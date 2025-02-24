router with cellular backup

Internet Backup and Internet Failover Solutions

Keep business going—even during service outages—with a 4G LTE backup internet connection. If an unexpected internet outage is detected at your location, your wireline network can be configured to automatically fail over to your wireless 4G LTE backup connection to help power critical office machines. If a service outage is detected, your primary wireline network connection will automatically switch to your wireless backup solution running on our 4G LTE network. Critical applications can keep up and running, and employees can stay productive, helping to minimize an outage's business impact. You can also use Backup Internet and Failover solutions to connect temporary or remote locations, bringing them online quickly. Backup Internet and Failover solutions help minimize wireline service disruptions, which in turn helps to lessen their impact on sales and revenues. You can set up and configure these business continuity solutions yourself with an easy installation process. Backup Internet and Failover solutions run on Verizon's award-winning 4G LTE wireless network, which covers more than 2.6 million square miles in the U.S. Experience backup and failover service on Verizon's reliable 4G LTE network. Easily power everyday, low-data-usage devices and services like credit-card readers, digital signage, maintenance alerts and more. Help protect against potential threats with built-in wireless network security. Learn how we use our backup solutions for business continuity to help keep our own retail stores up and running. Find out how we helped Target connect nearly 2,000 stores seamlessly and securely to improve employee and customer experiences. Get speed and data to power your business, plus mobile locations and temporary sites. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. The ultra-fast fiber-optic connection with 99.99% reliability–to help your business get more. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. The backup router/wireless plan is configured to connect to your primary router or switch to ensure that if wireline connectivity or wireless connectivity from another provider goes down, a wireless internet connection will automatically be triggered over the award-winning Verizon 4G LTE network. Customers typically use these solutions to ensure that business connectivity has redundancy protocols in place to ensure that things like point-of-sale (POS) systems, Voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, inventory management or other types of mission-critical data stays online if primary service (wireline or wireless service from another provider) is interrupted. Currently, 99% of the U.S. population is covered by the underlying Verizon 4G LTE network (based on 9.15.2019 U.S. Census population data). To view our current coverage areas,,The best backup option for your specific situation will vary. If you anticipate just needing a backup for a short time or to use with low-data-usage applications, such as POS, a plan that provides lower included data thresholds can be a solid solution. However, if your backup needs include many high-usage applications, we suggest that you choose a plan with more included data to avoid overage charges. Please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager to discuss which options would be best for your business. Failover and backup internet are two different ways to describe the same thing. If your primary internet service fails for some reason, you have a backup/failover internet solution. Network redundancy is a network configuration that includes a secondary connection path that can be relied upon in case the primary connection is unavailable. Most industries can benefit from having a backup solution for their network. Choosing a wireless router for your business

Choosing a wireless router for your business,Which router is best for you?,We live and work in a new wired world where people now demand the ability to work anytime, anywhere, and your small business is no different. As your company grows and your workforce becomes more mobile, you may be interested in adding wireless capabilities to your network to allow your workforce to communicate with customers and colleagues easily and efficiently, from the airport to the office to remote locations. But when it comes to choosing a wireless router that's right for your business, wading through technical specifications can be confusing, and the options can seem overwhelming, especially if you're a non- technical type. It's easy to get bogged down in all of the numbers--802.11N, N900, AC1750--when trying to compare features to make the right decision. As hardware devices that provide the basic infrastructure for a small office network, wireless routers offer a convenient way to connect wired and wireless devices (wifi) with a broadband Internet service to share data files and stream media. Here are a few general guidelines to keep in mind as you make this important decision:,The new standard: dual-band 802.11N WiFi router. It's generally agreed that the next-generation Wi-Fi router for business wireless networking today is the 802.11n, which supports much faster wireless connections over much longer distances than previous generations. If you're interested in a router that's future-ready, choose an 802.11n router like . When you're doing your router research, chances are you'll also see a lot of references to bands. The 2.4 and 5 GHz bands refer to the frequencies in which wireless communications currently operate. A single-band router refers to one that works on only one frequency, while a dual-band router like supports and uses both. This allows you the freedom to check e-mail and browse the Internet using the 2.4GHz band while video conferencing or using other high-bandwidth applications on the 5GHz band. The Fios Gateway's next-generation wireless technology enables devices to run at wireless speeds up to 155 Mbps for 2.4GHz and up to 800 Mbps*. That's up to 5x faster than the speeds available with other routers. Another big plus of wireless-N routers is that they're backwards-compatible, so that they are able to connect with earlier wireless standards like Wireless-G, -B, and -A. (However, even a wireless N router may not achieve maximum performance if your PC or other devices operate on a previous standard). *Speed and range tested in lab conditions using latest generation wireless devices. Three essentials: speed, security, flexibility. For the fastest transmission rates of high-bandwidth applications like video and voice, look for a router that offers a Gigabit Wired Ethernet port. Another important consideration for any small business network is security. Choose a small business wireless router that supports the advanced security encryption technology, like WPA2. If you're using the router for your small business, look for the ability to create Guest Access and multiple SSIDs, so you can separate your network between guests and trusted users. Also, it's a good idea to choose one with dual WAN ports for critical backup access if needed. Keep in mind, though, that while a fast wireless router will improve the performance of your internal network, it can't go any faster than your Internet connection allows. That speed is set by your Internet Service Provider (ISP), which is why choosing the right partner is so critical to the success of your business network. Just as not all routers are the same, not all ISPs can provide the reliability, speed, and next-generation technology you need to take your business to the next level. High-bandwidth capability = future-ready business. As the small business owner's best choice for broadband, offer blazing-fast Internet speeds up to 940 Mbps, which help save time and increase productivity when performing high-bandwidth activities like video conferencing, sending large files, and backing up large data to the cloud. With a 100% fiber-optic connection straight to your business, Fios delivers consistently fast speeds, 24-hour reliability, and a future-ready Internet, with the massive bandwidth that tomorrow's new devices and big files will require. Emergency Response Technology with Verizon Frontline Business

