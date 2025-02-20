smartphone business opportunities

Case Studies related to "smartphone business opportunities"

How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Read Now

Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read Now

Law Enforcement Mental Health Programs Case Study Business

Learn how the Harris County Center and Sheriff's Office have transformed the law enforcement role in crisis intervention for the county with this case study from Verizon.
Read Now

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $31.38/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
View details

Questions related to "smartphone business opportunities"

Videos related to "smartphone business opportunities"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Links related to "smartphone business opportunities"

5G Small Business Opportunities: An Industry-by-Industry View Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G small business opportunities: An industry-by-industry view,Author: Nick Reese,There has been lots of press about 5G and its potential to transform enterprise and consumer business models. You might be wondering if there are 5G small businesses opportunities and what can 5G do to help this market segment. Just as it took time after the internet became widely available for companies to recognize its value as a way to reach their customers, and a similar change took place in the early days of mobile computing, 5G has the potential to be just as impactful. There's no doubt many companies are learning how to apply technology to improve their business operations. According to the Bank of America 2022 Small Business Report, 50% of small business owners they'll deploy over the next 10 years. This builds upon findings from Verizon's third annual State of Small Business Survey, which found 53% of businesses have . What could 5G do for business?,When considering potential 5G small business opportunities, it makes sense to examine what 5G can do differently from . 5G benefits include high throughput, which can enable the performance of sophisticated applications such as virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), and low latency, which means companies can invest in new . 5G small business opportunities by industry,According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are over that collectively employ 61.2 million people across an array of industry sectors. Some of the most common sectors are professional services, construction, real estate, transportation and retail. How they use 5G will depend in part on the specific business requirements, customer needs and pain points they're trying to solve for and the experience they're trying to deliver. Some of these potential 5G new business opportunities include:,1. Professional services,Research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that about . Managing collaboration between remote employees is a common challenge for many professional firms—one survey found two-thirds of remote professional service workers feel . 5G opens the door to both among colleagues and clients. AR can simplify coordination by allowing teams to visualize processes as they work, even if they're working remotely. 5G has the potential to better handle AR's data throughput demands so everyone can share the same information at the same time. 2. Construction and real estate,5G could help construction firms get better insights into what's happening on their worksites by providing the connectivity as well as enabling the use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors throughout the worksite. The data collected from those devices could then help improve worksite productivity, management and safety. The low latency that 5G can provide could also pave the way for more construction firms to use that could assess worksite safety conditions and provide updates that help keep projects on track. The massive bandwidth and capacity that 5G can provide could support -- residential construction to hospital complexes. Construction firms and architects could also collaborate more effectively with clients on . Similarly, and mobile edge computing (MEC) to deliver immersive and customer-centric experiences to prospective buyers, such as the ability to layer pictures of furniture and other accessories over existing room layouts. 3. Transportation,In an era of , 5G could help the transportation industry by increasing supply chain visibility. The throughput and low latency that 5G can offer combined with IoT sensors could provide companies with . This could help reduce inventory shrinkage, provide timely product tracking, better manage delivery routes and contribute to a demand-driven supply chain. could also offer the low latency and high throughput needed for . Driver-assist features and other autonomous technologies could help improve safety and increase efficiency. This is important given 85% of truckers cited in the U.S. trucking industry. 4. Retail,5G could help retailers provide a connected experience that combines the best of online and in-store shopping. Technologies like , for instance, could allow customers to virtually try on multiple outfits and provide easy access to product details, comparisons and reviews. The massive capacity 5G can provide could handle the data requirements for creating these blended retail experiences. Meanwhile, 5G-powered sensors could provide customers (and managers) with a timely, in the store. could help retailers provide a more convenient shopping experience that can reduce transaction time, improve customer satisfaction and increase revenue. Autonomous checkout has many use cases, including concession stands, 24/7 stores in hotels, small grocery or convenience stores, and even pop-ups. Get moving on 5G new business opportunities,As , small businesses are also expanding their investment. Verizon's small business survey found about 51% of respondents have either to support more demands for high-capacity activities in the past year. Your competition might be seeking out 5G small business opportunities, and you can too. Learn more about the and why Verizon is the right partner to help you get started. Bank of America, , page 8. U.S. Small Business Administration, , page 2. Jaison R. Abel, Jason Bram, and Richard Deitz, "," Federal Reserve Bank of New York , August 18, 2022. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How Can 5G Edge Unlock New Services and Opportunities? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How can 5G edge unlock new services and opportunities?,Author: Shane Schick,5G edge deployments are a good example of where two transformative technologies can work even better together to help organizations achieve critical business outcomes. The arrival of 5G, for example, has opened up unprecedented opportunities for companies to make use of the outstanding performance it can provide. 5G is expected to be particularly important to the development of autonomous vehicles, augmented reality (AR) applications, and . How 5G and the edge intersect,Many of these customer and employee experiences will also depend upon the use of connected devices, which continue to proliferate across the enterprise and beyond. According to the most recent report from IoT Analytics, to 12.3 billion endpoints last year and is set to grow to more than 27 billion connections by 2025. 5G is expected to be able to eventually support , potentially supporting what is known as Massive IoT, but that also means a considerable growth in data. This is where is expected to have great impact. By processing data closer to where it is produced and consumed, edge computing can reduce backhaul latency by managing data through distributed processing systems. The result is increased performance through improved processing. For example, 5G edge computing deployments can help make it easier for organizations to manage their infrastructure, leverage technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and optimize how applications are served by the network. Some of the benefits of private 5G, according to the , include the ability for organizations to separate data processing and storage for greater efficiencies, have more control over security policies and customize the way their networks evolve. Industries where 5G edge computing can have a big impact,There's no shortage of sectors where 5G services and edge computing could offer value. Network World reports that IDC has come up with more than . These include the retail sector, where edge nodes can aggregate in-store data from touchpoints ranging from cloud-based point of sale (POS) terminals and digital signs to video cameras. 5G can also support sophisticated applications like . In manufacturing, meanwhile, Enterprise IoT Insights' include monitoring production assets remotely via connected sensors, using sensors to get ahead of maintenance issues and offering AR applications to simplify repairs. Using 5G in smart factories in concert with edge computing should help reduce the latency in sending data back and forth to the cloud. The automotive industry is another example. The University of Michigan's Mcity is conducting 5G edge trials, for instance, to see how 5G edge technologies and Vehicle to Everything (V2X) software could enable faster communication of information between connected vehicles and other vehicles, infrastructure and pedestrians. As a story on details, the partnership with Verizon and Honda could help reduce the chance of collisions. Businesses will no doubt find many different ways to take advantage of edge computing, but count on its pairing with 5G to be one of the biggest trends to watch. Learn how you can get ready to today. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

