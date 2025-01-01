5g rugged smartphone

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $31.38/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Starts at $36.11/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(6133)
1

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 6:00 PM
832 S Main St
Kernersville, NC 27284
Get Directions
(336) 331-0917
(336) 331-0917
Request a business sales appointment
2

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
6609 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Get Directions
(865) 470-4111
(865) 470-4111
Request a business sales appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 6:00 PM
1600 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Get Directions
(336) 281-3764
(336) 281-3764
Request a business sales appointment
Press related to "5g rugged smartphone"

Verizon Business and Atos to power leading predictive analytics 5G edge solution

Verizon Business and Atos today announce an industry-leading partnership to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing.
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon's first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Rugged Phones, Tablets & Devices Business

Better manage risks in extreme conditions. Connect and collaborate virtually anywhere with durable, rugged and ultra-rugged phones and tablets built for outdoor and harsh environments. Give active workers peace of mind when they're on the go. With dust and water resistance, these durable devices offer additional protection from the elements and unexpected bumps and drops. Epic for business. 3,900mAh battery and up to 25W Super Fast Charging. capability means you can stay in the moment without worrying about your battery. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. Capture scribbles, strokes of genius and everything in between with the built-in S Pen. Galaxy S23 Ultra gives you the power to push through a packed work schedule. Thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. See more, do more with an expansive, foldable screen With an all-day battery and super fast charging. Confidently take on your workday with the water- and scratch-resistant, durably designed Galaxy Z Fold5 — and keep your business running. Stylish and sturdy. Work without worry. All-day battery for a jam-packed schedule, plus Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to withstand the test of time without sacrificing its sleek, innovative design. Worry less knowing your device is water-resistant and that its ultra-durable hinge lets you fold and unfold without wear. Plus, Galaxy Z Flip5 is scratch-resistant and framed with Armor Aluminum — so it's ready to go wherever work takes you. When your workforce needs long battery life in harsher environments, we've got you covered. Temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude are no match for these rugged phones and tablets, many with military grade certification. Work confidently with a durable design that withstands the drops and spills of your demanding work environment. MIL-STD-810H certified with IP68 rating. Long-lasting, Fast Charge replaceable battery. Programmable hot keys to access your most used apps, like Push to Talk Plus. Microsoft and Google Integrated. On-the-go teams can navigate this intuitive, 10.1" touchscreen, even wearing work gloves. Or connect to a keyboard and mouse like a PC. A durable and water-resistant design withstands drops, spills and extreme heat and cold. Slim and lightweight but heavy on durability. Wireless, Fast Charge battery with over 26 hours of battery life. 5G Ultra Wideband speeds and low latency. MIL-STD-810H compliant and IP68 rating for dust and water immersion protection.Push to Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. These ultra-rugged phones are designed for high performance in the harshest conditions. Help frontline workers and first responders be prepared for extreme environmental stressors including excessive heat and cold, noise, humidity, vibration and shock. The latest ultra-rugged smartphone from Sonim designed and built for those who can withstand any workday. Tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, it offers a level of toughness rarely seen in a smartphone with Non-Incendive Class I, II and III Div 2 ratings. All-new X-frame reinforced construction with corner bumpers, and a non-slip texture for secure grip. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rated and hazardous location protection. Features include scratch & shatter-resistant display engineered for outdoor visibility, an ultra-durable, removable battery, programmable keys and loud, stereo front-facing speakers. Push-to-Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. Take photos and video even in extreme conditions with up to 56 hours of battery life. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rating and hazardous location protection. Programmable Push to Talk, SOS, Speaker and Stop keys. Dual loud-speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation for loud, clear audio. Ultra-rugged flip for those who produce, provide and deliver. MIL-STD-810H compliant with IP68 rating. ProgrammablePush to Talk Plus and emergency buttons, loud and clear audio speaker, and large, glove-friendly keypad. Rugged phones and tablets are designed to withstand environmental hazards such as dust, water and shock and often feature a tough frame, glass protection and a longer battery life with fast, wireless charging. Verizon offers three levels of rugged devices with increasing levels of durability in extreme conditions:,Durable: Ideal for lighter-duty activity and environmental exposure when on the go. These devices often have a IP68 rating or IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance, and are built to resist scratches with tough glass and strong metal frames. Rugged: When you need to rely on a long battery life and increased protection against more extreme temperatures, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Many devices in this category have been rigorously tested and are MIL-STD-810H compliant with an IP68 rating. A device with an Ingress Protection (IP) rating means it has been tested against small particles, such as dust and sand, and submersion in water. An IP rating with "6" as the first numeral (on a scale of 0-6) is the highest rating possible meaning the device is impervious to dust, or dust tight. An IP rating with an "X" instead of a numeral means the device hasn't been certified against dust but doesn't mean it isn't dust resistant. The second numeral, "8" (on a scale of 0 to 9) means the device is highly protected from immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter (manufacturer must specify exact depth) for at least 30 minutes. The MIL-STD-810H certification means a product has passed rigorous testing focused on nearly 30 environmental conditions. These military-grade devices are verified to perform in extreme conditions and qualify as heat-resistant, water- and dust-resistant, and shock-resistant. Verizon 5G service offers rugged device users high speed, low latency so you can access data fast, for better insights and efficiency. Needs will vary across industries and businesses. Just as with a personal phone, you will likely need to consider the basics such as how much data storage you need, the size and portability of the device as well as features such as wireless charging and photo or video capabilities. Then, consider the usage environment to determine if you need a durable, rugged or ultra-rugged device. Consider:,Could the environment cause damage if the device is dropped?,What are the weather and temperature conditions?,Is the device likely to be exposed to extreme temperatures, rain, or snow?,Will you need to operate the device with gloves on?,Will the device be used in a frontline situation?,How critical is a replaceable battery to your worker's demands?,Having a device you can rely on in adverse conditions helps you and your teams stay connected, collaborate and get the job done. SOS and push to talk features also offer a safety lifeline even in challenging situations. Choose an ultra rugged cell phone when you need the utmost durability, reliability and long battery life in extreme, hazardous conditions. Options vary by manufacturer and device. 5G Devices for Business

