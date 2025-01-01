wifi hotspot devices 5g

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Mobile Hotspot Devices for Business | 5G and Mobile Hotspots Business

,
Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team

Across the U.S. we provided critical communications assistance in the face of wildfires, major hurricanes and major storms. Responses in all 50 states + DC. Network and device solutions delivered. Agencies served with critical communications support. Our team is made up of public safety professionals with decades of first response experience. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. Autonomous mobile robots, using Private 5G for communications, are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – helping to transform business operations. With Private 5G as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle, a modified electric motorcycle capable of providing first responders with mission-critical communications capabilities when operating in areas that traditional vehicles and larger deployable assets can't reach. This vehicle is able to navigate narrow, hard-to-access trails to provide wildland firefighters deep in a forest with satellite connectivity directly on the front lines. In addition to its satellite capabilities, the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle is also equipped with a cellular network extender and WiFi router to help provide public safety agencies with critical voice and data service during emergency response operations. Satellite trailer solution that can deploy eFemtos and/or WiFi to EOCs and first responders. Discover how we work with local emergency officials to help you stay connected. Learn how the Verizon Response Team is ready 24/7/365 to support first responders. How to request a Verizon Crisis Response Team network resource. The team completed a deployment in support of Homeland Defender 23, a four-day training exercise coordinated by the Indiana National Guard and held at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center with more than 500 participants. Seamless mission-critical communication for emergency response, severe weather preparedness, and disaster recovery. 5G-enabled solutions for first responders. Learn about priority services and discounts that Verizon offers to public sector workers. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is available 24/7 to provide emergency assistance to government agencies, emergency responders and communities. When you call us for emergency help, we'll need information from you. Predictive analytics, machine learning and AI analytics of network assets and equipment. Post-event debriefs with emergency managers to learn how crisis response communications can be improved. Outreach, collaboration and partnership with public safety agencies in preparation for no-notice and future events. Verizon Frontline connectivity solutions for Public Safety, such as cell phone distribution, cell sites, temporary satellite links and drones to assist with situational awareness during an event. Support of displaced communities, supplying Wi-Fi access and charging stations to emergency shelters in an evacuation. First responder and public sector support to enable communications, connectivity and continuity of operations. Makeshift command centers so multiple agencies can connect, share information, collaborate and dispatch repair teams. Enhancement of wireless access to ensure strong cellular voice and data connections. Deployment of Verizon Frontline mission-critical voice and data solutions, from mobile hotspots to Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs). Network redundancy and backup power to help keep you connected in disasters. Network buildings designed to withstand extreme conditions and ensure secure communications. We provide joint training exercises for public safety, military, and other agencies in areas that emulate the types of emergencies in which responders may need to operate and respond. University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. How the University of Illinois supports students during (and beyond) campus shutdowns,No one—not even large universities with storied legacies—could have prepared for how disruptive the COVID-19 pandemic would be. The is a public university with more than 51,000 students from more than 100 countries. It's also an innovation powerhouse: the first graphical web browser was developed there, and it's home to a research park that's a technology hub for Fortune 500 companies and startups alike. But like many universities, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign had to quickly pivot to virtual learning when college campuses shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus, all while finding ways to creatively tap into technology to benefit its community. The university leveraged its existing partnership with Verizon to implement flexible solutions, offering student technology programs that enabled virtual learning as well as rolling out a first-of-its-kind 5G Innovation Hub to drive research around emerging technologies. "The partnership with the university and Verizon is a unique experience that has allowed us to stay at the forefront of the evolution of technology and continue to meet our customers' needs and demands," said Uros Marjanovic, the lead network engineer in the university's IT department. "Additionally, the patience and empathy for our processes" benefited the partnership and contributed to the success of these initiatives, he said. With the help of this partnership, the university was able to weather an unprecedented