fellow VFRAC members. With a successful Super Bowl LVI, Verizon's partnership with Inglewood helps to prepare for future events. Sometimes as a law enforcement or first responder community, we know what we need and where we want to go, but we don't know how to get there, he said. It's so important that you have those partnerships. I don't think people realize—or at least I didn't realize—the quality and the tenure of the employees at Verizon, and the commitment that they put in far in advance to make everything in public safety better.,, Verizon First Responder Advisory Council, and former Chief of Police, Tampa, Florida,Learn more about Verizon's advanced solutions for first responders. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. 