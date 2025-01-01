What is web security

Links related to "what is web security"

Web Security & Web Application Security Solutions

Advanced security, performance and support—all delivered using an easy-to-understand, predictable cost model. This scalable offering leverages threat intelligence for continuous monitoring of evolving security trends and attack techniques. Help detect and mitigate complex dedicated-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks— before they impact your websites and web applications. Delivered from the edge in one single console, our holistic web app and API protection (WAAP) helps simplify security for customers. Web Security is built for self-service, and our managed security services can help with day-to-day operations. High-quality security bundles with a clear, predictable cost model. Modern edge security— our dual web app and API protection (WAAP configuration and our 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) help defend against a wide range of threats. Site availability and uptime are consistently controlled so users can access the web pages they need. As one of the world's largest networks with 300+ points of presence (POPs) and 250 Tbps, we can help absorb the largest cyberattacks without affecting performance or availability. Natively integrated WAAP at every edge location helps provide accurate threat protection and deep attack insights, which are then delivered to your security information and event management (SIEM). Help protect your application layer, web forms and application programming interfaces (APIs) so that you can remain online for business continuity. Sophisticated fingerprinting technology and machine learning help mitigate bad bots on your websites and APIs. A cryptographic security layer to Domain Name System (DNS) lookup processes helps safeguard your domain from cyberthreats. Our managed security services include: threat intelligence, managed web application firewall (WAF), 24/7 monitoring and response, custom runbooks security posture review, threat hunting, rule and policy assessment, and virtual patch support,A strong security partner,Strong security backed by years of expertise,security, network and hosting devices,Our global networks span 800 K+ route miles,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Gain insights into the application security challenges organizations face and how to help resolve them. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based secure access tools. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated DDoS attacks. Website security is the measures taken to secure a website from malicious attacks including, but not limited to, measures to protect web applications. Web application security consists of a combination of security controls with the goal of ensuring websites, web apps and APIs function as expected—even when under attack. There are numerous methods of securing your web applications, such as implementing a strong web application firewall (WAF). A WAF filter monitors and blocks bad HTTP traffic targeting vulnerabilities in web applications. It helps your business stay up and running by protecting your website and apps from sophisticated attacks, including cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection (SQLi), and large-scale distributed denial of service (DDoS). Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Business Internet Security

