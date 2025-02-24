wireless internet for truckers

When making decisions about network access, businesses need to be aware and assess the security implications associated with network technology to help keep their digital assets protected. Cyber hygiene best practices include , cyber security , and secure networking strategies. Businesses considering adopting fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions—whether over 4G LTE or 5G networks—should understand both the security advantages of and potential pitfalls associated with the technology ahead of a deployment. Modern security challenges,Data from the (DBIR) shows that the three primary ways in which attackers access an organization are stolen credentials, phishing and exploitation of vulnerabilities. All of these attacks can occur regardless of network access type, whether it's cable, fiber, DSL or wireless. Hackers take advantage of out-of-date systems, software, and known security issues. This shows that many modern cyber security challenges are network-agnostic, which means the most popular cyber attack methods typically don't focus on the network technology the company uses to access the internet. However, outdated operating systems can be more vulnerable to security risks because they may lack the latest security updates and patches, serving as an entry point for hackers to infiltrate networks. What is fixed wireless access?,is a type of 5G or 4G LTE wireless technology that enables fixed broadband access using radio frequencies instead of cables. FWA can be used to connect homes, businesses, and organizations to the internet using radio waves to send high-speed signals that offer data transfer to and from devices. And as organizations are seeking fast speeds and quick deployment of access services to both public and private networks, . Customers in rural areas with minimal or no wired broadband options can benefit from a fixed wireless solution. The has been recognized by both governments and businesses alike. The includes multibillion dollar investment in broadband to deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household. The U. S. Department of Agriculture's furnishes loans and grants to provide funds for the costs to construct, improve, or acquire the facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. Compared to satellite connectivity, FWA reduces latency (it's faster and more efficient) and is less expensive. According to CTIA.org, as a last-mile technology to provide internet service by using wireless links between fixed points—such as a cell tower and an antenna located at an individual location—instead of running fiber or cable lines. FWA offers streamlined deployment, since in many cases it allows customers to install the service themselves, rather than waiting for a technician to visit their location. In an FWA deployment, transmitters located on a cellular tower send their signal directly to a fixed location. Once a receiver accesses the wireless signal, it can then be connected to a router to provide wired or Wi-Fi access within a building, a temporary worksite, or even a food truck, depending on customers' needs. The benefits of FWA,Fixed wireless access:,Use cases for FWA,Forecasts show the total amount of 5G fixed wireless access connections are , highlighting the demand for connectivity. Several use cases for fixed wireless access deployments for business include:,Wireless networking is secure networking,Point-to-point (P2P), or device-to-device, is a private transmission, meaning the voice, data, video being sent is not traveling over public internet lines. Additionally, 4G LTE and 5G NR (new radio) technologies encrypt data and signaling to help prevent it from being heard or accessed on the radio access interface. Verizon's allows users to enjoy speeds comparable to a wired broadband connection while running on our 4G LTE or 5G Ultra Wide Band networks. 5G FWA and security,can provide secure networking because it has additional attributes such as separation of keys, backward and forward security for keys at handovers, idle mode mobility and secure algorithm negotiation. 5G also includes secure identity management, enhanced authentication and a core network architecture that can support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. Companies considering fixed wireless access secure networking options would benefit by working with a reputable provider that offers a to help identify and manage potential security issues. The provides monthly webinars packed with insightful analysis to help unmask threat actors' evolving tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), and provides other insights to help you stay informed. Security vulnerabilities,Did you know devices that connect to your business internet can put your entire business at risk? Users on your network accessing business tools, social media, streaming services, or files are oftentimes unaware of the potential dangers of navigating to a malicious website or the consequences of clicking a seemingly innocuous link they received in an email. Customers with questions about 5G security should discuss their security concerns with their FWA providers. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Preferred are which can help block devices connected to your Verizon LTE or 5G business internet solution from accessing malicious sites or downloading malicious content. Every website request is checked for threats and zero-touch deployment delivers protection via the network with nothing to install. Customers can review reports on threats blocked via a special portal. And with Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred, customers also which websites users can visit, using a customizable dashboard in the portal. Help protect your business by applying sensible internet security practices, such as data encryption, authentication, access control and proper employee training to avoid hacking attempts such as phishing or malware. The benefits of fixed wireless access and new 5G technologies provide companies with more options to meet their business and security needs than traditional wired choices. How to Make the Most of 5G in Construction

