what is pots telephone

WITS 3 Telephone Fraud

You get a page and you notice a number with an area code different from your own... so you think it must be important. You then return the call only to find it's a recording. In reality, you've just been SCAMMED! The call probably went to one of several new area codes in the Caribbean, is billed at an international rate, and the longer you stay on the line, the more it costs. What you'll hear is a lengthy recording, and the meter starts running as soon as you make the connection. The page is generated by a computer dialer, and the cost goes to the return caller, you!,Customers receive a message asking them to call a telephone number beginning with Area Code 809. The sender usually claims to have information about a sick relative, someone who has been arrested, an overdue account, or even about a prize you have won. These scam artists want you to call a certain number in Area Code 809 that is in the Caribbean. Callers are led to believe they are talking to a live person, but in fact it is a clever recording that responds to the caller's voice and is designed to keep the caller on line as long as possible. This phone number typically is a pay-per-call number (similar to Area Code 900 numbers) that oftentimes charges exorbitant fees. Since these telephone numbers are not U.S.-based numbers, they are not covered by U.S. regulations, such as those regulating Area Code 900 numbers that require notifying and warning callers of charges and rates involved. Also, they are not required to provide a time period during which you may terminate the call without being charged. Calls can easily become very costly, and you will probably have to pay the charges. Since your local phone company and your long distance carrier are simply providing the connectivity and billing services for a call you made, you will have to deal with a foreign company and business that will argue that they have done nothing wrong. Listed below are some other area codes in the Caribbean. One good rule of protection is: If you don't recognize a number do not respond. Also, check the front of your local telephone book for area code verification. You can read more about this scam at the website listed below: