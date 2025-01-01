what are some specific ways that businesses use the internet

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Network as a Service (NaaS) Technologies are Innovating Networks Business

For this fifth article in the Journey to Connected Healthcare series, we will consider some of the Network as a Service (NaaS) technologies a healthcare organization can adopt to move from an enhanced to an innovative network, which is the final progression in our digital transformation journey framework. Also, we will delve into an advanced use case: fall monitoring and detection. Our discussed what we might find in an enhanced healthcare network. So, what are some of the solutions a care organization could use to build an Innovative network?,:,:,:,:,:Let's explore each of these:This is a private and secure on-premises cellular wireless network on which to run critical business applications and operations. It is completely separate from public cellular networks, like those on which our personal cell phones operate. It can supplement or replace Wi-Fi deployments, using fewer access points to cover broader areas and provide greater capacity and throughput with lower latency, and it can be implemented and expanded rapidly. A healthcare organization could use this for…This includes a partner providing a comprehensive package of managed connectivity, including all hardware, software, configuration, control, and orchestration for:,The package should include a Service Level Agreement (SLA) committing to the availability of connectivity to each of a healthcare organization's sites, and it should provide flexibility to deploy new and decommission old technology and sites. Finally, the package should provide options for co- or full management, allowing a healthcare organization to choose between maintaining some responsibility for day-to-day management of the network or placing all responsibility on its partner. With this, a healthcare organization can help free itself from the most significant challenges of managing a high-quality network, namely:This is an approach to designing a network that assumes neither trust for assets or user accounts based on their apparent ownership, nor physical or network location. It requires that users, systems, and devices should all be authenticated and authorized for each use, or session of an enterprise IT resource. Several prominent organizations have offered incredible details on how this approach might be implemented, including the link. Ultimately, the approach will likely require several of the tools we have discussed in previous articles. For example, these could include, secure cloud solutions, Managed Detection and Response, Endpoint Detection and Response, Security Information and Event Management) configured for a comprehensive approach to enterprise cybersecurity. A healthcare organization should view this approach as the gold standard to help meet cybersecurity and compliance requirements and should look to its trusted partner to understand its specific organizational context and help implement the zero-trust network architecture through a professional services engagement. This service uses an intuitive management portal to provide insight on how users in multiple locations experience applications and services through a network, using tools to monitor, test, and measure each of these components continually throughout the entire digital delivery chain. The service can help pinpoint the true causes of availability, performance, reachability, and reliability challenges, tracing from users back through a network to the application or service itself. With this level of monitoring, a care organization can continually monitor and identify key challenges impacting the experience of users in multiple locations, and target resources on those challenges to overcome them. For example, the organization might learn that its outpatient Pain Clinic users are experiencing a challenge reaching the state-controlled substances web service because of a capacity challenge with a specific router, suggesting the router should be reconfigured or upgraded. Alternatively, the monitoring may provide evidence of a challenge with the state web service itself, which might prompt a call to its administrator. In a , we discussed how Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) can allow a healthcare organization to integrate its network or IT Service Management system with that of a partner to enhance communication on incidents, provisioning, policy updates, etc. as well as take advantage of the partner's Artificial Intelligence (AI) for these things. With full integration, this goes a step further to complete integration between the network management systems of the organization and partner, sharing a common data model. This would include operations planning and design, project management, engineering, service catalog, service delivery, service assurance, service management, change management, configuration management database, etc. All information exchange would take place over secure connections, on a private network if desired. Essentially, the organization would be able to share information with its partner as though it were another organizational division, allowing for seamless collaboration. NaaS solutions such as these should be provided as an integrated service to the healthcare organization, not as a number of disparate solutions the organization must struggle to piece together. We have emphasized this in , and we must do so again. Your NaaS partner should provide a reliable, fully integrated, end-to-end solution that will help your healthcare organization meet your specific Connected Healthcare goals. Anything less, and you should question the viability of the solution. Utilizing a 5G On-site Private Network, a care organization can implement a fall monitoring and detection solution to assist in the Patient Care Delivery portion of our Healthcare Reference Architecture. Healthcare Reference Architecture - fall monitoring and detection solution,Patient falls are a significant challenge for healthcare systems: According to the most recent data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), of Americans aged 65 and above, more than one-fourth fall each year, and falls are the