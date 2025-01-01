What is interactive voice response

Web, Video and Voice Collaboration Tools

Get your people working together more effectively, whether they're in the office or on the road. Going to work doesn't mean what it used to. Today's business doesn't just take place within the confines of four walls. Employees can work from virtually anywhere. But only if they have the right tools to help them stay connected, collaborative and productive. Businesses with a large global workforceIndustries that need to make working in the field as easy as working in a traditional officeOrganizations that want to provide employees more flexible options,Audio conferencing enables multiple participants to converse simultaneously via a telephone in locations around the globe. Video conferencing offers live, interactive image and voice communications between two or more locations, providing businesses with an alternative to face-to-face meetings. Giving your employees the flexibility to hold meetings anytime, virtually anywhere, using web, voice and video conferencing is an essential tool to drive increased productivity. Our products make it easy to schedule and hold conferences from a small brainstorming session to a meeting with several thousand participants around the world. Your employees can attend meetings from almost anywhere, on virtually any device, using voice or video. Our conference coordinators are available 24/7 to provide you with white glove service, professionally handling every detail of your call. Instant Meeting provides you with an audio conference bridge, reserved just for you, that can be activated instantly without a reservation. Companies that don't invest in technologies that enable a more collaborative culture and support employees working from anywhere are at risk of losing their competitive edge. Are you ready for the new anywhere-work model?,Learn tips to help foster better communication and collaboration for your digital workforce, as well as to help retain talent and maintain a competitive advantage. Keeping dispersed employees engaged can be daunting, but your remote teams can connect and collaborate cohesively with the right policies in place. Learn some of the best practices for getting the most out of collaboration tools. Consolidate your phone systems on a single Voice-over-IP (VoIP) network to drive better collaboration and customer service. Drive better collaboration, better communications and better outcomes. Work when you need to, virtually anywhere.