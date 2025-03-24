vpn plans

A Guide to VPN Protocols Business

A Guide to VPN Protocols Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! A guide to VPN protocols,Author: Sue Poremba,Long before 2020, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) were among one of the many tools used to secure access to company networks from remote or outside the network locations. However, they took on greater significance when many more employees moved from office buildings to dining room tables. VPNs not only help with employee mobility and business continuity but can also amid rising cyber security threats. These multiple uses are strong drivers behind the global VPN market's growth, with a projected market size of $77.1 billion by 2026. While not necessarily household names, familiar protocols like Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) are employed whenever you see HTTPS in a browser address bar. A short introduction to the VPN protocols that are behind this security option will help show why it is so important, how the protocols work and the different options which might work best for your organization, especially since public internet connections have become more prevalent and accessible for everybody. VPN protocols explained,VPN protocols are a set of standard specifications for establishing a secure tunnel using encryption, verification and security for data transmission between a device (or endpoint) and another device (or endpoint). For VPNs to be most effective, protocol standards are necessary to build secure ways to transmit data over the public internet which is otherwise open and not secure for sending data. Think of , or encrypted connections that connect to a company's private, secured network. They are used to transmit sensitive data across an unsecured "underlay" network and protect that information from malicious actors. By using VPN tunnels it allows you to transmit data so that it is not directly viewable because it is sent through an encrypted virtual tunnel which makes the data unreadable. To put it differently, sometimes speed and capacity outweigh the need for security. It is worth remembering that not all data transmitted over a network is sensitive or in need of being secured over a VPN. Types of VPN protocols explained,Different protocols are available to meet a variety of user requirements. When deciding what are the best VPN protocols for your organization, it is worth considering:Site-to-site VPN,A site-to-site VPN connects multiple networks, such as a corporate network with multiple branch offices. Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) authenticates and then encrypts individual IP packets. It offers a suite of security protocols that add encryption services to other protocols. This protocol is commonly used for site-to-site VPN tunnels. Layer 2 Tunnel Protocol (L2TP) is often paired with IPSec because, while it creates the tunnel and handles authentication, it doesn't have any encryption. Mobile VPN apps,Mobile VPN apps can help users to protect their phones and tablets, whether they are being used on their mobile data network or on home or public Wi-Fi. One of the most used VPN protocols in this scenario is Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2). This is because it can facilitate virtually seamless switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi because it automatically reconnects back to a VPN server whenever the connection is interrupted. A newer protocol, for its ability to combine fast speeds with strong encryption security. However, it will only work on devices where you can install apps. Further, it doesn't counter deep-packet inspection so may not be able to work with certain network firewalls. Windows vs. Non-Windows users,Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) is a closed-source VPN protocol that's easy to use on Windows platforms because it's a Microsoft proprietary protocol. SSTP may be a good choice for companies that exclusively use Microsoft Windows. is an open source protocol and supported by many VPN services. It bundles different protocols into a library for various encryption methods, which are beneficial for stable connections and connecting to remote servers. However, it doesn't run natively on Windows, so your organization will require third-party software if you use Windows. Understanding what operating system or computer platform is being planned for use in the near future is critical in this decision. Proprietary VPN protocols explained,Some VPN service providers use existing open-source protocols as the basis for . For example. However, they don't offer the same level of transparency because they have added proprietary features, so users are unable to tell what has been changed from the original open-source protocol. This can make validating their level of security difficult, if not impossible. Your needs will determine the best VPN protocols for your organization; or even if a private network is a better option. Securing data transmissions is the primary reason for using a VPN; the devices you use and the type of data you exchange will play a large role in the VPN protocol you choose. The other option: MPLS,Multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) provides a secure option because it handles data at the packet level and uses labels rather than network addresses. The labels, which are allocated to each unit of grouped data (or data packet), control the transmission path. It's fast, secure and scalable. Its biggest downside is cost, but the entire MPLS network for an organization is a private network managed by a service provider, such as Verizon, who provides network performance and availability guarantees. that bypasses public networks and the network is designed to grow as the business grows. MPLS is used by many enterprises and government entities as their foundational core network technology. Learn more about how Verizon can help you users and connecting them with applications, data, other users and to the cloud. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Solutions

