what is contact center experience

IP Contact Center Solutions: Enhance Customer Experience

Enhance your customers' experience with a comprehensive inbound solution. IP Contact Center (IPCC) services include cloud hosting, Voice over IP (VoIP) inbound, interactive voice response (IVR), managed options and more. Inbound call options including local, domestic toll-free, local-to-global and international can be layered with advanced features to fit the needs of your business. IVR handles high call volumes with intelligent routing and self service. Inbound calls route based on customer inputs and network capabilities so that callers can reach the right resources the first time or transfer without making a new call. IPCC services include the capabilities that most contact centers need in a single usage rate. We can integrate network functionality with your on-premises platforms, with strong network metrics and an SLA to back them. Total call routing control is based on user-defined parameters, permitting high-speed links between a company's Customer Access Point (CAP) and the Verizon Data Access Point (DAP). Routing or blocking callers using automatic number identification (ANI) Delivery of caller-entered digits from IVR prompts Caller profile routing based on your systems knowledge of customer relationship management (CRM) Call routing using time of day and/or geographic areaMove functionality into the network while providing powerful and flexible routing options and tools to help manage your call center environment. Customers can connect to your contact centers around the world using toll-free or local numbers to provide the same call experience no matter where it originates. Give agents individual customer information to personalize call experiences. Reduce hold times by allowing callers to schedule a return call rather than wait. Get on-premises control of your toll-free routing within our network to automate traffic to balance loads and direct calls to other locations. Easily view your network configurations, make changes, order or activate new features, and extract near real-time traffic management reporting. IPCC services include advanced features, network management, monitoring and reporting in one usage rate. Originating calls from approximately 80 countries. Communicate with customers over several channels including email, voice, text or chat. Supports onsite or remote environments. Provide global IP network integration and intelligent call routing to the best available resource in multiple contact centers. Get service management, traffic monitoring and reporting for visibility into your solution. Our fully managed hosting service can help reduce your workload by running your IPCC for you. Retain new and existing phone numbers to maintain a local presence in branch locations with VoIP Inbound Local Origination (VILO). Our Digital Advisory Services offers an array of services to help you get the most from your digital interactions—from strategy to implementation. We tailor those offerings to your unique needs with on-demand access to network experts. There are many strategies to migrate your inbound traffic from a traditional call center. This can include a phased implementation to run alongside your current center or a new IP environment. Whether you have the inhouse experience to implement Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)-based trunking or need assistance planning and/or operationalizing, get started with our Digital Advisory Services. A proven contact-center solutions leader,minutes of inbound traffic a yearyears of experience managing customer networks,million retail consumers supported,Moving to an IP-based contact center helps handle high call volumes, streamline operations and meet customer expectations. CIOs need to embrace digital customer experience (CX)—otherwise, CIO will stand for "career is over.",A 2022 Frost & Sullivan survey shows how leveraging advanced contact center technologies improves competitiveness. Transform your customer experience (CX) by leveraging years of expertise and one of the world's largest IP networks. Automate interactions with your callers. Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. An IP contact center takes advantage of Internet Protocol (IP) communications, including routing of both voice and data communications to any agent who has access to an IP connection. Verizon offers a portfolio of interaction services that includes VoIP Inbound and IP IVR. Our network-based portfolio includes VoIP conversion for reliable termination to SIP devices. With IPCC, you gain the benefits of automatic technology upgrades, a fully managed hosted service and secure connectivity on one of the world's largest IP backbones. IPCC improves efficiency by moving some of the contact center functionality into the network while providing you powerful and flexible routing options, as well as management capabilities that can assist with managing your call center environment. This can result in more personalized customer experiences, lower call handling times, reduced inbound traffic to call center agents, better management and control of traffic, and an improved agent experience. Our IPCC offerings include everything that most contact centers need in a single usage-based solution, so you can more easily forecast and manage costs. Creating a Better Contact Center Customer Experience

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Enhancing customers' experiences means handling every call, post, chat and more with care and focus. Few things impact customer experience as much as your contact center. Whether you're trying to add artificial intelligence or interactive voice response (IVR) or migrate to the cloud without interruption, we can help. Keep customers, clients, constituents or whomever you serve happy. Control overhead and operate with more agility. Be remembered for the right reasons. Establish your place in the market. See how Verizon contact center technologies helped one bank provide the omnichannel experience customers craved. Learn how to navigate the complexity of your underlying contact center technology and optimize its efficiency. Overcome the unique challenges federal agencies face in improving their digital experience and connecting with and serving their constituents. Cloud contact centers aren't just more flexible, scalable infrastructure—they're a more flexible way of working for your customers and agents. Give your agents the ability to respond anytime, from anywhere, to help ensure your customers or constituents are always taken care of. AI and next-generation customer engagement technologies can help customers solve their own issues, which keeps them out of call queues. Combine that with the way AI and other tools can make agents more productive and you can boost both productivity and customer experiences. Make customers happier while helping employees stay productive—because long hold times help no one. Give your customers an easy way to solve issues and routine requests. Let customers help themselves around the clock and across channels so live agents can focus on sensitive issues. Getting customer calls, chats and more to your reps and protecting those conversations is where good customer experiences start. We offer solutions to help, including one of the world's largest, most reliable and secure global IP networks. Because regardless of the contact center you use, you need reliable transport supporting it. Keep the support of your customers by keeping their personal data protected.
Contact Center & Customer Experience (CX) Solutions

