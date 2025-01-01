what's fiber internet

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Fiber vs. Cable Internet: What's Best for Your Small Business? Business

Fiber vs. cable internet: What's best for your small business?,Author: Gary Hilson,For many small businesses, the past few years have shown the benefits of making the right investments in technology. According to the Salesforce Small and Medium Business Trends report, more than two-thirds of respondents said they . Meanwhile, 42% of growing small and medium businesses have accelerated their technology investments in 2021, compared with 33% in August 2020. What lies at the heart of all this technology? The internet. Having reliable internet connectivity is the key, and deciding between fiber vs. cable internet can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But what is fiber internet? And how does it differ from cable? Understanding this can make a big difference in your productivity, responsiveness and competitive advantage. What is fiber internet?,Fiber internet, also known as fiber broadband, is internet delivered via fiber optic networks. use light to transmit signals via fine, thin plastics or glass fiber optic cables that are the diameter of a strand of human hair. While it's still a cable, it is a different type of technology than cable internet that moves data in the form of flashes of light. Fiber-optic cables transfer internet data exclusively. Cable internet transmits data via electric signals over coaxial cables composed of a copper core insulated with aluminum, a copper shield, and an outer plastic layer. These cables are the same used to deliver cable television. Fiber vs. cable internet considerations,Each small business will have its own quirks in terms of internet usage. You'll want to consider—what are your needs, and what is fiber internet able to offer you vs. cable internet? Important assessment criteria for your internet include speed, reliability, access and cost. Speed,When it comes to fiber vs. cable internet, speed differs. Fiber internet can provide up to around 1,000 Mbps. Download (250–1,000 Mbps) and upload speeds (250–940 Mbps) are nearly symmetrical. Although coaxial cables have evolved and improved since their inception, remain slower, particularly when uploading. Download speeds can range between 10-500 Mbps, while upload speeds will likely be between 5-50 Mbps. Here's a simple guide to :,If you want to know more about how your company can prepare for the next wave of innovation, take this . Reliability,We've all experienced the frustrations of our internet not working, and there is no point having fast internet if it is unreliable. So, which is more reliable out of fiber vs. cable internet?,On the other hand, cable internet may have copper wires that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. Copper wires can also weaken over time. Plus, the shared-network nature of cable means it is susceptible to slowdowns and connection gaps during peak hours—something not relevant to fiber internet. Access,What is fiber internet lacking most? Access—at least for now. Depending on where your business is located, it may be difficult to access fiber as the infrastructure is not available everywhere. Cable internet is much easier to access because it's as widely available as a standard telephone line. This handy tool will help you determine —so you can better decide between fiber vs. cable internet. Cost,Given its ultra-fast speeds and impressive reliability, the big question is—what is fiber internet going to cost? While your specific needs will be the most important factor in the price, fiber internet is generally more expensive than cable. This makes sense given the massive investment in thousands of miles of fiber cabling to support cutting-edge speeds. However, while cable internet is often cheaper, the true cost includes slower speeds and spottier connection. Better communication supports better collaboration,Most businesses today have some sort of digital footprint—at least a website, if not an e-commerce presence. Communication between customers and suppliers is often online. This means slow internet slows down your business, and having no internet can halt your business in its tracks. The speed and reliability of business fiber internet means your team can get more done faster. You can support multiple devices at higher speeds and make it easier to access resources such as cloud storage and online software suites. With remote work becoming the norm recently, fiber internet is also better suited to support video conferencing and real-time collaboration tools. Overall, it's the better choice for business tools that require higher bandwidth. Regardless of your final choice between fiber vs. cable internet, Verizon Fios can provide a with bandwidth that will keep pace with your business growth. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Choosing a wireless router for your business

