What is distributed denial of service

DBIR Report 2023 - Incident Classification - Denial of Service Business

As Denial of Service continues to dominate our incidents, so do the capabilities of mitigation services. However, there has been a resurgence of low volume attacks that still cause issues to corporations. Denial of Service attacks continue to be ubiquitous and have remained in the top spot of incidents for several years now. 6,248 incidents, 4 with confirmed data disclosureExternal (100%) (incidents),As the name would imply, the Denial of Service pattern covers all of those attacks that try to keep you from streaming your next episode of "Below Deck," watching your next TikTok movie or loading your timeline on Twitter. Sadly, all of this can obviously add up to the nuisance of having to acknowledge the real world and the people around us. We can all agree that would be terrible indeed. However, as some of our readers may know, organizations still actually need the internet to be up and running in order to conduct business. Every year, DoS shows up as a huge volume of Incidents in our datasets, stemming from several different mitigation service partners, including Verizon's own. They are all doing an excellent job in preventing those Incidents from having any significant impact on organizations. In that light, even though the Denial of Service pattern has consistently taken the top spot in Incidents for the last several years (Figure 44), there is really not a lot of nuance to be discussed here, apart from our usual suggestion to invest in some sort of mitigation service if you care about the continued availability of your network presence on the internet. This is not due to a lack of nuance in the DDoS dataset overall but more a reflection of a lack of the typical details that we traditionally analyze such as Actors, Assets and Attributes. Even so, it didn't feel right to deny our readers a Denial of Service section, as there are still important trends and information that are necessary to be reviewed. It's important to realize they're still there, even if you can easily solve them. Also, it is a respite to not have to write about Ransomware for a couple of pages. One important point we should touch on is the growth of median and above median percentiles in bits per second of DDoS attacks (see Figure 45). The median grew a whopping 57% from 1.4 gigabytes per second (Gbps) last year to 2.2 Gbps now, and the 97.5 percentile grew 25% from 99 Gbps to 124 Gbps. This is to be expected as costs of bandwidth and CPU processing become more accessible and available and suggests a trend that is hard to break on escalating competition between the attackers and mitigating services. Just make sure your contracted service can clear that bar, and most of the impact will likely be absorbed. Let the machines fight it out Transformers-style and crack open a cold beverage while you worry about all the other attack patterns afflicting your corporation. Even as the volume of garbage in our networks grows, some attacks have a more subtle touch. A point of attention that some of our partners brought to us was the growth of distributed DNS Water Torture attacks in, you guessed it, shared DNS infrastructure. It is basically a resource exhaustion attack done by querying random name prefixes on the DNS cache server so it always misses and forwards it to the authoritative server. It is quite silly when you think of it, but it can be a heavy burden with some simple coordination by the threat actors'-controlled devices. Make sure to check on your DNS infrastructure resiliency and check for options with your mitigation service as well to make sure you are protected against these attacks too. Not sure if we can blame our usual threat actors for this one. Be sure to discuss this at parties. You'll be wildly popular. I bet you thought our inflation numbers in the U.S. were bad, huh?,This is NOT a subtle name! DDoS Attacks: Detection, Protection and Mitigation Services