5G can help the construction industry innovate for a better future. Reliable, high-speed connectivity on worksites could allow companies to deploy new construction technology applications, including massive Internet of Things (IoT) and automation, to boost efficiency, productivity and safety. What's more, using 5G in construction could enable firms to do this at scale, beyond what can be achieved with Wi-Fi or 4G alone. The benefits of 4G vs. 5G for powering new construction technology,In the construction industry, 4G LTE offers cutting-edge data connectivity and transfer speeds for devices including tablets, sensors, drones, and robots. And 5G continues to build on these benefits. Take mass digitization, for example. 5G has the potential to provide higher speeds, lower latency and more capacity than today's 4G networks. 5G is well positioned to expand on the many benefits 4G LTE already offers the construction industry, helping to move the industry toward its next technological leap forward into advanced automation, massive IoT, near real-time data analytics and more. The use cases of 5G in construction,Here are some of the core benefits 5G could support in the construction industry. Enhanced collaboration,Construction is a , yet stakeholders, partners and personnel can be located at different sites or regions. can be facilitated through 5G, however. For example, with access to sensor data and HD cameras, a specialist could remotely examine and analyze an on-site problem to provide a diagnosis. to make repairs. Other technological advances 5G facilitates, such as faster data sharing and (a virtual representation of a real-world physical system taken using sensors), enable stakeholders and partners to work from the same up-to-date information source. They can then continue to realize the project concept, monitor progress and make faster, more informed decisions, even if they are not located in the same place. Automation in construction,Automation is breaking through in almost every industry and with good reason: Autonomous robots can complete tasks and free up employees to do more important work. The low latency, high speed and huge bandwidth that 5G can offer in construction could be particularly beneficial for this purpose as autonomous robots require reliable connectivity and fast computer processing. Sensor and HD camera-enabled trucks and loaders could traverse warehouses and specific sites unmanned, doing much of the heavy lifting and transporting of equipment unaided. Engineers have even developed an capable of building the walls of a house in as little as a day. Eventually, complex software, AI, cameras and sensors could enable to work together to complete increasingly complex tasks faster and more efficiently. These machines can work 24/7, completing monotonous jobs more quickly while also helping managers mitigate widespread . Drones for eyes in the sky,Valued for their ability to carry increasingly sophisticated sensors and HD cameras while large areas and assets, drones have the potential to be more widely used in the construction sector. These unmanned aerial vehicles could scan a potential build site to understand it better. They could also run regular construction site surveys to monitor weekly or monthly project progress, providing a methodical way to quickly and efficiently oversee work while collecting vital data. Combining drone technology with 5G connectivity and cloud computing could empower them—and their users—to access more computing power, run them autonomously and transfer the data they collect to off-site project managers in near real-time. This data might then be used to spot problems more quickly—such as using heat-sensitive cameras to reveal cracks and water damage—and to aid collaboration and gather data for regulatory compliance. Improved health, safety and project compliance,Construction site jobs are statistically some of the . New construction technology and the increased use of 5G in construction could help support safer operations. Robots and drones can tackle jobs at height, lowering the risk for staff, or they could assess the site beforehand so workers are prepared. Wearable sensor-enabled and internet-connected technology in hard hats and other personal protective equipment could monitor workers' health and location to support their safety. For example, if a worker falls or enters a dangerous and restricted area, the alarm could be raised. They could also monitor environmental conditions, notifying the wearer if sensors detect a gas leak or air quality falling below a certain standard. Digitization could also help with compliance. IoT and digital surveying could help accurately record asset and inspection information, helping managers meet compliance needs. Digital twins can help seamlessly pass on essential information about an asset. Using 5G, on-site teams could view and update project data through tablets, smartphones and other computers, providing near real-time information on project progress. Augmented reality improves accuracy and consistency,5G could have an important part to play in the growing use of , due to the high bandwidth requirements. AR helps designers share their vision with clients in a more immersive way. The integration of building information modeling (BIM) into AR allows planners to tour virtual sites, probe details, and make changes earlier, helping to minimize delays. At the construction site, AR can enhance positioning accuracy, support training and improve safety. Artificial intelligence also plays a role by helping construction managers make informed decisions from the robust amounts of information collected by IoT devices. More capacity for big data and AI-controlled equipment,Along with 5G in construction, edge computing could also enable new construction technology. The latter can take computing power out of the cloud and closer to the edge, meaning nimble devices can access much bigger computer power than they could ever carry around. This could open up a wealth of opportunities for new construction technology, including AI-powered robots and devices that use machine learning to continually get smarter. Using the low latency and large bandwidth that 5G can offer, these devices could transfer data, such as video, quickly for processing either at the edge or in the cloud. This could help lower the overall cost and expand the possibilities for further applications of new technologies. Verizon's 5G in construction,Construction companies are often managing multiple sub-contractors and projects at different locations. The last thing needed is an unreliable network. That's why partnering with Verizon makes sense. Whether your network is permanent or Verizon can provide fast, simple and reliable wireless internet to support construction projects. How Drones, Phones and Mini Cell Towers Can Benefit Public Safety