leading cause of injuries among older adults. The CDC's most recent estimate for the annual cost of treatment for these fall injuries is more than$50 billion. And most alarming, as many as . In fact, the most recent data on sentinel events from leading health system accreditation agency, , shows falls as the most commonly reported, five times more common than the next closest, delay in treatment. However, technology may be able to help. With a 5G on-site private network and intelligent video, a care organization could use camera vision and AI to monitor patients at risk of falling in hospital rooms and alert nursing staff about situations in which patient movement is likely to result in a fall (or has resulted in a fall). This could serve as a vital aid to nurses, who are typically charged with the care of multiple patients in multiple rooms; nurses simply are not able to continuously monitor all patients at risk of falling–fall monitoring and detection could extend their field of awareness. As we discussed in our , to attract and retain nursing staff, healthcare organizations must provide them with the tools they need to provide quality, unencumbered patient care. We are in the midst of a nursing crisis, and this is projected to worsen in the years ahead. We need innovative solutions to help relieve the strain this causes healthcare systems and this Connected Healthcare solutions are a way to extend the reach of nurses to enhance patient safety. In our next article, we will review more healthcare use cases on our journey to truly Connected Healthcare and efficient 4P medicine: predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Attending a live concert or music festival is a very different experience than listening to music on your phone, or at home by yourself. As you get your ticket scanned and enter the event space, there's a sense of anticipation. Powerful chords will soon begin reverberating throughout the air, as fans savor every moment of their shared experience. Behind the scenes, something else is in the air: the wireless network connectivity that supports all the services that make a live event a success—ticket scanning, point-of-sale systems for bars, merchandise, restaurants, VIP lounges and more. When the wireless connection is performing well, fans don't even notice. But if it falters fans can't get into the venue or make purchases, and frustratingly long lines quickly form. That's where CES Technologies comes in. CES Technologies is a premier event Wi-Fi and connectivity service provider based in Raleigh, North Carolina. "We go into green spaces—areas that have limited or no infrastructure—and build temporary networks delivering Wi-Fi, wired connectivity ... for all sorts of end users," said Travis Banks, VP of Technical Operations for CES Technologies. Founded in 2003, CES Technologies provides secure networks for live concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences, international product launches and marquee music festivals, such as the annual Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park. As Banks discovered, however, guaranteeing the high standard of network performance necessary to produce successful live events is a much more complex undertaking than it once was. When CES Technologies began providing technology services to its customers, internet connectivity was not nearly as important as it is now. "When we were first on-site at live events and someone needed to check their email, it was no big deal if the network was down," said Shannon Cook, VP of Managed Services and Strategic Integrations for CES Technologies. "Fast forward to today. If the network goes down, our clients are losing thousands of dollars a minute not being able to sell food and beverages. Or, the security cameras are not working. Solid connectivity throughout the entire event space is critical for revenue generation, safety and a positive attendee experience.",Coordinating high-quality network connectivity for a live event is easier said than done, however. Different venues have different sizes and specifications, each with its unique challenges. The network engineers often have a limited window of time to set up a network from scratch and tear it down, springing into action as soon as they are allowed to begin their complex work. And then there are the network performance issues that arise when thousands of people descend on a large event space along with their mobile devices. "Cellular service kind of gets bogged down when you have 10,000 people in a site, and they're all trying to use one or two towers that cover that site," said Sean Mason, Network Engineer and Crew Chief for CES Technologies. When network congestion develops, fans can't purchase drinks or merchandise. "The fan experience deteriorates, causing longer lines. Then, people can't enjoy the event," he added. Network interference can crop up seemingly out of nowhere in the middle of an event, too. This is especially likely to happen in densely populated areas that already have plenty of radio frequencies in use, like Central Park's Great Lawn. "We would have to change radio frequencies to find a clean channel to get service across that link. That could change halfway through the show just due to weather or interference from the stage or anything in the area," he explained. Faced with these difficulties, CES Technologies needed to find a more reliable option for delivering network services to its customers. VP of Technical Operations, CES Technologies,After experimenting with a few potential options, CES Technologies reached out to Verizon to identify more reliable, efficient and cost-effective temporary wireless network service solutions. Verizon proposed a in partnership with Celona, a leading manufacturer of hardware for high-speed cellular networks. Before working with Verizon, CES Technologies ran into several difficulties while trying to find the right mix of support and solutions. "We were getting our public cellular from various carriers and vendors. We were going through a consumer-type process, which was painful," Banks said. This involved a lot of time spent calling customer support numbers in the hope of getting timely help. "We also just were not getting a full solution from an engineering or design standpoint. Now that we have this business-to-business partnership, we're able to mitigate all of