Get immediate, powerful cybersecurity protection for your company. No installation or IT support required. Our wireless network-based security solution helps protect your company against downloading malicious code or visiting malicious websites. Verizon Business Internet Security is network-based security offered as part of Fixed Wireless Access and available in two options starting at $10 per month: ,Offers comprehensive security features such as malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, phishing prevention and anti-malware. It also comes with the Verizon Business Internet Portal to manage fixed-wireless connections and create security reports. ,Includes all the features of Plus and adds content filtering and the ability to block or allow listing of specific URLs. You can also configure security policies through the Verizon Business Internet Portal. Our solution runs within the Verizon network, so there's no need to install special software on routers or devices. It aligns with Verizon Business Internet Plans and is available as an add-on with qualified 5G or 4G LTE plans. Our comprehensive, proven business security solutions and services cover everything from threat identification and dedication to response and recovery. Plus we can help develop security programs tailored to your needs. Verizon Business Internet Security is activated immediately. No additional installation needed. Manage your fixed wireless connections directly from the Verizon Business Internet Portal, no matter which security solution you choose. Verizon Business Internet Security bolsters reliable connectivity with strong security features that help protect your business from malicious threats. Take proactive steps to protect your organization by blocking users from visiting malicious websites. Help avoid phishing threats by preventing users from downloading infected files or apps. Defend against ransomware attacks by stopping users from clicking on suspicious links, ads or sites. Recognized as a leader in security,Service on a network built for security,years of security experience,technical support when you need it,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments. Verizon Business Internet Security helps keep your business safe against malware and online threats. Verizon Business Internet Security combines malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, anti-malware technology, phishing prevention, content filtering and the ability to block or allow specific URLs. Combining Verizon Business Internet with the protection of Verizon Business Internet Security solutions gives your business the mix of reliability, value, service and security it needs. Simply sign up through your My Business account or reach out to your Verizon representative. Requires qualified Wireless business internet service. This Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service Attachment ("VBIS Service Attachment") to the Agreement between Customer and Verizon Wireless sets forth the terms and conditions for Verizon Business Internet Security Plus Service ("Plus Service") and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service ("Preferred Service") (each, "Service") (described below) to be provided by Verizon Wireless to Customer hereunder. By using the Service, you agree to these terms and conditions. Customer and Verizon Wireless agree that: (i) the terms and conditions of this VBIS Service Attachment supplement the Agreement and except to the extent expressly provided otherwise in this VBIS Service Attachment, all of the terms and definitions of the Agreement are applicable to Customer's use of the Service, (ii) the Parties do not intend to modify the terms and conditions of the Agreement except as applicable to the Service hereunder, (iii) any capitalized but undefined terms used in this VBIS Service Attachment shall have the meanings given such terms in the Agreement, and (iv) in the event of any inconsistent or contradictory terms between the Agreement and this VBIS Service Attachment, the terms of this VBIS Service Attachment shall control with respect to the Service. The Service(s) are network-based, zero-touch services that provide customers with real-time anti-malware protection for web traffic to protect their users and devices from malicious activity when accessing the internet. The anti-malware protection includes, but is not limited to, anti-phishing, anti-ransomware, and anti-spyware. In addition, the Preferred Service also gives customers the ability to prevent their users from viewing other web content that may be objectionable, illegal, or otherwise deemed inappropriate for user access. Customer shall pay Verizon Wireless all applicable charges as set out in Exhibit A attached hereto. Each Service is available with an eligible business internet plan. At this time, Plus and Preferred Services are not compatible with lines using a static IP address. By processing an order for the Plus Service or Preferred Service, static IP will be removed from the line. Customer can select either the Plus Service or the Preferred Service, but not both, on an account. Customer agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Verizon Wireless and its employees, officers, directors, agents, suppliers, vendors, parents and affiliates from and against any claims, causes of action, losses, liabilities, damages, penalties, fines, costs or expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees and allocable cost of in-house counsel) resulting from or arising out of or relating to (a) Customer's unauthorized use of a Service, or (b) Customer's non-compliance with laws. EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT EXPLICITLY STATED OTHERWISE IN THIS VBIS SERVICE ATTACHMENT, EACH SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND VERIZON WIRELESS MAKES NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WITH RESPECT TO USEFULNESS, FUNCTIONALITY, OPERABILITY, TIMELINESS AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. VERIZON WIRELESS HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL VERIZON WIRELESS OR ITS SUPPLIER AND/OR LICENSOR BE LIABLE UNDER THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE A SERVICE, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus (SFO90273),$10,Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred (SFO90274),Notes: Monthly pricing is recurring, per connection and requires one license per connection. There are no upfront costs. Pricing is on a month-to-month basis and the Service(s) may be canceled at any time. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