Secure remote access to your network and help protect your business with VPN end-to-end encryption. You need to protect sensitive business and customer information. VPN solutions allow authorized employees, clients and customers to securely access information and resources on your network from remote locations. Verizon Private Wireless Network isolates data from public networks to give your people, routers and machine-to-machine devices seamless and secure VPN access to your network from anywhere our wireless network is available. NetMotion® helps your teams stay connected to your network and critical apps, no matter where they work. As a mobile VPN solution, it gives you more reliable connectivity to help you stay connected even when coverage is spotty. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Balancing workforce mobility with proper mobile device security in the workplace can help you avoid costly breaches.
Private IP Network Solutions: Secure & Reliable Network

Power critical workloads and applications with secure, reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity. Private IP is a MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS) network that connects locations and clouds around the globe in 185+ countries. Traffic is completely separated from the public internet to help keep it secure. Stay connected with leading service level agreements (SLAs) and proactive fault notifications. Enable near real-time and scheduled network-port bandwidth changes using Dynamic Network Manager. Prioritize your network traffic and assign traffic classes of service with Private IP's Enhanced Traffic Management feature. Network traffic is separated using a VPN that provides private, any-to-any IP connectivity. Private IP helps protect your organization by keeping your traffic separate from the public internet. Private IP provides reliable, preprovisioned private access to the cloud, offering both usage-based and fixed-price options with same-day connectivity. Verizon's expansive global network footprint delivers the coverage you need to keep pace with business growth, locally and globally. Wireless Access for Private IP uses Verizon's Mobile Private Network to provide access to your MPLS Private IP network. With Private IP, you'll get dependable WAN connectivity featuring symmetrical upload and download speeds without the need to manage routing tables or multiple network. Private IP has simple-to-use, powerful monitoring and data analytics capabilities including built-in WAN analysis. Dynamic Network Manager enables you to increase or decrease port speeds on demand and view traffic. You can make scheduled or on-the-fly changes to help meet seasonal, unplanned or periodic demands put on your network. Connect multiple locations and handle planned and unplanned traffic spikes with Burstable Billing and Dynamic Network Manager. Get 24/7 customer service backed by competitive SLAs. Support multiple routing protocols for efficient application and IP data routing using advanced traffic engineering methods. View traffic and bandwidth use to understand what's traversing your network with Dynamic Network Manager. Improve applications by prioritizing global Private IP network traffic for low latency, low jitter and high availability. Economize by using a single network provider for data, voice and video services across the organization. A leader in networking services,countries and territories with network services,of fiber covering the globe,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹security and network operations centers,Learn about critical topics needed to effectively deliver data with reduced latency and encryption protection for satellite connectivity. Understand how Private IP can address challenges of running cloud-based applications with load sharing and resiliency alternatives to keep your organization operating. Learn how Private IP can meet your evolving network needs with high-performance, cloud-ready connectivity. Get the details on how Private IP works and how it can help you. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple cloud service providers (CSPs). See the networking options and associated benefits. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. No, Private IP is the foundational network as part of an overall managed software-defined WAN (SD WAN) solution or as a standalone networking solution. For more information, see,Yes, both 5G and LTE wireless connectivity to the Private IP network are available. Verizon has a global reach, providing Private IP network coverage in 185+ countries. To view our current coverage areas, visitVerizon offers secure connectivity with both a consumption-based option, Secure Cloud Interconnect and a fixed-bandwidth option, Software Defined Interconnect. These options connect customers globally to 200+ cloud service providers including the largest global providers. Yes, Verizon offers an FWA solution with Private IP. This includes offers that bundle wireless access with the Private IP contract, invoice and support. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
