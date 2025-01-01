Trends in secure internet solutions for business

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
Business Internet Security

Get immediate, powerful cybersecurity protection for your company. No installation or IT support required. Our wireless network-based security solution helps protect your company against downloading malicious code or visiting malicious websites. Verizon Business Internet Security is network-based security offered as part of Fixed Wireless Access and available in two options starting at $10 per month: ,Offers comprehensive security features such as malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, phishing prevention and anti-malware. It also comes with the Verizon Business Internet Portal to manage fixed-wireless connections and create security reports. ,Includes all the features of Plus and adds content filtering and the ability to block or allow listing of specific URLs. You can also configure security policies through the Verizon Business Internet Portal. Our solution runs within the Verizon network, so there's no need to install special software on routers or devices. It aligns with Verizon Business Internet Plans and is available as an add-on with qualified 5G or 4G LTE plans. Our comprehensive, proven business security solutions and services cover everything from threat identification and dedication to response and recovery. Plus we can help develop security programs tailored to your needs. Verizon Business Internet Security is activated immediately. No additional installation needed. Manage your fixed wireless connections directly from the Verizon Business Internet Portal, no matter which security solution you choose. Verizon Business Internet Security bolsters reliable connectivity with strong security features that help protect your business from malicious threats. Take proactive steps to protect your organization by blocking users from visiting malicious websites. Help avoid phishing threats by preventing users from downloading infected files or apps. Defend against ransomware attacks by stopping users from clicking on suspicious links, ads or sites. Recognized as a leader in security,Service on a network built for security,years of security experience,technical support when you need it,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments. Verizon Business Internet Security helps keep your business safe against malware and online threats. Verizon Business Internet Security combines malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, anti-malware technology, phishing prevention, content filtering and the ability to block or allow specific URLs. Combining Verizon Business Internet with the protection of Verizon Business Internet Security solutions gives your business the mix of reliability, value, service and security it needs. Simply sign up through your My Business account or reach out to your Verizon representative. Requires qualified Wireless business internet service. This Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service Attachment ("VBIS Service Attachment") to the Agreement between Customer and Verizon Wireless sets forth the terms and conditions for Verizon Business Internet Security Plus Service ("Plus Service") and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service ("Preferred Service") (each, "Service") (described below) to be provided by Verizon Wireless to Customer hereunder. By using the Service, you agree to these terms and conditions. Customer and Verizon Wireless agree that: (i) the terms and conditions of this VBIS Service Attachment supplement the Agreement and except to the extent expressly provided otherwise in this VBIS Service Attachment, all of the terms and definitions of the Agreement are applicable to Customer's use of the Service, (ii) the Parties do not intend to modify the terms and conditions of the Agreement except as applicable to the Service hereunder, (iii) any capitalized but undefined terms used in this VBIS Service Attachment shall have the meanings given such terms in the Agreement, and (iv) in the event of any inconsistent or contradictory terms between the Agreement and this VBIS Service Attachment, the terms of this VBIS Service Attachment shall control with respect to the Service. The Service(s) are network-based, zero-touch services that provide customers with real-time anti-malware protection for web traffic to protect their users and devices from malicious activity when accessing the internet. The anti-malware protection includes, but is not limited to, anti-phishing, anti-ransomware, and anti-spyware. In addition, the Preferred Service also gives customers the ability to prevent their users from viewing other web content that may be objectionable, illegal, or otherwise deemed inappropriate for user access. Customer shall pay Verizon Wireless all applicable charges as set out in Exhibit A attached hereto. Each Service is available with an eligible business internet plan. At this time, Plus and Preferred Services are not compatible with lines using a static IP address. By processing an order for the Plus Service or Preferred Service, static IP will be removed from the line. Customer can select either the Plus Service or the Preferred Service, but not both, on an account. Customer agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Verizon Wireless and its employees, officers, directors, agents, suppliers, vendors, parents and affiliates from and against any claims, causes of action, losses, liabilities, damages, penalties, fines, costs or expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees