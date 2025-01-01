What is the best mobile solution for secure remote work

The Best Remote Work Tools to Enable Small Business Communication

The best remote work tools to enable small business communication,Author: Gary Hilson,The adoption of remote work arrangements by small and midsize businesses (SMBs) shows no signs of stopping. According to the Verizon SMB Outlook and Technology Adoption Study, from on-site to remote working in the last year. To help facilitate this change, the study found that 77% of SMBs have invested in remote work tools and other technologies that support connectivity. Even though they have struggled to fill open positions due to labor shortages, remote work remains popular with SMBs, particularly those that have invested in and embraced remote work tools. According to the SMB Outlook, the top reasons remote work remains popular with SMBs are:,Remote work also , with improved work-life balance, flexible schedules and the ability to work from anywhere among the key benefits cited. However, some have found it more difficult to communicate and collaborate than before. As the noted, SMBs still face important challenges, including supply chain disruptions, declining sales and increased costs. This bottom-line pressure further raises the stakes regarding investing strategically in communication tools for remote workers. Choosing collaboration tools for business,Communication is the foundation of collaboration, whether on-site or remote, which means it's critical that employees have access to tools that allow them to seamlessly communicate and collaborate wherever they are working. Investing in a platform (UC) is a great place to start since it can support voice calls, SMS messaging, email, instant messaging and videoconferencing. Staff can collaborate seamlessly with fully featured messaging, file sharing and task management. simplified IT management, security protections and the ability to integrate leading business applications, including Salesforce, Google Workspace and Microsoft Office. Robust calendaring is also an important communication tool for remote workers as it provides transparency about who's available and when, making it easier to schedule online meetings and collaboration sessions. Effective online collaboration is essential as SMBs embrace hybrid work where some employees are in-person and others are off-site. Combined with messaging, calendaring is one of the most important remote work tools because it can be difficult to keep everyone in the loop when your business is spread out across different locations. According to a recent survey, companies that deployed a cloud UC platform experienced an average of . Other benefits cited included:,Selecting communication tools for remote workers,SMBs with distributed staff who have customer-facing roles should think about employing a . This type of system assigns one number that can simultaneously ring multiple compatible devices such as cell phones, desk phones and even PCs. This translates to fewer missed calls and more opportunities for your business to connect to your customers. This phone system provides multiple benefits to both the business and to employees including:,Implementing security policies when using remote work tools,The Verizon 2021 Mobile Security Index highlights the negative for both SMBs and large organizations. Additional research supports this in that that remote workers are exposed to greater security risks than traditional office workers. One of the main reasons for this is the use of personal devices as communication tools by remote workers. Research suggests , known as bring your own device (BYOD). Having in place are important to protect your network and your bottom line—almost one-third of organizations that had a mobile device-related breach described the measures needed to resolve it as .,Managing your remote work tools,One of the simplest ways to deploy and manage communication tools for remote workers is to use a managed service. UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) replicates the availability, reliability, resilience and security found in enterprise-class platforms to make collaboration more efficient for on-site and mobile teams regardless of the organization's size. UCaaS enables SMB's to improve operational efficiency and customer experience by seamlessly integrating apps like voicemail, instant messaging, presence and mobility capabilities so employees can communicate and collaborate whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. For SMBs, making the right decisions about remote work tools is critical, particularly given current challenges including . A small business is 42% due to technology frustrations around remote working. Partnering with a trusted provider can help you make the right investments at the right time. The IDC MarketScape positioned Verizon as a Leader in the .,Learn more about how Verizon can help with secure, scalable unified communications. IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US47452421, February, 2021. Securely Work From Anywhere With Remote Work Solutions