Author: Rachel Engel,Date modified: August 20, 2024,Drones, phones, and mini cell towers are some of the communication tools that can be used to create ad hoc wireless connections when communications are down. Advances in technology like these, in addition to COWs (Cell On Wheels), COLTs (Cell On Light Trucks), Satellite COLT, CROWs (Cellular Repeater On Wheels) and GOATs (Generator On A Trailer) are helping to put more detailed and clearer information into the hands of first responders. Connecting a mini cell tower, which provides the ability to transmit data to and from a wireless device, to a drone creates temporary, roving coverage. It's well known that public safety drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that can help provide an of the scene. Public safety drones can also provide thermal images wirelessly to incident commanders on the ground, helping to protect their crews, predict fire directions, or help find a missing person. This can help in an area where a catastrophic fire or weather system may have damaged wired or fiber optic cables, or a cellular network preventing decision-makers from receiving critical information. Without constant updates and situational awareness, there could be serious repercussions for the work of first responders and public safety officials. Public safety drones turned into mini cell towers provide the ability for responders on the ground to send and receive information regardless of how much damage the immediate area has sustained. For instance, when approximately 1,084 homes and seven commercial properties and 6,000 acres have been burned down, like during the wind-driven Verizon with a variety of Verizon Frontline voice and data solutions and deployed many assets including cell on wheels to provide wireless coverage and capacity for emergency crews and responding agencies like the Red Cross. the cell on wheels stayed on site providing coverage during the last two years while the network towers were rebuilt. Verizon first began testing a "" attached to a drone in 2017. First responders were sent to a remote location in New Jersey's Belleplain State Forest—an area without cell service. A drone was launched from a nearby airport and flown to the wooded area above the stationed first responders, who were then able to use (ALO) service thanks to the drone's proximity and could make phone calls and send text messages. The drone was connected back to Verizon's network in order to provide a 4G LTE signal to emergency personnel through the aircraft. After caused significant damage in Florida in 2022, Verizon deployed drone technology with a temporary mobile cell tower site to provide 4G and 5G coverage. Hurricane Ian is a good example of the potential double-sided impact on connectivity after a natural disaster. Not only can existing communications infrastructure be damaged, but the increase in first responders, government officials and community organizations responding to the emergency alongside residents using mobile data due to home internet outages can result in significant network traffic spikes. For example, after Hurricane Ian, by more than 70% pre-storm levels in some areas. This is why solutions like drones with a mini cell tower can be a game changer. For a more robust solution, mobile cell sites, like cell on wheels, can be transported to areas in need of cell coverage following disasters. When public safety organizations are limited by a lack of network coverage and unable to access more accurate information, the temporary coverage provided by satellite, cell on wheels, a mini cell tower on a drone or other deployables can have a significant impact on operations, allowing critical information to be transmitted and potentially save lives. Additional use cases could include the use of tethered drones equipped with a mini cell tower to assist medical personnel working in field hospitals, providing broadband and LTE coverage to healthcare workers. Drones have already made an indelible mark on , with aerial surveillance providing a big-picture view of the targeted area and advancements such as thermal imaging providing uniquely valuable information. By adding a cell booster tower to public safety drone capabilities, first responders won't be limited by network coverage when searching for missing individuals, expanding the use of technology and increasing the probability of a successful mission. Researchers have discovered a way to with the help of a public safety drone equipped with a cellular base station. The search and rescue functioning drone can be flown over the search area to gather signals from mobile devices. A public safety drone can help first responders hone in on the missing individuals' device. As the drone traverses the area, the location of the missing person narrows and the information can be relayed to rescue crews on the ground. Known as the search and rescue drone-based solution (SARDO), the process to be used in locating an individual mobile device. By using rugged mobile devices, first responders can connect to body cameras or monitor the use of emergency vehicles. Options provide frontline workers a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. For 30 years, Verizon's mission-proven communications solutions have helped first responders stay connected on the front lines. Verizon's intelligent platform automatically provides prioritization and preemption to first responders' voice and data communications so they can stay connected when it matters most. The use of modern technology continues to help eliminate the dreaded no-coverage areas that haunt first responders during missions and alleviate headaches for crews in the aftermath of a disaster when network towers have been damaged. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. 