What is edge computing

Links related to "what is edge computing"

What is Edge Computing and How Does Edge Computing Work? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How does edge computing work?,Author: Kevin Casey,Edge computing architectures play a vital role in making faster business decisions and optimizing operations with data. They can streamline customer experience and maximize employee efficiency. For example, edge computing helps the retail industry create more efficient shopping experiences with , where video analytics and real-time store data can automatically track customer purchases. Smart shelves can also and either alert employees or make automated orders for new stock, preventing disruptions and keeping inventory moving. But exactly how does edge computing work?,When joined with other innovative technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing is the architectural backbone of many digital experiences, from augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and the nascent to connected cars, wearable health and fitness devices. So what is and how does edge computing work?,What is edge computing technology?,Edge computing is an architectural framework for moving computing resources such as data processing and storage closer to where that data is generated and used—or to the edge of a company's network. In a centralized model, computing resources are usually located in a data center or cloud environment. That means that an application or device running elsewhere must send data to (and receive it back from) that central location for processing, analytics, storage, and other needs. There is inherent latency between data collection, processing and a response. By moving core compute capabilities (such as processing power or storage) closer to the data—and to end users, whether customers or employees—businesses can greatly increase speed and bandwidth, ensuring the highest-quality digital experiences. It has similar impacts on business systems and operations, by enabling data to not only be collected but also analyzed and acted upon in or near real-time. This can create tremendous business value in industries such as , , , and many other sectors. How does edge computing work?,In centralized computing, things like processing and storage rely on servers—lots and lots of servers—housed inside of a data center or cloud environment. Essentially, edge computing technology works by moving the server out of the data center and relocating it as close as possible to the application, devices, and data that need it. In some cases, this means an actual, physical edge server. This is fundamentally similar to a traditional server but may come in a different form to suit its use case and requirements and is placed in close proximity to a data source. More and more businesses are realizing they can adopt and implement an edge-computing architecture by leveraging the network and infrastructure of a reliable provider like Verizon. This gives them the reach and footprint to deploy devices and applications where they can deliver the most value. Relying on an existing edge network and solutions can help to maximize performance and minimize latency. The benefits of edge computing,You're now able to answer the questions What is edge computing technology? and How does edge computing work? That's the foundation for understanding why it's so valuable. For businesses, take root in several core advantages:,, and learn how businesses are extending the power of the cloud and Verizon's 5G network to innovate like never before. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

The Benefits of Edge Computing for Businesses Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The benefits of edge computing: Improved efficiencies and performance,Author: Gary Hilson,Cloud computing has helped businesses transform their operations with on-demand access to resources stored on data centers around the world—improving their ability to scale and innovate while reducing capital costs. Yet, there are also applications that benefit from processing data as close to users and devices as possible. Edge computing provides this capability. So, what is edge computing? What are the benefits of edge computing, and what should companies consider when assessing if they should invest in edge computing?,What is edge computing?,Edge computing brings the power of cloud computing closer to you. Most of the processing happens at the edge of the network instead of in centralized data centers, which may be located some distance away. Core services include computing and storage. There are numerous use cases for edge computing, including in the retail, manufacturing, agricultural, energy and other sectors. What are some edge computing benefits?,Companies using edge computing by industry,Companies are discovering why we need edge computing and also that the benefits of edge computing can help them to become more competitive in their respective industries, from retail to energy and utilities. Retail,Brick-and-mortar retailers can in combination with IoT on a number of fronts, including customer experience, augmented reality, touchless checkout and store navigation. For example, are set to continue growing. Juniper Research predicts that will reach $387 billion in 2025, up from just $2 billion in 2020. Manufacturing,Understanding the benefits of edge computing can help manufacturers gain insights from their . Sensors and 5G-connected cameras could provide factory workers with actionable intelligence that can help improve productivity by anticipating equipment performance issues, help prevent product defects and design inconsistencies while also preserving quality and safety standards. They can also harness the benefits of edge computing by using augmented, mixed and virtual reality in the plant for training, health and safety monitoring. Agriculture,are helping farms become smarter through improved crop monitoring and predictive maintenance of critical machinery by gathering data on equipment performance and health where 5G is available. As they modernize equipment, farmers can integrate more advanced edge computing capabilities. Automotive,could be heavily dependent on edge computing to provide information on traffic conditions to help reduce road congestion and improve safety by providing hazard and queue warnings regarding road construction conditions ahead, while also helping to improve the consumer experience through enhanced infotainment. Energy and utilities,Energy and utility companies can harness the benefits of edge computing to help improve predictive maintenance because data can be analyzed at the edge and corrective actions taken without waiting for data to travel to a central location to be analyzed, followed by instructions returning to the site where the issue resides. The amount of infrastructure these companies have is enormous and expansive. For example, edge computing can enable near real-time performance to proactively monitor and manage the sensors and gateway devices needed to evaluate asset health and diagnostics. This near-real time performance can pave the way toward a predictive maintenance model. 5G is key for edge computing,If you're weighing the benefits of edge computing against the upfront costs, consider the first, and how you can leverage edge computing for a competitive advantage. Then, think about what these benefits mean for your business operations. Regardless of industry, edge computing can exploit faster wireless connectivity, which has been accelerated by the rollout of 5G. But the higher speed is also enabled by placing key functions closer to where the data is to reduce latency. While some data is best processed by a central cloud data center, users experience faster speeds in an edge computing model when the data doesn't have to travel as far. By not sending all data back to a central location, bandwidth requirements and costs are reduced. One of the other benefits of edge computing is improved reliability. Operations and data can be distributed, and this decentralization makes your network more resilient. And although having more endpoints increases the number of attack surfaces, you can isolate devices and groups of devices through techniques such as for more robust security. Why we need edge computing: industries can leverage the edge,While many organizations are not ready to deploy edge computing at scale, they are making moves to set themselves up for success. Tackling infrastructure modernization is an important first step in edge computing. Those that have completed the infrastructure modernization phase are moving on to that benefit from real-time data generated in edge locations,Energy and utilities companies are excellent examples of the benefits of edge computing – to help them perform predictive maintenance, remote inspections, supply and demand forecasting and more. The key for businesses across a range of industries is to prioritize areas of infrastructure that can benefit from or need modernization the most. You don't need to transform your entire operations to take advantage of edge computing. A mobile edge computing (MEC) instance can be strategically deployed incrementally as part of a longer-term rollout. Verizon can help you , including lower end-to-end latency and local compute, storage and backhaul transport efficiencies, so you can develop and run applications securely and efficiently on a distributed infrastructure. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

