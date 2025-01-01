Upgrading to iphone 16 for business benefits

Get eSIM support

Activating service is easy. Just make sure you have access to a Wi-Fi connection and follow the steps below to get started. Follow these steps for the following device(s):To enable dual SIM using eSIM on one of the qualifying Pixel phone models above, please verify that your device is unlocked. 1. Get Verizon service for your device with eSIM by calling Verizon or visiting the . 2. If this is a new line of service, you may skip to step 3. If you are upgrading from an old device, transfer your Verizon service to your new device. Call from any phone and follow the instructions. 3. Power on and set up your device. Connect to Wi-Fi. 4. On your Pixel device, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network. Tap the plus sign (+) next to Mobile Network. 5. On the next screen, select,6. Display the QR code on a separate device, then scan the provided QR code using your device's camera. 7. Wait for the device to display the screen. 8. From the screen, tap Done to complete activation. Begin using your new Verizon service. The following Android devices are currently support eSIM and eSIM as primary activation:, If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon Business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact Customer Service at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. See Verify that your device is unlocked. Refer to the lock policies of respective carriers. If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact us at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. If placing an order on . Go to Android eSIM Primary Device,You can enter the device in IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 to initiate eSIM order. If the device supports pSIM then SIM selection options are available for the end user to select. ACTIVATE on eSIM: If, IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 is entered in conjunction with selecting "" ⇒ Device will activate on eSIM,ACTIVATE with existing pSIM (in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with entering a valid Enter 20-digit SIM Card ID in ⇒ the device will activate on pSIM. ACTIVATE with new pSIM (not in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with selecting "Order a new SIM" ⇒ this will trigger a new pSIM card order. User would have to insert the pSIM and device will activate on pSIM,Device Activation After successful order completion, to activate service on device ensure the device is connected to Wi-Fi to download the eSIM Profile. pSIM Activation: If pSIM was ordered, then pSIM needs to be inserted into the device and device will activate automatically after power-on. eSIM Activation: If eSIM is chosen, then the device will be set up and activated via eSIM download. See the screen sequence view below, after you power-on your device... Here is the automated on-device screen sequence view after you power-on your device... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate toGet Verizon service for eSIM upgrade orders by calling Verizon at 1.877.807.4646 when you're ready to move your line to your new phone, or by visiting the . Order Shipment and Device Activation After successful order completion, the new Android eSIM primary device order is shipped from Verizon, and an acknowledgment SMS will be sent to the wireless number on the source device the user is switching from... New device order is shipped from the fulfillment center and a pending order is created. If pSIM is selected the shipment will include a pSIM. If eSIM is selected, an eSIM profile is reserved. When the new eSIM primary device is received, turn on the device (the device upgrading too), navigate through the Setup Wizard and connect to Wi-Fi . After initializing and completing setup, the following screen will appear. In parallel a 6-digit confirmation code will be sent to the existing old device (the device upgrading from). Enter 6-digit Activation Code into the new device (Authorization Code Prompt), and Tap on Done in lower right-hand corner of device to proceed with eSIM download (See Image of Confirmation Code Entry Screen below),After successful entry of confirmation code eSIM profile begins to download automatically and Android SIM Primary device activation will be complete. See screen sequence below... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate to- Both "Source" and "Destination" Device are in the physical control of eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient... In this use-case scenario, the eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient has possession and control of "Source Device" & "Destination Device" upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. In this case, the device activation will be exclusively controlled by 1 individual…likely the intended recipient and user. The source device to receive activation code and destination device will prompt to input activation code. - Existing User has physical possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded destination Device... For this use-case scenario, if the Account Administrator does not want to coordinate a live activation in collaboration with the existing user who is intended to receive the Upgrade (simulating UX in #1 Use-Case), the Administrator/PoC should leverage the "Set Up Later" feature to pause the activation process until the device recipient receives the "Destination Device". - The Source Device is Lost, Stolen or cannot support cellular connection with the source MDN that was used in Upgrade Order... In this use-case scenario, because the source device is compromised in some manner, the ability to leverage the activation code security feature is not possible. This will restrict the user from proceeding with the automated self-sufficient activation process. The device recipient or the Account Administrator will need to contact the Verizon Business Activation Support Line @ 877.807.4646 for assistance to complete the device activation. End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 "Standard Use Case" and physically transfers pSIM from Source to Destination