telephone line cost

My Business Wireline: View my Bill

You can view the past 24 months of your billing statements at any time when . Click in the section,Verizon bills you one month in advance for most services. The exceptions to that include pay-per-use services, such as video-on-demand or usage-based voice calling plans, as well as certain voice services in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Additionally, your bill might show partial-month charges or one-time charges if you made a change to your service in the middle of your billing cycle. Your balance can be found on the first page of your bill or online in your account. It includes your current charges plus any unpaid amount from the last bill. Your monthly bill will contain a variety of different charges related to your service, which can fluctuate or change due to a variety of different factors, including the following:Your bill may include some federal, state and local taxes, government surcharges and fees, and Verizon surcharges. These charges vary depending on what products and services you have and in what state you use these products/services. Each state has the power to levy additional state taxes based upon Public Utility Commission (PUC) guidance. If you have a question about a charge on your bill that appears to be state initiated, contact your state PUC for explanation of the charge and why it was instituted. In many cases, these charges are similar to those levied at the interstate level. The Carrier Cost Recovery Charge is a monthly surcharge telecommunications carriers, such as Verizon Long Distance and Verizon Enterprise Solutions, are permitted to assess in order to defray a portion of the costs to terminate calls on other networks; fees paid to support government programs such as Telecommunications Relay Service and Local Number Portability, along with other charges assessed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC); and additional indirect costs associated with administering and complying with government programs. This surcharge is not a customer tax or fee assessed by a government agency. A tax collected for city governments from purchasers of products and users of telecommunication services, which may include equipment, installation, maintenance, and local and long distance service. The 911 Emergency Service Fee covers the costs of local jurisdictions providing 911 emergency response services to its citizens. The fee is generally either an amount per telephone access line or a percentage of revenue. State law mandates the fee. Verizon collects this fee as a billing agent on behalf of the appropriate 911 jurisdictions within the state. A few states authorized Verizon to collect the fees as a cost recovery where the state designates Verizon as the provider of the 911 emergency phone service. The federal excise tax is a tax on local telephone service for services and facilities sold in connection with local service. This tax is a percentage of the cost of your services and appears on the local phone portion of your bill. The percentage used to calculate the amount of the tax appears with the charge. For example, Federal excise tax at 3%.,Verizon acts as a billing agent and collects these fees on behalf of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). All monies collected for the federal excise tax are paid directly to the IRS. The FCC has mandated an access charge, known as the FCC Line Charge, to partially reimburse telephone service providers for the cost of routing long distance calls made by local customers. This charge is applied to all customers who have telephone lines in their home or business, whether they make long distance calls or not. This is also known as the Federal Subscriber Line Charge and the Federal Line Cost Charge. A state-assessed surcharge to partially reimburse telephone service providers for the cost of routing long distance calls made by local customers. This charge is applied to all customers who have telephone lines in their home or business, whether they make long distance charges or not. A monthly, per-line surcharge paid by the customer to recover local companies' contribution to the Federal Universal Service Fund (FUSF). This fund supports telecommunications and information services in schools, public libraries and rural healthcare facilities. The fund also subsidizes local service to high-cost areas and low-income customers. The FCC regulates this charge. The FUSF rate is reviewed quarterly. This fee helps keep local telephone rates affordable for all customers and gives a discount to schools, libraries and low-income families. Generated funds are reserved for mass-transit systems. A fee assessed for the privilege of using the municipal public rights-of-way. This fee provides the municipality the funds needed to recover the cost of administering the access to the right-of-way. Typical costs included are for inspection, permit processing, engineering, traffic and other such expenditures that the municipality incurs to manage the health and safety of its citizens, as utility companies work in the right-of-way. The fee is generally either an amount per telephone access line or a percentage of revenue. State law or Public Utility Commission tariffs allow Verizon to recover these costs as a separately billed item. Municipalities collect this fee from public utilities. Federal law requires all local phone companies to provide service provider number portability, which allows customers to retain their phone number when switching companies to provide their local phone service. Federal law allows for the recovery of costs associated with the development, implementation and operability of service provider number portability. The FCC and state Public Utility Commissions approved the amounts that the local phone companies can charge, on a fee-per-access-line basis, to recover these costs by charging PBX and ISDN PRI customers nine and five times the basic per-line fee, respectively. Similar to the municipal Maintenance fee, this allows public utilities to recover these fees from their customers. A state tax levied on all long distance calls and some services and features. Generally, this is similar to a sales tax. Telephone companies must pay tax on total revenue. This funds the Public Utility Commissions and other state services. This tax is usually a liability of the company (levied on the company's receipts). Generally, Verizon must pay this tax without regard to whether or not it is recovered from Verizon customers. Some states assess state universal service fees for providing universal service for schools, libraries and rural healthcare facilities. This fee is calculated as a percentage of your total monthly long distance charges. This fee provides special-needs equipment, facilities and services for people who are deaf to use the telecommunications network. This includes special phones, hearing devices, Braille pads, necessary network switching equipment and operation of a service center that the customer uses for specialized services. The requirements for collecting and remittance of the fees are state specific and established by state law, Public Utility Commission rule or tariff filings. Treated as a sales tax. The difference inferred in the name relates to the incidence of the tax — whether the tax is the liability of the customer or of the company. If the tax is the liability of the company, regulatory authorities usually allow Verizon to recover it from customers, either as a separate line on the bill or just buried in Verizon's cost of service. Universal service fees are mandated by the federal government and assessed under rules developed by the FCC to support universal service for schools, libraries and rural healthcare facilities. It is calculated as a percentage of your total monthly long distance charges. Your Verizon Fios TV charges will appear in a section of your bill designated specifically for Fios TV and may include some additional fees related to your service. This monthly fee helps cover a portion of the costs currently charged by local programming providers to Verizon for basic-tier programming channels and is subject to change. This monthly fee allows Verizon to recover from its customers the cost of the video franchise fee Verizon is required to pay to local franchise authorities, which may be up to 5.26% of the gross revenues from Fios TV services, in order to provide TV services. This fee recovers the amount Verizon pays to fund the administrative costs of one or more regulatory bodies; whether that is the FCC that is funded on a per-subscriber-fee basis or a state regulator that may be funded on a per-subscriber or percentage of cable television revenue basis. For a complete listing of all billing terminology, please visit our page. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. 