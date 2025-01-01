pots service

IP Trunking Services

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Enabling global calling from your business phone system. IP Trunking enables voice calls to and from your premise or cloud based business phone system, globally. Voice over IP (also known as VoIP, IP trunking or SIP trunking) places voice calls over data networks instead of traditional phone lines. This enables cost savings, improves management capabilities, and provides reliability and security. It is also the foundation for supporting unified communications (UC) applications. Verizon VoIP provides or ports telephone numbers to your business for inbound and outbound calling. We provide a full in-country public switched telephone network (PSTN) replacement* (including access to emergency services) in almost 40 countries across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Our VoIP portfolio of products gives you the ease and efficiency of one converged network for both voice and data services. Verizon continues to invest in the development of our VoIP-on-demand customer self-service capabilities. The portal helps you pull near real-time reporting on service performance and usage, order new service extensions, change configurations, or take training on how to best use the products. You can grow your system to support remote locations, since the service is scalable and interchangeable with other VoIP services. No need to update expensive PBX equipment or support on-premises solutions. Harnesses the power of Verizon's VoIP global network to give your organization cost-effective, flexible, secure and reliable voice communication to customers, partners and those outside your business. Our VoIP services deliver enterprise-class features to large and small customers alike with flexible choices to deploy the solution that's right for your business. Our VoIP packages also deliver the administrative and end-user productivity-enhancing applications to help telecom managers easily operate and control their networks. Smaller companies may benefit from our packaged solution of our VoIP, internet access and on-customer-premises managed hardware. VoIP is a core modern communications technology that solves problems for a variety of business types. It can help transition a large complex company from legacy phone systems to modern communications platforms in a controlled migration. It can be used to quickly upgrade and replace the phone system of a small company moving to a cloud environment. It helps you save money and improve security and reliability while future-proofing your telecom investment. Lay the groundwork to support and expand your UC capabilities and open new collaborative possibilities for your workforce. Improve team efficiency, better connect with customers and partners, and manage costs by consolidating voice and data networks into a single network. Streamline network management with better visibility, direct management control and flexible deployment options for your VoIP service. Runs on the award-winning Verizon SIP trunking network, recognized by Forrester in 2023 as a SIP trunking market leader. Our experienced and professional service team has handled many of the largest global deployments of VoIP and unified communications. Get a wide variety of customer options for network connectivity (wired and wireless) and security from a single vendor. Securely route calls to and from the PSTN as high-priority data packets via your internet trunk lines on Verizon's IP backbone. Connect VoIP to the newest of cloud-based collaboration platforms or to Ethernet LANs and legacy telephone equipment, including PBXs, key systems, POTS phones, fax machines and modems. We designed VoIP to meet individual customer reliability needs, including SLAs up to 100% availability. It allows you to maintain network capacity and routing controls through a self- service portal to quickly reallocate network resources during disaster recovery or unforeseen shifts in business priorities. Choose from a wide variety of wired and wireless access options for your primary or backup connection including internet, MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS), Fios, software-defined wide area network (SD WAN), Microsoft Operator Connect, Secure Cloud Interconnect, 4G LTE, fixed wireless access (FWA) or even a third-party carrier. A proven VoIP network leader,years of service delivering VoIP services,VoIP customers,VoIP telephone numbers,Pella used unified communications to build teamwork, improve productivity and control costs across dispersed teams and their entire B2B ecosystem. VoIP provides telephony signaling and transport of a subscriber's voice traffic over Verizon's networks. Learn how Verizon UCCaaS with IP Trunking connectivity and Managed SD WAN intelligent routing can help your business do business better utilizing the backing of a premier network service provider in the industry. Customer self-help portal,Enable your organization to communicate directly from Microsoft Teams. IP Contact Center is a VoIP-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types, as well as terminating options including IPIVR. IP trunking (or SIP trunking) relies on VoIP technology to transmit voice as packets over a shared data network rather than dedicated voice circuits. This provides cost savings, improved manageability and the base for advanced collaboration. Yes. Most phone numbers can be ported from the current service provider to a Verizon VoIP service. Yes. 800 numbers are typically provided as part of Verizon's inbound solution for call centers called IP Contact Center ( IPCC). These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. We use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
CWMA Wireline - Hosting Services