Maintain your operations with peace of mind. Detects and mitigates the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. DDoS Shield analyzes inbound IP traffic to spot anomalies and detect potential DDoS attacks. When under attack, DDoS Shield redirects inbound traffic to global scrubbing centers. Scrubbing centers return only clean, legitimate traffic to your network. Delivered from the cloud, leverage ever-expanding DDoS mitigation capacity against large-scale attacks. DDoS Shield protects network and transport layers by defending you against L3 and L4 volumetric DDoS attacks. Our Web Application Firewall also defends against L7 attacks. The highly scalable nature of DDoS Shield allows it to defend against even the largest recorded DDoS traffic volumes. High redundancy and DDoS Shield's ability to automatically fail over traffic to other nodes helps increase your uptime. The carrier-agnostic aspect of DDoS Shield lets it protect all your traffic, regardless of carrier or ISP. Flexible terms let you meet specific business needs with flat monthly fees, and no mitigation overage charges. Add DDoS Shield to individual Verizon Internet Dedicated Services circuits at a low cost. Our proactive detection and mitigation can help reduce your operations teams' workload. DDoS Shield Scrubbing Centers,When under attack, it distributes traffic loads to multiple sites at the same time to help decrease the risk of network congestion. Reach out to our DDoS experts in our Security Operations Centers (SOCs) by phone or email. Get access to detailed analytics and reports, as well as the ability to customize configurations. When DDoS Shield reroutes under-attack traffic it directs it to scrubbing centers located in global content distribution super points of presence (Super POPs). This add-on service option can help reduce disruption caused by large, short and frequent DDoS attacks without a rerouting delay to help you always maintain availability. Detects and mitigates attacks automatically. As you move more services to the cloud, internet connectivity becomes crucial. Any downtime caused by DDoS attacks can impact internet service and access to your applications. If you don't currently have a DDoS mitigation service, take our self-assessment by answering the questions below to determine your risk level for DDoS attacks. Great job! Your business is at low risk for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. For more information on today's top cyberthreats, read the . Your business is at risk for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. Please Contact your Verizon sales representative as soon as possible to discuss how Verizon can help protect your business from DDoS attacks and build an incident response plan to mitigate your biggest security threats. Your business is at HIGH RISK for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. Please Contact your Verizon sales representative as soon as possible to discuss how Verizon can help protect your business from DDoS attacks and build an incident response plan to mitigate your biggest security threats. This assessment is intended to provide a quick overview of how at risk your business may be should it suffer a DDoS attack. Results may vary and even businesses with low risk may be impacted by a DDoS attack. If you are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, please call your Verizon Sales rep immediately for DDoS Emergency Response. Proven security authority,years of security experiencesecurity events processed yearly on average,countries with scrubbing center support,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn the ins and out of DDoS attacks, and how to identify and prevent them. DDoS attacks grew from a 2022 median of 1.4 gigabytes per second (Gbps) to 2.2 Gbps in 2023.* Learn how DDoS Shield can help. Help manage the bad traffic and keep your apps functioning normally. Protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based secure access tools. Manage security tools in a fully implemented network. A DDoS attack is an amplified version of a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. In a DoS attack, a single source, usually a computer, maliciously floods a targeted resource—a web server, a network server or a computer—with more traffic than it can handle. In a DDoS attack, the attack is distributed—meaning the attackers have multiplied the malicious traffic by using multiple compromised systems—which could include computers, servers, smartphones and other networked resources, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices—as attack sources. DDoS attacks can generate tremendous amounts of traffic, snarling the targeted server, service or network until it chokes. DDoS mitigation is all about network resilience. Networks need to function without interruption. However, perimeter security doesn't often provide sufficient protection. To prevent DDoS attacks on the cloud, IT and security teams must ensure that the perimeter is secure and that firewall rules regarding dropping packets are firmly established. The main focus should be on prevention and mitigation. Some of the most common tools and strategies to do so include:,Content delivery networks that automatically spread out traffic across thousands of servers, minimizing the chances that a tidal wave of toxic traffic overwhelms the targeted organization,Advanced firewalls that add intrusion prevention and application-specific functionality to traditional firewalls,Traffic scrubbing that redirects malicious traffic to data centers to scrub attack traffic,Source-rate limiting that blocks excess traffic from the source of an attack,DDoS Shield, Verizon's DDoS mitigation service, helps lift the burden of protecting yourself against DDoS attacks by giving you the intelligence to help distinguish good traffic from bad traffic, and the capacity you need to combat large-volume attacks. It offers a highly-scalable attack mitigation service that helps you tackle today's sophisticated and high-volume DDoS attacks. Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS)

Help protect your network with a more secure, reliable public internet connection using MTIPS. Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS) provides a TIC 2.2-compliant solution to U.S. federal agencies when connecting to public internet or external partners. MTIPS components include:,MTIPS is available under both the and contracts. Our flexible solution also enables you to design and add custom solutions to complement basic services. MTIPS includes built-in intrasite/intersite redundancy. Plus, geo-dispersed portal sites enable diversity in primary and backup scenarios. The solution's underlying architecture is flexible to help support TIC mandates and customer-specific requirements. Our SOCs are integrated with intelligence from the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC). Two global network operations and security centers (GNOSCs) provide 24/7 redundant operations, including service desks. The same SOC manages all security services. All services—hosting, data centers, management and monitoring—are under one umbrella from a single vendor. Help comply with the TIC 2.2 and 3.0 mandates. Implement a flexible MTIPS solution to handle multiple security policies and help meet your agency's specific requirements. Leverage one of the largest and most reliable networks in the world—Verizon. Rely on the knowledge and experience that has helped to secure large, complex networks and infrastructures for decades. A leader in networking and security,of the Fortune 500 servedcountries where we do business,SOCs around the globe,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Help modernize and transform your agency's IT resources with the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract. Connect and transform your agency with technology that helps increase your agility, helps you stay ahead of cyberthreats and helps free you to work where your mission takes you, seamlessly and securely. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based secure access tools. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. TIC is a federal cybersecurity initiative intended to help enhance network and data security across the federal government. MTIPS TIC 2.2's goal is to help reduce the risk to government agencies by consolidating (or reducing) connections to the internet through prescribed security gateways (such as TICs). It's a managed security service for U.S. federal agencies that enables them to physically and logically connect to the public internet in compliance with the Office of Management and Budget's Trusted Internet Connection Initiative.
Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
