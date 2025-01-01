what is edge computing technology

What is Edge Computing and How Does Edge Computing Work? Business

How does edge computing work?,Author: Kevin Casey,Edge computing architectures play a vital role in making faster business decisions and optimizing operations with data. They can streamline customer experience and maximize employee efficiency. For example, edge computing helps the retail industry create more efficient shopping experiences with , where video analytics and real-time store data can automatically track customer purchases. Smart shelves can also and either alert employees or make automated orders for new stock, preventing disruptions and keeping inventory moving. But exactly how does edge computing work?,When joined with other innovative technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing is the architectural backbone of many digital experiences, from augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and the nascent to connected cars, wearable health and fitness devices. So what is and how does edge computing work?,What is edge computing technology?,Edge computing is an architectural framework for moving computing resources such as data processing and storage closer to where that data is generated and used—or to the edge of a company's network. In a centralized model, computing resources are usually located in a data center or cloud environment. That means that an application or device running elsewhere must send data to (and receive it back from) that central location for processing, analytics, storage, and other needs. There is inherent latency between data collection, processing and a response. By moving core compute capabilities (such as processing power or storage) closer to the data—and to end users, whether customers or employees—businesses can greatly increase speed and bandwidth, ensuring the highest-quality digital experiences. It has similar impacts on business systems and operations, by enabling data to not only be collected but also analyzed and acted upon in or near real-time. This can create tremendous business value in industries such as , , , and many other sectors. How does edge computing work?,In centralized computing, things like processing and storage rely on servers—lots and lots of servers—housed inside of a data center or cloud environment. Essentially, edge computing technology works by moving the server out of the data center and relocating it as close as possible to the application, devices, and data that need it. In some cases, this means an actual, physical edge server. This is fundamentally similar to a traditional server but may come in a different form to suit its use case and requirements and is placed in close proximity to a data source. More and more businesses are realizing they can adopt and implement an edge-computing architecture by leveraging the network and infrastructure of a reliable provider like Verizon. This gives them the reach and footprint to deploy devices and applications where they can deliver the most value. Relying on an existing edge network and solutions can help to maximize performance and minimize latency. The benefits of edge computing,You're now able to answer the questions What is edge computing technology? and How does edge computing work? That's the foundation for understanding why it's so valuable. For businesses, take root in several core advantages:,, and learn how businesses are extending the power of the cloud and Verizon's 5G network to innovate like never before. How Edge Computing Can Help Improve Audio and Video Streaming Technology Business

How edge computing can help improve audio and video streaming technology,Author: Phil Muncaster,When the world stayed home during the early days of the pandemic, the popularity of streaming technology . According to , the live streaming market is expected to continue to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $4.26 billion by 2028. That is good news for streaming platform providers and content producers, including enterprise users. But great content is only one piece of the puzzle—the quality of the experience is also . A key factor is how good the streaming technology behind the content is. This is where edge computing comes in. By helping to reduce latency and bandwidth requirements, it can help support a smoother streaming experience. What is streaming?,Streaming refers to the continuous delivery of content from server to client. It could be audio or video, delivered via social media sites (i.e. Twitter, Facebook) or well-known platforms that focus on TV and movies (i.e. Netflix, Disney+), or gaming (i.e. Twitch). It could even be used internally to hold enterprise meetings, events and training sessions. Audio and video files are constantly flowing to the user's browser/device. The is that content can be consumed quicker, there's a minimal hit to storage at the user end and the experience is altogether more seamless. Audio and video streaming technology,With audio and video streaming technology, audio and video data is broken up into smaller packets for quicker and easier transportation. The audio/video player at the user's end reassembles the packets to deliver a seamless flow of content. The process of streaming to consumers can be summarized as follows:,Streaming technology: Live vs. on-demand,Users can stream video on demand or live. The difference, as the name suggests, is that in the latter case, content is recorded and broadcast in real-time with no major time delays. It could be a company-wide meeting, a live football game or even the live stream from a concert. The benefits are clear: more immersive, immediate and exclusive experiences for the content consumer. Live content can also be archived and made available for access on demand alongside other previously recorded audio/video. In technological terms, there's not a great deal of . The main distinction is that in on-demand video streaming, content is stored after the encoding step, and streamed from the media server when requested. It can then be served up as required when requested by a user. Typical on-demand platforms include YouTube, Vimeo and Disney+, while live-streaming services include Twitch, YouTube Live and Facebook Live. However, from an IT infrastructure perspective, live streaming is more , with content broken down into smaller blocks and transmitted in larger volumes to minimize delays. More bandwidth is required to ensure a smooth user experience with no latency, which is where edge computing can help. What is edge computing?,represents the next front in the cloud computing revolution—and a market more than half a trillion dollars ($543bn) by 2030. Unlike traditional cloud ecosystems where data must travel between centralized data centers, potentially thousands of miles away, most processing happens at the network edge. The end result is lower latency, which can help improve the performance of streaming technology. How can edge computing improve streaming experiences?,There are various elements of the streaming technology ecosystem that can impact the quality of the user experience. These include:,However, arguably the biggest potential boost to performance could come from the deployment of edge computing. How can it enhance film technology?,In the context of , traditional content delivery is centralized. That means when viewer demand spikes in different areas, bottlenecks could form if network infrastructure can't accommodate the demand, resulting in network congestion that can degrade video quality and can lead to lag and buffering—which are particularly frustrating for users watching live events. However, edge computing can help enable organizations to be more agile. Thus, when viewer demands increase in a specific geographic area, content streams can be delivered to relevant edge servers closer to end users, helping to reduce latency and deliver the streaming experiences viewers desire. That's particularly important for live streaming. From a film technology perspective, edge servers could also:,Learn more about how the 5G edge is helping to . Microchip Technology Is Bringing Us Closer to AI Edge Computing Business

Microchip technology advancements are bringing us closer to AI edge computing,Author: Gary Hilson,The global artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022 according to Gartner. AI use cases extend from , and even . Yet despite the impressive market size, innovation has not been fully exploited because many objects using AI, such as drones, need to communicate with a remote server, increasing latency, security issues and other risks. AI edge technology aims to bridge that divide by bringing computing to the edge. AI computing requires large amounts of compute power and storage, making it impractical to place in the end device itself using traditional server components. Recently, researchers have , less than 4.5 millimeters across and weighing less than two ounces, that combine the central processing unit and random access memory. and microchips have helped to push AI to the device edge, opening up new opportunities for businesses to innovate in ways previously unthinkable. The AI edge not only leverages microchip technology to process data and even run applications, but it also helps reduce latency. There's also less of a need to transmit data back and forth from a central data center to process it and make the decisions. Software can make the edge smarter,While are necessary to bring AI to the edge, the technology is dependent on the software which allows the emulation of an intelligent system. Emergen Research estimated the reached $585.1 million in 2020 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.1% through to 2028. The evolution and growth of the edge and microchips are in response to diverse use cases that are, in part, enabled by other emerging and maturing technologies, such as 5G connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT). For example:,Hardware advancements,With simple edge use cases demanding more intelligence and local processing capabilities, . For moving computation to the edge to be successful, it must address the performance and energy efficiency of AI edge capabilities if they're to be made widely accessible and cost-effective. One technology that's well suited for the task is an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip, which addresses the need for higher levels of processing power. The benefit of using an ASIC is that it's a customized device, so the design and packaging are optimized for each use case, which makes it ideal for unique requirements (including size constraints). ASICs offer strong power efficiency for high-performance applications, a valuable feature for more complex edge computing. The flexibility of ASICs allow for the use of multiple voltages and multiple thresholds to match the performance of critical regions to their timing constraints, and therefore minimize power consumption. An alternative to ASICs are Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), which are well-suited for because their hardware is also customizable, including high-performance and energy-efficient deep learning algorithms. Research from Arizona State University found that for edge computing, as they can deliver predictable performance and their hardware architecture can be adapted to provide consistent throughput. Meanwhile, Princeton researchers have also presented , which conducts computation and stores data in the same place through , reducing the energy and time used to exchange information with dedicated memory. In-memory computing combined with different types of memory is when it comes to solving AI challenges, including the development of neural networks that mimic the human brain while also being mindful of power consumption. Microchip technology advances enable autonomy,Global Market Insights predicted the is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2019 to more than $70 billion by 2026, driven by a surge in IoT devices with machine-learning capabilities and the development of smart cities. Companies that are deep into the development of microchip technology are predicting that AI applications will continue to be . Not only will IoT continue to drive many opportunities, but it will be more autonomous as the AI edge becomes increasingly populated by more intelligent industrial machines, drones and robots, while services for the public become more intuitive. The edge will benefit from advances in centralized high-performance computing as microchip technology trickles down over time and AI exerts greater influence on chip design and new players enter the market. Businesses can expect the AI edge to mature and evolve rapidly over time so that more can be done more quickly with less dependence on a central data center. As the ecosystem of software and hardware grows at the edge, so will the number of building blocks to create new opportunities for innovation. Most of all, the AI edge not only enables new services but also allows businesses to understand how existing services are functioning and how they can be improved. By embedding more hardware-based intelligence in the home, office, manufacturing facilities and entire communities, individual lessons learned can be applied more broadly to benefit the broader population. Learn more about how AI edge . Gartner, , Meghan Rimol, November 2021. 