, Verizon has invested in an ITIL based Program Management Office (PMO) dedicated to support all ITT72 Eligible Entities, as well as, providing enhanced support for our critical Public Safety Customers. View key information about the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITT72 Contract No. 555593 along with specific reference materials and documents. Contact your Account Manager for more Details. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. Depending on customer requirements, open racks, cabinets, or customized caged spaces are available across a global footprint of hardened and secure facilities designed to withstand major environmental incidents. In addition to security and survivability, our facilities offer choices and redundancies in communication infrastructure matched by few other enterprise-class colocation providers anywhere in the world. Many Terremark datacenters are connected to multiple domestic fiber backbones, undersea cables and over 160 carriers, providing customers access to virtually any location in the world. Colocation customers have the ability to contract services directly with carriers in Terremark facilities for the connectivity and edundancy they require. Additionally Terremark offers a Managed Routing Service (MRS) that leverages the massive global network connectivity provided by the world's largest telecommunications companies located within our carrier-neutral facilities. With direct access to the backbones of these leading carriers, we deliver optimal access to the Internet required for streaming multimedia, voice over IP and other applications. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. Enterprise Cloud Terremark Data Backup and Restore (ECloud DBR) is an online-offsite data backup and restore service that protects Terremark Enterprise Cloud customers' data assets. Within the customer's Enterprise Cloud infrastructure, the ECloud DBR appliance (referred to as a "Gateway") will reach out and back up critical mail, database and file data, without agents or human intervention. The Gateway is either a physical server in a Terremark-managed cabinet or a virtual server within the Enterprise Cloud customer's environment. The backup data is stored locally (for fast restores), encrypted, deduplicated and transmitted to the data vaults in the offsite Terremark data center. In the Terremark data center, data is optionally moved from the data vaults to the archive storage (known at "BLM", for Backup Lifecycle Management) based on retention rules defined by the customer. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. Terremark's Managed Hosting service is available with the highest levels of support and reliability in the industry, built around an application-centric philosophy you simply won't find anywhere else, with application-level deep monitoring, return-to-service and troubleshooting services that keep your business-critical web application running smoothly. As an option, we include full support for leading application and database platforms, and back the service up with meaningful Service Level Agreements. Terremark's next-generation utility computing platform eliminates the problem of underutilized, over-engineered, and rapidly aging dedicated servers. Working together with strategic technology partners including VMware, HP, and Cisco, we've designed a managed infrastructure that offers revolutionary levels of flexibility and scalability, and the first platform in the industry to support the live migration of applications between physical devices with no interruption in service. Standard Offerings and Additional Services Includes varying degrees of the following:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. VDR enables customers to replicate data, applications and operating systems from their production environment into a securely managed Cloud Computing environment located within a Terremark facility, where they can failover to a production-ready environment in the event of a catastrophic outage at their primary facility. Customers pay for CPU, memory, storage, and networking capacity in an on-demand enabled infrastructure that is owned by Terremark. This on-demand capability controls disaster recovery costs for the customer by eliminating the need to purchase and maintain expensive, dedicated technical infrastructure. The VDR Environment is initially populated with replicated data from the Customer Environment. After Failover, which occurs after the customer has declared a disaster ("Disaster Declaration"), the customer will use the VDR Environment in a temporary production capacity while the original customer IT infrastructure is restored. After the customer's IT infrastructure is restored, Terremark will transfer data from the VDR Environment to the customer's recovered IT infrastructure ("Failback"). Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Voice Services and Call Center Solutions

Drive better, more personalized customer experiences (CX) in your contact centers using Verizon voice services running on our award-winning network. Help boost brand loyalty and increase customer satisfaction by delivering a consistent CX. Help increase the productivity of your contact centers and agents with our innovative voice services. Reduce customer call handling times using traffic-routing and call-balancing functionalities. Control costs with affordable contact-center technologies and services. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types, as well as terminating options including IPIVR. Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Automate interactions with your callers. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. Balance call loads and help drive improved CX with Verizon IP Contact Center Solutions. Learn how to realign your objectives to deliver a personalized, customer-first experience. Provide your agents with the tools they need to work reliably and securely, whether they're working in the office or remotely. Find out how intelligent routing can help guide customers to the right resources to solve their problems and keep them satisfied. A cloud contact center is a hosted software solution that enables agents to receive incoming and outgoing communications from their desktops. Today's cloud-based contact centers allow customers to communicate across multiple channels, including phone, email, text, social media and more. Unlike on-premises systems or hosted contact centers, a cloud contact center isn't tied to a specific server or physical location. Instead, anyone in your team can access it from virtually anywhere through the cloud. Cloud contact-center platforms still rely on a network to deliver inbound and outbound communications. The network needs to be reliable, scalable and secure. Cloud contact centers allow customers to communicate via multiple channels, including voice, email, text, chat, social media and others, so customers can get the answers they need quickly. They also enable agents to communicate with customers in a call center or remotely. Cloud contact-center platforms can help improve CX, as well as the agent experience.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Texas business picks Verizon Business as new service provider

Marketing firm Speak Loud Media taps Verizon for reliable broadband mobility, internet security and BlueJeans video conferencing
Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