disruption to campus life and lay the foundation for innovation at the same time. When the spring semester began in January 2020, UIUC was prepared for a full slate of in-person instruction, research and cultural and athletic events. But by the time spring break arrived in late March, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and it became clear that the rest of the semester would need to go virtual for the sake of public health and safety. Students left campus, some without access to laptops or the internet while they were away. Faculty couldn't teach on-site, and many university employees faced challenges to perform their jobs without access to the technology they needed. The university needed a solution that would let the campus community remotely conduct its learning, teaching and research—and it needed one fast. In 2020, the school launched two programs that would allow students continue their studies off campus. The first was a technology program designed specifically for students receiving financial aid, who could request laptops to stay connected while off-campus. Some students who participated in the student technology program also did not have regular, reliable access to the internet while off campus, meaning they would only have half the technology resources they needed to learn in a virtual environment. To support these students, the university rolled out its second solution: a tech loan program in partnership with Verizon. The initiative let students without internet access request smartphones and/or mobile hotspots to continue their studies during the campus shutdown. As the fall semester came into view, the University of Illinois built on its spring successes, pursuing a flexible, blended approach that included online and in-person learning. Students and faculty members who felt safer meeting remotely could do so in virtual classrooms enabled in part by the Verizon-backed programs. "Having that cellular connectivity has really allowed our faculty, our staff and our students to take advantage of those virtual offerings and to continue doing university business and research," said Janet Jones, Associate Director of web and collaborative services at UIUC. The university knew it would need to create a safe classroom environment to facilitate in-person instruction, and that meant finding a way to manage access to campus buildings. Built by the university and deployed in August 2020, the Safer Illinois app was that solution. The app served as a sort of digital boarding pass, ensuring that anyone seeking entrance into a campus building was cleared for entry. It also provided a broad range of resources supporting community health and safety, for example displaying information about on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff who thought they might have contracted the virus and notifying members of the community about possible COVID-19 exposure. Soon after releasing the app, the university rolled out the Safer Illinois loan program so that students without martphones could receive one with the Safer Illinois app installed. By quickly responding to the COVID-19 crisis with flexible programs that delivered timely access to student technology, the University of Illinois was able to scale existing capacity to support new students in the fall and lay a strong foundation for future educational enhancements. "What we thought was going to be a short and sweet quick little project in March is actually still going on," Jones said. "We still have the tech loan program, we still get requests for cellular internet connectivity and devices, and we're still fulfilling those requests.",The university was able to deploy the right technology at the right time thanks in part to its flexible contractual arrangement with Verizon, which let authorized faculty and staff members approve purchases within budget. University personnel could reach out to their Verizon representatives for assistance with their questions. The flexibility prevented bottlenecks in the provisioning process, letting the university quickly mobilize the technology it needed. "Having the State of Illinois Central Management Services contract and being able to leverage that contract to ensure that all campus departments, colleges and groups are getting consistent pricing from a contract that's already been vetted by the state and by the university has really allowed us to get the services very quickly," Jones said. Strong connections are the heart of the campus experience. This is as true for network connectivity as it is for the community bonds that enable learning and innovation. The university's close-knit IT team has steadily pursued 5G network projects that set the stage for a host of future improvements to support the evolving technology needs of students, faculty and staff. This customer-centric approach to IT service delivery begins with providing 5G network connectivity in the campus buildings. The university's IT department had conducted regular surveys over the past several years to understand how well the existing technology in buildings at the Urbana-Champaign campus supported the people who use it. It learned that maintenance inspectors often could not get cellular network coverage while servicing basements and out-of-the-way areas in buildings. If an inspector was on-site dealing with a water leak, for example, there was a good chance they would not be able to receive phone calls or messages during that time, preventing them from coordinating their work or responding to other maintenance issues. The university IT team shared this feedback with Verizon's regional office in Schaumburg, Illinois, to address the problem. Verizon examined the