Secure work from virtually anywhere with Verizon Remote Work Solutions,While some companies have insisted on returning their workers to the office full-time, many others have already made remote or hybrid work a permanent feature of their business. And it's no mystery why. Ask workers about the benefits of remote work, and they'll give you a list 10 feet long. Aside from the option of cuddling with pets during the day—without the expensive commute and rigid hours— workers and working from home. Companies offering remote work also have access to a larger talent pool when it comes to hiring and have an . Still, remote work poses a significant challenge regarding a key aspect of doing business virtually: cybersecurity. After the sudden shift to remote work necessitated by the pandemic, that they saw an adverse effect on their organization's cybersecurity, with two-thirds of CISOs stating that their organizations were more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The benefits of remote work are numerous, but if companies want to maintain their reputations and protect their assets, they can't ignore the potential risks related to employees working remotely. Work-from-anywhere cybersecurity challenges,What makes remote work a bigger risk than being in the office when it comes to cybersecurity? It essentially comes down to these three main challenges:,Thankfully, business leaders are starting to realize that cybersecurity is no longer solely an IT concern. According to a recent survey, Boards of Directors now see cybersecurity as a business risk—which is no surprise given the financial, reputational and operational damage just one breach can cause. Verizon Remote Work Solutions: balanced, layered security,In an effort to improve remote worker security, many companies implement security controls that inadvertently have a negative impact on productivity. Deploying security point solution after point solution might mitigate some risks, but those benefits are outweighed if it takes 15 extra minutes for every remote employee to connect to the corporate network, and employees are continually challenged to reauthenticate. If companies want to empower their employees to work from anywhere without compromise, ease-of-doing-business and security must find a balancing point. The key to remote cybersecurity success, then, is layered protection and consistent support, built on a foundation that starts with dedicated wireless business internet. For example, as part of its Remote Work Solutions, provides at-home users with a dedicated connection that includes data encryption and network-level authentication. Standardizing company-issued routers for remote work also greatly simplifies the burden on IT and security teams, who traditionally had to troubleshoot issues with an incredibly broad range of personally-managed routers. Remote Work Solutions from Verizon help build out solutions that fit customers' unique requirements—whether the organization is managing a massive remote workforce or implementing a hybrid schedule. Additional security services include , a zero-trust cloud security platform that provides real-time threat defense and content filtering for remote employees' endpoint devices, and , which acts as a line of layered threat defense for distributed organizations and helps defend remote employees from malware. Further, as your company's connected device footprint grows, so does its exposure to risk of SIM card misuse. Verizon can help security teams stay one step ahead of hijackers with , a security feature that proactively locks down the SIM cards in company-issued devices, allowing devices that you trust to connect to your network. Plus, Verizon's global backbone network provides private and public connectivity in >185+ countries and territories, offering unrivaled visibility into emerging cyber threats, which helps companies adapt quickly to new cybercriminal tactics. Don't move backward—think forward with Verizon,The move to hybrid and remote work sheds light on some new security challenges, but that doesn't mean businesses have to rush to bring their workers back to the office. With the right solutions and expert support, it's possible to create a secure work infrastructure that goes where the workforce is—without sacrificing productivity or putting more pressure on security teams. help give employees the work-life balance they want while offering security teams the control and resources to help protect against new threats and vulnerabilities. Absolute Secure Remote Access Solutions

Optimized secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Highly scalable, software-based, secure remote access solution for organizations that have mobile, field and hybrid workforces. Clients communicate using a transparent, transport-level proxy architecture that isolates all tunneled IP flows from changes in the underlying physical wireless network. Uses industry- standard encryption and authentication protocols to provide seamless secure access to protected network resources for mobile devices. Restricts unsanctioned access to enterprise resources using centrally deployed, locally enforced zero-trust policy governance. IT teams can granularly enforce conditional access to any online destination and prioritize essential traffic. Delivers secure, always-on connectivity with tunnel and session resilience. Provides persistent, resilient and secure connections for mobile, remote and in-office workers. Track data usage, reduce backhaul and shift from VPNs to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) without a costly infrastructure overhaul. Helps protect software-as-a-service (SaaS), on-premises and private cloud resources from intruders and attack. Helps shield mobile, hybrid and desk-based users from exposure to online threats, malicious code, malware and inappropriate content. Enables network usage transparency, including connectivity status, application metrics, geolocation, configuration statuses, usage patterns and connectivity health. Helps improve security and compliance with optimized remote access and secure web browsing for mobile, hybrid and desk workers. Helps secure application sets wherever they're hosted. This makes them invisible to unauthorized users, reducing the attack surface. Supports users' Windows®, iOS, MacOS and Android® devices. Resilient Windows client can automatically repair or reinstall itself if tampered with. Enables faster application access and improved security with dynamic enforcement at endpoints and a secure, direct path to applications. Helps improve security and streamlines access by evaluating every access request with dozens of contextual data points. Helps increase availability and uptime for cloud and on-premises deployments. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Absolute Secure Access, a remote access solution that helps secure the end-user experience. A modern remote access solution that provides security without sacrificing productivity. Absolute Secure Access provides secure access to critical resources in the public cloud, private data centers or on premises; helps improve employee productivity; and provides an exceptional experience for both users and IT administrators. 