Choosing a wireless router for your business,Which router is best for you?,We live and work in a new wired world where people now demand the ability to work anytime, anywhere, and your small business is no different. As your company grows and your workforce becomes more mobile, you may be interested in adding wireless capabilities to your network to allow your workforce to communicate with customers and colleagues easily and efficiently, from the airport to the office to remote locations. But when it comes to choosing a wireless router that's right for your business, wading through technical specifications can be confusing, and the options can seem overwhelming, especially if you're a non- technical type. It's easy to get bogged down in all of the numbers--802.11N, N900, AC1750--when trying to compare features to make the right decision. As hardware devices that provide the basic infrastructure for a small office network, wireless routers offer a convenient way to connect wired and wireless devices (wifi) with a broadband Internet service to share data files and stream media. Here are a few general guidelines to keep in mind as you make this important decision:,The new standard: dual-band 802.11N WiFi router. It's generally agreed that the next-generation Wi-Fi router for business wireless networking today is the 802.11n, which supports much faster wireless connections over much longer distances than previous generations. If you're interested in a router that's future-ready, choose an 802.11n router like . When you're doing your router research, chances are you'll also see a lot of references to bands. The 2.4 and 5 GHz bands refer to the frequencies in which wireless communications currently operate. A single-band router refers to one that works on only one frequency, while a dual-band router like supports and uses both. This allows you the freedom to check e-mail and browse the Internet using the 2.4GHz band while video conferencing or using other high-bandwidth applications on the 5GHz band. The Fios Gateway's next-generation wireless technology enables devices to run at wireless speeds up to 155 Mbps for 2.4GHz and up to 800 Mbps*. That's up to 5x faster than the speeds available with other routers. Another big plus of wireless-N routers is that they're backwards-compatible, so that they are able to connect with earlier wireless standards like Wireless-G, -B, and -A. (However, even a wireless N router may not achieve maximum performance if your PC or other devices operate on a previous standard). *Speed and range tested in lab conditions using latest generation wireless devices. Three essentials: speed, security, flexibility. For the fastest transmission rates of high-bandwidth applications like video and voice, look for a router that offers a Gigabit Wired Ethernet port. Another important consideration for any small business network is security. Choose a small business wireless router that supports the advanced security encryption technology, like WPA2. If you're using the router for your small business, look for the ability to create Guest Access and multiple SSIDs, so you can separate your network between guests and trusted users. Also, it's a good idea to choose one with dual WAN ports for critical backup access if needed. Keep in mind, though, that while a fast wireless router will improve the performance of your internal network, it can't go any faster than your Internet connection allows. That speed is set by your Internet Service Provider (ISP), which is why choosing the right partner is so critical to the success of your business network. Just as not all routers are the same, not all ISPs can provide the reliability, speed, and next-generation technology you need to take your business to the next level. High-bandwidth capability = future-ready business. As the small business owner's best choice for broadband, offer blazing-fast Internet speeds up to 940 Mbps, which help save time and increase productivity when performing high-bandwidth activities like video conferencing, sending large files, and backing up large data to the cloud. With a 100% fiber-optic connection straight to your business, Fios delivers consistently fast speeds, 24-hour reliability, and a future-ready Internet, with the massive bandwidth that tomorrow's new devices and big files will require. With 24/7 business tech support, 2-year price guarantee with a term contract, and a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee, Verizon delivers comprehensive, cost-effective solutions and peace of mind, so customers can get back to focusing on what's really important: running their businesses. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Basics of 5G Technology and 5G Networks

5G Ultra Wideband. Now available to more businesses in more places than ever before. 5G Ultra Wideband is part of the 5G network, which contains a broad spectrum range. 5G Ultra Wideband now includes both C-Band and mmWave Ultra Wideband spectrums for broader coverage with strong performance. Our fast, reliable 5G Ultra Wideband can power more organizations in more places. You need the right , the right software and the right plan. Ultra-fast, ultra-powerful. Now in more and more places to power your business, organization or agency like never before.