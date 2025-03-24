What are enterprise networking solutions

Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Read the full . These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Equinix Network Solutions

Rethink your digital transformation with network and application solutions from Verizon and Equinix. Extend your distributed network to the edge, and enhance connectivity and visibility in the cloud to achieve greater organizational success. Organizations can leverage innovative networking technologies and managed services to create secure exchanges with lower latency that connect users to the best application experiences enabled at the edge. Transform legacy networks from a high latency, hub-and-spoke infrastructure to low-latency distributed architecture on an integrated service foundation that is reliable and scalable for dynamic applications. Upgrade with direct interconnections to cloud and business partners to digitally enable your business on a flexible and programmable network platform. Enable the digital edge by migrating applications and data to secure facilities and to cloud providers for optimized access and user experiences for ecosystem partners and customers. Our Network as a Service (Naas) framework for reliable and secure network connectivity helps you enable the network capabilities needed today with the flexibility and technology required for tomorrow. Our network transformation application enablement solutions can help you optimize your network, enhance initiative agility and improve experiences. Take advantage of our hybrid multicloud architecture solutions that can help you improve traffic patterns and enhance workload mobility. Rigorous network security is a must for today's digital attacks. Verizon and Equinix provide an interconnection-first solution that helps keep you secure. Data creation and processing are shifting to the edge. Verizon and Equinix can help you better manage data for real-time analysis, strategic positioning and other critical services. Improve performance by deploying applications at the digital edge. Enhance user and application experience with visibility across multiple clouds. Design a solution that helps meet your specific needs with industry leaders. Connect privately to the cloud and bypass the shared public internet. Leverage hybrid multicloud connectivity solutions for scalability and optimal application performance. Move forward with a joint environmental, social and governance strategy focused on responsibility and sustainability. of Fortune 500 companies served with Verizon technology solutions,security, network and hosting devices under Verizon management,enterprise customers and public sector organizations throughout the world using Equinix,Equinix data centers in 60 major markets globally,Shifting to a more dynamic operating model comes with a range of challenges and opportunities. Organizations must dramatically transform their data infrastructure if they want to keep up. In this playbook, Verizon and Equinix explore how industries from retail, financial services and entertainment to healthcare, manufacturing and utilities are impacted by changing needs. Organizations looking to better run today's new services and apps should look into updating key components of their infrastructure. In this webinar, Verizon and Equinix offer their insights into the role your network plays in an effective digital transformation strategy and discuss how successful digital transformation can help meet your current needs and those in the future. Examine the critical role the network plays in digital transformation and learn more about the challenges and benefits of transformation. By choosing technology partners that have adopted environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and green solutions, today's business leaders can meet their stakeholders' expectations and move their businesses forward into a sustainable future. Equinix and Verizon have joined forces to harness the power of technology to innovate and create a more accessible, equitable and sustainable future. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS)

Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) is poised to replace existing contract vehicles such as Networx and WITS 3 by 2023, and federal agencies will undertake extensive transition and modernization efforts during that time. The $50 billion EIS contract has been designed by the General Services Administration (GSA) to modernize and transform agency IT networks, giving federal agencies the performance capabilities and efficiencies of the latest private sector IT solutions. As an approved, experienced EIS contract provider, we make it easy for you to modernize—while saving time and managing costs. Our flexible, scalable technology solutions are built to help you support your constituents and meet mission-critical goals. Benefits include:The EIS Transition Guide will help you navigate the requirements and considerations of transitioning to EIS. You face tough decisions, tight timelines and budgetary restrictions, all while needing to ensure performance and uptime during times of transition and modernization. Verizon has managed many previous major contract transitions. This brings federal agencies the experience to provide ongoing performance of your network and communications technologies during your agency's transition. Verizon's long legacy of delivering communications solutions that meet the needs of federal agencies helps you keep your focus on the mission. Modernization brings federal agencies both opportunities and challenges. By modernizing legacy systems, agencies can improve network performance, ensure security and deliver better user and citizen experiences. Verizon partners with federal agencies to identify strategic ways to leverage the services available through EIS to modernize and transform. Rely on Verizon's experience to help you identify strategic, transformative solutions that maximize return on investment while minimizing risk to your core mission, your network and IT performance. All EIS awardees are not created equal…,Start your modernization journey by gauging where you are right now. The modernization roadmap below can help you assess your current posture and future opportunities. As is state,Consolidation, economies of scale and reduce costs,Increase flexibility,Real-time enterprise,Months,Months-to-weeks,Weeks-to-days- to-hours,Hours-to-minutes,Fixed costs,Reduced fixed costs,Consumption-based models, flexible SLA,Consumption-based models,Self-managed/ monitor-only/ takeoverHybrid management,Enterprise ITSM,Physical CPE, MPLS, TDM, TIC 2.x,IP networking/ethernet, cloud interconnect, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi5G Intelligent Edge Network,Perimeter Protection and Defense,Detection and response cloud security,Zero-trust network, advanced SOC, TIC 3.0,Machine learning, data analytics, security-to-app,Network-centric,Network and application health,User, network and application analytics,Machine learning, data analytics, network-to-app,Ticket response/ reactive,Dynamic bandwidth and service management,Orchestration, policy and API management,Network PaaS, AI, NetDevOpsIn this three part podcast series, Verizon subject matter experts discuss the DOD's path to modernization, transitioning to EIS, and how EIS can be a foundation for the future. In the first part of our new podcast series on the Department of Defense's digital transformation efforts we look at how an enterprise contract can help lay the foundation for long term success. In the second part of our Department of Defense EIS podcast series, Verizon's Carole Byers explores what the DOD needs to do to make the move to EIS, and the benefits the agencies will realize with the transition. In the final installment of our Department of Defense EIS Podcast Series, Verizon's Lamont Copeland discusses the long-term impacts of EIS for the DoD, and how it will help them to achieve strategic advantages for years to come. For our Federal customers seeking EIS information, Verizon invites you to join this month's high-level EIS overview session. Similar to previous sessions, we will continue to provide general EIS-related information, including available training options, as recommended by GSA.* To be added to the meeting distribution list, contact . User Group Meetings will be held on the following dates:,*Notes:,Recent EIS task order enables HHS to consolidate network technology modernization efforts into a single award to accelerate technology implementation and save money. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Learn more

Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Learn more

Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Learn more

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Case Studies related to "what are enterprise networking solutions"

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now