Device. For this Use-Case scenario, Direct User or Administrator has possession of both the Source Device & Destination Device upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. The Source Device has a fully active pSIM and the End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 Standard Use Case. Since the pSIM is fully active, the destination device should be fully operational without any additional steps, but this is not recommended. - As in Scenario in 4.2, the Existing User has possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded Destination Device. Administrator turns on the phone and begins to set up the device, but stops after the Confirmation Code prompt is presented. For this Use-Case scenario, the Administrator receives the newly ordered Destination Device and begins the process of setting-up the device, but then subsequently realizes after the prompt to enter confirmation code is presented, that there is a direct dependency on the SMS that was sent to the Source Device to enter the Confirmation Code (which is triggered when the Admin turns on Source Device). The Administrator turns off the device without selecting the "Set Up Later" feature. If this is done, will the prompt to enter Confirmation Code occur again once there is a subsequent attempt to activate with the Confirmation Code, when both devices are in the same hands? Because the actual pending order did not get released the Source Device will once again see another SMS with the same 6-digit Activation Code and a corresponding prompt to enter the Confirmation Code on the Destination Device should reappear after the next attempt to power-on and set-up the new device. In this case, the same activation code number will be sent through an SMS again. There is no expiration date that would apply on this if the pending order was not previously released in some manner. See Motorola razr resource guide -,If your device requires a QR code to complete eSIM activation, bring up this QR code on a separate device and scan using your device's camera. This QR code is the same for all devices and orders. Your 4G/5G connected laptop provides a fast, secure way for you to get work done when you don't have a trusted Wi-Fi network available. To get started, you'll need a line of service for your new device followed by eSIM activation. Follow from device activation process steps:Out of Box Experience via Discovery Server An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. At this time, Wi-Fi is required to complete most eSIM activations. Impacted customers have a few options based on the device model. For bulk orders of 49 lines or more, please contact your Verizon sales representative. Bulk orders can be processed by the Verizon team to expedite activations. If you signed up for service, first check for an email sent to your account single point of contact/point of contact (SPOC/POC) for the activation instructions. It can take up to 15 minutes for your phone to connect to the Verizon network for the first time. Please don't attempt to activate service again while waiting to connect to service. After 15 minutes, if you did not receive instructions or activation has not completed, scan the code below. This QR code is only valid for pending orders and select devices. If you need to restore a factory reset SIM, call Verizon Support or for a new line of service, see step-by-step instructions,If the device and/or line of service was ordered more than 30 days prior to activating, contact Verizon Support to re-initiate the eSIM activation for the device. If the eSIM is a second line set up in Dual SIM mode, see "I want to activate a second line on my phone, but it's not working or blocked.",The QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). eSIM activations are subject to any carrier lock policies, the same as physical SIMs. Learn more about Verizon's SIM lock policy . If a device is locked, Dual SIM activations (two lines on one phone) will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers (e.g. AT&T and Verizon). Contact the carrier that the device was purchased from to escalate the SIM lock issue. If you have ordered a new device from Verizon with eSIM activation, the SIM will automatically be transferred upon activating the new device. For all other scenarios, contact Verizon support at to move an eSIM line from one device to another. You will need the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) for the new eSIM-capable device. If the change of device is prompted by a lost or stolen device, make sure to alert your account manager and Verizon. Follow these steps: Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap "Erase All Content and Settings". Tap "Erase All & Keep Data Plans" to keep eSIM information. If the eSIM has been removed from a device, you must call Verizon support to have the eSIM restored. Once the eSIM restore is triggered, users may need to scan the eSIM Activation QR code provided via email, based on the device model. Contact Verizon at . A QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. A dual SIM with an eSIM opens up many possibilities that were unavailable with only a physical SIM. For example:,Dual SIM, also referred to as dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) is an option available on select smartphones, such as iPhones XS/XR and newer. This capability allows a user to have two lines of services on the same device, both active for calls and one active for data usage. Historically, DSDS was enabled with one line on a physical SIM and the second on an eSIM. With the launch of iPhone 13, Apple enabled the use of two lines both on eSIMs. In the case of dual SIM, eSIM is a component/method of activating the lines of services. Yes, you can combine two separate phone numbers onto a single dual SIM device with an eSIM, including:,To make changes to your personal line, you'll need to verify that you are authorized to do so when you . To make changes to your business line, contact your company's single point of contact (SPOC) to make sure your company supports the dual SIM with an eSIM feature. First check if your device is carrier locked. If the device is locked, dual SIM activations will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers. To