2023 Outlook: 4 Small Business Trends to Keep an Eye On Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 2023 outlook: 4 small business trends to keep an eye on,Author: Nick Reese,With the new year often comes excitement, enthusiasm and new plans for growing your business. To come out on top in 2023, small business owners can stay ahead by closely monitoring the following four trends. 1. The mobile takeover,As more and more of your employees and consumers consist of digital-native millennials and Gen Zers, in 2023 your mobile strategy will increasingly become a greater part of your business strategy. For your employees, you need to simplify how they engage with human resources, finance, and other team members from a smartphone. The easier you make it to clock in, update personal information, collaborate with team members and keep up with corporate communications, the more employees can stay productive. By the same token, your sales strategy should be driven not just by e-commerce, but by mobile specifically. Optimize the shopping experience for mobile by improving your page loading time, reducing unnecessary content, making buttons easier to tap and including more images. In addition, make it simple to pay with mobile by offering one-step checkout and the ability to pay with digital payment methods such as Apple Pay, Venmo and PayPal. 2. The hybrid workplace is the new normal,Instead of returning to the office full-time, of full-time employees now work in a hybrid workplace that lets them work part of the week at home. To support hybrid work in 2023, employers will need to provide the structure and technology necessary to help employees work equally effectively at home and in the office. One thing to take a close look at is your hybrid work policies. By setting clear expectations early, such as how many and which days employees are expected to come in, managers can promote employee effectiveness and productivity on their in-office days. Consider designating specific days for teams or even the entire workforce to be on-site to make it easier to schedule meetings and conduct team-building exercises. Small businesses also need to ensure that they have the technology in place to foster collaboration no matter where an employee is working. software, a unified communications platform, and help employees connect with each other. 3. Cyber security requires training, not just technology,According to the (DBIR), there was a 13% increase in ransomware breaches in the last year—more than in the last five years combined. What's more, 82% of breaches involved a human element, with social engineering implicated in 20% of the breaches. While small businesses must leverage cyber security technology to protect their network and devices from attack, keep in mind that your people are often your largest vulnerability. Work to raise employee awareness about phishing, ransomware and other attack types so employees know what to do, what to watch for and what to avoid. By providing specific, ongoing training about the threats and vulnerabilities facing your organization, you can help give employees the tools they need to do their part in keeping your business safe. 4. Employee engagement is everything,Many small businesses struggled throughout 2022 to attract and retain staff in the face of record-low unemployment rates. With the job market projected to remain strong for the foreseeable future, employers need to do everything they can to create an employee experience that helps keep employees happy. In addition to offering competitive pay and benefits, small businesses can compete for employees by building a company culture that is engaging, supportive and rewarding. One way to do this is to introduce automation to help reduce the burden of repetitive, manual work processes. By using technology to take away the boring, unengaging work that employees hate, you can free them up to focus on more rewarding work. Not only does this capitalize on the value they provide your business while improving overall productivity, but it also helps boost their engagement and overall morale. Get ready for 2023 with Verizon,Verizon is here to help small businesses make a big impact in 2023. provides small business owners and entrepreneurs with free online training, expert coaching, peer networking exclusive incentives and grant opportunities. With more than 30 online courses and 200+ live and virtual events covering digital readiness, marketing, operations, talent management and more, you can gain extra knowledge to help you move your business forward in the new year. Register for . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 6:00 PM
1600 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Get Directions
(336) 281-3764
(336) 281-3764
Request a business sales appointment
2

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
1001 W Pierce St
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Get Directions
(575) 885-0263
(575) 885-0263
Request a business sales appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 6:00 PM
832 S Main St
Kernersville, NC 27284
Get Directions
(336) 331-0917
(336) 331-0917
Request a business sales appointment
1

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 6:00 PM
1600 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Get Directions
(336) 281-3764
(336) 281-3764
Request a business sales appointment
2

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
1001 W Pierce St
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Get Directions
(575) 885-0263
(575) 885-0263
Request a business sales appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 6:00 PM
832 S Main St
Kernersville, NC 27284
Get Directions
(336) 331-0917
(336) 331-0917
Request a business sales appointment
View all locations

Press related to "smartphone business opportunities"

Verizon Business, Deloitte bring 5G to retail, transforming customer experiences

Verizon’s 5G and mobile edge compute, coupled with Deloitte’s retail industry and solution engineering experience
Learn more

Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Learn more

Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)