Let customer experience define your brand. Customer engagement and customer experience (CX) can boost satisfaction, retention, renewals and wallet share. That's why contact centers integrate all customer touch points and innovations like speech recognition, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics to personalize service and create a seamless connection. To keep customer service efficient, effective and innovative, you need the flexibility of the cloud. Verizon cloud contact center solutions provide quick and reliable network connections that can help you scale quickly while controlling costs. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart.. Connect with your customers with empathy and deliver amazing experiences. To personalize experiences and proactively guide callers to the best channel on first contact, you need technologies that can dynamically integrate information from different sources—and a network that can support those technologies. Access all the usage-based features and tools you need to make near real-time changes quickly and efficiently. Deliver the intelligent routing and call treatment required by today's contact centers. AI and next-generation customer engagement technologies can play a key role in improving CX, fostering brand loyalty, and saving you time and effort. Use these tools to help you provide personalized, instant and consistent interactions. Take advantage of a conversational, digital self-assistant for your customers to connect with 24/7/365. Deliver up-to-date, accurate answers and guidance with an AI-driven knowledge base. Shifts in technology require contact center strategies that meet customer expectations and move at the speed of change. Verizon offers end-to-end CX consulting services to help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Proactively monitor and manage your contact center infrastructure. Achieve your desired business outcomes with help creating personas, customer journeys and use cases. Protect your customer information, intellectual property and reputation throughout all your voice communications. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Voice Cypher is a simple, hardware-free solution that protects your employees' wireless voice and messaging communications through a single encryption app. Already know what you're looking for?,In this report, we explore how companies are using emerging technologies to improve customer loyalty as well as the challenges faced in ensuring impact. This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. See new research from Longitude about striking the right balance between human interaction and AI for customer experiences. By deploying virtual hold technology or a queue management system, businesses can keep customers happy—and keep their business. With customer expectations higher than ever, companies must be ready to predict customer needs and fulfill them from virtually anywhere. Research conducted by Longitude on behalf of Verizon, finds that consumer trust in brands' data-sharing practices is tenuous and that this distrust extends to new technologies. Six thousand consumers in 15 countries were surveyed about their digital interactions with brands, including how they feel about sharing their data. Manage your Verizon services, streamline processes and control critical business functions from your desktop, tablet or smartphone. Listen to our hosts from Verizon and Frost & Sullivan examine recent advances in workforce engagement solutions, consider what it takes to successfully lead a hybrid work environment and provide specific ways to improve customer experiences in the new work reality. We've been providing critical infrastructure and solutions to tie businesses to their customers for more than 25 years. Our contact center operations support more than 100 million retail consumers, giving us deep insights to deliver game-changing customer experience. Explore how consumers feel about sharing their data to get personalized experiences in return. Cloud-based solutions help this toymaker meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Virtual Contact Center helped this company keep up with a 200% boost in business,Explore research from Verizon and Longitude on the ways transparency helps nurture customer trust. Get CX tips and trends in your inbox. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Verizon Business helps unveil Truist Innovation & Technology Center

Verizon Business supports the launch of their Innovation & Technology Center and will serve as a founding partner for the Innovators in Residence program
Verizon Business and Visionable open center dedicated to accelerating connected healthcare

Verizon Business and Visionable have opened a technology-led center dedicated to accelerating the adoption of connected healthcare technologies for patient-centric care.
1

Verizon

Closed
645 Hurst St
Center, TX 75935
Get Directions
(936) 590-4458
(936) 590-4458
2

Verizon

Closed
8180 Orange Center Dr
Lewis Center, OH 43035
Get Directions
(740) 548-0449
(740) 548-0449
3

Verizon

Closed
135g Storrs Rd
Mansfield Center, CT 06250
Get Directions
(860) 942-8884
(860) 942-8884
Oak View Group Deliver Unmatched Fan Experiences Business

Oak View Group partnered with Verizon to build/rebuild several world-class arenas, including the Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena, Moody Center Arena and Coachella Valley Arena.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
