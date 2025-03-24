What is iot network

Internet of Things
Getting Started With IoT: Steps for SMBs Business

Getting started with IoT: Steps for SMBs,Author: Scott Steinberg,Verizon's (SMB) survey highlighted the importance of investing in technology, with it seen as a key ally to help them overcome lingering challenges to improve sales, boost talent acquisition, and tackle rising inflation and supply chain issues. An important technology to consider is the Internet of Things (IoT), with forecast to reach $594 billion this year alone, according to CompTIA. Here's a look at how SMBs can make the most of the technology, including how IoT programming and solutions can help to add value, and where it makes sense to consider adding IoT developments and offerings to your business strategy. What is IoT technology?,The (IoT) describes a network of devices that, in effect, talk to each other via the Internet. IoT devices are equipped with connections and sensors that allow them to communicate and share information. You may already use many IoT devices—ATMs, fitness trackers, voice assistants are all common examples. Berg Insight estimates there will be . Data generated by IoT devices can be collected, viewed, analyzed and used to produce process or business improvements. In effect, getting started with IoT and technology could allow you to see what's happening in your business more readily, spot emerging patterns and introduce far greater context, awareness and insight into customer exchanges or interactions. IoT use cases for SMBs,Moving on from the theory of IoT technology, consider some common use cases that might be applicable to SMBs thinking of getting started with IoT. Organizations in every field—such as retail, finance, insurance, manufacturing, etc.—are now getting started with IoT programming and technology to help enhance customer service, improve operations and deliver business wins. Here are a few example use cases:,The advantages of getting started with IoT development,There are many reasons for SMBs to , with benefits including:,Making the Internet of Things work for you,Getting started with IoT can be a much easier process when done strategically and with a plan. Those looking for simple starting points might:,As you begin to take a closer look at IoT development, remember: There are many ways that small and mid-sized businesses stand to gain by embracing it.
Asavie Moda and IoT Connect

Akamai SIA Mobile and Akamai SIA IoT,Visualize, manage and secure your mobile data and devices with a single pane of glass. Gain better visibility, control and protection for mobile and IoT devices. Smart enterprises are increasingly using mobile devices, from smartphones to Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, to push their organizations forward. Akamai is helping them do that simply and securely. Akamai SIA Mobile can help you manage mobile security, productivity and compliance for all your devices, including smartphones, routers and Wi-Fi hotspots. Akamai SIA IoT provides private network connectivity on demand for remote sites and IoT devices. Akamai SIA Mobile helps protect your network and devices and makes it easier to raise productivity and to control costs. It enhances security by moving data through a private channel, away from the public internet. It protects SIM-enabled devices on both cellular and Wi-Fi networks. With Akamai SIA Mobile, you can boost productivity by easily providing access to the resources employees need while removing online distractions. Akamai delivers visibility into your data usage, allowing you to create usage policies per group or per user to align with your data plan. It can be rapidly deployed and seamlessly integrates with the leading unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. Akamai SIA Mobile benefits and capabilities,Akamai SIA Mobile provides a single pane of glass for you to visualize, manage and secure your mobile data and devices. It gives you tools to:,Stay protected against cybercriminals with advanced threat-intelligence features that actively block compromised websites and malicious content at the source. Manage adherence to regulations such as HIPAA, the General Data Protection Regulation and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act on any SIM-enabled device. Deliver easy, secure access to the content employees need, on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. Transform data into rich, actionable insights with granular visibility into all traffic, both accessed and denied. Setting up and running a secure IoT network can be expensive and complicated. Akamai SIA IoT makes it easier by providing an on-demand, enterprise-grade connection that bypasses the public internet. Akamai SIA IoT helps protect you from cyberthreats while giving you full control over—and visibility into—device and site connectivity and IoT data usage. An intuitive, self-service web portal lets you easily manage IoT device communications and updates without IT support. Akamai SIA IoT benefits and capabilities,The Akamai SIA IoT self-managed service lets your company securely connect, manage and control communications between devices at the IoT edge and application services in the cloud and on-premises. It helps you:,The secure, managed private network helps shield IoT devices and sites from potential threats. Plus, you have the ability to block unwanted data flows and set up white lists. Plus, you have the ability to block unwanted data flows and set up white lists. With no need to architect, build and maintain a secure IoT network—and with automated network setup and device registration into the cloud—you can deploy IoT projects fast. You can easily add new devices as your business grows, without needing to re-engineer the network and security posture. Data caps and excess usage alerts help keep costs under control, and remote access to your field devices over the air saves time and money. The Verizon advantage,We'll help you manage your mobile devices—securely and cost-effectively. You can quickly and easily add new technologies, secure customer data and safeguard access to vital business services. We offer enterprise mobile device management solutions backed by a network receiving high marks from industry experts:,* Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon. Protect mobile endpoints with near real-time alerts and a customizable console to monitor mobile risks. Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Get insights and analytics on both aggregate and individual mobile data usage. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. ,
Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms, Services & Solutions

