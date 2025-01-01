what is the difference between a smartphone and a tablet

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $31.38/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Starts at $36.11/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(6133)
View details

Links related to "what is the difference between a smartphone and a tablet"

Rugged Phones, Tablets & Devices Business

Better manage risks in extreme conditions. Connect and collaborate virtually anywhere with durable, rugged and ultra-rugged phones and tablets built for outdoor and harsh environments. Give active workers peace of mind when they're on the go. With dust and water resistance, these durable devices offer additional protection from the elements and unexpected bumps and drops. Epic for business. 3,900mAh battery and up to 25W Super Fast Charging. capability means you can stay in the moment without worrying about your battery. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. Capture scribbles, strokes of genius and everything in between with the built-in S Pen. Galaxy S23 Ultra gives you the power to push through a packed work schedule. Thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. See more, do more with an expansive, foldable screen With an all-day battery and super fast charging. Confidently take on your workday with the water- and scratch-resistant, durably designed Galaxy Z Fold5 — and keep your business running. Stylish and sturdy. Work without worry. All-day battery for a jam-packed schedule, plus Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to withstand the test of time without sacrificing its sleek, innovative design. Worry less knowing your device is water-resistant and that its ultra-durable hinge lets you fold and unfold without wear. Plus, Galaxy Z Flip5 is scratch-resistant and framed with Armor Aluminum — so it's ready to go wherever work takes you. When your workforce needs long battery life in harsher environments, we've got you covered. Temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude are no match for these rugged phones and tablets, many with military grade certification. Work confidently with a durable design that withstands the drops and spills of your demanding work environment. MIL-STD-810H certified with IP68 rating. Long-lasting, Fast Charge replaceable battery. Programmable hot keys to access your most used apps, like Push to Talk Plus. Microsoft and Google Integrated. On-the-go teams can navigate this intuitive, 10.1" touchscreen, even wearing work gloves. Or connect to a keyboard and mouse like a PC. A durable and water-resistant design withstands drops, spills and extreme heat and cold. Slim and lightweight but heavy on durability. Wireless, Fast Charge battery with over 26 hours of battery life. 5G Ultra Wideband speeds and low latency. MIL-STD-810H compliant and IP68 rating for dust and water immersion protection.Push to Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. These ultra-rugged phones are designed for high performance in the harshest conditions. Help frontline workers and first responders be prepared for extreme environmental stressors including excessive heat and cold, noise, humidity, vibration and shock. The latest ultra-rugged smartphone from Sonim designed and built for those who can withstand any workday. Tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, it offers a level of toughness rarely seen in a smartphone with Non-Incendive Class I, II and III Div 2 ratings. All-new X-frame reinforced construction with corner bumpers, and a non-slip texture for secure grip. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rated and hazardous location protection. Features include scratch & shatter-resistant display engineered for outdoor visibility, an ultra-durable, removable battery, programmable keys and loud, stereo front-facing speakers. Push-to-Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. Take photos and video even in extreme conditions with up to 56 hours of battery life. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rating and hazardous location protection. Programmable Push to Talk, SOS, Speaker and Stop keys. Dual loud-speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation for loud, clear audio. Ultra-rugged flip for those who produce, provide and deliver. MIL-STD-810H compliant with IP68 rating. ProgrammablePush to Talk Plus and emergency buttons, loud and clear audio speaker, and large, glove-friendly keypad. Rugged phones and tablets are designed to withstand environmental hazards such as dust, water and shock and often feature a tough frame, glass protection and a longer battery life with fast, wireless charging. Verizon offers three levels of rugged devices with increasing levels of durability in extreme conditions:,Durable: Ideal for lighter-duty activity and environmental exposure when on the go. These devices often have a IP68 rating or IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance, and are built to resist scratches with tough glass and strong metal frames. Rugged: When you need to rely on a long battery life and increased protection against more extreme temperatures, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Many devices in this category have been rigorously tested and are MIL-STD-810H compliant with an IP68 rating. A device with an Ingress Protection (IP) rating means it has been tested against small particles, such as dust and sand, and submersion in water. An IP rating with "6" as the first numeral (on a scale of 0-6) is the highest rating possible meaning the device is impervious to dust, or dust tight. An IP rating with an "X" instead of a numeral means the device hasn't been certified against dust but doesn't mean it isn't dust resistant. The second numeral, "8" (on a scale of 0 to 9) means the device is highly protected from immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter (manufacturer must specify exact depth) for at least 30 minutes. The MIL-STD-810H certification means a product has passed rigorous testing focused on nearly 30 environmental conditions. These military-grade devices are verified to perform in extreme conditions and qualify as heat-resistant, water- and dust-resistant, and shock-resistant. Verizon 5G service offers rugged device users high speed, low latency so you can access data fast, for better insights and efficiency. Needs will vary across industries and businesses. Just as with a personal phone, you will likely need to consider the basics such as how much data storage you need, the size and portability of the device as well as features such as wireless charging and photo or video capabilities. Then, consider the usage environment to determine if you need a durable, rugged or ultra-rugged device. Consider:,Could the environment cause damage if the device is dropped?,What are the weather and temperature conditions?,Is the device likely to be exposed to extreme temperatures, rain, or snow?,Will you need to operate the device with gloves on?,Will the device be used in a frontline situation?,How critical is a replaceable battery to your worker's demands?,Having a device you can rely on in adverse conditions helps you and your teams stay connected, collaborate and get the job done. SOS and push to talk features also offer a safety lifeline even in challenging situations. Choose an ultra rugged cell phone when you need the utmost durability, reliability and long battery life in extreme, hazardous conditions. Options vary by manufacturer and device. Many rugged devices we offer are rated IP68 (waterproof up to 6.5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes) or IPX8 (water resistant for at least 1m of water for at least 30 minutes). Different products may be able to go deeper or remain underwater for longer with the same rating. It is up to the manufacturer to specify. Get unlimited and shareable plans with business-ready coverage and reliability. Enable your workers to get the job done, virtually anywhere it takes them. Get powerful protection benefits that cover your device in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty defects. Emergency response requires reliable communications and flexible technology build for the worst-case scenario. Rugged devices and mobility are playing a leading role in today's warehousing and logistics operations. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Mobile Device Security and Endpoint Protection

