vpn solution for remote access

Zero Trust Dynamic Network Access Solutions

The first and last line of defense against cyberthreats—all in an innovative cloud-based solution. Zero Trust Dynamic Access can block user, app and data attacks, and gives trusted users secure access from virtually anywhere they connect to the network. Zero Trust Dynamic Access is a complete security service edge (SSE) solution built on an innovative distributed cloud architecture platform that combines non-physical cloud nodes and optional physical nodes across locations and devices, either on or off network, regardless of operating system used. Using a container-based cloud design, Zero Trust Dynamic Access helps protect users, devices and locations without the need for data backhaul or purchasing expensive appliances. Zero Trust Dynamic Access automatically connects approved and trusted resources by inspecting and authorizing each transaction between users and protected resources. Transactions are inspected for cloud access security broker (CASB), malware defense and data loss prevention to minimize the risks between authentication and sensitive data access. The platform continuously makes per-request access decisions using predetermined criteria and role-based access policies each time a transaction to sensitive apps occurs. Doing so helps reduce security risks by blocking access to sensitive data and apps as soon as a device is determined to be infected by malware or ransomware. Seamlessly transition from on-premises appliances to the cloud. Stay ahead of attacks by detecting threats quickly using content filtering and malware prevention measures. Limit hardware purchases and help control costs with a software-as-a-service subscription. Protect users, devices and locations, on or off premises, regardless of operating system. Provide connectivity and security to both private on-premises resources and public cloud apps for all users regardless of location. Get peace of mind knowing that Zero Trust Dynamic Access inspects 100% of all traffic that flows through the platform regardless of location. Use a platform that provides a zero trust edge architecture that's aligned specifically to the National Institute of Standards (NIST) 800-207 framework and supports IPv6 architecture. Help improve performance, security and compliance with elastic and infinite scale, along with a private dedicated IP space, using non-shared containerized architecture. Take advantage of flexible implementation options that enable you to easily replace legacy proxies and extend the SSE into data centers for greater security. Increase protection by applying continuous adaptive access to each transaction using external threat feeds and signals (e.g. Crowdstrike) to automatically cut access from breached devices. Zero Trust Dynamic Access delivers a zero trust cloud security solution to help secure access to the open internet, cloud applications, private applications and data, and public cloud services enabling security, compliance and reporting. Acting as both a first and last line of defense, it can protect users, apps and data on any device, while maintaining performance and eliminating the need to backhaul traffic. Be proactive in reducing your risk level using planned steps to protect your network resources with a zero trust architecture. Learn how Verizon can support your zero trust journey and how Zero Trust Dynamic Access can augment your security team's approach. Find out what zero trust is, the benefits of using zero-trust architecture and how Verizon Zero Trust Dynamic Access can help you create a zero-trust plan. Learn the common Internet of Things (IoT) cyberthreats, how to categorize them and how to address them using a four-step process based on a zero-trust capability mode. Discover how to help prevent breaches by making apps, data and services inaccessible while allowing trusted users to securely connect to protected resources. Learn how Verizon can support your zero trust journey and how Zero Trust Dynamic Access can augment your security team's approach. Find out what zero trust is, the benefits of using zero-trust architecture and how Verizon Zero Trust Dynamic Access can help you create a zero-trust plan. Learn the common Internet of Things (IoT) cyberthreats, how to categorize them and how to address them using a four-step process based on a zero-trust capability mode. Discover how to help prevent breaches by making apps, data and services inaccessible while allowing trusted users to securely connect to protected resources. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Zero Trust Network Access can help improve network performance and latency for all users, including remote workers. It supports controls over which applications can be accessed, while enhancing security with continuous authentication verification. Zero Trust Network Access acts similar to a VPN, but provides a much better user experience because it's always on—no logging in required. Zero trust will continue to be a critical element of an enterprise's security strategy due to focus on endpoint security visibility and control. Provides security to both private on-premises resources and public cloud apps for all users regardless of location. Cloud security means no on-premises equipment is required. 