Put 5G to work for you with the devices that run on our 5G Ultra Wideband network. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for exceptional graphics performance. A titan of productivity with a strong, light titanium design and A17 Pro chip for monster multitasking. With powerhouse A16 Bionic chip, delivering great all-day battery life to power your work on the go. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, voice-activated Google Assistant and Pixel's brightest display yet. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Give business a boost. With a big leap in battery life, so you can get more done. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. With the breakthrough Apple M1 chip, it effortlessly runs built-in productivity apps and popular business apps. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Introducing the World's first PC with 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity. Designed exclusively for Verizon, this slim 2-in-1 comes packed with power, speed and efficiency. Sign up for device protection to avoid lengthy downtime and stay connected. Enable your workers to get the job done almost anywhere it takes them. Get shareable data, unlimited talk and more to help keep your business connected. *Offer available to new Verizon business customers on initial new smartphone purchase only. Account creation, initial purchase and smartphone trade-in must be completed in one transaction. Taxes and fees apply. New line with device payment purchase agreement and Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan required. 0% APR. Up to $1,000 credit, varying by smartphone trade-in, applied to account over the term of your agreement (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Monthly credits begin 2-3 bills after trade-in device is received by Verizon. Smartphone trade-in must be received by Verizon within 90 days and meet program requirements. Most trade-in device conditions accepted; exclusions apply. 10-line trade-in limit per order. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Additional $200 new customer credit applied to account after 2-3 bills. 5G and Edge Computing Use Cases Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G and edge computing use cases,Author: Keith Shaw,The combination of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can create opportunities for businesses across industries. Understanding these edge computing use cases can help companies realize the power of these innovative networking and computing technologies. can provide companies with higher data speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than previous mobile networks. can build on these innovations by moving computing resources closer to the edge of the network instead of in a distant cloud data center. By providing a platform to run edge computing applications closer to the devices and equipment generating critical data, companies can often make faster and better decisions. Edge computing examples across industries,Here are some edge computing use cases that showcase the potential benefits of combining the lower latency that 5G offers with MEC technologies. Manufacturing,The combination of could enable factories to monitor multiple types of assets used in production, such as robotics, connected devices, and other types of manufacturing equipment. Manufacturers could analyze data generated by equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to help predict when equipment will require maintenance, preventing more expensive downtime situations. Moreover, an automotive parts manufacturer could connect its robotic welding machines to a 5G network to capture and process data in near real-time. That data could then be fed into a factory's simulation models generated by a . These simulations could help the factory create scenarios that allow the welding robots to make customized parts. On a production line, video cameras could scan finished materials for quality defects in near real-time through 5G and edge computing technologies. Video cameras used for physical security surveillance could also take advantage of 5G and computer vision to automate security monitoring of a worksite or factory grounds. For factory workers, 5G and edge computing applications could be used in safety and training scenarios through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets. The headsets could provide on-the-job training for dangerous tasks in a safer environment. In addition, AR can provide a virtual overlay to assist technicians with repair information or connect them over video to a remote technician who can provide advice from hundreds or thousands of miles away. Supply chain and logistics,Companies in the