One Fiber Program: Business Level Services, Ethernet, PIP, Internet and FWA for Commercial Buildings

Property owners and building managers, learn how Verizon can set your buildings apart with connectivity that empowers tenants with fast, reliable and scalable connections for years to come. What if you could offer business tenants powerful solutions to challenges that are 5 or 10 years away? That's exactly what you deliver by bringing Verizon to your building — bandwidth options that far exceed today's needs with the flexibility to handle the demands of tomorrow's next big thing. Verizon One Fiber helps you attract and keep tenants by offering connectivity that delivers the speeds, performance and reliability they demand. Tenants can get fast, secure connectivity on America's most-awarded network, along with the performance to handle today's technologies. Plus, no upfront investments are needed to cover installation and delivery expenses for existing properties located in areas where Verizon One Fiber and 5G wireless services are available. Verizon will work with you to develop a plan, including understanding what services are available in your property. For fiber-optic services, Verizon may send out a technician to check installation readiness and explain work plans and timelines, if construction is needed. The next step to prepare for is bringing the fiber-optic line to your building, either underground or overhead. Verizon technicians will also install any equipment required for Verizon connectivity for your building. That's all there is to it. Your site is now enabled for tenants to order Verizon services. Before installation begins, Verizon will collaborate with your tenant to discuss what services meet their needs. Once an order is placed, our technicians will install the equipment required for the tenant's Verizon services. One Fiber helps building owners and landlords set themselves apart by offering innovative fiber-optic and 5G wireless services built to handle resource-hungry applications. See how else Verizon can benefit you and your tenants. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed