pip wireless

Remote Controls for Fios TV | Support Business

,Verizon provides a variety of remote controls which work specifically for each make and model of set-top boxes. Each one has different remote codes and are used to pair the remote with your TV. To buy a replacement Fios TV remote control visit the,The Fios TV Voice Remote is designed specifically for Verizon's latest model Fios TV One, and includes the following features:,If you misplace your Fios TV Voice Remote, press the power button on the Fios TV One twice. The Fios TV Voice Remote that's paired with that Fios TV One will start making a beeping sound. When you find the Fios TV Voice Remote, press any button on the Fios TV Voice Remote to silence the beeping. Watch . There is a sensor on the back of your Fios TV Voice Remote that activates the Fios TV Voice Remote light when it detects motion—making it easier for you to see the Fios TV Voice Remote in the dark. The Fios TV Voice Remote connects with your Fios TV One via a wireless Bluetooth connection so it will still work if your Fios TV One is hidden in a cabinet or other non-metal enclosure—as long as it's not farther than 25 feet away. With the Fios TV Voice Remote, you can use your voice to tell your Fios TV One what to do. Simply press and hold the microphone button to give commands. Speak normally and hold the Fios TV Voice Remote about 12 inches from your mouth. If held too closely, your voice may come across distorted and difficult for the Fios TV Voice Remote to understand. Learn more about . The button allows you to tell Fios TV what you want to watch by holding down the button and saying what you're looking for. Release the button once you're done speaking. The button takes you to the main on-screen menu. From there, use the ring surrounding the button to move between menu options. The button takes you directly to the programming grid guide. Pressing the button again brings up a selector that allows you to choose another view. Press the navigation ring segments for up, down left or right and the buttons to navigate and make onscreen selections. While using the DVR or watching Video on Demand, press the navigation ring segment to skip back and press the navigation ring segment to skip video forward. The (arrow) button sends you back to the previous screen. The button will leave your current menu location or screen and return you to normal TV viewing. Press the button to get more details on the show you're watching. Mutes the sound from your TV. Use the and buttons to choose one channel up or down in the guide or to page up or down when viewing the . The button jumps back and forth between the last two programs you were watching. Record any show that you're watching on live TV from the moment you started watching that program. To pair your Fios TV Voice Remote with Fios TV One or Fios TV One Mini:,After you've paired your Fios TV Voice Remote to your set top box, your HDMI-connected TVs and audio systems should automatically be detected and ready to be controlled by your Fios TV Voice Remote. Navigate to and once the automatic setup completes you'll see a Success message in the top right of the TV screen. If automatic setup doesn't work, navigate to and then select your TV or receiver brand and model, and follow the steps. You will see a message in the top right of the TV screen when the setup successfully completes. Watch how to . Your HDMI-connected TVs and audio systems should automatically detect your Fios TV One remote. To make sure they're connected, go to . Once the automatic setup completes, a Success message will display in the top right of the TV screen,,In some cases, you may have to manually enter your specific TV and audio equipment information by doing the following:,When you receive your Verizon P265 Fios remote control and set-top box, they should already be programmed. Once you connect your Set-Top Box and TV, use your Fios remote to program the remote to your TV. With your TV turned on:,You can also manually program your Fios TV remote with your TV by searching for your TV code:,For more information, read the . To program your Philips RC1445302 Remote to your TV:,When you receive your Verizon P283 Fios remote control and Set-Top Box, they should already be programmed. Once you connect your Set-Top Box and TV, use your Fios remote to program the remote to your TV. With your TV turned on:,You can also manually program your Fios TV remote with your TV by searching for your TV code:,For more information, read the . The Motorola 800 is a universal remote that can operate a Set-Top Box and up to three other devices. It provides advanced features such as DVR control and picture-in-picture (PIP) support,To program your Motorola 800 Remote: 