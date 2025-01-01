What features should i look for in a business mobile protection plan

... than $5/mo per device. Best for businesses that depend on their devices to get the job done. Total Mobile Protection for Business consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Tech Coach (each available separately). Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston ...
We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Rest easy knowing your devices are covered for loss, theft and damage by making the most of this limited-time chance to enroll in one of our phone insurance plans by 4.13.24. Get the protection your business needs, with a range of coverage options to choose from, including a plan that's less than $5/mo per device. Best for businesses that depend on their devices to get the job done. Total Mobile Protection for Business consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Tech Coach (each available separately). Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Tech Coach) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same Day Delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. Available in select locations and for select laptops, which are subject to change at any time. Laptop health checkups are limited to diagnostic exams only, and do not include troubleshooting, triage, repair or replacement services. Anti-virus software installation, scanning and virus removal (if applicable) will also be provided. Get live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. For businesses that rely on their devices for day-to-day operations. Total Equipment Coverage consists of: Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty. Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. Approved claims may be eligible for next day device replacements based on claim approval time, except in Alaska and Hawaii. Customers in AK and HI will receive shipping options at the time of claim approval. Replacement devices may contain original or non-original replacement parts. Colors, features and accessory compatibility are not guaranteed. Claims may be fulfilled with new or refurbished devices of the same model or another model of like kind and quality. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. For businesses that only want coverage for post-warranty malfunctions. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Get comprehensive coverage information for customers nationwide and in New York. TechTeam provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Power through your day and worry less about device issues with coverage for loss, theft and damage – even water damage. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply.
Total Mobile Protection Plans for Business

Total Mobile Protection Plans for Business

Total Mobile Protection for Business delivers same-day device replacement and setup. So you can keep working. Enroll by 4.13 to take advantage of this coverage. Get powerful protection benefits that cover your device in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty malfunctions. So you can stay productive. Get your replacement smartphone or new devices purchased from verizon.com delivered and set up the same day. Get your screen repaired as soon as the same day for a $0 deductible. Help keep your business laptop in shape with PC tune-ups, diagnostic exams to help identify issues and expert help removing viruses. For damage beyond a cracked screen, enjoy a $99 damage replacement deductible per claim. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. Choose single device protection for line-level coverage, or get multi-device protection for account-level coverage that's cost-efficient. . . Select smartphones, watches, tablets and basic phones. Select smartphones and watches. For accounts with 3-10 lines with eligible devices. 3 registered lines share 6 claims every 12 months. For accounts with 11-24 lines with eligible devices. 11 registered lines share 22 claims every 12 months. For accounts with 25-49 lines with eligible devices. 25 registered lines share 50 claims every 12 months. Add TechTeam for wireless business customers to Total Mobile Protect Multi-Device (MD) for Business, and get whole office support in seconds for virtually all your devices—with a click or call. Starting at $103/mo for account-based coverage with 3-10 eligible lines. Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Social Engineering Defense Plan | E2E Cybersecurity Protection Business

Fortify your organization's cybersecurity, end to end, with the help of Verizon's customizable and comprehensive 5-point plan. Understand ways to identify and respond to suspicious cyber threats with some of the latest security defense resources. Social engineering attacks are on the rise, and generative AI can make them even harder to fight. Verizon can help you close security gaps with our ecosystem of protection. Spam email sent to people or organizations to try to trick them into divulging confidential information, such as usernames and passwords, or clicking on a malicious link,Spam text messages sent by attackers to trick individuals or organizations into sharing sensitive information, such as passwords,The fraudulent act of making phone calls or leaving voice messages that deceive victims and companies into revealing sensitive information,QR code phishing to get someone to scan a QR code taking them to a malicious website to get sensitive information or download malware,to get the most recent information about security threats, compliance rules and insights on how to mitigate risk.¹,This webinar explores how social engineering attacks have become more difficult to detect. Experts examine the brand and financial damaging effects of a successful attack. Learn why Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies can carry greater cyber risk. And discover how Verizon is addressing these risks through advanced threat detection software. Continuous adaptation is needed to address social engineering because of its cunning exploitation of human trust. Verizon offers expert guidance to help reduce the impact of these threats. Apr 15, 2024, 7 min read,Fraudsters use stolen voice data to manipulate authentication systems, gain access to confidential information and conduct fraudulent activities. Understand how to mitigate the risks. Find solutions to help defend against social engineering attacks and enhance your security posture. Recent regulatory crackdowns may have companies rethink their mobile device security. It shouldn't take a compromise to step up your game. Verizon's cybersecurity expertise can help your organization mitigate threats, from edge to endpoints. Implement an adaptive, enterprise-grade secure access service edge (SASE) environment. Help protect your company with sophisticated controls to help block online threats and scam SMS. Help prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating mobile and other devices on your network. Counter robocall attacks with voice authentication systems such as . Help prevent data breaches by maintaining comparable security across corporate-liable devices. Get advice on your security posture, whether it's high-level threats or common social engineering scams. By following our comprehensive plan, backed by our expertise—you can help your organization be better protected, end to end. Educate employees, contractors and partners on what red flags to look out for and how to help protect their devices. Maintain policy controls, support regulatory compliance, and use voice authentication and network filtering easily with corporate liable devices. Apply a full range of mobile device management solutions—from endpoints to network. Alert suspicious activity with antivirus software, firewalls, IDS, IPS and other network security tools. Safeguard against social engineering attacks with a cybersecurity team of professionals assessing your network on an ongoing basis. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. of breaches involved a non-malicious human element, like a person falling victim to a social engineering attack or making an error,of financially motivated incidents involved ransomware or extortion, with a median loss of $46,000 per breach,of breaches involved the exploitation of vulnerabilities as an initial access step, almost triple the amount from last year's report,Verizon is recognized as a leader in the 2022 Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. of security experience,processed yearly on average,for security operations centers worldwide²,¹The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . ²Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon representative for service availability. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