that. Verizon is able to bring all those pieces together and connect us with sales engineers that can close those gaps.",CES Technologies's new private cellular networks deliver reliable, low-latency connectivity for critical applications in the most challenging environments. This solution is powered by Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), a proven and widely compatible industry standard. By leveraging CBRS' 3550-3700 MHz frequency spectrum (3.5 GHz band), private wireless networks can avoid some common problems—such as interference and saturation—that CES Technologies routinely grappled with during live events. CBRS connectivity makes it possible for CES Technologies to serve event organizers better in multiple ways. For example, CES Technologies can now carry out faster deployments, increase network uptime and provide a greater degree of redundancy. The technology firm is also better able to tailor its network designs to each event's specific requirements. "With Verizon, we are building private cellular networks that are based in the CBRS spectrum, so it's in a public citizen band spectrum. There's no licensing involved," Banks said. "When we get into high-density environments, Verizon is able to help us pre-plan and, in extreme instances, make arrangements for priority licenses for that spectrum.",Even when CES Technologies has to deploy network services in an environment where other carriers might also be operating networks on the same spectrum, Verizon's engineering team can help mitigate potential interference issues in advance. A private wireless network also provides far broader coverage than the Wi-Fi access points (APs) that CES Technologies previously deployed, which could only cover between 50 and 150 feet. "It provides a good amount of coverage for those areas that we are not usually able to reach, or that take us a bit longer to get to because we don't usually have a path to get there with cable or fiber," Mason said. With this solution, CES Technologies can provide robust network connectivity for events using just two to three access points rather than 20 or 30. This new approach also greatly reduces labor costs, allowing CES Technologies to more efficiently deliver services to its customers and even pass on cost savings to non-profit organizations such as Global Citizen. VP of Managed Services and Strategic Integrations, CES Technologies,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. CES Technologies sees its collaboration with Verizon as critical to its future growth. "It's important for us to find partners that are willing to innovate with us. The technology that we have to support changes exponentially, but the budgets that we have to work under for our clients don't change. We have to find solutions that can be nimble enough to adapt to our customers' needs but are cost-effective and provide us that solid result we can trust," Cook said. One result of this new private wireless network powered by Verizon and Celona is that CES Technologies can deliver a higher standard of service in less time and at a lower cost. "There are certain applications and certain events where budget and time just don't allow for us to deliver Wi-Fi to all the areas that are needed. By building a private cellular network, we're able to put up fewer devices and reach greater distances than you can with other technologies," Banks said. "With private cellular, we're regularly delivering service more than 1,000 feet away from any infrastructure. That's an absolute game-changer. It allows us to cover great distances with very small amounts of gear, and therefore a lot less labor.",Deployment is far faster and easier now, as well. "To support the number of towers and the cradle points that we have to set up, we previously used backhaul shots, which are point-to-point links that send internet over long distances. In some areas, those can become unwieldy due to radio frequency interference. Our new private wireless network solution eliminated the need for backhauling altogether," said Mason. Security, a top priority for a live event, is an area where a private wireless network especially shines. "There is no way to onboard to the network and connect other devices onto a private wireless network without a physical SIM card. This puts us completely in control. Additionally, that SIM card has to be authorized. We can even lock those SIM cards to the physical devices that we've installed them in. Should a device get compromised, no one's able to move that card to another device," Banks said. Since no one without an authorized SIM card may join the network, interference is no longer an issue, which means authorized users can enjoy a higher standard of network performance. , VP of Technical Operations, CES Technologies,Network connectivity is especially tricky to get right at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. "Even though we're on the Great Lawn in Central Park in the heart of New York City, this isn't a festival site that's normally wired for different things," said David Beame, VP of Events and Broadcast for Global Citizen. "Over the years, we've had to get creative in order to make this a functioning site. We've tried satellites. We've tried all different ways to do this. It wasn't until we partnered with Verizon that we were able to try different options to make sure that our festival experience is incredible. We were really excited to try the private wireless network this year.",To begin, Global Citizen primarily used the new private wireless network for concessions, merchandise and ticket scanning. "We had 60,000 people entering through the park. ... Having this technology created an express lane. We knew that it wouldn't go down, we'd be able to be reliable and we'd be able to load this lawn very quickly. We were able to get our point of sales going very quickly," Beame said. Because it's easier to administer a private wireless network, the Global Citizen team also had a much easier time helping essential crew members get online and stay connected on the big day. "The nice thing about this system is that it is like your home network. We can see everything that's connected to it, and we can assist in getting people online and connected," said Steven Finley, CES Technologies Network Engineer and Crew Chief for the Global Citizen Festival. VP of Events and