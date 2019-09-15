why is 5g not showing up on my phone

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
5G Business Internet Solutions

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

The City of Tampa was set to host Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021. When the Buccaneers entered the picture as NFC Champions two weeks before the game, the championship turned into a home game for the city. The Tampa Police faced an unprecedented challenge in ensuring public safety solutions. Adequate security measures required 70 different agencies from federal, state and local departments that all needed the ability to communicate with each other and the NFL. Tampa PD and their counterparts had to compete with each other and with hundreds of thousands of fans for network bandwidth—without interfering with the game and while ensuring everyone's safety. Tampa PD needed their devices to work reliably over the network alongside radio systems, cameras, phones and other devices. Tampa Police Chief,Verizon installed over $80 million in infrastructure,Sometimes, no news is good news. Tampa Police Chief,Transform your business with 5G-enabled technologies like AR, autonomous vehicles and massive IoT. Collaborate one-on-one with our technology leaders to help unlock competitive advantages and achieve your goals through our Executive Briefing Program. LTE Business Internet is available to U.S. biz customers with 10 or more lines on Verizon's 4G LTE network. No domestic or int'l roaming. Cannot be used for certain applications, including audio/video streaming, web hosting, public/guest Wi-Fi, voice & text. Router purchase req'd. Terms apply. * Based on 9.15.2019 U.S. Census population data.
The Impact of 5G on Live Broadcasting Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rose de Fremery,Live broadcasting has brought us many memorable events in television and entertainment history. Whether tuning into a live sporting event or a breaking news story that defined a generation, many people can remember how it felt to share that experience with so many other people as it was happening. 5G technology has the potential to revolutionize how we experience our favorite live programming events, while also transforming how those live broadcasts are produced. Here's how 5G broadcasting can help bring us even closer to the live events that capture our attention. 5G and sports, news and more: Transforming live broadcasting,For , media and entertainment companies have used communications satellites to bring live coverage of breaking news, sporting events and other special programming into our homes from locations around the globe. Producing a live broadcast involves production trucks, extensive cabling and specialty field gear, which can make it a costly, resource-intensive, and logistically challenging undertaking. In addition to the physical infrastructure, crews are also needed to set up, operate, and take down everything within a tight frame—often to do it all over again from scratch the next day. With the arrival of 5G broadcast technology, some of these may no longer be necessary to create high-quality live programming where 5G is available. Just as viewers have used 5G-connected mobile devices to tune into their favorite matches and news shows from more places, broadcasters could use 5G connectivity to make their live programs more operationally efficient and cost-effective by transmitting large amounts of data from the device. Ultimately, media and entertainment companies could leverage 5G to create even more compelling live content that helps attract new viewers and keeps them engaged. The benefits of 5G broadcasting,Whereas earlier cellular standards could not support live video transmission with the quality and scale that producers required for their broadcasts, using 5G for broadcasting has the potential to provide the robust bandwidth and low latency necessary for live video content contribution-distribution. 5G broadcasting could offer the potential of significant production cost reductions for covering live events— with TVU Networks. Whereas before, a live event required significant on-site staffing, including a director, camera crew, producer, engineers and editors. Now, major events could be covered with little more than 5G mobile phones, helping to reduce the financial impact of having large teams travel to provide coverage. 5G and edge computing could also be used to deliver , including multiple languages. Broadcasters could produce a piece of content and then use software powered by edge computing to quickly translate and repackage the content in order to optimize it for local audiences. This provides the opportunity for a faster and more efficient experience for both producers and consumers alike. Live from 5G: Compelling broadcasts,Modern media and entertainment consumers can watch their favorite live programs in a variety of ways, tuning in via smartphones and tablets. As these viewers discover new ways to follow their favorite teams and events, they likely will increasingly crave novel and compelling perspectives. 5G can help broadcasters provide immersive and customizable experiences for fans in stadiums. For example, during the 2022 Indianapolis 500, fans onsite could access , an Augmented Reality (AR) portal, that offered 360-degree views from exclusive camera positions, including the track and the pit. 5G can also allow producers to work with multiple video streams, giving viewers the choice of should they wish to see the event from a particular perspective, such as a drone's view from above a stadium. Seasoned sports fans who think they've seen it all may find themselves treated to a new type of shot that helps them better understand what just happened at a critical moment in the game. This is an area where 5G and sports programming pair especially well, enabling dedicated fans tuning in from home—as well as those in attendance at the actual venue—to see the play-by-play action of their favorite sporting event. For example, Verizon 5G Multi-View gave motor racing fans at the track with 5G-capable devices the ability to . The possibility of producing high-quality live broadcasts and programming at a reduced cost, affords media and entertainment companies the opportunity to expand the catalog of coverage that they offer. With the ability to provide (and advertising), broadcasters could reach new markets, increase viewer engagement and improve their competitive standing. In an era where audiences have access to an unprecedented variety of entertainment options, it is harder to grab their attention. 5G's potential to offer massive bandwidth, low latency and high speeds can offer the possibility, where available, to provide compelling experiences during live broadcasting. Verizon's technology and expertise can help provide the kind of enhanced experience that could potentially . Learn how Verizon's are driving transformation in media and entertainment. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