Simplify how you manage your mobile devices and endpoints, and keep your sensitive data secure. The ever-increasing number of cyberattacks pose a large threat to the health of any modern organization. Verizon and our technology partners can help you manage and secure your devices and endpoints, protecting you against bad actors. And with a variety of mobile device security and endpoint protection solutions from leading software developers, we've made it easy for you to choose the tools that are right for your business. Our advanced endpoint protection solutions can help you keep your policies aligned, while helping prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating your business. Stay ahead of emerging and sophisticated threats in today's distributed and remote business environment with effective endpoint protection that goes well beyond ill-equipped traditional antivirus. Leverage our security experts to manage, validate and update device policies across your organization. Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions from Verizon and our tech partners can make it easier to control, secure and enforce company policies across all of your devices. They can help your workforce stay productive, while protecting your data and helping you streamline device and app deployment, maintain security, and control costs. Whether you're looking for ease of use or enterprise-grade unified management, Verizon and our trusted tech partners like Samsung, IBM and MobileIron make it easy to find the right MDM technology for you. Easily manage your mobile devices and protect sensitive data with scalable cloud or onsite solutions. We've teamed up with leaders in mobile threat defense technologies and services to help you streamline and protect mobility across your business. Whether you deploy in the cloud or onsite, we've got you covered. Secure and support your mobile infrastructure, whatever the size of your business, government agency or industry. Protect data in transit, and help users comply with security policies and requirements with a mobile-centric zero-trust approach. Built specifically to meet the needs of your small business, Business Mobile Secure is a powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile-device security tools to help keep you protected from cyberattackers and hackers. Our solutions are easy to set up and let you control device permissions and assign business policies to employees remotely to help simplify management. Our multilayered security solution helps manage and protect your mobile smartphones and tablets against the latest security threats. Already know what you're looking for? ,Watch as Verizon expert Dave Grady provides key insights on the current mobile threat landscape and explains how your business can boost endpoint security. Discover comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to help protect your business from social engineering attacks and help enhance your security posture. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. An effective device policy can be the difference between your positive reputation and a security breach. Learn which policies can help protect your cybersecurity. Remote work security threats have become a critical consideration for businesses. Here's how to protect your endpoints. 5G networks and devices have incredible potential, but they need endpoint security to succeed. An acceptable use policy sets guidelines for employee behavior and can help protect your organization. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Device Trade-In for Business

