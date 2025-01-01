5g modem for laptop

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 5G - Intel Core Ultra 7

Starts at $55.55/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Microsoft Surface Pro 5G - Snapdragon X Plus (11th Edition)

Starts at $38.88/mo

for 36 months 0% APR

Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business and KPMG collaborate to bring private 5G to KPMG Lakehouse

Verizon Business and KPMG LLP have collaborated as part of their alliance relationship to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Our Best LTE & 5G Laptops with Cellular Data Business

On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE.
5G Edge ThingSpace Tutorial

In this tutorial, you connect a CAT-M1 LTE-enabled IoT device to a 5G Edge API server on an Amazon EC2® instance in the Boston Wavelength Zone (us-east-1-wl1-bos-wlz-1). To build this tutorial, you will require a Verizon ThingSpace account for your IoT connectivity plan, the IoT device from our ThingSpace Marketplace, a Raspberry Pi® 4 device and an active Amazon Web Services® (AWS® ) account. First, make sure your AWS account has Wavelength Zones enabled. If you have not submitted your request to get access, please complete the sign-up form . Next, purchase your and ensure that you have a compatible with the latest Raspberry Pi OS (32-bit),After purchasing the Raspberry Pi 4, make sure you have a USB-C charger (i.e. same as MacBook Pro 2017+) to power the device. You will also need a which includes everything you need—including the LTE module— to plug directly onto the Raspberry Pi board,While you wait for shipment, visit the to activate your SIM card with a monthly data plan of your choice. Note: Since you already have a Verizon-certified SIM in your Monarch Go, you will need the and values on the module (see white sticker attached to Monarch Go module),Upon shipment(s) arrival, follow the Raspberry Pi to boot the OS and then attach the Monarch Go Pi Hat to the board. For more information on configuring your board, visit a step-by-step guide from the Avnet team,Plug your SD card into your laptop (you may need an SD-card-to-), and then navigate to the boot directory on the SD card (),Download from the package manager:,sudo apt-get install vim,Create an empty file named SSH in the boot directory of the SD card (vim SSH),Create a new file named which tells the Raspberry Pi how to connect to your Wi-Fi network to enable a headless boot. Be sure to edit the and with your Wi-Fi network name and its corresponding password:,country=US ctrlinterface=DIR=/var/run/wpasupplicant GROUP=netdev updateconfig=1 network={ scanssid=1 ssid=yourwifissid psk=yourwifipassword },Edit the file to change the console universal asynchronous transmitter/receiver (UART) from primary UART to secondary UART (serial1), which the Monarch Go Pi Hat requires. Within that first line, change console=serial0 to . After this step, eject the SD card from your laptop and plug it back into your Raspberry Pi,Use the native ARP protocol () to find the address of your Pi on your local network. Alternatively, you can leverage () to get the IP address if connected to your Wi-Fi network,Upon retrieving the address of your Pi, ssh into the board. Remember to supply the default password of,ssh pi@,Open the Raspberry Pi configuration page,sudo raspi-config,Select Serial 5,At the prompt Would you like a login shell to be accessible over serial? answer,At the prompt Would you like the serial port hardware to be enabled? answer,Select to exit, and to reboot the Raspberry Pi,After rebooting, ssh into your Raspberry Pi as you did earlier. To get started, download the minicom package, which is a text-based modem control and terminal emulator program:Next, configure the general-purpose input/output (GPIO) pins on your board, which adjusts the RTS/CTS signals you need for the Monarch Go to communicate over LTE:,echo 17 > /sys/class/gpio/export echo out > /sys/class/gpio/gpio17/direction echo 0 > /sys/class/gpio/gpio17/value echo 16 > /sys/class/gpio/export echo in > /sys/class/gpio/gpio16/direction,Establish the communication to the modem using minicom:,minicom --device /dev/serial0,Now that you have direct communication to the modem, verify that you can connect to the modem and that the modem can connect to the LTE network. Run the command and you should see an output generated that looks something like this:,+CEREG: 2,1 150B,00539391,7,Exit minicom,To communicate over LTE, you need to enable the point-to-point (PPP) protocol by downloading the package () and adding a few additional files,Add a new file titled with the following text, which creates the PPP network interface connection:,auto ppp0 iface ppp0 inet ppp provider sequans,Next, we need to create a new file named in the /etc/ppp/peers/ folder with the following contents:,/dev/serial0 115200 crtscts -chap pppd by debug defaultroute which pppd dump local lock noauth nodetach noipdefault usepeerdns connect /usr/sbin/chat -t6 -f /etc/chatscripts/connect disconnect /usr/sbin/chat -t6 -f /etc/chatscripts/disconnect,Next, add a new file in the /etc/chatscripts/ directory that provides the AT commands for the connect chatscript. Then, add a new file in the /etc/chatscripts/ directory that provides the AT commands for the connect chatscript:,#connect TIMEOUT 30 ABORT ERROR AT OK AT+CGDATA=PPP,3 CONNECT #disconnect # This is the chat script used to hang up the Sequans Module # \d\d\d+\c,Edit the file and add the line auto ppp0 to the end of the file,To configure ppp0 as the default network, find the IP address of the ppp0 interface. The correct IP address will be the one with the Iface column indicating that it is of type ppp0 (not wlan0),With the IP address of the pp0 interface, add the IP to the default route to your gateway:,sudo route add default gw XXX.XXX.XX.X netstat -rn,Your Raspberry Pi will now connect, by default, to the LTE modem,To communicate to 5G Edge, you'll need to enable a Wavelength Zone in a public subnet within a virtual private cloud (VPC), attach a carrier gateway to the subnet, launch an EC2 instance, allocate a carrier IP address to our EC2 and run a Flask server to accept incoming HTTP traffic. To provision your 5G Edge infrastructure, you'll need the AWS CLI version 2 installed on your local machine. To communicate to 5G Edge, you'll need to enable a Wavelength Zone in a public subnet within a virtual private cloud (VPC), attach a carrier gateway to the subnet, launch an EC2 instance, allocate a carrier IP address to our EC2 and run a Flask server to accept incoming HTTP traffic. To provision your 5G Edge infrastructure, you'll need the AWS CLI version 2 installed on your local machine. To launch an EC2 instance in a Wavelength Zone of your choice, view this using the CLI,After configuring your infrastructure, ssh into the EC2 instance in the Wavelength Zone and open a new file to accept GET request traffic over the test endpoint:,from flask import Flask, jsonify app=Flask(name) @app.route(/test,methods=[GET]) def getTest(): return Hello from 5G Edge! if name=='main': app.run(host=0.0.0.0),Run the API server and terminate the session:,nohup python api.py &,sudo apt update sudo apt install python3 python import requests r=requests.get(http://,Congratulations, your Hello World! application using ThingSpace and 5G Edge is complete! You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
5G Devices for Business