check on an iOS device, follow these steps:,With the launch of the 2021 iPads, Apple enabled a different version of dual SIM support–dual SIM, single active (DSSA). This differs from the experience on smartphones because only one SIM can be used at a time. If both physical SIM and eSIM lines are set up on a compatible iPad, users must toggle between the lines of service using the device settings to select the active SIM for data usage. Alternatively, smartphones using dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) can have two lines active at the same time. A multi-SIM device is eligible for any Verizon Device Protection option that includes insurance (e.g. Verizon Mobile Protect*, Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device*, Total Equipment Coverage, Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Protect**, Verizon Protect Multi-Device** or any of the business device protection options that include Wireless Phone Protection) based on the SIM (and associated mobile number) that is enrolled. Coverage for a multi-SIM device requires that the enrolled mobile number generates usage (call. text or data on the Verizon network; Wi-Fi does not count) on the multi-SIM device. If two lines of service are activated on the device, only one device protection plan can be used. Mobile Device Management (MDM) policies may block the use of eSIM on enterprise devices. With iOS 16, eSIMs can be automatically installed on iPhone during setup. eSIMs should be automatically installed when activating your iPhone over Wi-Fi or cellular. Because eSIMs are automatically installed during device activation, there is no need to use MDM to install eSIMs during initial device setup. If issues persist, business customers need to contact their MDM provider to make sure the security settings are set to enable eSIM. Validate that the 'AllowESSIMModification' restriction is set to Y. Apple will provide updates and training for MDM vendors on how to enable eSIM in accordance with corporate policies. What Is a Smart Building? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is a smart building? How to make buildings smart with IoT,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Internet of Things (IoT) technology is transforming so much of everyday life. It's , —and now, it's even being used to create smart buildings. Smart buildings, powered by new wireless connectivity options, can help improve safety, energy efficiency, and deliver other business and societal benefits. So, what is a smart building, and what do you need to know about smart building technology?,What is a smart building?,A smart building is a structure that is built or retrofitted with sensor-based technology to automatically control its operations. This can include functions such as heating and cooling, turning lights on and off, regulating water usage, and controlling security systems. Smart building technology is often a network of connected devices that share data with one another and with a central database that stores and analyzes the data. Smart building technology offers several advantages over traditional construction because it gives facility managers and building operators access to real-time business intelligence that they can use to improve building operations. For example, a smart building may have sensor devices that track or power consumption in various parts of the building throughout the day or how much water is used to maintain the landscaping outside the building. Using this information, building managers could decide to install an LED lighting system throughout the building to reduce energy consumption or leverage existing sensor technology to automatically turn off the water at certain times during the day. In a smart building, companies also can automatically control their HVAC systems, automating when the air conditioning or heat is turned on in certain zones to reduce energy costs. Incorporating smart building technology into a new build takes proper planning and coordination. It also requires cloud and that can easily be upgraded over time—and a robust network infrastructure to ensure seamless information-gathering and data transfer between devices. What is a smart building construction site?,is rapidly growing in many parts of the country, and as this technology expands its availability, the construction industry may be able to tap into it. Construction companies can use 5G connectivity in smart buildings and construction sites as well as in similarly challenging environments where robust 5G connectivity would otherwise be difficult to achieve. 5G small cell solutions can help and provide the network bandwidth, speed and the low latency necessary for faster data delivery. These solutions also allow companies to leverage a mobile edge computing platform to process data closer to its intended source and create a private network that strengthens data protection and optimizes network traffic and performance. IoT-enabled solutions can in buildings and automatically reconfigure indoor filtration systems. It also can also power such as power solutions that automatically turn lights on or off in a building based on when these systems detect motion. In addition, it can provide the strong, reliable connectivity necessary to support activities like predictive maintenance and ongoing monitoring, which can help building operators proactively address equipment repairs and avoid failures that can affect building operations. Building IoT: Paving the way for modernization with smart building technology,IoT-enabled solutions can make buildings more intelligent, and that, in turn, may make them more sustainable and drive significant cost savings for businesses. University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. How the University of Illinois supports students during (and beyond) campus shutdowns,No one—not even large universities with storied legacies—could have prepared for how disruptive the COVID-19 pandemic would be. The is a public university with more than 51,000 students from more than 100 countries. It's also an innovation powerhouse: the first graphical web browser was developed there, and it's home to a research park that's a technology