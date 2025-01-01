pixel features

Add and Remove Wireless Account Features Business

Verizon provides line-level features and account-level features. Most features are at the line level, meaning they can be added or removed on a specific line, or on up to 99 lines at a time in My Business Wireless. Account-level features apply to all lines on an account, meaning that when they are added or removed, it affects every line on the account. There are only a few account-level features, the most common being Total Mobile Protection MD, TechTeam, Data Boost and Safety Mode. Whether you are changing features on one or more lines in an account, all the lines in one account, or all the lines in multiple accounts, the steps are similar. The following describes how to make feature changes in all three situations: