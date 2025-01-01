what is edge computing technology

How Edge Computing Can Help Improve Audio and Video Streaming Technology Business
We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How edge computing can help improve audio and video streaming technology,Author: Phil Muncaster,When the world stayed home during the early days of the pandemic, the popularity of streaming technology . According to , the live streaming market is expected to continue to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $4.26 billion by 2028. That is good news for streaming platform providers and content producers, including enterprise users. But great content is only one piece of the puzzle—the quality of the experience is also . A key factor is how good the streaming technology behind the content is. This is where edge computing comes in. By helping to reduce latency and bandwidth requirements, it can help support a smoother streaming experience. What is streaming?,Streaming refers to the continuous delivery of content from server to client. It could be audio or video, delivered via social media sites (i.e. Twitter, Facebook) or well-known platforms that focus on TV and movies (i.e. Netflix, Disney+), or gaming (i.e. Twitch). It could even be used internally to hold enterprise meetings, events and training sessions. Audio and video files are constantly flowing to the user's browser/device. The is that content can be consumed quicker, there's a minimal hit to storage at the user end and the experience is altogether more seamless. Audio and video streaming technology,With audio and video streaming technology, audio and video data is broken up into smaller packets for quicker and easier transportation. The audio/video player at the user's end reassembles the packets to deliver a seamless flow of content. The process of streaming to consumers can be summarized as follows:,Streaming technology: Live vs. on-demand,Users can stream video on demand or live. The difference, as the name suggests, is that in the latter case, content is recorded and broadcast in real-time with no major time delays. It could be a company-wide meeting, a live football game or even the live stream from a concert. The benefits are clear: more immersive, immediate and exclusive experiences for the content consumer. Live content can also be archived and made available for access on demand alongside other previously recorded audio/video. In technological terms, there's not a great deal of . The main distinction is that in on-demand video streaming, content is stored after the encoding step, and streamed from the media server when requested. It can then be served up as required when requested by a user. Typical on-demand platforms include YouTube, Vimeo and Disney+, while live-streaming services include Twitch, YouTube Live and Facebook Live. However, from an IT infrastructure perspective, live streaming is more , with content broken down into smaller blocks and transmitted in larger volumes to minimize delays. More bandwidth is required to ensure a smooth user experience with no latency, which is where edge computing can help. What is edge computing?,represents the next front in the cloud computing revolution—and a market more than half a trillion dollars ($543bn) by 2030. Unlike traditional cloud ecosystems where data must travel between centralized data centers, potentially thousands of miles away, most processing happens at the network edge. The end result is lower latency, which can help improve the performance of streaming technology. How can edge computing improve streaming experiences?,There are various elements of the streaming technology ecosystem that can impact the quality of the user experience. These include:,However, arguably the biggest potential boost to performance could come from the deployment of edge computing. How can it enhance film technology?,In the context of , traditional content delivery is centralized. That means when viewer demand spikes in different areas, bottlenecks could form if network infrastructure can't accommodate the demand, resulting in network congestion that can degrade video quality and can lead to lag and buffering—which are particularly frustrating for users watching live events. However, edge computing can help enable organizations to be more agile. Thus, when viewer demands increase in a specific geographic area, content streams can be delivered to relevant edge servers closer to end users, helping to reduce latency and deliver the streaming experiences viewers desire. That's particularly important for live streaming. From a film technology perspective, edge servers could also:,Learn more about how the 5G edge is helping to . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedLearn more