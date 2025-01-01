What is narrow band iot

What is C-Band, and what does it mean for 5G?,Author: Rose de Fremery,C-Band spectrum stands to significantly expand the availability of higher-performance around the country, providing fast speeds to more areas of the country than was previously possible. As C-Band continues to roll out, it should enable innovative business use cases across multiple sectors and deliver a faster internet experience to consumers. So, what is C-Band, what might it be used for and what does it mean for ?,What is C-band, and what does it mean for 5G?,To answer these questions, it's necessary to first explain an important aspect of how 5G works. As most business leaders know by now, 5G is the cellular broadband network currently being rolled out in the United States. 5G uses three key : low-band, mid-band and high-band. Each band allows for different capacities and speeds, offering different choices depending on the situation. While the low-band spectrum offers maximum coverage, for example, its speeds are lower than the other bands. From a user experience perspective, low-band 5G speeds aren't appreciably faster than 4G LTE speeds. Meanwhile, high-band spectrum offers blazing fast speeds, but it has a limited range and can't easily penetrate structures like buildings. So, what is C-Band? It's the happy medium between the high and low bands. C-Band sits on the of cellular broadband network frequencies, specifically between 3.7 GHz and 3.98 GHz. C-Band offers a transformative mix of performance and coverage, allowing it to offer significantly broader range and penetration than high-band spectrum–so it can be accessed from within buildings–while offering speeds significantly greater than low-band 5G. As a result, it's expected to deliver a wide range of benefits for businesses and consumers alike across a broad geographic area. How does C-Band benefit businesses and consumers?,What can C-Band be used for when it comes to business innovations? With 5G that uses C-Band spectrum, businesses should be able to boost workforce productivity, obtain insightful business intelligence and access in-depth status monitoring. For example, in the realm of productivity, architecture and construction firms could leverage C-Band spectrum access to (AR) collaboration among teams, reducing the time required to perform certain tasks, get alignment with architects or customers and generally, enhance job satisfaction in the process. Utilities and energy companies, meanwhile, could use 5G connectivity over C-Band to gain crucial visibility into infrastructure performance and operations using , potentially reducing unplanned outages and improving the customer experience in the process. Businesses in the automotive and assembly industry could tap the benefits of C-Band 5G and IoT sensors to enable end-to-end visibility across the and minimize supply chain disruptions. Ultimately, businesses across multiple sectors should be able to pursue a vast variety of innovative use cases with 5G connected to C-Band. What is C-Band's use for consumers? Consumers also stand to benefit from C-Band, whether they're individual mobile internet users or they access the internet using fixed 5G broadband connections in their homes. The incorporation of C-Band into a 5G network means more people will be able to experience the lightning-fast 5G speeds they've heard so much about in recent years. This means, for example, that consumers with 5G-capable phones should be able to stream learning modules or webinars at a higher resolution or download large files faster than before. Low latencies, meanwhile, mean they should be able to have smoother video calls, download operating system updates more quickly and enjoy with fewer glitches or interruptions. What are the FAA concerns over 5G and C-Band?,Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) received some news coverage in early 2022, possibly prompting some members of the business community to ask themselves, What is C-Band's impact on aircraft, and will this affect my business? As carriers were preparing to roll out C-Band earlier this year, airlines and the FAA voiced some concern that transmissions on the C-Band spectrum might cause difficulties for some of the airplane radio altimeters that use other frequencies. If those altimeters weren't able to perform correctly as a result, the FAA and airlines argued, that conflict could have potentially caused safety issues. Rest assured that 5G using C-Band and aviation can and do safely coexist. The FCC put in place technical measures p that were among the most conservative in the world to protect other frequencies, and there have been no safety issues in the dozens of other countries where 5G is already deployed over C-Band. Nonetheless, Verizon and AT&T have been working very closely and constructively with the that addresses the FAA concerns while allowing robust deployment and operation of the C-Band. Specifically, the carriers have shared information about deployment plans around some airport runways and have agreed on some temporary limitations around those runways. The FAA is also working with airlines, airplane manufacturers, and radio altimeter manufacturers on the installation of filters or other steps to improve the ability of older models of altimeters to avoid interference from the operation in other spectrum bands. In the meantime, as the remaining concerns are being addressed, carriers can safely proceed to roll out more than 90% of their planned C-Band spectrum services nationwide and that number will continue to grow as the FAA and the carriers continue to work together on mutually agreeable solutions. What is C-Band for your business?,Practically speaking, C-Band promises to give more businesses and consumers access to higher-performing 