hub for Fortune 500 companies and startups alike. But like many universities, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign had to quickly pivot to virtual learning when college campuses shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus, all while finding ways to creatively tap into technology to benefit its community. The university leveraged its existing partnership with Verizon to implement flexible solutions, offering student technology programs that enabled virtual learning as well as rolling out a first-of-its-kind 5G Innovation Hub to drive research around emerging technologies. "The partnership with the university and Verizon is a unique experience that has allowed us to stay at the forefront of the evolution of technology and continue to meet our customers' needs and demands," said Uros Marjanovic, the lead network engineer in the university's IT department. "Additionally, the patience and empathy for our processes" benefited the partnership and contributed to the success of these initiatives, he said. With the help of this partnership, the university was able to weather an unprecedented disruption to campus life and lay the foundation for innovation at the same time. When the spring semester began in January 2020, UIUC was prepared for a full slate of in-person instruction, research and cultural and athletic events. But by the time spring break arrived in late March, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and it became clear that the rest of the semester would need to go virtual for the sake of public health and safety. Students left campus, some without access to laptops or the internet while they were away. Faculty couldn't teach on-site, and many university employees faced challenges to perform their jobs without access to the technology they needed. The university needed a solution that would let the campus community remotely conduct its learning, teaching and research—and it needed one fast. In 2020, the school launched two programs that would allow students continue their studies off campus. The first was a technology program designed specifically for students receiving financial aid, who could request laptops to stay connected while off-campus. Some students who participated in the student technology program also did not have regular, reliable access to the internet while off campus, meaning they would only have half the technology resources they needed to learn in a virtual environment. To support these students, the university rolled out its second solution: a tech loan program in partnership with Verizon. The initiative let students without internet access request smartphones and/or mobile hotspots to continue their studies during the campus shutdown. As the fall semester came into view, the University of Illinois built on its spring successes, pursuing a flexible, blended approach that included online and in-person learning. Students and faculty members who felt safer meeting remotely could do so in virtual classrooms enabled in part by the Verizon-backed programs. "Having that cellular connectivity has really allowed our faculty, our staff and our students to take advantage of those virtual offerings and to continue doing university business and research," said Janet Jones, Associate Director of web and collaborative services at UIUC. The university knew it would need to create a safe classroom environment to facilitate in-person instruction, and that meant finding a way to manage access to campus buildings. Built by the university and deployed in August 2020, the Safer Illinois app was that solution. The app served as a sort of digital boarding pass, ensuring that anyone seeking entrance into a campus building was cleared for entry. It also provided a broad range of resources supporting community health and safety, for example displaying information about on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff who thought they might have contracted the virus and notifying members of the community about possible COVID-19 exposure. Soon after releasing the app, the university rolled out the Safer Illinois loan program so that students without martphones could receive one with the Safer Illinois app installed. By quickly responding to the COVID-19 crisis with flexible programs that delivered timely access to student technology, the University of Illinois was able to scale existing capacity to support new students in the fall and lay a strong foundation for future educational enhancements. "What we thought was going to be a short and sweet quick little project in March is actually still going on," Jones said. "We still have the tech loan program, we still get requests for cellular internet connectivity and devices, and we're still fulfilling those requests.",The university was able to deploy the right technology at the right time thanks in part to its flexible contractual arrangement with Verizon, which let authorized faculty and staff members approve purchases within budget. University personnel could reach out to their Verizon representatives for assistance with their questions. The flexibility prevented bottlenecks in the provisioning process, letting the university quickly mobilize the technology it needed. "Having the State of Illinois Central Management Services contract and being able to leverage that contract to ensure that all campus departments, colleges and groups are getting consistent pricing from a contract that's already been vetted by the state and by the university has really allowed us to get the services very quickly," Jones said. Strong connections are the heart of the campus experience. This is as true for network connectivity as it is for the community bonds that enable learning and innovation. The university's close-knit IT team has steadily pursued 5G network projects that set the stage for a host of future improvements to support the evolving technology needs of students, faculty and staff. This customer-centric approach to IT service delivery begins with providing 5G network connectivity in the campus buildings. The university's IT department had conducted regular surveys over the past several years to understand how well the existing technology in buildings at the Urbana-Champaign