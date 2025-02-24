router with cellular backup

Emergency Response Technology with Verizon Frontline Business

goes beyond providing essential infrastructure, connectivity, and devices – there is a dedicated workforce behind Verizon's first responder network and its assets, that works tirelessly to uphold our – even when things get tough. Verizon understands how vital it is for first responder organizations to maintain mission critical communications and situational awareness to make informed decisions as quickly as possible. This is why standing at the ready to support those who put their lives on the line for your families and communities. As communities who have been through a tragedy like southwest Florida after for example, no matter the level of emergency preparedness, not one entity can do it alone. Verizon engineers worked tirelessly to increase the capacity and stability of the satellite, fiber and microwave links that connected cell sites, including 5G, back to the rest of the network so those sites could manage the high influx of data traffic coming from southwest Florida. Support that started before Hurricane Ian made landfall, and continued . This is just one example. For nearly thirty years, Verizon has supported public safety and shared the challenges of first responders. nationwide is a source of honor. These dedicated teams include the , the Satellite Solutions Group (SSG), the Major Emergency Response Incident Team (MERIT), hundreds of network engineers, 200+ drone pilots, and other emergency response teams. , Associate Director, Satellite Solutions Group,The provides , emergency assistance to government agencies, first responders, frontline workers and communities—to help maintain mission-critical communications when they're needed most. Supporting first responders, government agencies, non-profit organizations and our customers during an emergency, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is staffed by personnel across the country that have more than 445 years of combined experience in military and emergency response. This broad and vast set of experiences provides a unique competency during incidents when every second matters. In 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to over 1,600 requests from 750+ Public Safety customers and the communities they serve. During this support, we delivered over 5,500 Verizon Frontline solutions. For urgent service requests, call the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team Hotline. For nearly 30 years, , a specialized group of Verizon engineers, and its fleet, which consists of deployables like mobile command centers and satellite trucks, are deployed when necessary to restore basic communications and protect Verizon's network assets and facilities during natural disasters or hazardous materials incidents. in austere or disconnected environments. The Satellite Solutions Group (SSG) provides engineering design, integration, installation and advanced lifecycle support for Verizon's global satellite networks. These provide dependable backup services and can help enhance disaster recovery when normal communications are disrupted. In 2022, Verizon deployed satellite enabled mobile assets over 525 times not only for disasters but to augment communications for events like fairs, concerts and racing events. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know.. Verizon has nearly 600 deployable assets, and that number is growing, ready all across the nation. The team behind the big red check deploys network assetsto regions of the country to help areas affected by devastation. In 2022, over 5,500 Verizon Frontline solutions -- network augmentation assets, deployables and , were delivered to first responders, public safety professionals and community organizations during emergency and non-emergency events. Check to keep up-to-date with the team ready to respond to a crisis. Verizon has , assets and deployables stored and ready for deployment across the United States, including in known as the Verizon emergency preparedness cave, which is ready to withstand everything from power outages to ice storms to EF-5 tornadoes. These assets, like generators, and deployables, like cells on wheels (COWs), are used for both non-crisis and crisis situations. , affectionately referred to as Big Red, is a 53-foot trailer that works to help restore communications services and with "Verizon Response" emblazoned on the side, it's a small indicator that help is on the way. is a mobile, rapid-response command center vehicle designed to help provide public safety agencies or the Department of Defense with high-quality communications and applications under nearly any conditions. With ranging from mobile, private 5G UWB to satellite, to commercial and onboard drone options, to the ability to be operated remotely from a tablet, of Verizon Frontline services. And, in the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations, , a 30-foot trailer that can serve as a standalone (SA) or non-stand alone (NSA) private 5G network, which can be managed from inside the trailer. is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser capable of leveraging the network and technology of Verizon Frontline, including Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UW), along with additional applications and advanced computing solutions for first responders. From deployables Big Red, to THOR and THOR's Hammer, to Mutt, Verizon is dedicated to public safety communications innovation. Additional deployables include satellite picocells on trailers (SPOTs), satellite cell on light truck, (SATCoLTs), cell on wheels (COWs), cellular repeater on wheels (CROWs), generator on a trailer (GOATs), flying cell sites, and more. The supports the critical work of police, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders to help enhance not only public safety operations, but the way public safety functions as a whole. Whether snow, rain, fire, wind, quake or pandemic, the Verizon first responder network is ready Frontline is the #1 network in public safety and has earned more than 175 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality over the last 18 years. Verizon has assisted first responders and citizens during some of our nation's most destructive disasters, loaning more than 6,000 devices during 9/11, more than 3,000 during Hurricane Katrina and more than 2,500 during Hurricane Sandy. During the 2022 Wildfire season alone, Verizon , loaning more than 1,700 Verizon Frontline solutions, including tablets, hotspots, repeaters, smartphones, routers, or other needed devices, to first responders across the West during emergency response efforts. 