5G. C-Band spectrum occupies a sweet spot in the mid-band that can offer an attractive blend of coverage and performance that could be right for many. Businesses can use the C-Band spectrum to tap 5G's potential—for example, by enabling AR collaboration or unlocking IoT-enabled business intelligence. By maximizing the benefits of 5G in this way, businesses can transform their operations and provide a higher standard of service to their customers. Discover how Verizon's can help your business transform. We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. When a retail or convenience store manager isn't seeing the revenue returns they expected when they installed slush machines for customers craving tasty frozen beverages, they require quick action. Maybe the machine isn't full. Maybe it's broken or has been out of order for weeks. Maybe it needs its filter cleaned. Issues like these are damaging for the retailer, and they also create bad customer experiences. Frazil knows that and has responded by taking an innovative approach to maintenance and monitoring, developing a condition-based monitoring technology that connects to the Internet of Things (IoT). The work that the company is doing could reshape how slush programs are managed across the United States. It's also opening a window into store operations that hasn't existed before. As a result, more consumers will get the slushy drinks they want, and retailers will see slush as not only a delicious drink but also a revenue generator. Founded in 2004, Frazil is the largest frozen, noncarbonated beverage brand in the U.S. based on the number of machines it has in retailers across the country. Its name is derived from a scientific term for ice crystals that form naturally in turbulent waters. But Frazil is focused on reducing the turbulence that can happen when you're trying to offer slushy drinks. Traditionally, for example, a convenience store or chain that wanted to get into the frozen beverage category would buy a machine from a provider, and then buy the slush mix or concentrate from a manufacturer. As the machine broke down over time, it was up to the retailer to hire a third-party service provider to come and fix it. It's actually a pretty horrible experience for the store manager, says Kyle Freebairn, Frazil's CEO. "Frazil was built on this hypothesis that we should combine these things into one cohesive experience that we manage on behalf of retailers.",Working with Frazil means retailers can get slushy drink machines for their stores at no cost—stores get the machine and maintenance for free. The only cost for retailers is the slush product itself. While retailers continue to buy product to put into the machine, Frazil covers all service and repair issues, dispatching technicians that manage it on their behalf. "It's really helping the retailer hit the 'Easy' button on getting in and winning in the slush category," Freebairn says. CEO,Frazil has learned over time that providing slush drinks is just one aspect of managing a convenience store. Chains need to oversee locations spread over a large geographic area, plus they need to deal with supplying thousands of products to stores and tackling staffing and turnover issues. That means they may not be as vigilant in reporting issues that come up with Frazil's machines. "We had a number of stores that wouldn't call when the machine would break," Freebairn recalled. Or, in some cases, a technician would go out and fix a machine, but the problem wouldn't be fully addressed and then the retailer wouldn't follow up with Frazil. This was creating friction between Frazil and its retail customers, but it also meant lost sales for those convenience stores. "I heard enough instances in the market where equipment was down and no one called and it just drove me crazy," he said. Essentially, Frazil realized that a successful slush beverage program meant that a store manager needed to be able to answer three questions:,Too often, the answer to at least one of those questions was "no," and Frazil lacked visibility into which stores were impacted. Freebairn says he and his team realized they needed to take the next step in the development of Frazil's business model and actually monitor the slush drink machines on behalf of its retail customers. Unfortunately, the company didn't find any available solutions in the market that would offer remote refrigeration monitoring capabilities. However, the team was aware that technologies such as the IoT could allow Frazil to develop a module to put on drink machines that could offer condition-based monitoring. Working with a third-party technology firm based out of Norway, Frazil was able to make a condition-based monitoring kit to retrofit its existing inventory of machines or embed onto newer models. Getting them online was another matter, though. Most convenience stores use their Wi-Fi networks to share confidential or sensitive store information, so Frazil needed to connect to the IoT independently. "Some of the solutions we looked at were tied to these antiquated systems that were drawing on different bands of spectrum that would have made this solution completely impossible and financially unfeasible," Freebairn says. Frazil chose to partner with Verizon, which assisted in helping to certify its new condition-based monitoring module and provide connectivity between Fraznet (its category management platform offered to retailers) and slush drink machines in the field. Meanwhile, Verizon's ThingSpace allows Frazil to automate connectivity management and device management through its portal. This includes the ability to activate devices, receive notifications when a connectivity failure occurs and improve signal strength as needed. Frazil has since rolled out more than 2,500 slush drink machines in the field that are connected to its condition-based monitoring