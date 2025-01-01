What is interactive voice response

SecureLogix Voice Security Solutions
Restore customer trust. Stop unwanted traffic. These solutions help provide robocall and malicious call protection, authentication to verify inbound calls and detect spoofing, and call branding to restore trust and get your outbound calls answered. Automated inbound call verification uses a variety of metadata services to score each call to help prevent fraud and lower contact-center operational costs. Our voice security firewall filters inbound traffic to screen out attacks, threats, robocalls, spam and bad actors. Restoring trust and brand loyalty can increase call answer rates. Help protect your lines of business and contact centers from attack, disruption, robocall, spam, fraud and abuse. Help lower contact-center operational costs by automating fraud detection and call authentication. Maintain control of your voice security policies. Help improve call answer rates on outbound calls through delivery of enhanced caller ID visualization and call details. Provide near real-time detection and protection against spoofing attempts that try to use your corporate phone numbers. Restore brand reputation for corporate calling numbers and remove fraud spam labels from legitimate numbers. Deliver call trust scores for all inbound calls to your contact center agents to help prevent fraud and reduce call processing times. Filter restricted, malicious or unwanted call traffic into your organization and contact center. Choose vendor agnostic solutions from customer premises equipment (CPE) to cloud services to fit your organization's preferences. SecureLogix® voice security and assurance solutions from Verizon. Help to restore and maintain the healthy reputation of your corporate calling numbers. SecureLogix call assurance solutions. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. IP Contact Center (IPCC) is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types, as well as terminating options including IP Interactive Voice Response (IVR). Dramatic increases in unwanted robocalls in recent years have led many people to stop answering inbound calls unless they know who is calling. In fact, calls from unwanted callers are the number-one consumer complaint to the FCC. As a result, many legitimate calls from unidentified and/or unfamiliar corporate calling numbers go unanswered—analysts estimate that to be greater than 90%. In addition, robocall blocking apps and services sometimes mistakenly label legitimate enterprise calls as fraud or spam, further deteriorating call answer rates. An enterprise can substantially increase its answer rates with branded caller ID services that help customers better identify their calls. In addition, SecureLogix can work with appropriate reputation protection vendors to help ensure customers' outbound calls are not inappropriately labeled as "Spam" or "Fraud.",Voice networks are under attack from a growing number of highly sophisticated scammers, hackers and fraudsters. Attackers increasingly favor high-value targets, such as contact centers, 911 facilities and critical government resources where they can steal money or cause the most business disruption and damage. SecureLogix solutions from Verizon can provide protection against voice security issues through inspection of each call and the ability to implement policies to block or redirect calls, as well as send alerts. Securing voice networks and authenticating calls help protect customer voice networks and contact centers from being exposed to malicious attacks. This includes Telephony Denial of Service Attacks (TDoS), toll fraud (both inbound and outbound), call pumping, robocalls, no-value callers, social engineering, fraud and other abuse. Additionally, contact centers can save money when they automatically authenticate calls instead of using live agents. Plus, they can improve customer experience by not having to ask a lot of verification questions during the call.