campus supported the people who use it. It learned that maintenance inspectors often could not get cellular network coverage while servicing basements and out-of-the-way areas in buildings. If an inspector was on-site dealing with a water leak, for example, there was a good chance they would not be able to receive phone calls or messages during that time, preventing them from coordinating their work or responding to other maintenance issues. The university IT team shared this feedback with Verizon's regional office in Schaumburg, Illinois, to address the problem. Verizon examined the campuses' existing 3G infrastructure, evaluated the feedback and the network analytics it had on hand, and decided that the existing network was due for an upgrade. In close coordination with the university's IT team, Verizon gradually implemented a holistic upgrade of the existing cellular network infrastructure, using network extenders and other devices not available when the original 3G network was erected. These enhancements laid the groundwork for future 5G connectivity, which will benefit the campus and its surrounding community. The university also noted that over time, students weren't using the landline phones in the residence halls, preferring to use their cellphones instead. The university maximized its technology investments based on student needs and continued enhancements to cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign isn't simply a world-class name in research, teaching and public engagement—it also aims to be a leading public research university. The university's Research Park is an innovation hub for startups, corporate research and development operations. It's home to more than 120 companies across a range of industries including digital agriculture, financial technology, data science and digital transformation. It also hosts university startups that engage the ingenuity of both students and full-time tech professionals. Thirty global corporations, including many Fortune 500 companies, have dedicated innovation centers at the Research Park. Meanwhile, the EnterpriseWorks incubator provides 43,000 square feet of space for laboratories, offices and collaboration areas for startups, which have received over $1.1 billion in venture capital funding to date. The university's innovation hub taps the student body in pursuing cutting-edge research. In October 2020, it became the first Verizon 5G Innovation Hub at a university research park or incubator. The 5G Innovation Hub, located in the EnterpriseWorks incubator, will help students, corporations and industry partners develop, test and demonstrate 5G-enabled solutions. will drive research and development in machine learning, the Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, guided vehicles, drones, manufacturing automation, virtual reality, data analytics and more. As part of the initiative to make the campus 5G-ready, Verizon and the university wired up Memorial Stadium with full 5G connectivity. The stadium, one of the centers of campus life, now boasts double the network capacity it offered in 2019. Anyone who's attended a major sporting event knows that it can be challenging to feel plugged into the broader fan community when network service is spotty during big games. With Memorial Stadium's new 5G capability, Fighting Illini fans can now freely stream and post their experiences in real time. "It's a big achievement," said Marjanovic. "The athletics department has been a great partner with us, and they have been wanting to do something like this for a very long time. We've been able to work with them on improving the fan-base experience. This is just helping them enhance that level of customer experience and providing things to the venue that they normally couldn't provide.",Lead Network Engineer, Technology Services at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign,Lead Network Engineer, Technology Services at UIUC,About five months before the campus was shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the University of Illinois launched UI Ride, a shuttle service that operates between the University of Illinois's Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses and the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago. The shuttles offer Wi-Fi access and convenient workstations to help students make efficient use of their commutes between the campuses and minimize travel fatigue. Although shuttle service was temporarily halted when in-person schooling was suspended, it is expected to resume once the pandemic abates. In April and May of 2020, working with public school teachers, the university sent UI Ride shuttle buses to neighborhoods without reliable internet access so that families with school-age children have the resources they need to engage in remote learning. The UI Ride buses, which offer Wi-Fi within 60 feet of the vehicles, park in highly visible spots, and families can park their cars nearby or walk up and access the internet for free. One other University-funded bus also helped support local communities. In addition to serving as a Wi-Fi hotspot wherever it goes, the Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch bus, founded and directed by Dr. Will Patterson, is a mobile innovation lab. The Hip Hop Xpress team not only records local musicians and hosts presentations by local activists, but also works to address social inequities. Among other visits, the Hip Hop Xpress was at the Canopy Club in Urbana for the What's Goin' On? celebration in July 2020. It also rolled into Springfield, East St. Louis' the House of Miles and to Chicago's Musical Arts institute in October 2020. UIUC's pandemic response was efficient and effective, in part due to its partnership with Verizon. The university team was able to hit the ground running and launch innovative initiatives quickly and efficiently. "It was really awesome, and that's going to hold true as Verizon continues to expand the technology to include 5G in some of their sites, which we think is the hope," Marjanovic said. "We're excited about some of the ideas that the Innovation Hub can bring—for example, some of the ties with [Amazon Web Services] and edge computing and connectivity for researchers. 