A Guide to Cloud Computing & Edge Computing Business

What is cloud computing and edge computing?: A guide,Author: Shane Schick,Think of cloud computing and edge computing as two sides to the same coin. They both provide organizations with capabilities to address their business needs, but a successful IT strategy will leverage the best of each of their different approaches. The increased digitalization of business processes—coupled with the need to offer best-in-class performance for staff and customers—will require companies to combine the two architectural approaches. This can ultimately lead to greater adoption of cloud-integrated networks, where applications and users are connected dynamically regardless of where an organization or the users are located. It may be helpful to better understand something about both the cloud and edge, and how they can complement each other. Let's start by answering the following question: What is cloud computing?,What is cloud computing?,Traditionally, enterprise IT was largely based on organizations setting up and managing all infrastructure and software in their own data centers, either on premises or more commonly in co-location facilities. This could lead to significant costs, as well as difficulties in utilizing their technology investments amid fluctuations in demand. There was little elasticity so IT organizations were often forced to architect their infrastructure for peak demand situations such as Black Friday, rather than having the ability to scale up or down to match the actual demand for the applications—potentially resulting in usage and cost inefficiencies. Cloud computing generally refers to running virtualized servers and applications on shared hardware infrastructure accessed over the internet. However, the answer to What is cloud computing? gets more complicated, as over time there have emerged new and different approaches to how to best run workloads in a virtualized environment. Companies might set up their own private cloud, wherein servers use virtualization software, or work with a public cloud service in which their infrastructure is hosted as a tenant in a cloud infrastructure hosted and managed by the cloud service provider (CSP). There are also many organizations that opt for , where they balance a mix of private and public workloads. Adopting cloud-first strategies has offered enterprises a wide range of benefits. These include the ability to dynamically scale their compute resources up or down and respond to peak periods of demand (such as the holiday shopping season for e-commerce retailers). Having access to compute resources on-demand has also helped many organizations optimize their IT costs and stay current with the latest technologies. What is edge computing?,As mobile devices and applications spread further throughout the enterprise, organizations may find sending data back and forth to a central cloud-based server introduces challenges in terms of speed, bandwidth utilization and other aspects of IT performance. This is where edge computing could prove to be highly effective. Edge computing architectures allow data to be processed closer to the source, whether it's a conveyor belt in a factory or an autonomous vehicle. The benefits could include improved response times as well as optimized data processing. Edge computing also offers flexibility from a deployment perspective whether organizations set up conventional servers in a more traditional data center that is closer to end users than cloud-based data centers, or whether they deploy environments that support computing at the edge. How edge and cloud computing work hand-in-hand,Taking advantage of both the makes sense as a way for organizations to address a number of business priorities at once. Hybrid cloud environments are often the norm for applications running marketing, customer service and other operational areas, for instance. More specialized applications that need to run at touchpoints far from a data center could be a better candidate for edge computing, even if some data from those applications needs to be sent to the cloud for additional processing or combination with other data sets. Think of a factory floor where a production line needs to be stopped within seconds because an embedded sensor in a high-resolution camera detects an anomaly that could ruin the run. Processing large amounts of data in that scenario could be challenging in the cloud. Using edge computing would resolve those challenges to stop the run in time. Afterwards, though, data could continue to be aggregated in the cloud for further analysis to improve how the factory floor operates. Using a distributed architecture that supports both cloud and edge computing requires some management expertise, but organizations aren't on their own with this. A managed services provider with experience offering a multi-cloud-ready network can ensure cloud and edge represent strategic opportunities rather than IT challenges. Discover how can work together to create business value. Companies can use virtualization software to abstract compute resources in a public or private cloud environment. A public provider hosts infrastructure and applications on their clients' behalf. Organizations that use the cloud without creating redundant architectures, running backups or a security incident event management (SIEM) solution could risk downtime, data loss or leakage. Cloud environments could also be if they have insufficient identity and access controls. PaaS refers to platform as a service. This means a provider offers on-demand infrastructure combined with a rich set of development tools so that enterprises can create and deploy applications faster and more easily because they are using a common tool set across their application portfolio. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Press related to "what is edge computing"

Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Learn more

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Learn more

Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Learn more

Related Devices

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Starts at $33.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Motorola edge - 2022

Starts at $18.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(381)
View details
Smartphones

Motorola edge+ 5G UW

Starts at $23.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(606)
View details

Case Studies related to "what is edge computing"

Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
Read Now

Questions related to "what is edge computing"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)