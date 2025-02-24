what is low latency internet

What Are Connected Vehicles, and Why Do We Need Them? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What are connected vehicles, and why do we need them?,Author: Poornima Apte,A growing number of consumers want their connected vehicles to function as a Wi-Fi hotspot. They want to be seamlessly connected to the internet while they are in their vehicles, making the car an extension of their homes or offices. This might explain accelerating demand. By 2022, the world is projected to see more than , a 270% increase since 2018. But what exactly are connected cars, and what are their benefits? And how can you access Wi-Fi in a car, also known as a car hotspot? Here's what to know. What is a connected car?,A connected car is a vehicle that can communicate with the internet, road infrastructure, or even other vehicles or pedestrians through a wireless network. A connected vehicle also allows passengers to access a car hotspot. Through this hotspot, passengers can then connect multiple devices to the internet just like they would at home. At the same time, these smart vehicles can communicate with other connected vehicles (V2V) over the public/federally-owned dedicated short-range communication spectrum (DSRC), through cellular-based communications technology (C-V2X) and with smart city infrastructure (V2I) through machine-to-machine or Internet of Things protocols. They're an important part of a larger connected future, and customers will begin to expect these types of connected capabilities more often moving forward. Connected cars can deliver a variety of advantages. Here are three that are likely to pique the interest of those who seek a connected experience. In-car entertainment,Passengers can access a variety of infotainment options through embedded hardware and communication protocols. For example, they can stream media through popular applications, such as Pandora for music, making the car an extension of a personal playlist. You can also expect movies and gaming to move to the car, too. Connected vehicles with a hotspot could allow multiple devices to access a Wi-Fi connection. Meaning passengers could not only access entertainment but personalize it for a superior car experience. Improved safety,The ability of connected vehicles to relay information about their location and speed is critical in decreasing the number of collisions. Information relayed to communication infrastructure can form the basis for crowdsourced data about how traffic is flowing. In turn, this information can be relayed back to vehicles, so drivers can be rerouted to less congested roads during times of high volumes. Connected cars can also sense the speed and acceleration of other cars and slow down in response, thereby decreasing the number of accidents. A greener option,A vehicle that is connected with city and private infrastructure can find an empty parking spot faster instead of endlessly circling around the block, wasting time. Traffic can also be more easily managed—with less braking—when the location of all traffic is known. Optimized routes can help everyone reach destinations faster and with less wasted fuel, too. These are just a few of the benefits of connected vehicles, but it's clear that this technology could be a game-changer for everything from long road trips to the daily commute for drivers around the world. How to create a car hotspot,By 2025, it's estimated that about 70% of U.S. drivers will be driving a . Having so many connected cars on the road will require a network that can speedily and reliably accommodate high internet traffic volumes. 5G will help, as it can deliver low latency, massive capacity and ultra-fast speeds at scale. As its coverage expands, it will empower more vehicles to enjoy high-performance hotspots than ever before. Consumers looking to set up a car hotspot will need to to see what plans they can use or add on. The ability to set up a connected vehicle will also depend on the car make and model, so it is best to check with the dealer and see what additional hardware, if any, might be needed. Connected vehicles—and the infrastructure to steer them—are speeding up. The global market will ramp up at an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 25.2% to reach $166 billion by 2025, according to . Given the many advantages connected cars can provide, this is welcome news for consumers, and by understanding how these vehicles and their hotspots work, you can begin to enjoy these benefits sooner rather than later. Discover what's included in a with Verizon. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Is Wireless Internet for Working From Home Right For Your Organization Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Nick Reese,Today's enterprise applications benefit from fast, reliable and secure internet access—something that may have been taken for granted when working from the office. With remaining a permanent feature for many organizations, employers and employees alike may need to rethink their internet for working from home. Just like workers in the office, remote workers can depend on technology such as the cloud, , analytics platforms and machine learning to do their work. These applications can create and consume enormous amounts of bandwidth that a residential internet connection may not be able to accommodate. As companies embrace remote and hybrid work, it makes sense to take a close look at the technology that their employees use. Just as employees may have a work-issued smartphone and laptop for working at home, some organizations are now supplying to ensure employees can stay productive and secure. In