could benefit from edge computing to help get products and orders out the door faster. For example, automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots and automated forklifts could use their sensors to more safely and efficiently navigate a warehouse floor, with near real-time decisions being made through lower-latency 5G and edge computing processing on-site. E-commerce fulfillment centers and distribution centers that also deploy mobile robots to help fill orders could benefit from a 5G and edge computing deployment. They could make decisions more quickly when filling orders, directing or redirecting robots to find goods in storage areas faster. Once out the door, wireless tracking technologies, including , could ensure products delivered to store locations are accurate and undamaged. Retail,Retailers looking to provide cashless and options for customers can benefit from faster connection speeds. In a cashierless payment scenario, 5G connections can analyze and track products a customer places in their basket and trigger the payment system to charge a customer's card when they leave the store. Retailers could also use VR and AR technologies to , providing additional information on goods, clothes and other items they want to purchase. For example, an augmented dressing room mirror might show a customer how they'll look wearing a piece of clothing. This technology could take advantage of a company's 5G wireless network and MEC capabilities to provide the speed and low latency needed to produce a seamless customer experience. In another example, a grocery store could use 5G and edge computing to provide each customer with a mobile app that generates a customized map and route through the store to guide them to each item on their shopping list. Along the way, customers could use their phones to scan products to receive more information about them, such as nutrition information, recipes, coupons and alternative product options or special promotions. The retailer could use the data the app generates to provide analytics for product distribution. Cameras and product sensors on store shelves can also better track inventory, alerting store managers of out-of-stock items that can be replenished or ordered more efficiently. Event venues,Several 5G and edge computing examples apply to the venue space, such as a stadium hosting a professional sporting event or a concert. By combining 5G edge, LIDAR and crowd analytics software, venues can count the number of people in specific areas, including their movement and flows. This near real-time data gives managers a broader picture of their operations, which lets them make more informed decisions during live events to quickly address safety and security. This could also let them optimize the layout of their facility for retail, food and beverage sales, as well as other selling opportunities to help maximize profits, reduce congestion and take advantage of advertising or sponsorship opportunities. 5G and edge computing technology can also enable cashierless checkout, in which computer vision equipment and overhead cameras create an autonomous retail environment that reduces a common pain point for event attendees. Instead of standing in a long line to buy merchandise or concessions, guests can select items from a shelf and simply walk out, with the technology seamlessly seeing what they bought and charging the customer appropriately. Easier shopping can increase the number of customers and transactions while helping to alleviate staffing issues needed for traditional checkout methods. A third example for event venues is accelerated access, where 5G and edge computing solutions could help deliver touchless and accelerated ticketing and guest entry methods, along with access control for employees and visitors. This technology uses artificial intelligence and opt-in facial authentication to help speed the entry process for guests, while also replacing traditional employee badges or visitor passes. By using computer vision and biometric technology, venue operators could improve their overall security posture by removing the threat of stolen or misplaced credentials, as well as speed up the process for guests so that they can enjoy the venue and other commercial opportunities. Once customers are at their seats, 5G networks could provide video streaming with different camera views on their smartphones; ; and attendees can view near-instant statistics, images and video replays. Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
ADOT and MAG Partner with Verizon for a Successful Pilot of 5G MEC VRSU Business

Learn how Verizon is utilizing 5G to improve virtual roadside assistance with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).