*,It can give your business or agency fast wireless internet even when lots of devices are connected. Work and collaborate without being slowed down by everybody else when connected. Say goodbye to slow speeds and unsecured networks with a connection that helps keep work flowing. So your downloads take a fraction of the time – get video in minutes, or documents in seconds. Collaborate in real time, and video conference without Wi-Fi – and fewer frozen faces. iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPad miniGalaxy S21 Galaxy S21+ 5G Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy A42 5G Galaxy Tab S7 5G Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Galaxy Book Go 5GPlus many more 5G Ultra Wideband devices to come. Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Proone 5G UW ace edge 5G UWTCL TAB Pro 5GMyra 5G Speed 5GBusiness Unlimited Plus 2.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Pro 2.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Plus 1.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Pro 1.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan,5G network access isn't included with grandfathered, custom or non-standard plans, but you can add 5G access to your compatible plan for $10/month to access our 5G Ultra Wideband network when you're in an Ultra Wideband coverage area. Business Unlimited Data Device plan—Jetpack and Laptop Flexible Business plan—Smartphone Flexible Business plan—Jetpack the New Verizon Plan for Business—Smartphone the New Verizon Plan for Business—Jetpack Business Unlimited Essential Smartphone $35 Business Unlimited Smartphone $45 Business Unlimited Plus Smartphone $50 Business Unlimited Essential Tablet $30 Business Unlimited Tablet $45Non-standard versions of Business Unlimited Plus and Pro plans will include 5G UWB. For all other non-standard plans, please check with your sales rep or log in to MyBusiness. With Verizon 5G, businesses have even more opportunities to innovate and transform. From our extensive investments in fiber to our broadening spectrum holdings, our 5G solutions are built right. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. 5G Business internet complements the full suite of Verizon Business tools and offerings, including OneTalk voice communications, advanced security and other business services. By using a high-powered fixed 5G receiver, business customers can access the broadband speeds they need with the reliability from Verizon they have come to expect. AR-enabled collaboration: In service, architecture, manufacturing, healthcare, public safety, education and construction industries, job site visits and collaboration sessions can be costly and time-consuming. Virtual inspections or collaboration using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities could save time and support events, learning and collaboration. We are providing High Speed Broadband connectivity to more suburban and rural markets (100 Mbps). Given today's COVID environment, this can help continue to close the digital divide with student learning. Integrating in-store and online shopping with AR/VR, QR or even integrated digital experiences in store. Retailers can deliver exceptional customer experiences by improving access to product information and availability. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. Verizon was the first in the world to launch a 5G mobile network, and since then we've deployed millimeter-wave (mmWave)-based 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of more than 80 cities. In March 2021 Verizon invested $52.9 billion in new C-Band spectrum, winning between 140 and 200 MHz of C-Band—more than doubling our existing mid-band spectrum holdings. With C-Band, it's not only about the bandwidth, it's also the ability to expand our Ultra Wideband coverage to a larger population of both consumers and businesses. More than 70% of the 5G devices in the hands of customers and constituents today are C-Band compatible. Every iPhone® 12 model is C-Band compatible. The Samsung Galaxy® S21 series and Google Pixel™ 5 are also compatible. Going forward, all new 5G handsets Verizon brings to market to postpaid customers will be C-Band compatible, with more than 20 C-Band compatible devices offered today. In 2020, Verizon partnered with AWS and immediately enabled AWS's 1 million plus developer community to create applications for the nearly 170 million end-devices across Verizon's 4G and 5G Nationwide networks at the edge. Developers today are building use cases spanning a wide array of commercial applications—all through an easy on-ramp in the AWS portal where they can move their workloads to the edge of our network. This collaboration enables Verizon Business to be a key participant in this growing opportunity with 5G UW coverage accelerating our reach and time to market. Whether you need to be more agile and respond faster to changing dynamics or enhance how technology is deployed and used across your agency—Verizon 5G can help transform your organization. Verizon 5G can enable faster video, help your agency better serve your constituents and boost efficiency and productivity by leveraging near-real time analytics. Additionally, 5G can provide faster speeds to enhance situational awareness, harness massive amounts of data and make it actionable, and provide secure, lightning-fast access to mission-critical data. To learn more about how Verizon can help support your organization, call 877.813.2196. Our 4G LTE network covers more than 2.68 million square miles, 327 million people and over 99% of the U.S. population.* And soon, we'll offer more 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