Put 5G to work for you with the devices that run on our 5G Ultra Wideband network. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for exceptional graphics performance. A titan of productivity with a strong, light titanium design and A17 Pro chip for monster multitasking. With powerhouse A16 Bionic chip, delivering great all-day battery life to power your work on the go. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, voice-activated Google Assistant and Pixel's brightest display yet. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Give business a boost. With a big leap in battery life, so you can get more done. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. With the breakthrough Apple M1 chip, it effortlessly runs built-in productivity apps and popular business apps. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Introducing the World's first PC with 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity. Designed exclusively for Verizon, this slim 2-in-1 comes packed with power, speed and efficiency. Sign up for device protection to avoid lengthy downtime and stay connected. Enable your workers to get the job done almost anywhere it takes them. *Offer available to new Verizon business customers on initial new smartphone purchase only. Account creation, initial purchase and smartphone trade-in must be completed in one transaction. Taxes and fees apply. New line with device payment purchase agreement and Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan required. 0% APR. Up to $1,000 credit, varying by smartphone trade-in, applied to account over the term of your agreement (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Monthly credits begin 2-3 bills after trade-in device is received by Verizon. Smartphone trade-in must be received by Verizon within 90 days and meet program requirements. Most trade-in device conditions accepted; exclusions apply. 10-line trade-in limit per order. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Additional $200 new customer credit applied to account after 2-3 bills. Verizon reserves the right to charge back to your account all or a portion of the value of the $200 promotional credit you received as part of this offer in the event you no longer meet the eligibility requirements. Any such charge back may be subject to the terms of your Verizon agreement. Offer available online only for a limited time. Verizon reserves the right to charge back to your account all or a portion of the value of the $200 promotional credit you received as part of this offer in the event you no longer meet the eligibility requirements. Any such charge back may be subject to the terms of your Verizon agreement. Offer available online only for a limited time. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