solution. "Thankfully, the Verizon network and the band of spectrum they have allocated to the Internet of Things was a very cost-effective way of connecting these machines," says Freebairn. "Convenience stores can be a tricky place to get coverage, but Verizon has allowed us to have significant levels of success in having this IoT spectrum reach into these stores, which are spread across the United States.",According to J.R. Frisby, Frazil's Director of Technology, ThingSpace is allowing him to see right away if a board is not communicating with the network and to check whether or not a SIM is active. "What's great about ThingSpace is now that these things have been released and all of the IoT devices are out in the wild, it allows us to monitor those devices and get their location," he says. "Having that accessibility at a really micro level to see how the SIMs are communicating from the Verizon side really helps us understand what's going on when it comes to the information that we're getting into our system.",From a customer experience perspective, Frazil has been able to stay on top of service issues and even get ahead of problems a retailer might face. "Oftentimes, before the clerk even calls, we're proactively calling the store to make sure we can take care of these issues," Frisby says. , CEO,Having more data about the uptime of its machines and service time turnaround has led to more insights about running a successful slush beverage program. Frazil has determined, for instance, a machine that's full only 50%-75% of the time saw 15% lower sales performance on average than stores that keep their machines full between 90%-100% of the time. And for stores that keep their machine full less than 50% of the time, that sales difference drops to about 20% as compared to the full machine baseline. Sales drop the more often a machine isn't full. "A full machine sells more than a half-empty machine," Freebairn says. "It looks better, it's more appealing, there's more confidence in the consumer that it is a well-managed program.",Frazil is also able to use the condition-based monitoring technology to monitor for optimal environmental conditions within the machine and any changes in customer demand. Freebairn explains that retailers can use a machine's dashboard and gain insights that make it much easier to determine if the slush program is successful. The detail can be granular, as in whether or not a machine's filter has been cleaned or whether settings have been adjusted appropriately. "They get a report to say, 'Store 857 never cleans their filter,' or systemically keeps their machine lower on product," he says, adding that a store that drops the ball in providing slush drinks might be experiencing challenges in other programs, such as offering pizzas or burritos. Looking at the data provided by Frazil, retailers will have a better insight into where they might need to focus their training investments, Freebairn adds. "As we aggregate the findings on what it means to run a world-class slush program, we're able to offer insights that others can't even pretend to know," he says. Frisby notes that Verizon's ThingSpace APIs provide access to data that helped to make its solution possible. And managing the system is simple and fluid. If Frazil needs to order new SIMs, for instance, it can activate them one by one or put them in groups, even if that means activating a thousand at once. It's also easy to "snooze" a SIM or deactivate it as required. Getting started with IoT: Steps for SMBs,Author: Scott Steinberg,Verizon's (SMB) survey highlighted the importance of investing in technology, with it seen as a key ally to help them overcome lingering challenges to improve sales, boost talent acquisition, and tackle rising inflation and supply chain issues. An important technology to consider is the Internet of Things (IoT), with forecast to reach $594 billion this year alone, according to CompTIA. Here's a look at how SMBs can make the most of the technology, including how IoT programming and solutions can help to add value, and where it makes sense to consider adding IoT developments and offerings to your business strategy. What is IoT technology?,The (IoT) describes a network of devices that, in effect, talk to each other via the Internet. IoT devices are equipped with connections and sensors that allow them to communicate and share information. You may already use many IoT devices—ATMs, fitness trackers, voice assistants are all common examples. Berg Insight estimates there will be . Data generated by IoT devices can be collected, viewed, analyzed and used to produce process or business improvements. In effect, getting started with IoT and technology could allow you to see what's happening in your business more readily, spot emerging patterns and introduce far greater context, awareness and insight into customer exchanges or interactions. IoT use cases for SMBs,Moving on from the theory of IoT technology, consider some common use cases that might be applicable to SMBs thinking of getting started with IoT. Organizations in every field—such as retail, finance, insurance, manufacturing, etc.—are now getting started with IoT programming and technology to help enhance customer service, improve operations and deliver business wins. Here are a few example use cases:,The advantages of getting started with IoT development,There are many reasons for SMBs to , with benefits including:,Making the Internet of Things work for you,Getting started with IoT can be a much easier process when done strategically and with a plan. Those looking for simple starting points might:,As you begin to take a closer look at IoT development, remember: There are many ways that small and mid-sized businesses stand to gain by embracing it. Are you considering getting started with IoT technologies? Find out how Verizon's Internet of Things solutions can .
