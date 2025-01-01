small business cyber security solutions

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Security Risk Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Prosper in today's unpredictable, demanding environment with an accurate picture of your security weaknesses and strengths. Knowledge can be your greatest asset when it comes to protecting and driving your organization's success. A solid understanding of security gaps and vulnerabilities helps provide the foundation for enhancing defense, mitigation and response plans. Assess how much risk you actually face and what threats to watch for. Recognize your unique security threats, compliance needs and attack surface. Prioritize security efforts based on most likely threats and impacts. Improve your visibility, breach detection and response capabilities. Read how Verizon helped Crédit Mutuel Arkéa identify potential vulnerabilities and risk areas to help them become compliant with new SWIFT requirements. See how Verizon threat intelligence services can help both IT and CEOs make data-driven decisions on security investments that can protect business success. Organizations of every size and industry are at risk of cyberattacks. That drives the growing need to understand their external and internal threats, risks, vulnerabilities, compliance needs and security postures. In addition to the unique threats that large public sector agencies face, they often have to deal with specific regulatory demands. And all industries have to go to great lengths to keep personal information and proprietary data out of reach of bad actors. Build an evidence-based cyber-risk management program with our range of risk assessment services. Navigate security and compliance requirements with a broad range of assessments and advisory services to help you identify potential weaknesses and compliance gaps. Identify security risks and threats before they can seriously harm your organization. Fight cyberthreats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Get unparalleled visibility and insight into the evolving threat landscape to identify threats early and stop them faster. Enhance your cyber resiliency with the help of our incident response experts. Whether you work for a small business or a large enterprise, a school or a government agency, you need to prepare for cyberthreats. No business, institution or agency is immune from being targeted. It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. However, when you get your response plan right, it can help you minimize damage and recover quickly when breaches occur. Verizon's Incident Response Planning helps you develop the detection technologies, systems and handling processes you need when responding to an event. Get proactive incident response customized to your cyber-risk profile from our dedicated team of experts. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. Rapid detection and response play major roles in minimizing the impacts of a breach. But network complexity and insufficient internal security resources and personnel can significantly delay your ability to detect, respond and mitigate. That's why many organizations are moving to 24/7 managed detection and response services that combine advanced technologies with human expertise. Such services can collect and maintain actionable intelligence, identify and flag major security incidents, and quickly respond to incidents that may pose a threat to your organization. Help take your security program to the next level by quickly identifying and responding to security incidents. When time is of the essence, enlist the resources and expertise required to control the damage. Respond quickly to cyberattacks by enhancing your incident management resources with our team of experts. Perform near real-time and retrospective threat detection and visualization with our full packet capture solution delivered from the cloud. Help secure your enterprise with Verizon Professional Services experts that can provide you with a dedicated, proactive threat response. Help detect malicious anomalies in your internet traffic and catch cybersecurity threats before they seriously impact your network. Verizon Business Cyber Security Consulting Services can help you create cost-efficient and effective threat defenses through its unified set of cybersecurity advisory services, customized risk assessments, breach simulations and compliance reviews. Layer security into all your new connections and technologies. Leverage solutions and expertise customized to fit your size and keep you nimble. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Tips to Help Create a Strong Security Culture Within Your Small Business Business

Tips to help create a strong security culture within your small business. The media attention on cyber attacks against large enterprises may create a false sense of security for smaller organizations, according to the small and mid-sized business (SMB) snapshot of the notes. Small businesses may think they're flying under the radar with threat actors because there is less to steal. After all, why worry about your security culture when attackers are likely to get more money and more data from larger organizations, right? Unfortunately, that's not the case for a number of reasons: Of the total incidents and breaches where it was known whether the victim organization was an SMB or a large organization, SMBs were subject to as enterprises. Fortunately, one of the best defenses for SMBs does not require large and expensive investments in personnel and technology but simply a commitment to a strong information security culture. What is information security culture? Information security culture refers to an organization's collective approach to security: the attitudes, assumptions, beliefs, values, and knowledge that employees, leadership, and other stakeholders use in order to interact with the organization's information network systems and information security procedures. However, a strong information security culture doesn't just grow on its own. The creation of a strong information security culture requires effort, planning, and leadership, as well as a realistic idea of the cyber risks threatening SMBs. The most common threats facing small businesses. In helping to create a strong small business security culture within your own organization, it's important to consider the most common threats facing SMB today: Tips for creating a small business security culture. Just as no two companies are the same, no two security cultures will be the same. The culture you build should mirror your workplace values, your small business security processes, and the attitudes of your employees and leadership. Regardless of size, all strong information security cultures tend to have a few things in common: Small business security culture. It's important to nurture an ever-evolving small business security culture by taking a proactive approach. Whether that's protecting a single store or online business, you need security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay.
Empower Your Small Business with Cybersecurity Solutions

Help safeguard your small business with tailored network security solutions and cyberthreat protections to enhance security for your data, productivity and customers. Help keep devices protected on the go. Help securely extend your network services wherever your users need them. Take advantage of IT expertise without the expense of a big IT staff. Small businesses have to worry about data breaches as much as larger companies, but without their larger IT departments. Leverage device and data security solutions that won't require all the extra resources. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Take a multilayered approach to mobile device security with mobile device management, mobile security and dedicated chat support. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. We all use our mobile devices for work these days, which introduces a lot of potential unknowns. Explore products tailored to small businesses that help you solve big security problems. Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Take a multilayered approach to mobile device security with mobile device management, mobile security and dedicated chat support. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Learn how to better train employees in security, and take advantage of solutions that help you gain security expertise without blowing your budget. Help protect your business mobile devices with single-device protection plans. The small business segment of Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) offers best practices for mitigating cybersecurity risks to your company. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Fortify your organization's cybersecurity, end to end. Help protect your business at the network's core.