and allocable cost of in-house counsel) resulting from or arising out of or relating to (a) Customer's unauthorized use of a Service, or (b) Customer's non-compliance with laws. EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT EXPLICITLY STATED OTHERWISE IN THIS VBIS SERVICE ATTACHMENT, EACH SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND VERIZON WIRELESS MAKES NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WITH RESPECT TO USEFULNESS, FUNCTIONALITY, OPERABILITY, TIMELINESS AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. VERIZON WIRELESS HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL VERIZON WIRELESS OR ITS SUPPLIER AND/OR LICENSOR BE LIABLE UNDER THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE A SERVICE, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus (SFO90273),$10,Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred (SFO90274),Notes: Monthly pricing is recurring, per connection and requires one license per connection. There are no upfront costs. Securely Work From Anywhere With Remote Work Solutions Business

Secure work from virtually anywhere with Verizon Remote Work Solutions,While some companies have insisted on returning their workers to the office full-time, many others have already made remote or hybrid work a permanent feature of their business. And it's no mystery why. Ask workers about the benefits of remote work, and they'll give you a list 10 feet long. Aside from the option of cuddling with pets during the day—without the expensive commute and rigid hours— workers and working from home. Companies offering remote work also have access to a larger talent pool when it comes to hiring and have an . Still, remote work poses a significant challenge regarding a key aspect of doing business virtually: cybersecurity. After the sudden shift to remote work necessitated by the pandemic, that they saw an adverse effect on their organization's cybersecurity, with two-thirds of CISOs stating that their organizations were more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The benefits of remote work are numerous, but if companies want to maintain their reputations and protect their assets, they can't ignore the potential risks related to employees working remotely. Work-from-anywhere cybersecurity challenges,What makes remote work a bigger risk than being in the office when it comes to cybersecurity? It essentially comes down to these three main challenges:,Thankfully, business leaders are starting to realize that cybersecurity is no longer solely an IT concern. According to a recent survey, Boards of Directors now see cybersecurity as a business risk—which is no surprise given the financial, reputational and operational damage just one breach can cause. Verizon Remote Work Solutions: balanced, layered security,In an effort to improve remote worker security, many companies implement security controls that inadvertently have a negative impact on productivity. Deploying security point solution after point solution might mitigate some risks, but those benefits are outweighed if it takes 15 extra minutes for every remote employee to connect to the corporate network, and employees are continually challenged to reauthenticate. If companies want to empower their employees to work from anywhere without compromise, ease-of-doing-business and security must find a balancing point. The key to remote cybersecurity success, then, is layered protection and consistent support, built on a foundation that starts with dedicated wireless business internet. For example, as part of its Remote Work Solutions, provides at-home users with a dedicated connection that includes data encryption and network-level authentication. Standardizing company-issued routers for remote work also greatly simplifies the burden on IT and security teams, who traditionally had to troubleshoot issues with an incredibly broad range of personally-managed routers. Remote Work Solutions from Verizon help build out solutions that fit customers' unique requirements—whether the organization is managing a massive remote workforce or implementing a hybrid schedule. Additional security services include , a zero-trust cloud security platform that provides real-time threat defense and content filtering for remote employees' endpoint devices, and , which acts as a line of layered threat defense for distributed organizations and helps defend remote employees from malware. Further, as your company's connected device footprint grows, so does its exposure to risk of SIM card misuse. Verizon can help security teams stay one step ahead of hijackers with , a security feature that proactively locks down the SIM cards in company-issued devices, allowing devices that you trust to connect to your network. Plus, Verizon's global backbone network provides private and public connectivity in >185+ countries and territories, offering unrivaled visibility into emerging cyber threats, which helps companies adapt quickly to new cybercriminal tactics. Don't move backward—think forward with Verizon,The move to hybrid and remote work sheds light on some new security challenges, but that doesn't mean businesses have to rush to bring their workers back to the office. With the right solutions and expert support, it's possible to create a secure work infrastructure that goes where the workforce is—without sacrificing productivity or putting more pressure on security teams. help give employees the work-life balance they want while offering security teams the control and resources to help protect against new threats and vulnerabilities. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. ZTNA vs. VPN: Which Is Better for Enterprise Security? