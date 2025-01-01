What is iot and networking

Getting started with IoT: Steps for SMBs,Author: Scott Steinberg,Verizon's (SMB) survey highlighted the importance of investing in technology, with it seen as a key ally to help them overcome lingering challenges to improve sales, boost talent acquisition, and tackle rising inflation and supply chain issues. An important technology to consider is the Internet of Things (IoT), with forecast to reach $594 billion this year alone, according to CompTIA. Here's a look at how SMBs can make the most of the technology, including how IoT programming and solutions can help to add value, and where it makes sense to consider adding IoT developments and offerings to your business strategy. What is IoT technology?,The (IoT) describes a network of devices that, in effect, talk to each other via the Internet. IoT devices are equipped with connections and sensors that allow them to communicate and share information. You may already use many IoT devices—ATMs, fitness trackers, voice assistants are all common examples. Berg Insight estimates there will be . Data generated by IoT devices can be collected, viewed, analyzed and used to produce process or business improvements. In effect, getting started with IoT and technology could allow you to see what's happening in your business more readily, spot emerging patterns and introduce far greater context, awareness and insight into customer exchanges or interactions. IoT use cases for SMBs,Moving on from the theory of IoT technology, consider some common use cases that might be applicable to SMBs thinking of getting started with IoT. Organizations in every field—such as retail, finance, insurance, manufacturing, etc.—are now getting started with IoT programming and technology to help enhance customer service, improve operations and deliver business wins. Here are a few example use cases:,The advantages of getting started with IoT development,There are many reasons for SMBs to , with benefits including:,Making the Internet of Things work for you,Getting started with IoT can be a much easier process when done strategically and with a plan. Those looking for simple starting points might:,As you begin to take a closer look at IoT development, remember: There are many ways that small and mid-sized businesses stand to gain by embracing it.
Akamai SIA Mobile and Akamai SIA IoT,Visualize, manage and secure your mobile data and devices with a single pane of glass. Gain better visibility, control and protection for mobile and IoT devices. Smart enterprises are increasingly using mobile devices, from smartphones to Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, to push their organizations forward. Akamai is helping them do that simply and securely. Akamai SIA Mobile can help you manage mobile security, productivity and compliance for all your devices, including smartphones, routers and Wi-Fi hotspots. Akamai SIA IoT provides private network connectivity on demand for remote sites and IoT devices. Akamai SIA Mobile helps protect your network and devices and makes it easier to raise productivity and to control costs. It enhances security by moving data through a private channel, away from the public internet. It protects SIM-enabled devices on both cellular and Wi-Fi networks. With Akamai SIA Mobile, you can boost productivity by easily providing access to the resources employees need while removing online distractions. Akamai delivers visibility into your data usage, allowing you to create usage policies per group or per user to align with your data plan. It can be rapidly deployed and seamlessly integrates with the leading unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. Akamai SIA Mobile benefits and capabilities,Akamai SIA Mobile provides a single pane of glass for you to visualize, manage and secure your mobile data and devices. It gives you tools to:,Stay protected against cybercriminals with advanced threat-intelligence features that actively block compromised websites and malicious content at the source. Manage adherence to regulations such as HIPAA, the General Data Protection Regulation and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act on any SIM-enabled device. Deliver easy, secure access to the content employees need, on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. Transform data into rich, actionable insights with granular visibility into all traffic, both accessed and denied. Setting up and running a secure IoT network can be expensive and complicated. Akamai SIA IoT makes it easier by providing an on-demand, enterprise-grade connection that bypasses the public internet. Akamai SIA IoT helps protect you from cyberthreats while giving you full control over—and visibility into—device and site connectivity and IoT data usage. An intuitive, self-service web portal lets you easily manage IoT device communications and updates without IT support. Akamai SIA IoT benefits and capabilities,The Akamai SIA IoT self-managed service lets your company securely connect, manage and control communications between devices at the IoT edge and application services in the cloud and on-premises. It helps you:,The secure, managed private network helps shield IoT devices and sites from potential threats. Plus, you have the ability to block unwanted data flows and set up white lists. Plus, you have the ability to block unwanted data flows and set up white lists. With no need to architect, build and maintain a secure IoT network—and with automated network setup and device registration into the cloud—you can deploy IoT projects fast. You can easily add new devices as your business grows, without needing to re-engineer the network and security posture. Data caps and excess usage alerts help keep costs under control, and remote access to your field devices over the air saves time and money. The Verizon advantage,We'll help you manage your mobile devices—securely and cost-effectively. You can quickly and easily add new technologies, secure customer data and safeguard access to vital business services. We offer enterprise mobile device management solutions backed by a network receiving high marks from industry experts:,* Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon. Protect mobile endpoints with near real-time alerts and a customizable console to monitor mobile risks. Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Get insights and analytics on both aggregate and individual mobile data usage. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. ,
Edge computing brings near real-time processing to the Internet of Things (IoT). With faster access to data, edge computing increases efficiency and reliability of IoT devices. This combination is paving the way for a connected future. Imagine the possibilities. Industry specialists have been predicting exponential growth for the Internet of Things (IoT). And those forecasts seem to be coming true. IDC expects spending on IoT to surpass the $1.1 trillion mark in 2024. What does this mean in terms of connections? According to IDC, the number of worldwide IoT cellular connections is projected to increase 18.2% from 2.6 billion in 2021 to 5.9 billion in 2026. How can enterprises make that much data actionable? For many applications, the answer lies in edge computing, which puts an IT service environment and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the network, reducing the need to send data to distant servers. Mobile edge computing (MEC), a type of edge computing that uses cellular networks for primary connectivity. 5G and MEC are particularly appealing for IoT applications, thanks to:,What else can MEC do for IoT deployments? This is big. It can bring machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the edge, to make IoT data actionable at scale. Almost in real time. That means you can ingest, analyze and share vast amounts of actionable data; respond almost instantaneously to opportunities and challenges; and create powerful and effective training, meeting and customer experiences. We told you it was big. MEC enables new IoT possibilities and capabilities across nearly every industry, from retail to manufacturing. These could include:,Bringing 5G and MEC to IoT deployments is the next progression for the IoT. Together, MEC and 5G can deliver the high speed, low latency and massive capacity that are a precondition for applications that operate practically in real time. Verizon operates thousands of C-RAN and service access points that can run MEC services, and is currently integrating network and compute in areas throughout the network. Our millimeter-wave spectrum can deliver massive amounts of data quickly with very low latency, which doubles up on the low latency that MEC offers. 5G is expected to be capable of supporting up to 1 million devices in a square kilometer. Verizon operates thousands of C-RAN and service access points that can run MEC services, and is currently integrating network and compute in areas throughout the network. Verizon is uniquely positioned in the MEC space, giving us insights into both the far-reaching possibilities and the immediate requirements. From architecture basics to 5G's role, learn how MEC works. ThingSpace gives you all the tools you need to build an edge device and connect it to the Verizon network. Verizon 5G Edge builds cloud compute services right into the Verizon mobile network to enable powerful new capabilities. Jump-start loT development with Thing Space Marketplace. Easily find and purchase Verizon-certified development kits and complete solutions—no contracts, credit checks or commitments required. Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. 1. IDC, Worldwide Internet of Things Forecast, 2022–2025, Doc #US48969621, April 2022,2. IDC, Worldwide and U.S. IoT Cellular Connections Forecast, 2022–2026, Doc # US47948122, July 2022,Give us a call. Contact a 5G Edge expert
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