goes beyond providing essential infrastructure, connectivity, and devices – there is a dedicated workforce behind Verizon's first responder network and its assets, that works tirelessly to uphold our – even when things get tough. Verizon understands how vital it is for first responder organizations to maintain mission critical communications and situational awareness to make informed decisions as quickly as possible. This is why standing at the ready to support those who put their lives on the line for your families and communities. As communities who have been through a tragedy like southwest Florida after for example, no matter the level of emergency preparedness, not one entity can do it alone. Verizon engineers worked tirelessly to increase the capacity and stability of the satellite, fiber and microwave links that connected cell sites, including 5G, back to the rest of the network so those sites could manage the high influx of data traffic coming from southwest Florida. Support that started before Hurricane Ian made landfall, and continued . This is just one example. For nearly thirty years, Verizon has supported public safety and shared the challenges of first responders. nationwide is a source of honor. These dedicated teams include the , the Satellite Solutions Group (SSG), the Major Emergency Response Incident Team (MERIT), hundreds of network engineers, 200+ drone pilots, and other emergency response teams. , Associate Director, Satellite Solutions Group,The provides , emergency assistance to government agencies, first responders, frontline workers and communities—to help maintain mission-critical communications when they're needed most. Supporting first responders, government agencies, non-profit organizations and our customers during an emergency, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is staffed by personnel across the country that have more than 445 years of combined experience in military and emergency response. This broad and vast set of experiences provides a unique competency during incidents when every second matters. In 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to over 1,600 requests from 750+ Public Safety customers and the communities they serve. During this support, we delivered over 5,500 Verizon Frontline solutions. For urgent service requests, call the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team Hotline. For nearly 30 years, , a specialized group of Verizon engineers, and its fleet, which consists of deployables like mobile command centers and satellite trucks, are deployed when necessary to restore basic communications and protect Verizon's network assets and facilities during natural disasters or hazardous materials incidents. in austere or disconnected environments. The Satellite Solutions Group (SSG) provides engineering design, integration, installation and advanced lifecycle support for Verizon's global satellite networks. These provide dependable backup services and can help enhance disaster recovery when normal communications are disrupted. In 2022, Verizon deployed satellite enabled mobile assets over 525 times not only for disasters but to augment communications for events like fairs, concerts and racing events. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know.. Verizon has nearly 600 deployable assets, and that number is growing, ready all across the nation. The team behind the big red check deploys network assetsto regions of the country to help areas affected by devastation. In 2022, over 5,500 Verizon Frontline solutions -- network augmentation assets, deployables and , were delivered to first responders, public safety professionals and community organizations during emergency and non-emergency events. Check to keep up-to-date with the team ready to respond to a crisis. Verizon has , assets and deployables stored and ready for deployment across the United States, including in known as the Verizon emergency preparedness cave, which is ready to withstand everything from power outages to ice storms to EF-5 tornadoes. These assets, like generators, and deployables, like cells on wheels (COWs), are used for both non-crisis and crisis situations. , affectionately referred to as Big Red, is a 53-foot trailer that works to help restore communications services and with "Verizon Response" emblazoned on the side, it's a small indicator that help is on the way. is a mobile, rapid-response command center vehicle designed to help provide public safety agencies or the Department of Defense with high-quality communications and applications under nearly any conditions. With ranging from mobile, private 5G UWB to satellite, to commercial and onboard drone options, to the ability to be operated remotely from a tablet, of Verizon Frontline services. And, in the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations, , a 30-foot trailer that can serve as a standalone (SA) or non-stand alone (NSA) private 5G network, which can be managed from inside the trailer. is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser capable of leveraging the network and technology of Verizon Frontline, including Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UW), along with additional applications and advanced computing solutions for first responders. From deployables Big Red, to THOR and THOR's Hammer, to Mutt, Verizon is dedicated to public safety communications innovation. Additional deployables include satellite picocells on trailers (SPOTs), satellite cell on light truck, (SATCoLTs), cell on wheels (COWs), cellular repeater on wheels (CROWs), generator on a trailer (GOATs), flying cell sites, and more. The supports the critical work of police, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders to help enhance not only public safety operations, but the way public safety functions as a whole. Whether snow, rain, fire, wind, quake or pandemic, the Verizon first responder network is ready Frontline is the #1 network in public safety and has earned more than 175 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality over the last 18 years. Verizon has assisted first responders and citizens during some of our nation's most destructive disasters, loaning more than 6,000 devices during 9/11, more than 3,000 during Hurricane Katrina and more than 2,500 during Hurricane Sandy. During the 2022 Wildfire season alone, Verizon , loaning more than 1,700 Verizon Frontline solutions, including tablets, hotspots, repeaters, smartphones, routers, or other needed devices, to first responders across the West during emergency response efforts. How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