order to replicate the in-office enterprise internet experience within the homes of remote workers, businesses can use wireless technology, sometimes called to deliver an ultra-fast and reliable connection. Wireless business internet vs. traditional, wired internet service?,is typically a fixed wireless access (FWA) solution that provides business-grade internet connectivity. Wireless signals are sent from nearby cell phone towers and received by a specialized router inside the employee's house. The employee then connects to this router for their Wi-Fi network, allowing them to access business internet for work. For some low-bandwidth tasks such as email, messaging or using internet-based applications, wireless business internet provides connectivity that allows them to leverage the same level of applications and productivity at home as they do in the office. Residential home internet connections may lack the bandwidth, security features and reliability that business users require, especially if an employee working at home has to share that internet connection with a partner, children or roommates who consume bandwidth for their own work or activities such as online gaming or video streaming. At the same time, a residential internet router might not be built to provide the same level of assurance and enterprise-grade security features as the hardware back at the office, exposing corporate networks to unnecessary risk. Examples of wireless internet for working from home,Working from home with fast and reliable internet is necessary for many professions and the applications they use. Here are a few ways wireless connectivity can unlock new capabilities and increased productivity for remote employees. The benefits of wireless business internet for working from home,With a wireless connection to the internet for working from home, employees and their organizations can address disadvantages remote workers may have previously struggled with compared to an in-office experience. While it's possible to run a hardwired enterprise internet connection to an employee's house similar to what you would have in a new office or branch, that approach simply isn't always scalable, cost-effective or even necessary. Organizations may need to deploy business-level internet for working from home to dozens, hundreds or even thousands of employees that will be working in an environment where a limited number of assets are leveraging the connection (i.e. laptop, corporate phone & printer only). By deploying a wireless work from home internet solution, you can save on the installation, maintenance and management overhead enterprise grade lines would require—not to mention the long wait it could potentially take to coordinate installation. In fact, most employees will be able to within minutes, and without any tech support at all. Because the router is controlled by the employer, the corporate IT team can profile equipment in advance and maintain visibility into the employee's network bandwidth, latency and security, keeping them in control of how employees connect while allowing them to ensure a smooth and efficient onboarding and maintenance experience for their most important asset: their employees. At the same time, the wireless business internet router is usually deployed and maintained by the internet service provider, allowing IT to offload those tasks, so they can focus on other initiatives. Unlock enterprise internet at home with Verizon Wireless Business Internet,With , your employees can enjoy an enterprise internet experience even when working from home. Not only does Verizon Wireless Business Internet allow employees to access and leverage the same applications as colleagues back at the office, but it also gives them the same reliable and secure connectivity. This fast and scalable fixed wireless internet access solution makes it simple to get employees working with speeds up to 400 Mbps, delivering all the speed, capacity, reliability and security that employees need to work effectively. Equipment can be set up by the employees themselves, while maintenance and troubleshooting are handled by Verizon's experts. This takes these time-consuming tasks off the hands of the corporate IT team, so employees can get connected without burdening limited internal resources. Learn more about how Verizon can help to into business-grade workspaces, with flexible solutions customized to your business needs. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How to Make the Most of 5G in Construction Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G can help the construction industry innovate for a better future. Reliable, high-speed connectivity on worksites could allow companies to deploy new construction technology applications, including massive Internet of Things (IoT) and automation, to boost efficiency, productivity and safety. What's more, using 5G in construction could enable firms to do this at scale, beyond what can be achieved with Wi-Fi or 4G alone. The benefits of 4G vs. 5G for powering new construction technology,In the construction industry, 4G LTE offers cutting-edge data connectivity and transfer speeds for devices including tablets, sensors, drones, and robots. And 5G continues to build on these benefits. Take mass digitization, for example. 5G has the potential to provide higher speeds, lower latency and more capacity than today's 4G networks. 