Broadcast, Global Citizen,CES Technologies's strong partnership with Verizon has allowed the company to provide its current customers with reliable network connectivity and offer affordable services to new ones, setting the stage for many exciting live events to come. "Verizon really stepped up to understand our use case and the need. We build temporary networks in environments that are constantly changing. It's hard to build that kind of environment in a lab and truly test it. Verizon took the time to dig in, understand how we do our job, what result we need to deliver and helped us navigate the tools that we can apply to those results," Cook said. "Everybody wins. We want everyone to be successful. We're really proud of the partnership.",Verizon Private Wireless Network (PWN) solution provides consistent coverage, range and scale to meet your needs. See how a rural farm in New Jersey is growing their agro-tourism business with Verizon Private Wireless Network. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Fios TV One Set-Top Box | Support Business

For activation details, watch , or review our , or our . You can also access instructions in Spanish . * If you have problems connecting your Fios TV One Mini to your Wi-Fi, use our . Our 4K Ultra HD content is always growing. To see what Fios titles are available, look at the audio and video descriptions of programs on the page. Programs available in 4K will be listed as 4K HDR10 or 4K. When you find a program that you want to watch, to get it in 4K you need to purchase it through your Set-Top Box:,Select the button*,When presented with the option to buy or rent the title in your desired resolution, choose either or **,After you complete your transaction, you'll be able to watch your title in the best possible format. If your setup doesn't support 4K, it will play back in HD. *You can currently only purchase and view 4K content through your Fios TV One and Fios TV One Mini. If you want to view those purchases on your Fios TV Mobile app, you can, but it won't be in 4K. Get the . **If your existing setup does not support 4K UHD, a message will display that indicates that your entire setup needs to be 4K capable. To view 4K content:,The Fios TV One Mini is a set-top box for private TV viewing customers. You access Fios TV titles the same way that you do other purchases:,Fios TV One offers DVR services for private TV viewing customers only. *TV must be connected to a Fios TV Set-Top Box,If you are a Fios TV One or private-viewing customer with a legacy set-top box, when using DVR services you'll be able to:,To record a show you're currently watching, press on your remote control. Your DVR lets you set up the recording of a TV series' episodes. This saves you from having to set up individual recordings for a TV program that you want to regularly record. There are two ways to set up a TV series recording:,From the in the guide. From the in the guideThe following are common reasons why a series recording didn't record an episode of a program:,*Ideally, you should try to ensure that you have at least 10% free space on your DVR's hard drive when you record new programs. If you record a program in HD, more hard drive space is required to store that program than the same program recorded in standard definition. The steps for recording shows in high definition are basically the same as recording shows in standard definition. HDTV, however, uses a larger amount of your DVR's memory, resulting in fewer hours of recording space. To watch a program you have already recorded:,Enhanced and Premium Fios TV DVR subscribers can watch programs using the Fios TV Mobile app. Note: You can keep your recorded shows on your Fios DVR for as long as you want, but if you're done with a show, select it from the menu and scroll to . You can access your recorded shows anywhere you have internet access, if you have the Fios DVR Enhanced or Premium service, Fios Internet service with a Fios router and the Fios TV Mobile App installed on a compatible device. To stream a show to your device, open the Fios TV Mobile App and select or . If the television turns off in the middle of a recorded show, your DVR bookmarks where you stopped watching the show. When you view the recording again, the program resumes where you left off. If your DVR runs out of recording space, by default, it will typically delete the oldest shows to make room for new recordings based on your settings. To prevent your DVR from deleting specific saved shows:,When the DVR deletes recordings to make space for new recordings, it does so based on the following priority:,Within each priority, content will be deleted from oldest to newest, based on recording date. While watching Live TV, you can pause and rewind your DVR at any time by pressing the button on your Fios TV remote control. From your remote control, select and then select . Alternatively, your remote may have a button that provides quick access to help. You can use the LEDs on the front of the Fios TV One and Fios One Mini to understand their status and to help you troubleshoot issues. NOTE: While recording a show, the right LED will be a solid red color, generally independent of the left LED color. The TV input control (HDMI-CEC) feature can help you avoid blank screens, as well as, or messages on your TV. It does this by automatically changing the input source to your Fios® TV Set-Top Box when you press the button on your Fios remote or Set-Top Box. For TV input control to work properly:,When TV input control is activated on both your TV and your Set-Top Box, they will work together to display video from the same device and prevent encounters of blank screens and or messages on your TV. You can check if the feature has already been activated on your Fios Set-Top Box by pressing the button on your Fios remote and navigating to . If a check mark appears next to , the feature is activated on that Set-Top Box and you will have the option of activating it on all of your Set-Top Boxes at that time. Next, take the following steps to activate the feature on each of your TVs:,Once enabled on both your Set-Top Box and TV, your Fios TV One remote will turn on the TV at the same time as the Set-Top Box and ensure the video is displayed from your Set-Top Box. For more information on the Fios TV One remote, visit our . Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
