What is interactive voice response

SecureLogix Voice Security Solutions

Restore customer trust. Stop unwanted traffic. These solutions help provide robocall and malicious call protection, authentication to verify inbound calls and detect spoofing, and call branding to restore trust and get your outbound calls answered. Automated inbound call verification uses a variety of metadata services to score each call to help prevent fraud and lower contact-center operational costs. Our voice security firewall filters inbound traffic to screen out attacks, threats, robocalls, spam and bad actors. Restoring trust and brand loyalty can increase call answer rates. Help protect your lines of business and contact centers from attack, disruption, robocall, spam, fraud and abuse. Help lower contact-center operational costs by automating fraud detection and call authentication. Maintain control of your voice security policies. Help improve call answer rates on outbound calls through delivery of enhanced caller ID visualization and call details. Provide near real-time detection and protection against spoofing attempts that try to use your corporate phone numbers. Restore brand reputation for corporate calling numbers and remove fraud spam labels from legitimate numbers. Deliver call trust scores for all inbound calls to your contact center agents to help prevent fraud and reduce call processing times. Filter restricted, malicious or unwanted call traffic into your organization and contact center. Choose vendor agnostic solutions from customer premises equipment (CPE) to cloud services to fit your organization's preferences. SecureLogix® voice security and assurance solutions from Verizon. Help to restore and maintain the healthy reputation of your corporate calling numbers. SecureLogix call assurance solutions. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. IP Contact Center (IPCC) is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types, as well as terminating options including IP Interactive Voice Response (IVR). Dramatic increases in unwanted robocalls in recent years have led many people to stop answering inbound calls unless they know who is calling. In fact, calls from unwanted callers are the number-one consumer complaint to the FCC. As a result, many legitimate calls from unidentified and/or unfamiliar corporate calling numbers go unanswered—analysts estimate that to be greater than 90%. In addition, robocall blocking apps and services sometimes mistakenly label legitimate enterprise calls as fraud or spam, further deteriorating call answer rates. An enterprise can substantially increase its answer rates with branded caller ID services that help customers better identify their calls. In addition, SecureLogix can work with appropriate reputation protection vendors to help ensure customers' outbound calls are not inappropriately labeled as "Spam" or "Fraud.",Voice networks are under attack from a growing number of highly sophisticated scammers, hackers and fraudsters. Attackers increasingly favor high-value targets, such as contact centers, 911 facilities and critical government resources where they can steal money or cause the most business disruption and damage. SecureLogix solutions from Verizon can provide protection against voice security issues through inspection of each call and the ability to implement policies to block or redirect calls, as well as send alerts. Securing voice networks and authenticating calls help protect customer voice networks and contact centers from being exposed to malicious attacks. This includes Telephony Denial of Service Attacks (TDoS), toll fraud (both inbound and outbound), call pumping, robocalls, no-value callers, social engineering, fraud and other abuse. Additionally, contact centers can save money when they automatically authenticate calls instead of using live agents. Plus, they can improve customer experience by not having to ask a lot of verification questions during the call.
Web, Video and Voice Collaboration Tools

Web, Video and Voice Collaboration Tools

Get your people working together more effectively, whether they're in the office or on the road. Going to work doesn't mean what it used to. Today's business doesn't just take place within the confines of four walls. Employees can work from virtually anywhere. But only if they have the right tools to help them stay connected, collaborative and productive. Businesses with a large global workforceIndustries that need to make working in the field as easy as working in a traditional officeOrganizations that want to provide employees more flexible options,Audio conferencing enables multiple participants to converse simultaneously via a telephone in locations around the globe. Video conferencing offers live, interactive image and voice communications between two or more locations, providing businesses with an alternative to face-to-face meetings. Giving your employees the flexibility to hold meetings anytime, virtually anywhere, using web, voice and video conferencing is an essential tool to drive increased productivity. Our products make it easy to schedule and hold conferences from a small brainstorming session to a meeting with several thousand participants around the world. Your employees can attend meetings from almost anywhere, on virtually any device, using voice or video. Our conference coordinators are available 24/7 to provide you with white glove service, professionally handling every detail of your call. Instant Meeting provides you with an audio conference bridge, reserved just for you, that can be activated instantly without a reservation. Companies that don't invest in technologies that enable a more collaborative culture and support employees working from anywhere are at risk of losing their competitive edge. Are you ready for the new anywhere-work model?,Learn tips to help foster better communication and collaboration for your digital workforce, as well as to help retain talent and maintain a competitive advantage. Keeping dispersed employees engaged can be daunting, but your remote teams can connect and collaborate cohesively with the right policies in place. Learn some of the best practices for getting the most out of collaboration tools. Consolidate your phone systems on a single Voice-over-IP (VoIP) network to drive better collaboration and customer service. Drive better collaboration, better communications and better outcomes. Work when you need to, virtually anywhere.
Voice Security Services

Voice Security Services

Protect your customer information, intellectual property and reputation throughout all your voice communications. The convergence of voice and data into IP based networks has introduced news threats and vulnerabilities into the voice channel. Because there is not a single bullet to neutralize these threats, Verizon recommends a layered approach to securing your voice and contact center traffic. In additional to the basic levels of protection within our transport network we offer services that can enhance at each layer. Reduce the risk of fraud and simplify the authentication of your end users to improve your customer experience as well as your contact center's productivity. Identify first-time and repeat fraudsters with precision, before they can access sensitive information. Fight account mining, brute force attempts and robotic dialing in interactive voice response. SecureLogix voice security solutions from Verizon can help secure your voice networks against attacks and other threats to your contact centers, while reducing the number of unwanted calls. Reduce unwanted calls, protect against contact center threats and secure your business. Control operating costs by removing unwanted calls and unify call center policy enforcement, authentication and network orchestration. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Show that callers are who they claim to be. Establish trust in Caller ID data, increasing the number of calls that get answered. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Easily set up filters to autoblock frequent offenders. View the risk level of incoming calls: potential spam, robocaller or fraud. Improve your communications archiving strategy. Our solution makes it easier to capture and archive all SMS and MMS messages sent to and received from corporate-enabled Verizon Wireless mobile devices. Track messages when users are on the Verizon network and when they're on Verizon Wireless partner networks. Our network-based solution means IT managers don't have to manage yet another mobile application. Already know what you're looking for?,Learn how to protect your organization from voice secrity threats. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. In this webinar, leaders from Verizon and Pindrop security explore fraud resurgence in contact centers and discuss how to proactively protect your business and consumers. Find out what a strong voice security strategy looks like and how to take the first steps. Keep your call center protected and productive. Learn how to establish a voice security strategy and roadmap for your organization.
