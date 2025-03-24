virtual private network services

Virtual Network Services (VNS)

Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Supercharge your business agility with the speed and flexibility of virtual networks. Orchestration is used to help automate and simplify your deployment of virtualized networks through self-service tools and centralized management. It automates complex, interdependent, cloud-based network functions and helps you service-chain these functions to give your business greater agility. Help streamline services with automated provisioning and by contracting through a single source. Easily update policies, such as security, across the network and devices. Enable rapid virtual network function onboarding and testing. A more simplified way to connect your people, places and things. It is part of the application delivery platform within the integrated management portfolio and offers a variety of routing capabilities. Virtual Network Services—Routing can be deployed quickly using a predefined catalog of virtual functions that can support multiple network functions. Choose from a variety of different pretested solutions from vendors you know. Help foster business agility through rapid service delivery. Stay ahead of security threats. Virtual Network Services—Security delivers virtual firewalls as well as other security services on demand. It uses plug-and-play virtual network functions, such as firewall, threat prevention and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, deployed from one platform. Choose the services you need from the vendors you want. Help free up resources to focus more on business objectives. Help take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Virtual Network Services—Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) and Virtual Network Services—Software Defined Secure Branch (SDSB) combine your public and private networks into a virtualized WAN solution that automates traffic flow and provides bandwidth flexibility aligned with application prioritization. Virtual Network Services- SD WAN and Virtual Network Services - SDSB centralize and automate network control through software using Verizon Hosted Network Services or public cloud. Centralize configuration, management and reporting. Help quickly adjust to market demands with rapid deployment and automated end-to-end orchestration. Help securely and intelligently route traffic over the network and prioritize critical data. Enhance and expedite real-time communications. It is a cloud-based, centralized, managed service that helps enable the rapid deployment of unified communications to connect people, places and things globally. It performs the security and interoperability functions critical to a successful Voice over IP (VoIP) or simple IP (SIP) deployment without requiring onsite equipment. Centralize policy and service change management and speed delivery with Enterprise Orchestration. Service chain that has undergone extensive testing to help improve functionality and performance. Pay-as-you-grow pricing model and reduced hardware costs. Gain new visibility, agility and control through on-demand, cloud-based network services featuring a single pane of glass for centralized network orchestration. Experienced network partner,countries with network services,security and network operations centers,Global equipment manufacturer positions itself for digital services growth with Verizon's Virtual Network Services. Worldwide digital solutions provider achieves rapid and cost-effective digital transformation with Verizon and Versa SD WAN. Use an agile, resilient and fluid service delivery model to help you capitalize on new opportunities in automation, analytics and customer engagement. Virtual approaches to infrastructure and applications are helping lead to greater flexibility and scalability. Network transformation is all about agility, elasticity and resilience. A hybrid application delivery strategy helps achieve optimal performance and flexibility. Verizon takes a five-pronged approach to platform and infrastructure security. 