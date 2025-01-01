Benefits of byod for small business

The Answer to Remote Work Small Business Challenges may be Easier Than You Thought Business

The answer to remote work small business challenges may be easier than you thought,Author: Megan Williams,Many small business owners will know there is a difference between being able to recognize an opportunity and having the resources and expertise to capitalize on that opportunity. For some small businesses, remote working is one such opportunity. Research from Gallup shows do so for its increased flexibility, reduced commuting time, and improved well-being. Indeed, of those currently working remotely in some capacity, nine out of 10 want to stay that way. At a time of , this means a remote work small business may have an advantage over in-office competitors regarding its ability to attract and retain talent. Employers can also benefit from remote or hybrid working arrangements. One study found hybrid and remote employees are than their in-office counterparts, while said they are just as or more productive working from home than they are in the office. For all these advantages for remote work small business, it is important to recognize small businesses may not have the same remote work resources available as large enterprises, many of whom were possibly using unified communications and collaboration tools pre-pandemic. For leaders of small businesses, this translates to an opportunity—one where adding the right collections of solutions for near real-time collaboration may lead to improved efficiency and happier employees. The impact of small business work from home policies,It might be heartening to know many small businesses have gone through a similar process in recent years. One survey found , 25% of SMBs accelerated their digital transformation due to COVID-19, while 31% of owners said embracing new technology helped their business during this time. A separate survey found that 56% of SMB owners believed it was working from home. Additionally, 63% of owners improved their relationship with employees by trusting them more, and 55% believe they now have better communication with their workers. Addressing remote work small business challenges,You might be thinking this type of change is easier said than done—and you would be right. A remote work small business is 42% more likely to lose staff than an enterprise . Other challenges related to remote work resources identified by SMB employees in the same survey include:,Remote work small business tools that get you there,One way to combat these challenges starts with unified communications and collaboration tools. By employing , you can help your employees get past distractions, improve productivity and time management, and transform communication from a challenge to one of their most valuable remote work resources. By stepping into a vision of persistent collaboration, you'll help bring your team together. Team members will be able to access file-sharing history, threaded chats, what's been accomplished and what hasn't, the reasoning behind decisions, and what steps need to be taken next. Features like presence indicators can help bridge the gap between remote work and the physical office as statuses can show whether someone is offline, in a meeting, or at their computer. To make this a reality, you'll be exploring tools like instant messaging and chat apps, phone and video conferencing support, and auto-receptionists. Remote work resources and tips,How you provide remote work options may have significant input on your success. Keep these tips in mind as you're evaluating potential solutions and remote work resources:,Flexibility,Remote work is still evolving, so prioritize solutions that give you the flexibility you need as your workforce and your business environment adapt. Any you choose should be easy to deploy and plug and play, so you and your employees are up and running as efficiently as possible. Cloud computing,Cloud options may be a solid bet in providing efficiency, access, and adaptability. Cloud options are scalable so that they can easily grow with the business without requiring significant investment. They can also help you dive into and expand analytics and decision-making beyond the physical office. Mobile-forward,Your employees will be working from home and in areas outside the home. Make sure any solutions you're considering prioritize mobile platforms. for example, can provide a simple and intuitive interface through a mobile app to help your remote employees manage calls from anywhere. Bring your own device (BYOD),It is likely employees will be using their own devices for at least some of their work. will be paramount since remote work opens the door to a range of personal devices, physical environments, and new threats. Look for solutions with security profiles that are ready for the world of work from home. As you're exploring your options, know that the technology you need to provide a remote work experience that keeps up with larger players may be more accessible than you think. A Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) framework may help you past the hurdles that are slowing your remote work progress—helping you build more productive, engaged, and happier teams and scale progress as you move forward. Learn more about how to help remove the barriers of remote work and small business collaboration to help make teams more productive with UCaaS. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. The Best Remote Work Tools to Enable Small Business Communication Business

