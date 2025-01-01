Using phone in europe

Here an Essential Guide to Agency-Issued Phones and BYOD Policies

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Phil Muncaster,Date modified: September 13, 2024,Mobile devices are used for nearly everything from text messages to sending emails to collecting digital evidence from a crime scene. When law enforcement uses any device, including a smartphone whether it's bring your own device (BYOD) or a agency-issued phone, they must follow the protocols set out by the for mobile device security and adhere to the CJIS MFA requirements that go into effect October 1, 2024. Access to law enforcement data from anywhere is critical for public safety agencies—and for many officers that typically involves using smartphones whether it is their own or an agency-issued phone. Typically, agency-issued phones and devices end up in the hands of commanders and administrators, while personnel in the field usually . There are advantages and disadvantages of BYOD which agencies and organizations must consider. One advantage of is that if you are a part-time, full-time or a volunteer first responder, you have the ability to use your personal device. However, it's paramount to adhere to security requirements, compliance policies, and productivity. Challenges associated with BYOD policies should be compared to the many benefits of using agency-issued phones and devices. The vast majority of public safety personnel, about , according to the Verizon Frontline 2023 Public Safety Communications Survey. These devices can be an important source of real-time mission-critical information and help enable officers to benefit from uninterrupted workflows as they transition from the field to the office. Smartphones are especially valuable for public safety personnel, like police officers who work on foot, by bicycle, motorcycle, in plainclothes or in other scenarios . The bottom line is that police officers need to be mobile to do their job effectively, which usually means they need a smartphone with its advanced features that help provide efficient public safety communications. In fact, modern smartphones can provide a range of and applications designed for first responders. This includes:,For many organizations, BYOD is a fair option when backed by a robust covering mobile security requirements such as and other CJIS requirements. Public safety, and law enforcement in particular, is a unique case because devices are frequently used in potentially life-threatening situations where communication is key. Also, because law enforcement devices are used to both store and access highly sensitive data like CJI or PII, they are likely of great value to cybercriminals and organized crime gangs. Which is why security is a top concern for law enforcement agencies. helps organizations track and manage mobile devices that are connecting to your organization's network or CJIS systems. The cloud-based platform features flexible, customer-defined policy management functions that cover a variety of settings to manage mobile devices like multifactor authentication (MFA) which is required as of CJIS security policy 2024. MDM provides administrators the capability of remotely locking or erasing the memory of a lost, stolen or compromised device. CJIS Security policy requires MDM solutions. Data leaks and ransomware are becoming more prevalent as shown in Beyond where a cybercriminal could impersonate law enforcement, other could include which deploys malicious software to block access to computers or networks in return for money, network intrusions in which a bad actor gains unauthorized access to computers and networks and more. Across all public safety agencies, , according to Verizon's Public Safety Communications Survey. When law enforcement uses any device that accesses criminal data, they must follow the protocols set out by the for mobile device security. All data that is transmitted or stored on a device must be encrypted. BYOD creates the possibility that an officer's personal phone and any personal information stored in the device, could potentially be retained as evidence and therefore subject to discovery in court proceedings. This makes BYOD a challenge for law enforcement. When it comes to a BYOD policy, public safety agencies should consider these BYOD advantages and disadvantages around :,BYOD policy security challenges include:,A BYOD policy may limit the ability to effectively manage devices, such as:,also impact public safety agencies' ability to effectively carry out their duties, for example:,Agency-issued smartphones offer enhanced security and functionality for agencies and first responders. CJIS compliance also includes being enrolled in an ) and encryption for all work-related data transmitted or stored on a device. Additionally, here are,provides voice priority for wireless public safety communications for authorized agency personnel that support critical infrastructure and emergency services during emergencies. WPS enables users to have reliable communications they need to fulfill their missions. WPS can be leveraged on both agency-issued phones and by personal devices (BYOD). In both cases, the devices have to apply through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The offers WPS at no additional cost to First Responders. The Verizon network was built right to support, recognize and prioritize first responders on the front line, ensuring that public safety communications receive priority. Verizon offers a for public safety customers built on America's most reliable 5G network. Verizon also offers a discount program with exclusive offers only for our First Responders. for its mission-critical solutions. A device that is and managed by the Public Safety Agency or Department. This includes smartphones, provided tablets, and other connected devices. Access to priority features, improved safety, reliability and efficiency to help provide near real-time mission critical data to first responders. This helps keep your force in compliance with CJIS security requirements. On October 1, 2024, Version 5.9.2 requires that individuals must provide at least two authentication factors (multi-factor authentication) to prove they are who they say they are. This includes any agency or persons that access criminal justice information (CJI) or criminal justice systems. Failure to comply with this new requirement may result in denial of access to FBI CJIS resources and monetary fines. is a Federal program that provides authorized cellular communications service providers to prioritize calls over wireless networks. Calls made with WPS overcome network congestion/degradation. Organizations can easily mass-subscribe select personnel via the bulk upload feature as WPS is an add-on feature to subscribed mobile devices at no cost. Verizon Frontline uses an intelligent platform that recognizes and prioritizes first responders. This feature is part of the Price Plan that Verizon offers to our customers on a agency-issued cell phone or device. to take advantage of exclusive offers for our First Responders. Verizon Frontline Benefits Program also offers WPS (a wireless voice priority service) and MBP (mobile broadband priority for data) at no additional cost to First Responders in a BYOD scenario. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a security control that requires a user to provide a combination of two or more different authenticators to prove you are who you say you are. Examples of authenticators are a password, a fingerprint, or a security token. These layers of protection make it more difficult for an unauthorized user to gain access to your device and or CJI. The Digital Decision, , August, 2023, page 2. Verizon Frontline, , 2023, page 4. Ibid, The Digital Decision, page 2. Ibid, pages 3 & 4. Ibid, Verizon Frontline, page 11. Ibid, The Digital Decision, page 4. Ibid. 