With our expansive portfolio, vast expertise and strong ecosystem, Verizon offers a one-stop shop for your Internet of Things (IoT) needs. Automate processes, optimize costs and drive operational efficiencies with connected devices and innovative IoT solutions. Take better control of managed assets running on your infrastructure to help enhance business efficiency, improve safety and security, control costs and make effective use of resources. Deliver engaging customer experiences and reduce your time to market to help increase customer loyalty and improve your market position. Recognized as a Leader in three Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ placements for Global WAN Services, Managed IoT Connectivity, and 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. Gartner,In the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services¹, Verizon was recognized as a Leader for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Not only are we a Leader in 2025, but we were also named a Leader 19 consecutive times between 2005 and 2025. Gartner,Verizon has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Recognition as a Leader is based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for managed IoT services. Learn more about Managed IoT Connectivity Services. Gartner,Verizon's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for our Private Wireless Network solution are the reasons why Gartner named us a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. A different view of the market can be seen in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services companion report. We work with numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to certify their devices and modules to run on the Verizon network. Doing so will help to ensure the compatibility and interoperability of your IoT solutions within the Verizon ecosystem. OEMs display certified devices on Verizon's Open Development portal where they can be easily accessed by the IoT community, making it easy to bring your idea from concept to market. ThingSpace Marketplace is a one-stop shop for everything you need to start building your IoT solution right away. The right network delivers the secure, reliable connectivity that makes IoT possible. That's why Verizon offers a number of network technologies to fit your business needs, from Narrowband IoT for low-bandwidth-capable applications to 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) for bandwidth-intensive, lower-latency applications. Take advantage of a secure, high-speed, low-latency 5G network connection to help solve your organizational challenges and drive efficiency. Use our dedicated communication technologies for IoT applications. Simplify your IoT operations across the world. ,Verizon supports its IoT solutions through our industry-leading ThingSpace platform. ThingSpace features a wide array of services that enable you to build, activate, manage and monetize your IoT solutions. ThingSpace gives organizations of all sizes the required tools to build IoT solutions or use end-to-end solutions to solve business problems. Lock down your connected devices with SIM-Secure. Our IoT expertise and expansive portfolio help power a number of innovative, new end-to-end solutions that can enable organizations to become more efficient, control costs, improve customer experiences—and ultimately, gain a competitive edge. With the power of IoT, you can remotely track and monitor the location and condition of assets in transit, like equipment, raw materials, and valuable or perishable items, giving you greater visibility into your supply chain and distribution operations. Developing the vehicles of the future requires partnering with a technology innovator. Verizon has the IoT expertise and platforms to help you design, build and test new and emerging connected vehicle technologies. Verizon IoT technologies and solutions help drive the digital transformation of cities and municipalities across the U.S. enabling them to operate more efficiently, while helping to improve the quality of life for the people who live there. Discover how these two groundbreaking technologies together are opening up all kinds of IoT possibilities. Gain insights into how combining network and application data can help you avoid unexpected surprises and unlock the potential value of IoT. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Learn more

Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Learn more

Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Learn more

Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
