what is the best tablet for small business

Business Fios Internet: U.S. active duty, veterans, retirees, cadets, National Guard, reservists and Gold Star family member-owned businesses may be able to receive a monthly discount on their Business Fios Internet as follows: $10/month off Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940 Mbps/880 Mbps) Fios Internet (where available), with a two-year agreement, or $5/month off all other speeds (3 Mbps/1 Mbps to 500 Mbps/500 Mbps), with a two-year agreement. The applicable discount will last for as long as you maintain a qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Business Wireless: In addition, military small business owners can get a Business Unlimited plan for as low as $30/line per month. Eligible military-owned small businesses (active military members, cadets, reservists, Gold Star family members, veterans) receive a $5 monthly discount on Business Unlimited Essential, Business Unlimited and/or Business Unlimited Plus smartphone plans, up to 99 lines. Proof of military service and five line account minimum required. New line activation: smartphone purchase w/device payment agreement or BYOD required. Existing Verizon lines: device payment or month-to-month agreement required. Discount continues as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains select Business Unlimited plan at qualifying levels. $30/line/mo Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Terms apply. Offer available to business customers with up to 99 lines. Limited time offer. Business Unlimited Plans: 4G LTE unlimited data only. In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic and mobile hotspot/tethering may be reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps. Not available for machine-to-machine services. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds, international data reduced to 2G speeds after 500 MB/day. Video streaming at SD (Business Unlimited Essential and Business Unlimited) or HD (Business Unlimited Plus). If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Canada or Mexico, use of those services in those countries may be removed or limited. Discounts not available.