5G is well positioned to expand on the many benefits 4G LTE already offers the construction industry, helping to move the industry toward its next technological leap forward into advanced automation, massive IoT, near real-time data analytics and more. The use cases of 5G in construction,Here are some of the core benefits 5G could support in the construction industry. Enhanced collaboration,Construction is a , yet stakeholders, partners and personnel can be located at different sites or regions. can be facilitated through 5G, however. For example, with access to sensor data and HD cameras, a specialist could remotely examine and analyze an on-site problem to provide a diagnosis. to make repairs. Other technological advances 5G facilitates, such as faster data sharing and (a virtual representation of a real-world physical system taken using sensors), enable stakeholders and partners to work from the same up-to-date information source. They can then continue to realize the project concept, monitor progress and make faster, more informed decisions, even if they are not located in the same place. Automation in construction,Automation is breaking through in almost every industry and with good reason: Autonomous robots can complete tasks and free up employees to do more important work. The low latency, high speed and huge bandwidth that 5G can offer in construction could be particularly beneficial for this purpose as autonomous robots require reliable connectivity and fast computer processing. Sensor and HD camera-enabled trucks and loaders could traverse warehouses and specific sites unmanned, doing much of the heavy lifting and transporting of equipment unaided. Engineers have even developed an capable of building the walls of a house in as little as a day. Eventually, complex software, AI, cameras and sensors could enable to work together to complete increasingly complex tasks faster and more efficiently. These machines can work 24/7, completing monotonous jobs more quickly while also helping managers mitigate widespread . Drones for eyes in the sky,Valued for their ability to carry increasingly sophisticated sensors and HD cameras while large areas and assets, drones have the potential to be more widely used in the construction sector. These unmanned aerial vehicles could scan a potential build site to understand it better. They could also run regular construction site surveys to monitor weekly or monthly project progress, providing a methodical way to quickly and efficiently oversee work while collecting vital data. Combining drone technology with 5G connectivity and cloud computing could empower them—and their users—to access more computing power, run them autonomously and transfer the data they collect to off-site project managers in near real-time. This data might then be used to spot problems more quickly—such as using heat-sensitive cameras to reveal cracks and water damage—and to aid collaboration and gather data for regulatory compliance. Improved health, safety and project compliance,Construction site jobs are statistically some of the . New construction technology and the increased use of 5G in construction could help support safer operations. Robots and drones can tackle jobs at height, lowering the risk for staff, or they could assess the site beforehand so workers are prepared. Wearable sensor-enabled and internet-connected technology in hard hats and other personal protective equipment could monitor workers' health and location to support their safety. For example, if a worker falls or enters a dangerous and restricted area, the alarm could be raised. They could also monitor environmental conditions, notifying the wearer if sensors detect a gas leak or air quality falling below a certain standard. Digitization could also help with compliance. IoT and digital surveying could help accurately record asset and inspection information, helping managers meet compliance needs. Digital twins can help seamlessly pass on essential information about an asset. Using 5G, on-site teams could view and update project data through tablets, smartphones and other computers, providing near real-time information on project progress. Augmented reality improves accuracy and consistency,5G could have an important part to play in the growing use of , due to the high bandwidth requirements. AR helps designers share their vision with clients in a more immersive way. The integration of building information modeling (BIM) into AR allows planners to tour virtual sites, probe details, and make changes earlier, helping to minimize delays. At the construction site, AR can enhance positioning accuracy, support training and improve safety. Artificial intelligence also plays a role by helping construction managers make informed decisions from the robust amounts of information collected by IoT devices. More capacity for big data and AI-controlled equipment,Along with 5G in construction, edge computing could also enable new construction technology. The latter can take computing power out of the cloud and closer to the edge, meaning nimble devices can access much bigger computer power than they could ever carry around. This could open up a wealth of opportunities for new construction technology, including AI-powered robots and devices that use machine learning to continually get smarter. Using the low latency and large bandwidth that 5G can offer, these devices could transfer data, such as video, quickly for processing either at the edge or in the cloud. This could help lower the overall cost and expand the possibilities for further applications of new technologies. Verizon's 5G in construction,Construction companies are often managing multiple sub-contractors and projects at different locations. The last thing needed is an unreliable network. That's why partnering with Verizon makes sense. Whether your network is permanent or Verizon can provide fast, simple and reliable wireless internet to support construction projects. Learn more about how become more connected, efficient, productive, safe and cost-effective. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