The best remote work tools to enable small business communication,Author: Gary Hilson,The adoption of remote work arrangements by small and midsize businesses (SMBs) shows no signs of stopping. According to the Verizon SMB Outlook and Technology Adoption Study, from on-site to remote working in the last year. To help facilitate this change, the study found that 77% of SMBs have invested in remote work tools and other technologies that support connectivity. Even though they have struggled to fill open positions due to labor shortages, remote work remains popular with SMBs, particularly those that have invested in and embraced remote work tools. According to the SMB Outlook, the top reasons remote work remains popular with SMBs are:,Remote work also , with improved work-life balance, flexible schedules and the ability to work from anywhere among the key benefits cited. However, some have found it more difficult to communicate and collaborate than before. As the noted, SMBs still face important challenges, including supply chain disruptions, declining sales and increased costs. This bottom-line pressure further raises the stakes regarding investing strategically in communication tools for remote workers. Choosing collaboration tools for business,Communication is the foundation of collaboration, whether on-site or remote, which means it's critical that employees have access to tools that allow them to seamlessly communicate and collaborate wherever they are working. Investing in a platform (UC) is a great place to start since it can support voice calls, SMS messaging, email, instant messaging and videoconferencing. Staff can collaborate seamlessly with fully featured messaging, file sharing and task management. simplified IT management, security protections and the ability to integrate leading business applications, including Salesforce, Google Workspace and Microsoft Office. Robust calendaring is also an important communication tool for remote workers as it provides transparency about who's available and when, making it easier to schedule online meetings and collaboration sessions. Effective online collaboration is essential as SMBs embrace hybrid work where some employees are in-person and others are off-site. Combined with messaging, calendaring is one of the most important remote work tools because it can be difficult to keep everyone in the loop when your business is spread out across different locations. According to a recent survey, companies that deployed a cloud UC platform experienced an average of . Other benefits cited included:,Selecting communication tools for remote workers,SMBs with distributed staff who have customer-facing roles should think about employing a . This type of system assigns one number that can simultaneously ring multiple compatible devices such as cell phones, desk phones and even PCs. This translates to fewer missed calls and more opportunities for your business to connect to your customers. This phone system provides multiple benefits to both the business and to employees including:,Implementing security policies when using remote work tools,The Verizon 2021 Mobile Security Index highlights the negative for both SMBs and large organizations. Additional research supports this in that that remote workers are exposed to greater security risks than traditional office workers. One of the main reasons for this is the use of personal devices as communication tools by remote workers. Research suggests , known as bring your own device (BYOD). Having in place are important to protect your network and your bottom line—almost one-third of organizations that had a mobile device-related breach described the measures needed to resolve it as .,Managing your remote work tools,One of the simplest ways to deploy and manage communication tools for remote workers is to use a managed service. UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) replicates the availability, reliability, resilience and security found in enterprise-class platforms to make collaboration more efficient for on-site and mobile teams regardless of the organization's size. UCaaS enables SMB's to improve operational efficiency and customer experience by seamlessly integrating apps like voicemail, instant messaging, presence and mobility capabilities so employees can communicate and collaborate whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. For SMBs, making the right decisions about remote work tools is critical, particularly given current challenges including . The Benefits of Cloud Infrastructure for Your SMB Business

What are the benefits of cloud infrastructure for SMBs?,Author: Kevin Casey,No matter what size your business is, applications to support your objectives have never been more important and the network that they run on has to be there to support them. As technologies such as and use cases for become more widely available to small and medium businesses (SMBs), understanding what cloud networking is, the benefits of cloud infrastructure and how to harness the cloud can help SMBs to centralize and simplify network management and unlock new business opportunities. What is cloud networking?,Cloud networking relies on using resources that are hosted in a public or private cloud platform that are managed centrally in-house or by a service provider, and are available on demand. Network as a Service (NaaS) is one form of cloud networking, where the service provider creates a solution that is a combination of network services that can be easily purchased and used by a business, be it large or small. Making the right investment in technology,Whether it's , or , 5G is helping to create all sorts of new business opportunities. Research suggests that SMB leaders are already that comes from investing in the right networking technology:,How do you modernize your network and ensure you're ready to capitalize on the revolutionary opportunities these next-generation technologies will create?,The advantages of the Network as a Service model for SMBs,Most SMB leaders are laser-focused on their core businesses—their customers, their employees, their local and national markets. There are not enough hours in the day to be thinking about your network or other core IT services, even though you know it's important. Moreover, typically, there is not a huge IT team to help—if any at all. This is where Network as a Service can help. It continues to enable access to modern software and infrastructure in a cost-effective manner, while not requiring an enterprise-sized IT staff to support it. Cloud application and platform technologies and the concept of delivering these as a service have already delivered many business improvements, including email, business software and productivity apps. Now, the benefits of Network as a Service have arrived. The model delivers network infrastructure and services using a subscription model, similar to cloud-based software, known as Software-as-a Service (SaaS), you likely already use. Among other benefits, the NaaS approach gives SMBs access to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and services in a far more cost-effective manner than would be possible if you built and managed your own network from the ground up. Five reasons for SMBs to adopt the Network as a Service model,There are numerous advantages to adopting a NaaS solution for your network. Here are five fundamental benefits for SMBs. 1. Cost efficiencies,One of the primary benefits of cloud infrastructure in general is that it can deliver incredible computing power in a pay-for-what-you-use model, making it financially feasible for businesses of all sizes. Cloud essentially has an equalizing impact on enterprise technology, and this is also true for the network. You can deploy a cutting-edge network on a subscription or operating expenditures (OPEX) model that is right-sized for your business—instead of having to buy, implement and maintain all that infrastructure yourself, which almost invariably requires a much more expensive investment up front that is often prohibitive for smaller companies. 2. Time savings,This also means you can deploy and maintain a network much faster. You'll be leveraging cutting-edge network infrastructure and services that the underlying network provider has already built instead of setting everything up yourself. 3. Maximum expertise,Similarly, the NaaS model gives you access to world-leading knowledge and experience from experts that live and breathe networking. You can stay focused on your business and leverage the industry know-how of trusted experts to guide your network transformation. 4. Scalability and flexibility,NaaS is far more future-proof for growing, evolving SMBs. A NaaS can scale up (or down) as your business grows and its unique needs change over time. 5. Innovation catalyst,One of the most impactful long-term benefits of cloud infrastructure is that it is a means rather than an end. By helping you to efficiently modernize your network, the NaaS approach facilitates further innovations in customer experience, employee engagement, new applications and more. 