campuses' existing 3G infrastructure, evaluated the feedback and the network analytics it had on hand, and decided that the existing network was due for an upgrade. In close coordination with the university's IT team, Verizon gradually implemented a holistic upgrade of the existing cellular network infrastructure, using network extenders and other devices not available when the original 3G network was erected. These enhancements laid the groundwork for future 5G connectivity, which will benefit the campus and its surrounding community. The university also noted that over time, students weren't using the landline phones in the residence halls, preferring to use their cellphones instead. The university maximized its technology investments based on student needs and continued enhancements to cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign isn't simply a world-class name in research, teaching and public engagement—it also aims to be a leading public research university. The university's Research Park is an innovation hub for startups, corporate research and development operations. It's home to more than 120 companies across a range of industries including digital agriculture, financial technology, data science and digital transformation. It also hosts university startups that engage the ingenuity of both students and full-time tech professionals. Thirty global corporations, including many Fortune 500 companies, have dedicated innovation centers at the Research Park. Meanwhile, the EnterpriseWorks incubator provides 43,000 square feet of space for laboratories, offices and collaboration areas for startups, which have received over $1.1 billion in venture capital funding to date. The university's innovation hub taps the student body in pursuing cutting-edge research. In October 2020, it became the first Verizon 5G Innovation Hub at a university research park or incubator. The 5G Innovation Hub, located in the EnterpriseWorks incubator, will help students, corporations and industry partners develop, test and demonstrate 5G-enabled solutions. will drive research and development in machine learning, the Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, guided vehicles, drones, manufacturing automation, virtual reality, data analytics and more. As part of the initiative to make the campus 5G-ready, Verizon and the university wired up Memorial Stadium with full 5G connectivity. The stadium, one of the centers of campus life, now boasts double the network capacity it offered in 2019. Anyone who's attended a major sporting event knows that it can be challenging to feel plugged into the broader fan community when network service is spotty during big games. With Memorial Stadium's new 5G capability, Fighting Illini fans can now freely stream and post their experiences in real time. "It's a big achievement," said Marjanovic. "The athletics department has been a great partner with us, and they have been wanting to do something like this for a very long time. We've been able to work with them on improving the fan-base experience. This is just helping them enhance that level of customer experience and providing things to the venue that they normally couldn't provide.",Lead Network Engineer, Technology Services at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign,Lead Network Engineer, Technology Services at UIUC,About five months before the campus was shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the University of Illinois launched UI Ride, a shuttle service that operates between the University of Illinois's Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses and the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago. The shuttles offer Wi-Fi access and convenient workstations to help students make efficient use of their commutes between the campuses and minimize travel fatigue. Although shuttle service was temporarily halted when in-person schooling was suspended, it is expected to resume once the pandemic abates. In April and May of 2020, working with public school teachers, the university sent UI Ride shuttle buses to neighborhoods without reliable internet access so that families with school-age children have the resources they need to engage in remote learning. The UI Ride buses, which offer Wi-Fi within 60 feet of the vehicles, park in highly visible spots, and families can park their cars nearby or walk up and access the internet for free. One other University-funded bus also helped support local communities. In addition to serving as a Wi-Fi hotspot wherever it goes, the Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch bus, founded and directed by Dr. Will Patterson, is a mobile innovation lab. The Hip Hop Xpress team not only records local musicians and hosts presentations by local activists, but also works to address social inequities. Among other visits, the Hip Hop Xpress was at the Canopy Club in Urbana for the What's Goin' On? celebration in July 2020. It also rolled into Springfield, East St. Louis' the House of Miles and to Chicago's Musical Arts institute in October 2020. UIUC's pandemic response was efficient and effective, in part due to its partnership with Verizon. The university team was able to hit the ground running and launch innovative initiatives quickly and efficiently. "It was really awesome, and that's going to hold true as Verizon continues to expand the technology to include 5G in some of their sites, which we think is the hope," Marjanovic said. "We're excited about some of the ideas that the Innovation Hub can bring—for example, some of the ties with [Amazon Web Services] and edge computing and connectivity for researchers. Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