What Is a Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and How Does It Work? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is a secure web gateway (SWG) and how does it work?,Author: Gary Hilson,Modern trends such as , the move to a and increased use of for work have all combined to place intense pressure on business networks. At the same time, a rise in cyber attacks and increasingly cheap availability of cyber crime tools, such as , increase the vulnerability of said networks. This is why it is helpful to think of a secure web gateway (SWG) not only as something protecting your organization against malware but also as a critical technology for enabling communications and collaboration. A fully managed, centralized gateway can provide you with secure access to the variety of broadband and wireless access options necessary for your business to operate in a connected world where threat actors are looking to exploit potential attack surfaces. What is a secure web gateway?,A secure web gateway to stop unauthorized traffic from entering your organization's network. The gateway governs all inline traffic, standing between all incoming and outgoing data. Users can only access approved, secure websites. This helps to prevent viruses, malware, ransomware and other malicious traffic from taking root in your enterprise network to hamper operations, access sensitive data and steal valuable intellectual property. Secure web gateways can be installed either as a software component or as a hardware device on the edge of the network or at user endpoints. Every gateway uses a stored list of known and approved website URL addresses to block malicious sites and filter out any unknown addresses. A secure web gateway doesn't only control what gets in either. All outgoing data is checked to ensure whether and where it's allowed to be distributed. This is especially important given the adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications commonly used for , as well as through which desktops and files can be shared in real time. An SWG protects each workstation in the organization from web traffic that might attempt to steal or destroy data or hijack devices as a means to get broader access to the enterprise network. Secure web gateways and cyber security,A secure web gateway is one of many that are becoming increasingly important as threat actors develop more into sharing personal identification information and business data or inject malicious code to take control of devices and networks and disrupt operations. Enterprise networks with multiple points of entry will need to address these threats. Recent research highlights the due to the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud with the adoption of cloud applications and storage. As more workloads are run from the cloud, there's an increase in threats focused on the web channel and increased reliance on browsers to access applications. This could result in more data leakage, according to the report. Secure web gateways can help to prevent the financial and reputational damage caused by a cyberattack or data breach. Verizon's annual found that the cost of breaches can reach into the millions, and breached companies underperformed in the stock market by approximately 5%. A Forbes found 46% of organizations had suffered reputational damage as a result of a data breach, and 19% of organizations suffered reputation and brand damage as a result of a third-party security breach. Who should use an SWG?,Any organization concerned about securing its network should consider an SWG. However, it is most relevant to:,Network requirements,A secure web gateway is more than just a security guard deciding who's allowed in and out based on credentials. Optimally, technology you deploy should offer capabilities beyond basic URL, data and web application control filtering. Features such as encrypted traffic analysis enable a secure web gateway to compare all traffic to available lists and then analyze the nature of the traffic, including SSL-based encrypted traffic, to determine if any content or code could be a threat to the network. A secure web gateway can scan and filter social media for outgoing information, as well as scan outgoing data to determine if it should be uploaded to the cloud outside of your organization's network to prevent data loss. For maximum effectiveness, you may want to make sure a secure web gateway deployment is integrated with other security tools, including your existing monitoring solution so that your IT and security teams are notified immediately of any problems. You may also want to integrate your preferred zero-day anti-malware solution to prevent and remediate threats never seen before. All protocols including HTTP, HTTPS and FTP internet protocols should be supported. Secure web gateway as a managed service,Where you deploy your secure web gateway is flexible. It can be placed at endpoints, at the edge or in the cloud. Like many other applications and services, it can be deployed in a cloud-based, SaaS model, which is less expensive and easier to maintain. A cloud-based solution is especially practical for remote locations and workers, although you can combine a SaaS approach with existing hardware solutions, such as appliances. Because today's network architectures are complex—and even more so with the dramatic rise in remote endpoints—it's important to understand the nature of your web traffic, where it needs to go and who needs to use it. Given the many deployment options and the many different locations you may have to support and the nature of your business, consider a . By delivering an SWG through a cloud-based port, your can be extended to remote locations and users, so they can safely and securely connect and collaborate virtually anytime and anywhere. Other benefits,Aside from protecting your organization against threats, your gateway can provide useful insight into network traffic including user behavior on the web, help to govern acceptable and safe use of the web and obtain better visibility and control of data through the use of advanced web analytics. Learn more about how Verizon can help you . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Press related to "what is web security"

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more

Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Learn more

Related Devices

Connected Devices

Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera

Starts at $5.55/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(88)
View details

Questions related to "what is web security"

Case Studies related to "what is web security"

Meet Duo Studio: The Traveling Web Design Agency Business

Dat and Sonia run their small remote business out of their van. Thanks to Verizon's business internet, they're always connected wherever they travel.
Read Now
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)