There's value left in your old smartphones and tablets. If you're a current customer, you can receive account credit when you trade in your used devices today. Qualifying customers can get instant credit applied to your order. ,Check the status of your trade at any time using the . Contact a rep. Call 1-855-818-3651 and dial 3 when prompted. If you're an existing Verizon Wireless customer, the Device Trade-In for Business Program allows you to trade in your old device and receive instant credit toward your purchase today or receive an account credit if instant credit doesn't apply to you.With instant credit, there's no need to wait until we receive your device to redeem your credit. Your instant credit is available right away to apply to your order. Instant credit is available for qualifying Verizon customers who upgrade or add a new line. To qualify you must be an existing Verizon business customer for at least six months to be eligible to receive instant credit for your trade-in device, and your bill to account balance must cover the total of your order including the instant credit amount. Instant credit is not available for in-store pickup. If the device you're trading in is currently active (i.e. receives calls or uses data on any network) and you'd like to keep the line active, you must first swap the device with an inactive or new device before shipping it. If the device is active on our network, visit our for more information about this process. You won't receive credit for the traded device until it's deactivated. Don't ship the charger, SD card, SIM card or other accessories with your device. No trade-in value will be provided for these items, and they won't be returned. Follow the instructions included with your shipping materials to package your device. If your device's battery is damaged, swelling or leaking, remove the battery before shipping the device and don't send the battery. If the battery can't be removed, don't return the device because it won't be eligible for credit, and it won't be returned to you. Refer to your device's or the manufacturer's website. Make sure you remove all personal information, like passwords, locks, and SIM and SD cards, before sending in the device. If you choose to print your return label securely package your device using bubble wrap or a similar packing material and place it in a box so your trade-in safely reaches us. Then, peel and stick the return label provided on the outside of the box. Keep the tracking number for your records. If you received a trade-in recovery kit, place your device in the kit. Then, peel and stick the return label provided on the outside of the box. Take your package to the carrier listed on the shipping label or contact them for pickup. Keep the tracking number for your records. Note: Our first priority is to renew and reuse the device. When devices can't be renewed and must be recycled, we adhere to a zero-landfill policy to keep e-waste out of landfills. Your submission ID is a unique code or identifier assigned to your request that distinguishes it from other requests received. You can find it in the confirmation email you received after you completed the form online. The email also contains important information about how to ship your device. If you don't see the email, please check your spam folders. We'll send all notifications about your device trade-in request to the email provided. You'll need to know your submission ID to of your traded device. You can . You'll need your submission ID and phone number you gave when you submitted your device trade-in request. If you haven't shipped the device, you don't have to do anything. Simply don't ship the device and your submission will be canceled. Devices that have already been shipped can't be returned. If you're eligible to receive an instant credit, your credit will be available immediately when you submit your trade-in details online. You can use your instant credit toward your purchase, optional down payments, accessories and more. Learn more about instant credit below. For trade-ins not eligible for instant credit, once we receive your device, it will be appraised, and you'll receive an email confirmation with the final appraised value. After that, an account credit is applied within one to two bill cycles. Note: You can track the status of your online. With instant credit, there's no need to wait until we receive your device to redeem your credit. Your instant credit is available right away to apply to your order. Instant credit is available for existing Verizon customers who upgrade or add a new line. Instant credit is not available for in-store pickup. You must be an existing Verizon business customer for at least six months to be eligible to receive instant credit for your trade-in device, and your bill to account balance must cover the total of your order including the instant credit amount. When you upgrade or add a new line you'll be given the option to trade in your device. Once you provide details about your trade-in device, if you're eligible for instant credit, your credit amount will display. You can apply the credit to your order for instant savings. If the device you're trading in is not in the expected condition when we receive it, we'll adjust the instant credit amount you applied to your items. If the appraised device is in worse condition than expected, you'll see a chargeback as applicable. If the appraised device is in better condition than expected, well issue an account credit for the difference. If we don't receive your trade-in device for which you received instant credit during your online transaction within 90 days, you'll see a chargeback on your next bill for the instant credit amount. If we receive your device after 90 days, you'll still see the chargeback on your bill for the instant credit. However, within one or two bill cycles you'll see a one-time account credit on your bill for the appraised value of your old device. The email should explain the reason for the lesser value, such as the condition of the device was different than originally stated in the submission, the device received does not qualify for the instant credit promotion that was applied or the activation lock is turned on (e.g. Find my iPhone). When we receive your device, we ensure it matches the information you provided during the order submission. If the device doesn't match the description or if it wasn't submitted within 90 days, you may receive less than the appraised value indicated during your order submission. Additionally, if you claimed a promotion but the device you sent isn't eligible for the promotion, we'll provide you with the trade-in value for the device, excluding the promotion. If you're eligible for instant credit, you can apply the credit to your online order. If you mail in your device for appraisal and are not receiving instant credit, you'll have to wait for an account credit. Note: If your fair market value instant-credit trade-in device is in different condition than expected when we receive it, a chargeback for items in worse condition or credit for items in better condition will be applied to your bill. If you qualify for a current promotion, there are a few ways to receive a promotional value for your trade-in: If you ordered a qualifying device online and submitted your trade request within the same order, your estimated trade-in value will already reflect the promotional value. When you receive your return shipping materials, simply follow the enclosed instructions to send us your device. Your device payment agreement must remain active for 24 months. If you cancel service, or if your device payment agreement is paid off or transferred, trade-in promotion credits will stop. You can of your trade-in submission or at any time. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Learn more

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1600 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Get Directions
(336) 281-3764
(336) 281-3764
Request a business sales appointment
2

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1001 W Pierce St
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Get Directions
(575) 885-0263
(575) 885-0263
Request a business sales appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
832 S Main St
Kernersville, NC 27284
Get Directions
(336) 331-0917
(336) 331-0917
Request a business sales appointment
1

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1600 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Get Directions
(336) 281-3764
(336) 281-3764
Request a business sales appointment
2

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1001 W Pierce St
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Get Directions
(575) 885-0263
(575) 885-0263
Request a business sales appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
832 S Main St
Kernersville, NC 27284
Get Directions
(336) 331-0917
(336) 331-0917
Request a business sales appointment
View all locations

Questions related to "what is the difference between a smartphone and a tablet"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)