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! ZTNA vs. VPN: Which approach is better for enterprise security?,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Critical business decisions about vs. approaches to enterprise security are currently driven by the and the increasing . These important trends mean that organizations can no longer rely on to effectively combat security threats. Here is the breakdown of ZTNA vs. VPN, including their differences and how ZTNA interacts with (SASE) to help you decide on the best security approach for your business. ZTNA vs. VPN: What's the difference?,Approach to security,ZTNA is an identity-driven security model that combines a range of security automation tools with adaptive security policies to restrict or grant access to an organization's network. It's anchored on the principle of least privilege, which means users only have access to the data and applications they need based on their roles. ZTNA assumes every user or device requesting access is a potential threat and enables context-aware, risk-based security decision-making that allows organizations to effectively protect their networks. VPN security encompasses an entirely different approach. VPNs allow employees or other authorized users to connect remotely, with firewall protection at each connection point or on the actual device. Data is encrypted and is transmitted through a virtual tunnel to securely connect a user to the internet from their respective location. VPNs use a central entry point to authenticate users and protect the perimeter, whereas and based on real-time risks in an organization's environment. Complexity,Organizations that use VPNs for remote access have to decide where to place VPN gateways for good performance and user experiences. But because VPNs rely on appliances, they're infrastructure-centric and limited in the capacity and number of entry points they can provide. VPNs can make sense for on-premise environments and flat networks, but most organizations now operate within a with hundreds, if not thousands, of endpoints connecting to their networks. VPNs also require organizations to adjust routing for new user groups and create firewall or access control list rules to provide authorization to applications. This adds complexity and risk, which requires multilayered security, robust security intelligence and automation, all of which ZTNA technologies encompass. Performance,Performance is another point of difference when you compare ZTNA vs. VPN. VPNs often have slower connections because they must backhaul traffic to a centralized enterprise data center. Based on the distance between a user's location and the server's location, the farther away the user, the slower the connection will be. This can delay user access to data-intensive work-from-home applications, like videoconferencing solutions and digital workspace platforms. In addition, Traditional VPNs aren't as scalable as ZTNA solutions, often requiring dedicated hardware (which can increase costs for organizations) that is time-consuming to deploy and not scalable when needs spike. VPN-based security also offers less visibility into connections than zero trust, especially if the connection is already infected with malware or other malicious software. VPNs provide some measure of protection if a user connects through their home network, happens to be on public Wi-Fi or if a company wants to facilitate secure access for employees at different branch offices. However, with the and the , the traditional castle-and-moat approach to security may not be the most effective approach for many organizations going forward. The perimeter now extends to employees' homes and from wherever they choose to work remotely, there is risk in trusting every user—even after they're granted access. To strengthen their security posture, organizations will need to restrict access and verify identities. ZTNA security and SASE,When comparing ZTNA vs. VPN, it's also useful to consider how ZTNA can be used as a critical component of emerging service-based security models, such as SASE. SASE is a service-based security architecture that when combined with (SD WAN) provides protection closer to the connection point, rather than backhauling traffic back to a centralized data center. Like ZTNA, SASE is an identity-driven security approach. However, rather than focusing narrowly on controlling access, SASE focuses more broadly on protecting the enterprise overall. ZTNA can keep bad actors from entering the gates and restrict their lateral movement if they do, while SASE integrates ZTNA security into a unified, cloud-delivered, service-based architecture to strengthen network security, optimize how traffic is routed and streamline network management. Together, SASE and ZTNA can strike the right balance between employee access and security to remove friction while effectively protecting the enterprise. Building a secure enterprise with ZTNA,As companies continue to adopt remote and hybrid work models and digitize their operations, they must ensure their security infrastructure is equipped to support this new way of working. VPNs were more effective during a time when threat actors weren't using sophisticated tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain unauthorized access to systems and quickly move laterally through the network, wreaking havoc in their wake. The risks organizations face are great. ZTNA security is now a vital tool for them to manage a complex digital environment, increase their business agility and secure the enterprise in this new era of remote work. Learn how Verizon can help provide a better approach to . Gartner, , 2020. Learn more

