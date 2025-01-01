What is ibm security maas360

IBM® Security MaaS360® with Watson™ Unified Endpoint Management is the smart endpoint protection platform. IBM Security MaaS360 allows you to consolidate mobile device management (MDM) and enterprise mobility management onto one platform. It offers features like cognitive insights, contextual analytics and cloud-sourced benchmarking provided by Watson machine-based learning. Any size organization that can benefit from advanced, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven management ...
IBM® Security MaaS360® with Watson™ Unified Endpoint Management is the smart endpoint protection platform. IBM Security MaaS360 allows you to consolidate mobile device management (MDM) and enterprise mobility management onto one platform. It offers features like cognitive insights, contextual analytics and cloud-sourced benchmarking provided by Watson machine-based learning. Any size organization that can benefit from advanced, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven management and reporting toolsEnterprises that require control over a wide range of endpoints and complex, changing environmentsOrganizations that need a way to deliver customizable mobile security solutions to government endpoints,IBM Security MaaS360 is an open cloud approach to managing devices and implementing mobile security. It goes beyond traditional MDM with AI-based security insights and reporting—to better support diverse endpoints and complex environments. IBM Security MaaS360 can help lower operational costs and save time because it delivers endpoint visibility, management and security, all through a single unified solution. Select from four tiers—essentials, deluxe, premier and enterprise—to get the features you need. Distribute, manage and protect applications across devices. Isolate work from personal apps and data on devices. Set up application single sign-on as well as conditional access to trusted devices. Discover security vulnerabilities and emerging threats to endpoints, apps and data. Protect access to private enterprise apps to help prevent data loss. Detect, analyze and manage malware and compromised devices. Learn how you can take control of your mobile environment with IBM MaaS360 and the power of IBM Watson®. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these five policies. Automate device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your enterprise. Use a cloud-based enterprise mobility management platform to help protect your mobile infrastructure. Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or a large business.
Mobile Device Security and Endpoint Protection

Simplify how you manage your mobile devices and endpoints, and keep your sensitive data secure. The ever-increasing number of cyberattacks pose a large threat to the health of any modern organization. Verizon and our technology partners can help you manage and secure your devices and endpoints, protecting you against bad actors. And with a variety of mobile device security and endpoint protection solutions from leading software developers, we've made it easy for you to choose the tools that are right for your business. Our advanced endpoint protection solutions can help you keep your policies aligned, while helping prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating your business. Stay ahead of emerging and sophisticated threats in today's distributed and remote business environment with effective endpoint protection that goes well beyond ill-equipped traditional antivirus. Leverage our security experts to manage, validate and update device policies across your organization. Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions from Verizon and our tech partners can make it easier to control, secure and enforce company policies across all of your devices. They can help your workforce stay productive, while protecting your data and helping you streamline device and app deployment, maintain security, and control costs. Whether you're looking for ease of use or enterprise-grade unified management, Verizon and our trusted tech partners like Samsung, IBM and MobileIron make it easy to find the right MDM technology for you. Easily manage your mobile devices and protect sensitive data with scalable cloud or onsite solutions. We've teamed up with leaders in mobile threat defense technologies and services to help you streamline and protect mobility across your business. Whether you deploy in the cloud or onsite, we've got you covered. Secure and support your mobile infrastructure, whatever the size of your business, government agency or industry. Protect data in transit, and help users comply with security policies and requirements with a mobile-centric zero-trust approach. Built specifically to meet the needs of your small business, Business Mobile Secure is a powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile-device security tools to help keep you protected from cyberattackers and hackers. Our solutions are easy to set up and let you control device permissions and assign business policies to employees remotely to help simplify management. Our multilayered security solution helps manage and protect your mobile smartphones and tablets against the latest security threats. Already know what you're looking for? ,Watch as Verizon expert Dave Grady provides key insights on the current mobile threat landscape and explains how your business can boost endpoint security. Discover comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to help protect your business from social engineering attacks and help enhance your security posture. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. An effective device policy can be the difference between your positive reputation and a security breach. Learn which policies can help protect your cybersecurity. Remote work security threats have become a critical consideration for businesses. Here's how to protect your endpoints. 5G networks and devices have incredible potential, but they need endpoint security to succeed. An acceptable use policy sets guidelines for employee behavior and can help protect your organization. 2021 Mobile Security Index Foreword

Mobile Security Index 2021 Report,Cybersecurity is not a new issue, but the stakes are getting higher. The scale of regulatory penalties is growing, and customers—consumers, businesses and public-sector organizations alike—are becoming more sensitive to the issue. In the past, many consumers saw little difference between the security postures of the companies—such as banks and retailers—pursuing their business, and so it didn't sway their loyalty. That's changing, and consequently lots of companies are responding by making security and data privacy central to their value proposition. For more than a decade, Verizon has published some of the preeminent reports on cybersecurity, including the Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). This is the fourth edition of the Mobile Security Index. As the name suggests, it focuses on the threats to mobile devices; what defenses companies have in place to thwart these attacks; and how often those fail, leading to a mobile-related compromise. One of the key themes of the 2020 Mobile Security Index was mal-innovation. We talked about how cybercriminals were constantly finding new and often imaginative ways to carry out attacks. In another life, where their motives weren't nefarious and the outcomes not so damaging to so many, the creativity and ingenuity shown by some of the attackers would merit fame and accolades. Sadly, mal-innovation continues apace, and we saw many new examples in 2020. COVID-19—you didn't think that we'd not mention it, did you?—provided cybercriminals with new opportunities. Criminals were able to craft tailored phishing attacks very quickly. But that's no longer a surprise. It doesn't take a pandemic for phishing gangs to identify new ways to exploit human weaknesses to further their attacks. Another of the key themes of our 2020 report was how mobile devices are not just being used more, but used for more. In large part driven by apps and data in the cloud, mobile devices have evolved from being a handy companion into an essential business tool. Today, you can buy a watch that has much of the functionality smartphones had just a couple of years ago. Smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices can now be used to access core systems, edit spreadsheets and perform other mission-critical tasks. When we asked respondents to our latest survey to rate how crucial mobile is to their business on a 10-point scale, 71% answered 8 or higher. But with the increased reliance on mobile devices, the risk has grown too. Mobile devices are subject to all the same risks as non-mobile user devices, plus some of their own:,Mobile devices can be subject to attacks that could happen on any device, but sometimes the mobile device makes them more likely to be successful. An example is a phishing attack. Several of the ways users spot a malicious email or website are less obvious on a small screen, meaning users may be more likely to fall for an attack. Mobile devices are significantly more prone to loss and theft. This can lead to the exposure of data, but often the biggest impact is on productivity. Because they are often used in public places—like trains and coffee shops—mobile devices are susceptible to eavesdropping, both physical and electronic. Attackers can exploit mobile devices to acquire data from the cloud and other systems that they connect to. They can also be attacked to capture credentials, which can then be used to gain access to data in other systems. We couldn't really write this report without discussing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the nature of how we work. The number of remote workers has been growing for years, but in many companies—including Verizon—working from home went from being the exception to being the rule virtually overnight. Unsurprisingly, this led some to cut corners, including on security. Nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents to our survey said that their organization had sacrificed the security of mobile devices to facilitate their response to restrictions put in place due to the pandemic. Read on to learn more about the mobile security environment and understand its risks. We hope that this insight will help you to strengthen your mobile security as your digital transformation journey—and evolution to the new world of work—unfolds. The findings of this report are based on a survey of 856 professionals responsible for the procurement, management or security of mobile devices. Unless stated otherwise, quoted statistics are from this survey. Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
