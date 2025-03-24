Types of networking products

Secure Hybrid Network Solutions

Experience the benefits of the public internet with the security of a private network. Secure Hybrid Network is a high-performance solution that supports public and private networking via a single connection. Private network and public internet traffic share the same access loop to connect to the Secure Hybrid Network point of presence (POP) while keeping the traffic types separated. Cloud-optimized routing, Deterministic Routing and quality of service (QoS) provide improved performance. Predetermined routing schemes improve application performance even over broadband access. You can also assign applications to up to six classes of service to help prioritize critical traffic. Secure Hybrid Network includes a cloud-based firewall with unified threat management (UTM) for all internet-bound traffic. The solution also provides secure internet breakout, packet filtering, application-level content filtering and policy enforcement. Help improve application performance with optimized cloud-based routing and QoS. Easily deploy hybrid networking capabilities without the need to manage licenses or complex user policies. Take advantage of built-in security for all public internet traffic with Verizon's secure intelligent network. Simplify cloud migrations with a hybrid port that can eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. With Deterministic Routing, traffic over the Secure Hybrid Network PoP will have predetermined routing schemes even over broadband access. This will result in improved performance of applications,Gain access to public and private networking using a single broadband internet connection that helps you reduce costs. Enable consistent performance of your private network and public internet applications. Use a networking service that's backed by competitive SLAs to guarantee predictable and reliable performance, reduced latency for near real-time apps, and built-in security for public internet traffic. Deploy a platform that's easy to use and scale, providing centralized network services to reduce complexity. Transition to a modern, programmable network foundation built to drive innovation and make it easier to migrate to the cloud. Get unified access to Verizon's global WAN backbone and tier-1 internet using broadband. A global supply chain solutions company easily connects remote locations to its private network with the help of Verizon Secure Hybrid Network. Partner with a network leader,countries and territories with network services,more than 390 K customer circuits,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹,of Fortune 500 companies supported by Verizon,See perspectives shared by executives about the benefits and challenges with hybrid networking. View a snapshot of the advantages and hurdles that executives have identified with hybrid networking. Transform your network without sacrificing performance and security. See how using private connections with Secure Hybrid Network can be a lower-cost cloud data-egress option vs using a public internet gateway. Review third-party insights on optimized internet services, including a highlight on Secure Hybrid Network capabilities (middle of page 12). A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. Secure Hybrid Network offers you the best of both worlds—private network and public broadband. Secure Hybrid Network delivers the cost benefits and widespread availability of public internet along with the consistency of application performance and security of a private WAN. Our solution keeps public and private traffic separate while optimizing bandwidth and lowering network costs. Because each POP requires only one access connection, costs are reduced. Secure Hybrid Network helps you easily transform your network by creating a smoother path to innovation. Plus, you can make this transition in a phased approach with hybrid and cloud workloads. Our Secure Hybrid Network solution helps simplify cloud migrations using a hybrid port to eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. That means you don't need to be concerned about increasing and decreasing bandwidth as business requirements change. In addition, the solution delivers the performance level essential for critical applications. Secure Hybrid Network allows you to use one network for private and public network traffic while enabling you to take advantage of the benefits of both network types. You'll get the cost benefits and widespread availability of the public internet along with the consistency, performance and security of a private WAN. In addition, Secure Hybrid Network helps simplify and improve network operations. Network services are centralized, making managing policies easier. Also, the Secure Hybrid Network port removes the need to manually increase/decrease private and public access bandwidth. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Small Business Internet & Network Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Even the smallest organization can have a large impact with the right tools. Drive increased opportunities with internet and networking scaled to your size so you don't break the bank. Leverage advanced network solutions that can help give you the reach of global organizations even without the big IT staff. Capitalize on opportunities,Implement and manage new technology without a large IT staff. Leverage data to intelligently improve processes and offerings. Help protect your assets, data and customers with robust, sophisticated security. Learn how a wine club and restaurant keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. See how the ultrafast and reliable Verizon Fios Internet, TV and phone service help owner Richard Ellis and his team save time and money."Use products and services specifically designed to help create digital-ready infrastructures at a smaller scale. Your organization can support the types of personalized and immersive experience customers and constituents want while still staying within budget,Get flexible connectivity with bandwidth dedicated to your organization at scalable speeds. Power your small to medium-sized business, mobile locations and temporary sites with speed, agility and flexibility. Use a fast, reliable fiber-optic connection that meets your demands for high-volume streaming, video conferencing and apps. Build a virtual private network foundation to support your digital transformation, connect multiple locations, optimize traffic and gain deeper data-management insights. Your size doesn't limit your goals. Leverage advanced networking solutions and enable technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence so you can stay nimble and pivot to remain competitive. Extend your reach and simplify network management without extra IT resources. Easily spin up and spin down applications and resources on demand to align with business priorities. Reliably connect every aspect of your business while managing costs and supporting business continuity. Respond to customers more quickly and manage calls on desk phones or mobile apps through a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection. Bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband to your business and connect your tablets, phones, points of sale and more on an ultrafast wireless network. Smaller organizations now have access to the same level of security protections that larger ones do. Implement tools and services that can help you strengthen cybersecurity, enhance customer data privacy and guard end-to-end operations. Access the cybersecurity protections you need for your wireless or Fios network. Stay vigilant against hackers and cyberattacks with a bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools. Cover your devices in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty defects so your business can keep running . Sign up for 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Manage workers on the go with advanced software solutions that help improve operations and increase productivity. Make it easier for customers to engage with you from any device, anytime and virtually anywhere. Get on-call expertise from hardware to software to cloud to help you keep your business running. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Enhance cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture to help power the innovations you want to see come to life. Protect operations while seamlessly adjusting to changing circumstances with little to no interruption. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Small Networking Equipment (SNE) Energy Information | Support Business

The following is energy efficiency information for Small Networking Equipment (SNE) devices purchased by Verizon since January 2015. The configuration used in testing is based on the test procedures defined in the "Voluntary Agreement for Ongoing Improvement to the Energy Efficiency of Small Network Equipment." The energy consumption for each individual SNE device may vary. The Base Type descriptions and Features descriptions are provided in separate tables below. For the features, a number following the feature indicates the quantities of that interface. For example, a feature of Fast Eth LAN (4) indicates the device has four Fast Ethernet LAN ports. If there is no number listed, then the quantity for that feature is one (1).
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
